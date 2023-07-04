Anvil Pub & Grille N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd
No reviews yet
N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Bruschetta
Toasted bread cheese topped with fresh bruschetta, crostinis and a balsamic glaze.
Artichoke Dip
Artichoke dip baked in our stone hearth oven, served with blue chips and crostinis.
Pesto Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella and pesto hand rolled into a wonton and deep fried. Served with Marinara sauce.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Deep fried beer battered onion rings.
Smoldering Duck
Wonton topped with a sweet & tangy coleslaw and BBQ duck.
Anvil Bites
Pepperjack cheese hand breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
South of Cedarburg
Chicken, black bean, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, hand rolled inside a wonton wrapper.
Roasted brussel sprouts
Roasted brussel sprouts served with a garlic bacon aioli.
Smokey Peppered Flatbread
Rustic Italian flatbread topped with habanero bacon peppered jam, walnuts, green onion, feta cheese and bacon dust.
Cheese Bread
Fresh dough baked in our stone hearth oven topped with mozzarella cheese.
Nacho
Blue chips covered with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black olive, avocado and sour cream.
Appetizer of the Month
App Of Fries
Soup or Salad
Cup of Soup
Homemade soup of the day.
House Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato and cucumber. Choice of dressing.
Cedarburg Salad
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Cran-raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, roasted poblano corn, pico de gallo, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch dressing.
Spiced Water Wheel Salad
Spinach, almonds, red onion, red pepper, and feta with a spiced honey vinaigrette dressing.
Forge Sandwiches
Smothered Smithy
Short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled relish, BBQ sauce and beer battered onion rings.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, cherrywood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
BLTC
Cherrywood bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sirloin beef, green pepper, red onion, provolone cheese and a side of garlic aioli.
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled chicken, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Blacksmith Loaded Grilled Cheese
Artichoke dip, havarti cheese, red onion, tomato and spinach.
Chicken Artichoke
Grilled chicken, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, sauteed onion and artichoke dip.
Burning Steel
BBQ Duck, cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, jalapenos, pickled relish, lettuce and tomato.
Forge Blacksmith
Grilled steak, mushroom, onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, spinach and a horseradish mayonnaise.
Short Rib Mushroom Melt
Short rib, sauteed mushrooms, onion, provolone cheese and a bacon aioli.
Burgers
Veggie Burger
Garden burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cheeseteak Burger
1/3# burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Blacksmith Burger
1/3# burger topped with cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring and BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt
1/3 # burger topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onion on a marble rye bread.
Garlic Dill Burger
1/3# burger garlic peppercorn crusted topped with bacon, pickle relish, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cedar Burger
1/3# burger topped with havarti cheese, sauteed onion, mushroom, garlic compound butter, lettuce and tomato.
Entrees
T-Bone Steak
16 oz grillled T-bone served with vegetables and choice of potato
Anvil Chicken
Bacon wrapped chicken breast stuffed with chive cream cheese and drizzled with maple syrup. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.
Melted Bellow Steak Kabob
Grilled steak, onion, bread cheese on a rustic skewer and served over a wild mushroom couscous.
Spiced Caribbean Pork Ribs
Grilled half rack of ribs topped with spiced Caribbean sauce. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.
Stone Mill Shrimp
Grilled shrimp skewers over red pepper, tomato, onion couscous. Drizzeled with an infused garlic oil and topped with feta cheese.
Short Rib Shepherds Pie
Garlic smashed potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, short rib, red wine demiglaze topped with cheddar cheese.
Fired Tuna
Yellowfin tuna fired in the wood stone oven topped with a bacon habanro pepper jam, green onion & sesame seeds
Salmon
Atlantic salmon cooked on a cedar plank in our stone hearth oven. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.
Vodka Cream Pasta
Trottole pasta, zucchini and squash tossed in a vodka cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Iron Pesto Pasta
Trottole pasta, red pepper, onion, and pesto tossed in a garlic white wine sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Smithy Jerk pasta
Trottole pasta, zucchini, red pepper, onion, tossed in a garlic spiced caribean sauce.
Anvil Mac n Cheese
Trottole pasta, red pepper, onion and tossed in a cheddar cheese sauce.
