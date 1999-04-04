  • Home
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg Leesburg

No reviews yet

5 Fort Evans Rd. NE

Leesburg, VA 20176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

CARRY OUT

Breakfast Burritos

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla unless specified.
BB Special

BB Special

$2.89

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Bacon

BB Bacon

$4.29

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chorizo

BB Chorizo

$4.19

Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Refried

$4.19

Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicano

$4.19

Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Sausage

BB Sausage

$4.29

Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicken

$5.89

Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Adovado

$5.89

Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Veggie

$4.89

Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Potato

$2.89

Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)

BB Steak

$7.20

Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Big Guy

$5.39

Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Smoky

$5.69

Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Cowboy

$7.75

Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy

BB Popeye

$5.89

Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Machaca

$6.89

Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile

BB Turkey Sausage

BB Turkey Sausage

$5.69

Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Ham

$4.19

Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Mexicano

$4.19

Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB San Jose

$4.29

Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicharon

$4.19

Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)

BB Mr. T

$4.19

Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce

El Verde

$6.89

Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile

Sausage Vegano

$7.20

Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile

BB Potato Chorizo

$4.19

BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage

BB Steak Fajita

$3.99

Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile

Carry Out Express

C/O Biscuits & Gravy

$4.95

Hot Biscuit smothered with Sausage Gravy

C/O Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Grilled Homefries smothered with Sausage Gravy

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)

Breakfast Taco

$4.05

Soft Corn Tortilla w/ Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato

Morning Burger

$7.95

Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo

Zorro Taco Meat

Zorro Taco Meat

$2.09

Burrito with Rice, Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile

Zorro Chicken

Zorro Chicken

$2.09

Burrito w/ Rice, Pulled Chicken, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile

Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo

Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo

$9.95

Jumbo Burrito with Pulled Chicken and Homemade Chorizo. Stuffed with Spanish Rice, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese & Sour Cream

Jumbo Burrito

Jumbo Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with your choice of meat, Spanish rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and sour cream.

Morning Burger

$7.95

Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo

Buf Wings- 2

$5.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Buf Wings- 3

$6.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Buf Wings- 6

$9.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Empanadas- 2

$4.95

Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables

Empanadas- 3

$5.95

Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables

Plantains- 5

$7.95

Fried Plantains w/ side of refried beans and plantain cream

C/O Chips & Queso

$4.95

Tortilla chips with Chile Con Queso

Pupusa- 1

$3.95

Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad

Pupusa- 2

$7.35

Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken w/ lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas Toast

Pint/Half Pint

Queso

$8.05+

Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Guacamole

$9.45+

Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Bean Dip

$6.30+

A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Salsa

$2.95+

Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Chips

$1.25+

Freshly made Tortilla Chips

Red Chile

$3.95+

Anita's famous Red Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile

Green Chile

$3.95+

Anita's famous Green Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile

Chile Bowl

$2.29+

Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions

Posole

$2.29+

Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile

Chicken Soup

$2.29+

Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery

GC Pork Soup

$2.29+

Green Chile Pork w/ Corn and Potatoes

Refried Beans

$3.54+

Refried Beans w/ Chile & Cheese

Spanish Rice

$3.54+

Spanish Rice w/ Chives & Tomatoes

American Breakfast

Smoky Platter

$13.95

Two Half Smoke Sausages, Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast

Classic Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and toast

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$13.95

Hot biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two scrambled eggs, a sausage patty & served with hash browns

Hungry Man

$15.95

Three eggs style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and a short stack topped with hot apple and whipped cream

NY Strip & Eggs

$17.95

A USDA choice 8 oz New York Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with hash browns and toast

French Toast

$10.95

Served with cinnamon sugar, hot maple syrup, and butter

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.95

Three buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, syrup & butter

Short Stack

$6.95

Two pancakes served with hot maple syrup and butter

Omelette Cheese

$12.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, served with a side and toast

Omelette Bacon

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and bacon, served with a side and toast

Omelette Sausage

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and sausage, served with a side and toast

Omelette Ham

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and ham, served with a side and toast

Omelette Turk Saus

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and turkey sausage, served with a side and toast

Omelette Veggie

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and veggies, served with a side and toast

