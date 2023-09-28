Antigua Mexican Restaurant Woodstock
125 East Calhoun Street
Woodstock, IL 60098
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole and Chips
Guac made from scratch with diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
My Uncle Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and guacamole. Served with your choice of meat
Valpa Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Panuchos
3 Slowly roasted tortillas, stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (pulled pork yucatan style) and pickled red onion
Cheese Dip
Melted cheese and chili peppers, served with tortilla chips
Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo, served with homemade chips
Ceviche Endiablado
Shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onion and salsa endiablada served with homemade chips
Empanada de Camaron
Delicious shrimp and cheese stuffed empanadas with a tomato based sauce, served with chipotle mayo. 4 CT.
Quesadillas el Nene
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole and a side of lettuce and tomato
Quesadillas de shrimp
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp. Served with guacamole and a side of lettuce and tomato
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese mixed with your choice of meat
Queso Fundido Shrimp
Melted cheese mixed with shrimp and pico de gallo, served with a side of tortillas
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Savory chicken tortilla soup served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, and sour cream
Caldo de Camaron
Cooked shrimp mixed with vegetables in our special red soup
Sietes Mares
Our special red soup with shrimp, octopus, fish, clam, calamari, crab
Salads
Taco Salad
Taco bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions topped with avocado, cheese, and ranch on the side
Grilled Steak Salad
Skirt steak, spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco, with our tequila or roasted jalapeno dressing
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, spring mix, pineapple, pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado with our tequila dressing, roasted jalapeno dressing, or ranch dressing
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Poblanas
3 enchiladas topped with green sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 enchiladas topped with our ranchero sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Tex-Mex
Enchiladas topped with our tex-mex sauce (chili with beef), melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Bufa
3 Enchiladas topped with guajillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole
3 enchiladas topped with our signature sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Antiguas Recipes
Flautas
4 fried rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Cochinita Pibil
Pulled Pork (Yucatan style) topped with habanero, purple onion, served with rice, beans, tortillas
Tamales
3 Tamales, choose from green sauce with chicken, red sauce with pork, or poblano peppers with cheese. Topped with sauce of your choice and sour cream
Bisteck a la Mexicana
Ribeye with grilled jalapeno, onion, tomato and cilantro, served with rice, beans, tortillas
Carnitas a la Mexicana
Pork slices with grilled jalapeno, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Mole Poblano
Homemade mole with a mixture of dried chile peppers, spices, and toasted seeds with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chiles Rellenos
2 souffle battered poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese, topped with sauce and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Carnes Asadas
Arranchera
Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with grilled jalapeno and onion. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas
Zacatecas
Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with grilled cactus, chorizo, onions, melted cheese, poblano peppers and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas
Alambre
Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak strips with chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, melted cheese, chorizo, and ham. Served with rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Charbroiled skirt steak served our our ranchero sauce and topped with guacamole and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.
Tampiquena
Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with a red enchilada topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.
El Valle
Special beer marinated Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak, served with a chile relleno, guacamole, rice, beans. grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas
Campirano
Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with a tamal topped with red sauce, served with guacamole, rice, beans. grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas
Antigua Parrillada
Serves 4 people. Skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pastor, cactus, and bell peppers with a side of tortillas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with marinated grilled shrimp. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Catrina
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with our combination of steak, chicken, and shrimp. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Azteca Style
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with steak, chicken, shrimp, bacon, cheese, and poblano peppers. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Specialty Tacos
El Jefe
3 Charbroiled skirt steak tacos topped with guacamole, cilantro, grilled onion and queso fresco, served with rice and beans
La Jefa
3 marinated grilled chicken tacos topped with cilantro, guacamole, chipotle mayo and bacon. Served with rice and beans
Verde
3 Chile relleno tacos (souffle battered cheese stuffed poblano peppers) served with rice and beans
Taco Dinner
3 Tacos with your choice of meat served with rice and beans or fries.
Shrimp Taco Dinner
3 Grilled shrimp tacos served with chipotle mayo, rice and beans or fries.
Cochinita Pibil Taco Dinner
3 pulled pork tacos (Yucatan style) topped with habanero, purple onion, served with a side of rice and beans.
Lomo Taco Dinner
3 thin cut ribeye tacos served with a side of guacamole, grilled onion, and jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans.
A La Carte Tacos
Tortas
Hawaiana
Breaded steak, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
Chilanga
Rib-eye, ham, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
Cubana
Breaded steak, ham, sausage, beans, eggs, melted cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
Torta a la Carte
Burrito
Burrito A la Carte
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat.
Burrito Dinner
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Burrito Cochinita Pibil a la Carta
Burrito Cochinita Pibil Dinner
Burrito Suizo
Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans. Served with rice and beans.
Flaming Burrito Dinner
Our specialty rib-eye with grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, melted cheese, rice, beans. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with American cheese and Bufa sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.
Seafood Caldos & Coctels
Seafood Entrees
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets
Served with rice and beans or fries.
Chicken Tenders
Served with rice and beans or fries.
Cheeseburger
Meat and cheddar cheese, Served with rice and beans or fries.
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans or fries.
Kids Taco : One Taco
Your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Kid Flautas
2 fried rolled tortillas filled with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Side Orders
Sour Cream
Tortillas
4 Tortillas
Cheese 2oz
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Beans
Grilled Jalapeno
Orden de Nopales
Fries
Guacamole (2 oz)
Grilled Onions and Jalapenos
Salsa and Chips TO GO
Pico de Gallo 2oz
Chipotle Mayo 2oz
Dressing 2oz
Purple Onion 2oz
Avocado Side
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Mexican Bottled Soda
Fountain Drinks
Virgin Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Festive locale for Mexican cooking & cocktails amid colorful decor & live entertainment.
125 East Calhoun Street, Woodstock, IL 60098