Daily Special
Kids Menu
Dessert
Add Ons
Avocado Poblano Ranch
Bacon
Blackened Chicken
Blackened Salmon
Chicken
Ranch
Steak
Split Plate
Shrimp Skewer
Short Rib
BBQ Duck
Salmon
Tuna
Side French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Side Vegetables
Side Salad
GF Menu
GF Anvil Chicken
GF Artichoke Dip
GF BLTC
GF Burning Steel
GF Cedarburg Salad
GF Cheesesteak Burger
GF Chicken Artichoke
GF Chicken Club
GF Chicken Parmesan
GF Fired Tuna
GF Garlic Burger
GF House Salad
GF Loaded Blacksmith Grilled Cheese
GF Nacho
GF Philly Cheesesteak
GF Salmon
GF Short Rib Mushroom Melt
GF Smoldering Duck
GF Southwest Salad
GF Spiced Caribbean Pork ribs
GF Spiced Water Wheel Salad
GF Stone Mill Shrimp
GF T-Bone
GF Veggie Burger
Beverages
Liquor
Rail Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Grapefruit
Smirnoff
Stoli
Stoli Raspberry
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
DBL Rail Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Absolut Grapefruit
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Raspberry
DBL Ketel One
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Belvedere
Rail Vodka Rocks
Titos Rocks
Absolut Rocks
Absolut Citron Rocks
Absolut Mandarin Rocks
Absolut Grapefruit Rocks
Smirnoff Rocks
Stoli Rocks
Stoli Raspberry Rocks
Ketel One Rocks
Grey Goose Rocks
Belvedere Rocks
Rail Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
DBL Rail Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
Rail Gin Rocks
Tanqueray Rocks
Bombay Saphire Rocks
Hendricks Rocks
Rail Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
DBL Rail Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
Rail Rum Rocks
Malibu Rocks
Bacardi Rocks
Bacardi Limon Rocks
Captain Morgan Rocks
Casamigos Blanco
CAsamigos Reposado
Espolone
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL CAsamigos Reposado
DBL Espolone
Casamigos Blanco Rocks
CAsamigos Reposado Rocks
Espolone Rocks
Rail Whiskey
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniels
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jameson
Southern Comfort
DBL Rail Whiskey
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Jameson
DBL Southern Comfort
Rail Whiskey Rocks
Seagrams 7 Rocks
Seagrams VO Rocks
Jack Daniels Rocks
Canadian Club Rocks
Crown Royal Rocks
Crown Apple Rocks
Jameson Rocks
Southern Comfort Rocks
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Rye
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Elija Craig
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Rye
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Elija Craig
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Basil Hayden
Jim Beam Rocks
Jim Beam Rye Rocks
Bulleit Rocks
Bulleit Rye Rocks
Elija Craig Rocks
Makers Mark Rocks
Basil Hayden Rocks
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
DBL Korbel
DBL Rail Brandy
Dewars Rocks
Johnny Walker Black Rocks
Johnny Walker Red Rocks
Rail brandy
Korbel Brandy
Cocktails
Blacksmith Gin Mixer
Blood Orange Old Fashioned
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Drink of the Week
Expresso Martini
Forged Anvil Lemonade
Lavendar Blueberry Mojito
Lemon Blackberry Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned Call
Old Fashioned Premium
Old Fashioned Rail
Raging Fire Martini
Smokey Smith
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Lemon Drop Martini
Beer
New Glarus Spotted Cow
Third Space Happy Place
Badger Club Amber
Rebellion Liberty IPA
Downeast Blackberry Cider
Kentucky Tangerary Cream
BTL Bells Bright White Ale
BTL Bells Hazy Hearted IPA
BTL Bells Oberon
BTL Bells Two Hearted IPA
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Edmond Fitzgerald Porter
BTL Guiness
BTL Hacker Pshorr Wiess
BTL Heineken
BTL Hinterland Blueberry Wheat
BTL Indeed Paloma Tart Grapefruit Ale
BTL Kentucky Bourbon Ale
BTL Kentucky Bourbon Vanilla
BTL Lagunitas IPA
BTL Lakefront Riverwest Stein
BTL Loon Juice Grow a Pear
BTL MGD 64
BTL Miller Highlife
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Pabst Blue Ribbon
BTL Rebellion Florida Fever
BTL Stella
BTL Stongbow
BTL Untitled Art prickly pear juice drops IPA
BTL Woodchuck
BTL Surly Furious
BTL Downeast Mango Peach Cider
Carbliss Cranberry
Carbliss Margarita
Carbliss Black Raspberry
White Claw Black Cherry
Wine
GLS 7 Moons Red Blend
GLS Alma Mora Malbec
GLS Armas De Guerra Red
GLS Chateau Loudenne Rouge
GLS Chop Shop Cabernet
GLS Clayhouse Syrah
GLS Colombia Merlot
GLS Delas Esprite Rouge
GLS Dough Pinot Noir
GLS EOS Merlot
GLS Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir
GLS Kuleto Frog Prince REd
GLS Louis Martini Cab
GLS Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL EOS Merlot
BTL Colombia Merlot
BTL Chop Shop Cabernet
BTL Louis Martini Cab
BTL Alma Mora Malbec
BTL Dough Pinot Noir
BTL Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir
BTL 7 Moons Red Blend
BTL Clayhouse Syrah
BTL Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL Chateau Loudenne Rouge
GLS 14 Hands Chardonnay
GLS 100 Nails Chardonnay
GLS Blufelfd Riesling
GLS Carletto Pinot Grigio
GLS Cedar Creek Pinot Grigio
GLS Cedar Creek Cranberry Blush
GLS Cedar Creek Cherry Blush
GLS Roth Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Fernland Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Rose
GLS Moscato
GLS Brut Champagne
GLS Prosecco
GLS Inniskillin Ice wine
BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay
BTL 100 Nails Chardonnay
BTL Blufelfd Riesling
BTL Carletto Pinot Grigio
BTL Cedar Creek Pinot Grigio
BTL Cedar Creek Cranberry Blush
BTL Cedar Creek Cherry Blush
BTL Roth Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Fernland Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Rose
BTL Moscato
BTL Brut Champagne
BTL Prosecco
BTL Inniskillin Ice wine
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bellow Spritz
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Sprite
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kiddy Cocktail
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Oduals N/A
Raspberry Iced Tea
Refill Coke
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Diet Sprite
Refill Iced Tea
Refill Lemonade
Refill Mellow Yellow
Refill Raspberry Iced Tea
Refill Seltzer
Refill Sprite
Refill Tonic
Seltzer
Sprecker Orange
Sprecker Rootbeer
Sprite
Strawberry Cucumber Fizz
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic
Untitled Art Chocolate Stout N/A
Untitled Art Pilsner N/A
Refill Arnold Palmer
Strawberry Festival
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Photos coming soon!