Omelette Spin & Mush

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, spinach and mushrooms, served with a side and toast

Omelette Steak Fajita

$15.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and fajita steak, served with a side and toast

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, ham, onion and green pepper, served with a side and toast

New Mexico Style Breakfast

Famous Burrito Meal

Famous Burrito Meal

$12.95

Anita’s homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs & cheese wrapped in hot flour tortilla & smothered with RED CHILE & cheese. Served with refried beans & home fries

Chorizo con Huevos

$12.95

A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas

Spanish Scramble

$11.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with home fries and two hot flour tortillas

Mr. T & Eggs

Mr. T & Eggs

$15.65

Strips of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE, grilled and served with two eggs any style, refried beans smothered in RED CHILE, home fries, and hot flour tortillas

Carne Adovado & Eggs

$14.95

Chunks of pork marinated in Anita’s “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE no less than 24 hours and baked to perfection. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Three scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a filling choice. Topped with sour cream

Old Town Special

Old Town Special

$14.95

Tender chunks of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” GREEN CHILE, served with two eggs any style. Served w/ refried beans w/ cheese & green chile, side of home fries & hot flour tortillas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.65

“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs style, crowned with shredded lettuce, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas

Ricardo Especial

$12.95

Two corn tortillas rolled with scrambled eggs & chorizo. Smothered with RED CHILE and cheeses. Served with home fries and refried bean

Centro American

$11.95

A fried plantain, served with refried beans, your choice of Pork or Bean pupusa or egg with crema de leche on the side.

Starters

Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.65

3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso

Flautas

Flautas

$9.45

2 lightly fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef and served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso, or Sour Cream

Sampler

Sampler

$15.95

Perfect to share! A beef taquito, chicken flauta, meat nacho, mini veggie crisp, and 6" cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.95

Choice of filling, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Pizza

Pizza

$11.20

A crispy 10" flour tortilla topped w/ a topping choice, tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese

Rosita Snack

$10.95

A crispy 10" fried flour tortilla topped w/ variety of cheese & jalapeno

Nachos

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped w/ a topping choice & Cheese

Nacho Grande

$13.65

A large platter of flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, taco meat and BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, and sour cream

Macho Nacho

$13.95

A large platter of Anita’s chips, topped with chorizo, whole beans, queso, tomatoes, chives, & sour cream

Burritos

All Dinners are served with Rice & Beans. Basket- Burrito Only, Platter- Smothered w/Chile & Cheese, Dinner-Platter w/Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

Burrito

$8.95

Flour Tortilla w/ your choice of filling and Cheese. Basket, Platter, and Dinner Options

Bur- Super

$10.30

Your choice of shredded beef, seasoned chicken or green chile pork w/ refried beans & RED CHILE

Bur- Chicken Fajita

$11.30

Chicken, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE

Bur- Steak Fajita

$11.30

Steak, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE

Bur- Hollenbeck

Bur- Hollenbeck

$15.30

A large flour tortilla stuffed w/ taco meat, refried beans, & Spanish rice. Smothered w/ GREEN CHILE, topped w/ chile con queso, chives, & tomatoes. Delicioso!

Bur- Mr. T Special

$15.30

Chunks of pork marinated in New Mexico style red chile, refried beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped up in a large flour torilla. Smothered with red chile, topped with sour cream & served with Spanish rice, chicken flautas, and queso

Bur- Sante Fe

Bur- Sante Fe

$15.70

A large flour tortilla, with seasoned chicken, Spanish rice, & lettuce. Smothered with RED CHILE & queso, then topeed with chives and tomatoes. Super!

