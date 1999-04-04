Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg Leesburg
5 Fort Evans Rd. NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
CARRY OUT
Breakfast Burritos
BB Special
Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Bacon
Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chorizo
Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Refried
Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicano
Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Sausage
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicken
Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Adovado
Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Veggie
Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Potato
Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)
BB Steak
Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Big Guy
Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Smoky
Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Cowboy
Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy
BB Popeye
Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Machaca
Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile
BB Turkey Sausage
Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Ham
Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Mexicano
Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB San Jose
Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicharon
Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)
BB Mr. T
Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce
El Verde
Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile
Sausage Vegano
Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile
BB Potato Chorizo
BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage
BB Steak Fajita
Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile
Carry Out Express
C/O Biscuits & Gravy
Hot Biscuit smothered with Sausage Gravy
C/O Potatoes & Gravy
Grilled Homefries smothered with Sausage Gravy
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
Breakfast Taco
Soft Corn Tortilla w/ Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato
Morning Burger
Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo
Zorro Taco Meat
Burrito with Rice, Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
Zorro Chicken
Burrito w/ Rice, Pulled Chicken, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo
Jumbo Burrito with Pulled Chicken and Homemade Chorizo. Stuffed with Spanish Rice, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese & Sour Cream
Jumbo Burrito
Stuffed with your choice of meat, Spanish rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and sour cream.
Morning Burger
Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo
Buf Wings- 2
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Buf Wings- 3
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Buf Wings- 6
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Empanadas- 2
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
Empanadas- 3
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
Plantains- 5
Fried Plantains w/ side of refried beans and plantain cream
C/O Chips & Queso
Tortilla chips with Chile Con Queso
Pupusa- 1
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
Pupusa- 2
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken w/ lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas Toast
Pint/Half Pint
Queso
Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Guacamole
Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Bean Dip
A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Salsa
Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Chips
Freshly made Tortilla Chips
Red Chile
Anita's famous Red Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile
Green Chile
Anita's famous Green Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile
Chile Bowl
Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions
Posole
Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile
Chicken Soup
Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery
GC Pork Soup
Green Chile Pork w/ Corn and Potatoes
Refried Beans
Refried Beans w/ Chile & Cheese
Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice w/ Chives & Tomatoes
American Breakfast
Smoky Platter
Two Half Smoke Sausages, Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and toast
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Hot biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two scrambled eggs, a sausage patty & served with hash browns
Hungry Man
Three eggs style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and a short stack topped with hot apple and whipped cream
NY Strip & Eggs
A USDA choice 8 oz New York Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with hash browns and toast
French Toast
Served with cinnamon sugar, hot maple syrup, and butter
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, syrup & butter
Short Stack
Two pancakes served with hot maple syrup and butter
Omelette Cheese
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, served with a side and toast
Omelette Bacon
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and bacon, served with a side and toast
Omelette Sausage
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and sausage, served with a side and toast
Omelette Ham
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and ham, served with a side and toast
Omelette Turk Saus
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and turkey sausage, served with a side and toast
Omelette Veggie
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and veggies, served with a side and toast
Omelette Spin & Mush
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, spinach and mushrooms, served with a side and toast
Omelette Steak Fajita
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and fajita steak, served with a side and toast
Denver Omelette
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, ham, onion and green pepper, served with a side and toast
New Mexico Style Breakfast
Famous Burrito Meal
Anita’s homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs & cheese wrapped in hot flour tortilla & smothered with RED CHILE & cheese. Served with refried beans & home fries
Chorizo con Huevos
A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
Spanish Scramble
Two scrambled eggs topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with home fries and two hot flour tortillas
Mr. T & Eggs
Strips of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE, grilled and served with two eggs any style, refried beans smothered in RED CHILE, home fries, and hot flour tortillas
Carne Adovado & Eggs
Chunks of pork marinated in Anita’s “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE no less than 24 hours and baked to perfection. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
Breakfast Quesadilla
Three scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a filling choice. Topped with sour cream
Old Town Special
Tender chunks of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” GREEN CHILE, served with two eggs any style. Served w/ refried beans w/ cheese & green chile, side of home fries & hot flour tortillas
Enchiladas Rancheras
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs style, crowned with shredded lettuce, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas
Ricardo Especial
Two corn tortillas rolled with scrambled eggs & chorizo. Smothered with RED CHILE and cheeses. Served with home fries and refried bean
Centro American
A fried plantain, served with refried beans, your choice of Pork or Bean pupusa or egg with crema de leche on the side.
Starters
Taquitos
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
Flautas
2 lightly fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef and served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso, or Sour Cream
Sampler
Perfect to share! A beef taquito, chicken flauta, meat nacho, mini veggie crisp, and 6" cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla
Choice of filling, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Pizza
A crispy 10" flour tortilla topped w/ a topping choice, tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese
Rosita Snack
A crispy 10" fried flour tortilla topped w/ variety of cheese & jalapeno
Nachos
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped w/ a topping choice & Cheese
Nacho Grande
A large platter of flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, taco meat and BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, and sour cream
Macho Nacho
A large platter of Anita’s chips, topped with chorizo, whole beans, queso, tomatoes, chives, & sour cream
Burritos
Burrito
Flour Tortilla w/ your choice of filling and Cheese. Basket, Platter, and Dinner Options
Bur- Super
Your choice of shredded beef, seasoned chicken or green chile pork w/ refried beans & RED CHILE
Bur- Chicken Fajita
Chicken, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
Bur- Steak Fajita
Steak, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
Bur- Hollenbeck
A large flour tortilla stuffed w/ taco meat, refried beans, & Spanish rice. Smothered w/ GREEN CHILE, topped w/ chile con queso, chives, & tomatoes. Delicioso!
