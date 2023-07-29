Food

m'anoush (flat bread wrap) - vegetarian

za'atar - (v)

za'atar - (v)

$6.55

a blend of Mediterranean herbs mixed in olive oil topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint, black olives and pomegranate seeds.

cheese - (v)

cheese - (v)

$7.50

melted anoush’ella cheese topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint and sujuk, sprinkled with sesame and nigella seeds

anoush'ella omelette (v)

anoush'ella omelette (v)

$7.50

two eggs, topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint, black olive, green onion, pickled turnip, sprinkled with za'atar.

red lentil kofta - (v) NGF

red lentil kofta - (v) NGF

$9.25

a red lentil, bulgur and caramelized onions kofta mix, topped with tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, green onion and pickled turnip.

mediterranean (v) NGF

mediterranean (v) NGF

$9.25

hummus, spicy red pepper and walnut spread topped with tomato, cucumber, mint, olives, sumac onion, radish and pomegranate seeds.

sabich (v)

sabich (v)

$9.25

hummus, topped with grilled eggplant slices, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, onions, pickled onion and drizzled with amba, tahini and spicy zhouk sauces.

baked falafel (v)

baked falafel (v)

$9.25

silky hummus, baked falafel, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled turnip and drizzle of tahini sauce

grilled halloumi

$10.00

grilled halloumi, harissa, tomato, cucumber, radish, parsley, pomegranate vinaigrette

m'anoush (flat bread wrap) - meat

chicken za'atar

chicken za'atar

$10.00

hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce

lamajun 'burger wrap'

lamajun 'burger wrap'

$10.00

spiced minced lamb + beef mix topped with arugula, roasted eggplant, radish

anoush'ella kofta

anoush'ella kofta

$10.00

spiced minced lamb + beef mix topped with arugula, roasted eggplant, radish, pomegranate

overnight braised beef

overnight braised beef

$11.00

braised beef with exotic spices, baba-ganoush, , topped with cilantro, pickled turnip, tomato, drizzled with our sauces

salads

armenian chopped salad

armenian chopped salad

$9.95

diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, parsley, drizzled with lemon and olive oil

fattoush

fattoush

$9.95

arugula, mint, parsley, crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, saj chips, sprinkled with sumac, drizzled with pomegranate vinaigrette

tabbouleh NGF

tabbouleh NGF

$9.95

finely diced tomatoes, chopped scallions, parsley, mint, whole wheat bulgur, drizzled with lemon and olive oil

grain bowl

lentil rice

lentil rice

$9.95

armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa

toasted couscous

toasted couscous

$9.95

fattoush salad, hummus, walnut harissa

brown rice

brown rice

$9.95

tabbouleh salad, babaganoush, walnut harissa

mezze cold

hummus

$4.25

babaganoush

$4.25

walnut harissa NGF

$4.25

labne

$4.25

red lentil kofta NGF

$4.25

tabbouleh NGF

$4.25

chopped salad

$4.25

pickled turnip

$4.25

mezze hot

hummus + chicken za'atar

$5.95

hummus + braised beef

$5.95

hummus + spiced lamb

$5.95

babaganoush + spiced lamb

$5.95

couscous + chicken za'atar

$5.95

couscous + braised beef

$5.95

grilled eggplant + labne + lamajun crumble

$5.95

baked za’atar fries

$5.95

lentil rice + labne

$5.95

spiced braised beef + zhouk

$5.95

za’atar chicken + garlic sauce

$5.95

anoush’ella kofta + sumac onion + tahini

$5.95

sabich (grilled eggplant) mezze

$5.95

grilled halloumi

$5.95

labne bar savory

labne + lamajun mix + olive

labne + lamajun mix + olive

$6.25

marinated ground meat, black olives, pomegranate, olive oil, fresh mint

labne + walnut harissa + feta NGF

labne + walnut harissa + feta NGF

$6.25

walnut harissa, feta cheese, pine-nuts, pomegranate, fresh mint, olive oil

labne tzatziki

labne tzatziki

$6.25

cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, mint, drizzled with olive oil

labne + eggplant + chickpeas + tahini

labne + eggplant + chickpeas + tahini

$6.25

tahini, chickpeas, eggplant, pinenuts, pomegranate, za’atar, olive oil

sweets

nutella chocolate

nutella chocolate

$7.50

strawberry, banana, cinnamon, honey, granola

anoush'ella smores

anoush’ella smores

$7.50

nutella with graham crackers, marshmallows

anoush’ella peanut butter

$7.50

peanut butter and seasonal berries

halva - sesame candies

halva - sesame candies

$7.50

halva and seasonal berries

rice pudding

rice pudding

$5.75

pomegranate, berries, honey, pistachio

labne + banana + almond

labne + banana + almond

$5.75

banana, almond, pinenuts, cinnamon, honey

labne + blueberry + power seeds

labne + blueberry + power seeds

$5.75

blueberries, chia, pumpkin, sunflower seeds, walnuts, grape molasses

labne + mango + chocolate

labne + mango + chocolate

$5.75

mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey

labne + fresh fruit + granola

labne + fresh fruit + granola

$5.75

seasonal fresh fruit, granola, grape molasses