Bur- Loco

$15.30

An open end burrito w/ taco meat & fresh pulled chicken, spanish rice, & refried beans smothered in RED AND GREEN CHILE & then topped w/ Queso, chives, and tomatoes

Jumbo Veggie Platter

Jumbo Veggie Platter

$15.30

A large flour tortilla filled w/ Spanish Rice, refried beans & mixed vegetables, smothered with GREEN CHILE. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & sour cream

Chimichanga Chicken

$15.30

Shredded chicken burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream

Chimichanga Beef

$15.30

Shreded beef burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream

Enchiladas

Traditional Rolled Enchiladas smothered w/Chile & Cheese. A La Carte- 2 Enchiladas smothered, Dinner- 2 Enchiladas smothered w/Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

Ench- Cheese

$10.80

2 Traditionally rolled Cheese Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- Taco Meat

Ench- Taco Meat

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Taco Meat Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- Adovado

Ench- Adovado

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Carne Adovado Pork Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- Chicken

Ench- Chicken

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Pulled Chicken Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- BBQ Pork

Ench- BBQ Pork

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled BBQ Pork Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- Beef

Ench- Beef

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Shredded Beef Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- GC Pork

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Green Chile Pork Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese

Ench- Grilled Veggies

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Grilled Veggie Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese

Ench- Spinach & Mush

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas smothered in GREEN CHILE and cheese

Ench- Mexicana

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Ground Beef & Chive Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Ench- Rancheras

$11.80

2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese

Enchiladas NM

Corn Tortilla Enchiladas layered & smothered w/Chile & Cheese. A La Carte- 2 Enchiladas smothered, Dinner- 2 Enchiladas smothered w/Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

Ench-NM-Cheese

$10.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Taco Meat

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Taco Meat. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Adovado

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Carne Adovado Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Chicken

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Pulled Chicken. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-BBQ Pork

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/BBQ Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Beef

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Shredded Beef. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-GC Pork

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Green Chile Pork. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Veggie

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Grilled Veggies. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Ench-NM-Spin/Mush

$11.80

Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico GREEN CHILE sauce w/Spinach & Mushrooms. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.

Fajitas

Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Fajita- Combo

Fajita- Combo

$19.30

Marinated Fajitas w/your choice of 2 fillings, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Fajita- Steak

$19.30

Marinated Steak Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Fajita- Shrimp

$19.30

Marinated Shrimp Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Fajita- Chicken

$17.30

Marinated Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Fajita- Pork

$17.30

Marinated Pork Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Fajita- Veggie

$16.30

Grilled Veggie Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.

Grill/Spec/Combo

Pescado Adovado

$17.95

Your choice of Tilapia or Salmon grilled to perfection lightly brushed w/ Adovado. Topped w/ Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, House Salad & your choice of dressing

Fish Taco Dinner

$16.95

Two Grilled Tilapias seasoned to perfection with Anita's Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$17.30

One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Ench & Taco Combo

$15.30

Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Anitas Combo

$17.30

“New Mexico Style” red chile cheese enchilada, a pork tamale with a meat taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Mr. T Dinner

$15.30

Strips of spicy pork grilled and served with potatoes and refried beans, all smothered in RED CHILE and served with flour tortillas.

Steak Asado

$20.30

A Grilled 8 oz New York Strip Steak served wtih “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Hot Flour tortillas

Plantain Platter

Plantain Platter

$15.30

Lightly Fried plantains & Taco Meat

Empanada Platter

$15.30

Beef or Chicken empanadas, side salad, and sour cream.

Pupusa Platter

$14.30

Pork or Bean pupusas and pickled cabbage

Anitas Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Breast, Breaded Cod Fish or Double Cheeseburger topped with a variety of cheeses, lettuce, onions, & tomatoes on texas toast. Served with french fries

Chile Relleno Dinner

Chile Relleno Dinner

$17.30

A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno Ala

$9.45

A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tamale Dinner

Tamale Dinner

$14.30

2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.

Tamale Ala

$7.30

2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.

Las Cruces

$17.70

Tender boneless breast of grilled chicken topped with salsa verde ansd a variety of cheeses. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, flour tortillas & a chicken flauta topped with guacamole or queso.

Pollo Adovado Dinner

$17.30

Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a speacial "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE served on a bed of steaming Spanish rice, refried beans and hot flour tortillas.

Carne Adovado Dinner

Carne Adovado Dinner

$17.30

Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE and baked to perfection

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$16.30

A large platter of seasoned chicken served on Spanish rice & smothered w/ RED CHILE and Cheeses. Garnished with lettuce, & tomatoes,. Served with hot flour tortillas and refried beans.

