Food

Appetizers

Guacamole and Chips

$8.99+

Guac made from scratch with diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

My Uncle Nacho

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and guacamole. Served with your choice of meat

Valpa Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Panuchos

$11.99

3 Slowly roasted tortillas, stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (pulled pork yucatan style) and pickled red onion

Cheese Dip

$8.99

Melted cheese and chili peppers, served with tortilla chips

Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo, served with homemade chips

Ceviche Endiablado

$17.99

Shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onion and salsa endiablada served with homemade chips

Empanada de Camaron

$12.99

Delicious shrimp and cheese stuffed empanadas with a tomato based sauce, served with chipotle mayo. 4 CT.

Quesadillas el Nene

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole and a side of lettuce and tomato

Quesadillas de shrimp

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp. Served with guacamole and a side of lettuce and tomato

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Melted cheese mixed with your choice of meat

Queso Fundido Shrimp

$13.99

Melted cheese mixed with shrimp and pico de gallo, served with a side of tortillas

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$8.99+

Savory chicken tortilla soup served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, and sour cream

Caldo de Camaron

$12.99+

Cooked shrimp mixed with vegetables in our special red soup

Sietes Mares

$22.99

Our special red soup with shrimp, octopus, fish, clam, calamari, crab

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.99

Taco bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken breast, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions topped with avocado, cheese, and ranch on the side

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.99

Skirt steak, spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco, with our tequila or roasted jalapeno dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Shrimp, spring mix, pineapple, pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado with our tequila dressing, roasted jalapeno dressing, or ranch dressing

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

3 enchiladas topped with green sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

3 enchiladas topped with our ranchero sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Tex-Mex

$16.99

Enchiladas topped with our tex-mex sauce (chili with beef), melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Bufa

$14.99

3 Enchiladas topped with guajillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole

$17.99

3 enchiladas topped with our signature sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Antiguas Recipes

Flautas

$13.99

4 fried rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Cochinita Pibil

$15.99

Pulled Pork (Yucatan style) topped with habanero, purple onion, served with rice, beans, tortillas

Tamales

$11.99

3 Tamales, choose from green sauce with chicken, red sauce with pork, or poblano peppers with cheese. Topped with sauce of your choice and sour cream

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$18.99

Ribeye with grilled jalapeno, onion, tomato and cilantro, served with rice, beans, tortillas

Carnitas a la Mexicana

$16.99

Pork slices with grilled jalapeno, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Mole Poblano

$18.99

Homemade mole with a mixture of dried chile peppers, spices, and toasted seeds with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chiles Rellenos

$16.99

2 souffle battered poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese, topped with sauce and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Carnes Asadas

Arranchera

$21.99

Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with grilled jalapeno and onion. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas

Zacatecas

$26.99

Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with grilled cactus, chorizo, onions, melted cheese, poblano peppers and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas

Alambre

$26.99

Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak strips with chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, melted cheese, chorizo, and ham. Served with rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.

Mar y Tierra

$25.99

Charbroiled skirt steak served our our ranchero sauce and topped with guacamole and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.

Tampiquena

$23.99

Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with a red enchilada topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas.

El Valle

$25.99

Special beer marinated Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak, served with a chile relleno, guacamole, rice, beans. grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas

Campirano

$25.99

Charbroiled seasoned skirt steak with a tamal topped with red sauce, served with guacamole, rice, beans. grilled onion, jalapeno and tortillas

Antigua Parrillada

$85.00

Serves 4 people. Skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pastor, cactus, and bell peppers with a side of tortillas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$22.99

Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$16.99

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.99

Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with marinated grilled shrimp. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Catrina

$25.99

Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with our combination of steak, chicken, and shrimp. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Azteca Style

$27.99

Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with steak, chicken, shrimp, bacon, cheese, and poblano peppers. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Specialty Tacos

El Jefe

$20.99

3 Charbroiled skirt steak tacos topped with guacamole, cilantro, grilled onion and queso fresco, served with rice and beans

La Jefa

$17.99

3 marinated grilled chicken tacos topped with cilantro, guacamole, chipotle mayo and bacon. Served with rice and beans

Verde

$16.99

3 Chile relleno tacos (souffle battered cheese stuffed poblano peppers) served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner

$13.99

3 Tacos with your choice of meat served with rice and beans or fries.

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$17.99

3 Grilled shrimp tacos served with chipotle mayo, rice and beans or fries.

Cochinita Pibil Taco Dinner

$14.99

3 pulled pork tacos (Yucatan style) topped with habanero, purple onion, served with a side of rice and beans.

Lomo Taco Dinner

$15.99

3 thin cut ribeye tacos served with a side of guacamole, grilled onion, and jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans.

A La Carte Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Rib-Eye Taco

$4.50

Steak Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Pastor Taco

$3.50

Ground Taco

$3.50

Single Cochinita Taco

$3.50

Single Jefe Taco

$5.50

Single Jefa Taco

$5.00

Tortas

Hawaiana

$12.99

Breaded steak, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.

Chilanga

$12.99

Rib-eye, ham, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.

Cubana

$13.99

Breaded steak, ham, sausage, beans, eggs, melted cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.

Torta a la Carte

$10.99

Burrito

Burrito A la Carte

$10.99

Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat.

Burrito Dinner

$13.99

Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Burrito Cochinita Pibil a la Carta

$11.99

Burrito Cochinita Pibil Dinner

$15.99

Burrito Suizo

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Burrito Dinner

$17.99

Stuffed with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans. Served with rice and beans.

Flaming Burrito Dinner

$16.99

Our specialty rib-eye with grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, melted cheese, rice, beans. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$16.99

Deep fried burrito filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with American cheese and Bufa sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.

Seafood Caldos & Coctels

Camaron Caldo

$16.99

Tomato based shrimp soup

Sietes Mares

$22.99

Our special red soup with shrimp, octopus, fish, clam, calamari, crab

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.99

Seafood Entrees

Pina Rellena

$23.99

Seafood stuffed pineapple topped with melted cheese

Langostinos

$42.99

Nayarit style pan seared prawn shrimp

Molcajete

$31.99

Oysters, octopus, shrimp, crab legs in our Nayarit style sauce

Parrillada/Mariscada

$76.00

Tilapia, mussels, crab legs, shrimp and octopus for 4 people

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Served with rice and beans or fries.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with rice and beans or fries.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Meat and cheddar cheese, Served with rice and beans or fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with rice and beans or fries.

Kids Taco : One Taco

$6.99

Your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Kid Flautas

$6.99

2 fried rolled tortillas filled with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tortillas

$0.75

4 Tortillas

Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.50

Orden de Nopales

$6.50

Fries

$3.50

Guacamole (2 oz)

$1.00

Grilled Onions and Jalapenos

$3.99

Salsa and Chips TO GO

$5.00

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Purple Onion 2oz

$1.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Dessert

fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churros

$4.00

Flan

$4.50

Pastel de tree leches

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Aguas

Horchata

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Seasonal Fruit

$2.99+

Mexican Bottled Soda

Jarritos Orange

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.99

topo chico

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Coca Cola (Copy)

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

Piña Colada virgen

$7.00

Margaritas virgen

$7.00

Can Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