Bur- Mr. T Special
Chunks of pork marinated in New Mexico style red chile, refried beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped up in a large flour torilla. Smothered with red chile, topped with sour cream & served with Spanish rice, chicken flautas, and queso
Bur- Sante Fe
A large flour tortilla, with seasoned chicken, Spanish rice, & lettuce. Smothered with RED CHILE & queso, then topeed with chives and tomatoes. Super!
Bur- Loco
An open end burrito w/ taco meat & fresh pulled chicken, spanish rice, & refried beans smothered in RED AND GREEN CHILE & then topped w/ Queso, chives, and tomatoes
Jumbo Veggie Platter
A large flour tortilla filled w/ Spanish Rice, refried beans & mixed vegetables, smothered with GREEN CHILE. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & sour cream
Chimichanga Chicken
Shredded chicken burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream
Chimichanga Beef
Shreded beef burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream
Enchiladas
Ench- Cheese
2 Traditionally rolled Cheese Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- Taco Meat
2 Traditionally rolled Taco Meat Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- Adovado
2 Traditionally rolled Carne Adovado Pork Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- Chicken
2 Traditionally rolled Pulled Chicken Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- BBQ Pork
2 Traditionally rolled BBQ Pork Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- Beef
2 Traditionally rolled Shredded Beef Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- GC Pork
2 Traditionally rolled Green Chile Pork Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese
Ench- Grilled Veggies
2 Traditionally rolled Grilled Veggie Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese
Ench- Spinach & Mush
2 Traditionally rolled Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese
Ench- Mexicana
2 Traditionally rolled Ground Beef & Chive Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Ench- Rancheras
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
Enchiladas NM
Ench-NM-Cheese
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Taco Meat
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Taco Meat. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Adovado
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Carne Adovado Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Chicken
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Pulled Chicken. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-BBQ Pork
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/BBQ Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Beef
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Shredded Beef. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-GC Pork
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Green Chile Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Veggie
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Grilled Veggies. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Ench-NM-Spin/Mush
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Spinach & Mushrooms. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
Fajitas
Fajita- Combo
Marinated Fajitas w/your choice of 2 fillings, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Steak
Marinated Steak Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Shrimp
Marinated Shrimp Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Chicken
Marinated Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Pork
Marinated Pork Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Veggie
Grilled Veggie Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Grill/Spec/Combo
Pescado Adovado
Your choice of Tilapia or Salmon grilled to perfection lightly brushed w/ Adovado. Topped w/ Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, House Salad & your choice of dressing
Fish Taco Dinner
Two Grilled Tilapias seasoned to perfection with Anita's Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Tres Amigos
One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Ench & Taco Combo
Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Anitas Combo
“New Mexico Style” red chile cheese enchilada, a pork tamale with a meat taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Mr. T Dinner
Strips of spicy pork grilled and served with potatoes and refried beans, all smothered in RED CHILE and served with flour tortillas.
Steak Asado
A Grilled 8 oz New York Strip Steak served wtih “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Hot Flour tortillas
Plantain Platter
Lightly Fried plantains & Taco Meat
Empanada Platter
Beef or Chicken empanadas, side salad, and sour cream.
Pupusa Platter
Pork or Bean pupusas and pickled cabbage
Anitas Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Breaded Cod Fish or Double Cheeseburger topped with a variety of cheeses, lettuce, onions, & tomatoes on texas toast. Served with french fries
Chile Relleno Dinner
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno Ala
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tamale Dinner
2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.
Tamale Ala
2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.
Las Cruces
Tender boneless breast of grilled chicken topped with salsa verde ansd a variety of cheeses. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, flour tortillas & a chicken flauta topped with guacamole or queso.
Pollo Adovado Dinner
Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a speacial "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE served on a bed of steaming Spanish rice, refried beans and hot flour tortillas.
Carne Adovado Dinner
Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE and baked to perfection
Arroz con Pollo
A large platter of seasoned chicken served on Spanish rice & smothered w/ RED CHILE and Cheeses. Garnished with lettuce, & tomatoes,. Served with hot flour tortillas and refried beans.