Tacos/Taqs/Flautas

All Dinners are Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Taco Dinner

$16.00

2 meat tacos served with guacamole or chile con queso

Taco & Taquito Dinner

$16.00

2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso

Flauta Combo

$14.30

2 Chicken Flautas & a Taco of your choice, served with Guacamole or Chile Con Queso.

Taco Mexicano Combo

$16.00

Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with a beef taquito, & chicken flauta & a side of queso

Taco

$3.05

1 A la Carte Taco w/ your choice of filling. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Taco- Mexicano

$4.20

Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Taco- Chicken Fajita

$5.00

Fajita Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Steak Fajita

$6.00

Fajita Steak with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Fish

$6.00

Fish with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad- Chicken

Taco Salad- Chicken

$11.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Taco Meat

$11.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Refried Bean

$10.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Whole Bean

$10.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.15

Spanish Rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, a variety of cheeses, sour cream and a choice of meat

Chalupa- Chicken

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Taco Meat

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Refried Bean

$9.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Whole Bean

$9.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- GC Pork

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- BBQ Pork

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.95

Tender strips of marinated grilled steak served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.95

Tender strips of marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Anita’s spiced up Caesar dressing topped with sliced chicken breast or salmon, parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad with choice of dressing.

Tostada- Taco Meat

$12.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Tostada- Chicken

$12.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Ensalada Maria

$12.55

A large green salad topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cheese, and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Tostada- Refried Bean

$11.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Tostada- Whole Bean

$11.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Kids & Desserts

Kids- Hot Cakes

$6.20

One egg any style and 2 mini hot cakes, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50

Kids- Rise & Shine

$6.20

One scrambled egg served with hash browns and toast

Kids- French Toast

$6.20

2 pieces and one egg any style, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50

Kids- Mini Wheats

$4.00

Kids- Granola Raisin

$4.00

Kids- Go Lean Crunch

$4.00

Kids- Special K Red Berries

$4.00

Kids- Special K Fruit & Yogurt

$4.00

Kids- Bkfast Quesadilla

$7.60

1 toasted 6" flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with homefries

Kids- BB Special

$2.89

Scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries and new Mexico Style Red Chile, Add bacon sausage or ham $1.50

Kids- Mini Super Burrito

$6.95

Burrito with Refried Beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with French Fries

Kids- Taco Taquito Bandito

$8.30

A Meat Taco and 2 Mini Beef Taquitos served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a choice of Sauce

Kids- Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Chicken Fingers served with French Fries

Kids- Vegan Burrito

$6.95

Plant Based Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, & Red Chile

Kids- Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Grilled Cheese served with french fries, add Ham for additional $1

Kids- Cheese Burger

$4.95

Cheeseburger served with French Fries

Kids- Mac Attack

$6.95

Macaroni & Cheese with French Fries

Kids- Nemo Special

$7.95

Two breaded Cod Fish served with French Fries

Kids- Fajita's Jr

$11.30

Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Shredded Cheese

Kids- Enchilada Jr

$9.30

Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Kids- Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids- Quesadilla

$5.95

Brownie Only

$4.95

Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.95

Brownie served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup

Churro Only

$4.95

Churro & Ice Cream

$6.95

Churros served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup

Cherry Burrito

$6.95

Deep fried Cherry Burrito topped w/whipped cream

Apple Burrito

$6.95

Deep fried Apple Burrito topped w/whipped cream

Flan

$6.95

A smooth custard topped w/ a light caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Topped w/ whipped cream, cherry & chocolate syrup

Sopapilla- 1

$1.95

One pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.

Sopapilla- 4

$5.95

Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.

Sides Bkf

Sd- Bacon- 4

$2.99

Crisp bacon grilled to perfection

Sd- Sausage Pat- 2

$2.99

Grilled, just the way you like it

Sd- Home Fries

$2.99

Sd- Hash Browns

$2.99

Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled

Sd- Ham

$2.99

Sd- Toast

$2.10

Sd- Biscuit

$2.10

Piping hot from the oven

Sd- Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Sd- Strawberry

$2.25

Sd- Cinnamon Apple

$2.25

Sd- Whip Cream

$1.25

Sd- 1 Egg

$1.95

Sd- Half Smoke

$2.99

Sd- Turk Sausage- 3

$2.99

Sd- Plantain

$3.95

Sides LN/DN

Sd- Refried Beans

$3.54

Sd- Whole Beans

$3.54

Sd- Spanish Rice

$3.54

Sd- White rice

$3.54

Sd- Sour Cream

$1.75

Sd- Guacamole

$3.54

Sd- Cheese

$2.20

Sd- Tomato

$2.20

Sd- Fries

$3.54

Sd- Flour Tort- 2

$2.20

Sd- Corn Tort- 3

$2.20

Sd- Red Chile 2oz

$2.20

Sd- Green Chile 2oz

$2.20

Sd- Veggies

$3.54

Sd- Mushrooms

$2.20

Sd- Salsa Verde

$2.20

Sd- Queso 2oz

$2.54

Sd- Taco Salad Shell

$3.00

Sd- Jalapenos

Sd- White Onion

Sd- Chives

Sd- Bell Pepper

Sd- Lettuce

$1.00

Sd- Plantain

$3.95

DRINKS

To Go Bev

Sm Coffee

$2.35

Md Coffee

$2.95

Lg Coffee

$3.25

Sm Decaf

$2.35

Md Decaf

$2.95

Lg Decaf

$3.25

Sm Fountain

$2.45

Md Fountain

$2.95

Lg Fountain

$3.25

Sm Iced Tea

$2.45

Med Iced Tea

$2.95

Lg Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Btl OJ

$3.85

Btl Apple

$3.85

Btl Grapefruit

$3.85

Btl Cranberry

$3.85

Btl Pine/Mango

$3.85

Btl Milk

$3.25

Btl Choc Milk

$3.25

Btl Water

$2.95

Btl Pepsi

$3.45

Btl Diet Pepsi

$3.45

Btl Mt. Dew

$3.45

Btl Orange Soda

$3.45

Btl Dr. Pepper

$3.45

Btl Green Tea

$3.45

Btl Gatorade Orange

$3.45

Btl Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.45

Red Bull

$3.65

Starbucks Double Shot

$3.25

Smoothie

Smoothie- Banana

$3.95

Smoothie- Strawberry

$3.95

Smoothie- Pina Colada

$3.95

Smoothie- Mango

$3.95Out of stock

Smoothie- Raspberry

$3.95

Smoothie- Lime

$3.95

Draft Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Yuengling

$5.00+

Dos XX Amber

$6.00+

Modelo Especial

$6.00+

New Belgium Juicy

$6.00+

Budweiser

$5.00+

Pacifico

$6.00+Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Btl Corona

$6.75

Btl Corona Light

$6.75

Btl Dos XX Amber

$6.75

Btl Dos XX Lager

$6.75

Btl Modelo Especial

$6.75

Btl Negra Modelo

$6.75

Btl Heineken

$6.75

Btl Pacifico

$6.75

Btl Bud Light

$5.75

Btl Budweiser

$5.75

Btl Miller Light

$5.75

Btl Sam Adams

$5.75

Btl Blue Moon

$5.75

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$11.99

Anitarita 1800

$12.99

Anitarita Patron

$15.95

Prosseco-Rita

$14.99

Classic Pitcher

$39.99

Anitarita Pitcher

$43.99

Bloody Maria

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$10.95

Frozen Daquiri

$10.95

Pina Colada

$10.95

Mojito Bacardi

$10.95

Tequila Sunrise

$10.95

Screwdriver

$10.95

Cosmopolitan

$10.95

Mimosa

$10.95

Apple Martini

$10.95

Jalapeno Martini

$10.95

Pineapple Martini

$10.95

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.95

Irish Coffee

$10.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.95

Red Sangria-Glass

$10.95

Red Sangria- Pitcher

$23.95

White Sangria- Glass

$10.95

White Sangria- Pitcher

$23.95

Wine

Pinot Grigio- Ruffino

$8.00+

Sauv Blanc- Cupcake

$7.00+

Chardonnay- St. Michelle

$9.00+

Zinfandel- Kenwood

$4.00+

Chardonnay- Kendall J

$11.00+

Pinot Noir- 10 Span

$7.00+

Merlot- Red Diamond

$9.00+

Malbec- Dona Paula

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauv- Cupcake

$7.00+

Prosecco- Cupcake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