Tacos/Taqs/Flautas
Taco Dinner
2 meat tacos served with guacamole or chile con queso
Taco & Taquito Dinner
2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso
Flauta Combo
2 Chicken Flautas & a Taco of your choice, served with Guacamole or Chile Con Queso.
Taco Mexicano Combo
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with a beef taquito, & chicken flauta & a side of queso
Taco
1 A la Carte Taco w/ your choice of filling. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
Taco- Mexicano
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Taco- Chicken Fajita
Fajita Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Steak Fajita
Fajita Steak with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Fish
Fish with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad- Chicken
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Taco Meat
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Refried Bean
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Whole Bean
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Burrito Bowl
Spanish Rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, a variety of cheeses, sour cream and a choice of meat
Chalupa- Chicken
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Taco Meat
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Refried Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Whole Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- GC Pork
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- BBQ Pork
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Steak Fajita Salad
Tender strips of marinated grilled steak served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
Chicken Fajita Salad
Tender strips of marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Anita’s spiced up Caesar dressing topped with sliced chicken breast or salmon, parmesan cheese and croutons
House Salad
Side House Salad with choice of dressing.
Tostada- Taco Meat
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Tostada- Chicken
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Ensalada Maria
A large green salad topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cheese, and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Tostada- Refried Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Tostada- Whole Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Kids & Desserts
Kids- Hot Cakes
One egg any style and 2 mini hot cakes, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
Kids- Rise & Shine
One scrambled egg served with hash browns and toast
Kids- French Toast
2 pieces and one egg any style, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
Kids- Mini Wheats
Kids- Granola Raisin
Kids- Go Lean Crunch
Kids- Special K Red Berries
Kids- Special K Fruit & Yogurt
Kids- Bkfast Quesadilla
1 toasted 6" flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with homefries
Kids- BB Special
Scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries and new Mexico Style Red Chile, Add bacon sausage or ham $1.50
Kids- Mini Super Burrito
Burrito with Refried Beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with French Fries
Kids- Taco Taquito Bandito
A Meat Taco and 2 Mini Beef Taquitos served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a choice of Sauce
Kids- Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers served with French Fries
Kids- Vegan Burrito
Plant Based Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, & Red Chile
Kids- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese served with french fries, add Ham for additional $1
Kids- Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger served with French Fries
Kids- Mac Attack
Macaroni & Cheese with French Fries
Kids- Nemo Special
Two breaded Cod Fish served with French Fries
Kids- Fajita's Jr
Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Shredded Cheese
Kids- Enchilada Jr
Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Kids- Ice Cream
Kids- Quesadilla
Brownie Only
Brownie & Ice Cream
Brownie served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
Churro Only
Churro & Ice Cream
Churros served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
Cherry Burrito
Deep fried Cherry Burrito topped w/whipped cream
Apple Burrito
Deep fried Apple Burrito topped w/whipped cream
Flan
A smooth custard topped w/ a light caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Topped w/ whipped cream, cherry & chocolate syrup
Sopapilla- 1
One pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
Sopapilla- 4
Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
Sides Bkf
Sd- Bacon- 4
Crisp bacon grilled to perfection
Sd- Sausage Pat- 2
Grilled, just the way you like it
Sd- Home Fries
Sd- Hash Browns
Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled
Sd- Ham
Sd- Toast
Sd- Biscuit
Piping hot from the oven
Sd- Sausage Gravy
Sd- Strawberry
Sd- Cinnamon Apple
Sd- Whip Cream
Sd- 1 Egg
Sd- Half Smoke
Sd- Turk Sausage- 3
Sd- Plantain
Sides LN/DN
Sd- Refried Beans
Sd- Whole Beans
Sd- Spanish Rice
Sd- White rice
Sd- Sour Cream
Sd- Guacamole
Sd- Cheese
Sd- Tomato
Sd- Fries
Sd- Flour Tort- 2
Sd- Corn Tort- 3
Sd- Red Chile 2oz
Sd- Green Chile 2oz
Sd- Veggies
Sd- Mushrooms
Sd- Salsa Verde
Sd- Queso 2oz
Sd- Taco Salad Shell
Sd- Jalapenos
Sd- White Onion
Sd- Chives
Sd- Bell Pepper
Sd- Lettuce
Sd- Plantain
DRINKS
To Go Bev
Sm Coffee
Md Coffee
Lg Coffee
Sm Decaf
Md Decaf
Lg Decaf
Sm Fountain
Md Fountain
Lg Fountain
Sm Iced Tea
Med Iced Tea
Lg Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Btl OJ
Btl Apple
Btl Grapefruit
Btl Cranberry
Btl Pine/Mango
Btl Milk
Btl Choc Milk
Btl Water
Btl Pepsi
Btl Diet Pepsi
Btl Mt. Dew
Btl Orange Soda
Btl Dr. Pepper
Btl Green Tea
Btl Gatorade Orange
Btl Gatorade Fruit Punch
Red Bull
Starbucks Double Shot
Smoothie
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Classic Margarita
Anitarita 1800
Anitarita Patron
Prosseco-Rita
Classic Pitcher
Anitarita Pitcher
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Frozen Daquiri
Pina Colada
Mojito Bacardi
Tequila Sunrise
Screwdriver
Cosmopolitan
Mimosa
Apple Martini
Jalapeno Martini
Pineapple Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Red Sangria-Glass
Red Sangria- Pitcher
White Sangria- Glass
White Sangria- Pitcher
|Sunday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg, VA 20176