A map showing the location of Anvil Pub & Grille N70 W 6340 Bridge RdView gallery

Anvil Pub & Grille N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Vodka Cream Pasta

$14.00

Trottole pasta, zucchini and squash tossed in a vodka cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Short Rib Shepherds Pie

$18.50

Garlic smashed potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, short rib, red wine demiglaze topped with cheddar cheese.

Food

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$11.00

Toasted bread cheese topped with fresh bruschetta, crostinis and a balsamic glaze.

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Artichoke dip baked in our stone hearth oven, served with blue chips and crostinis.

Pesto Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Mozzarella and pesto hand rolled into a wonton and deep fried. Served with Marinara sauce.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.75

Deep fried beer battered onion rings.

Smoldering Duck

$10.00

Wonton topped with a sweet & tangy coleslaw and BBQ duck.

Anvil Bites

$8.00

Pepperjack cheese hand breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.

South of Cedarburg

$8.50

Chicken, black bean, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, hand rolled inside a wonton wrapper.

Roasted brussel sprouts

$7.50

Roasted brussel sprouts served with a garlic bacon aioli.

Smokey Peppered Flatbread

$14.00

Rustic Italian flatbread topped with habanero bacon peppered jam, walnuts, green onion, feta cheese and bacon dust.

Cheese Bread

$6.75

Fresh dough baked in our stone hearth oven topped with mozzarella cheese.

Nacho

$9.50

Blue chips covered with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black olive, avocado and sour cream.

Appetizer of the Month

$9.50

App Of Fries

$3.00

Soup or Salad

Cup of Soup

$5.25

Homemade soup of the day.

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato and cucumber. Choice of dressing.

Cedarburg Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Cran-raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Southwest Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, roasted poblano corn, pico de gallo, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch dressing.

Spiced Water Wheel Salad

$9.00

Spinach, almonds, red onion, red pepper, and feta with a spiced honey vinaigrette dressing.

Forge Sandwiches

Smothered Smithy

$14.25

Short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled relish, BBQ sauce and beer battered onion rings.

Chicken Club

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cherrywood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

BLTC

$10.75

Cherrywood bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.75

Sirloin beef, green pepper, red onion, provolone cheese and a side of garlic aioli.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Grilled chicken, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Blacksmith Loaded Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Artichoke dip, havarti cheese, red onion, tomato and spinach.

Chicken Artichoke

$13.50

Grilled chicken, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, sauteed onion and artichoke dip.

Burning Steel

$13.75

BBQ Duck, cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, jalapenos, pickled relish, lettuce and tomato.

Forge Blacksmith

$14.00

Grilled steak, mushroom, onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, spinach and a horseradish mayonnaise.

Short Rib Mushroom Melt

$13.50

Short rib, sauteed mushrooms, onion, provolone cheese and a bacon aioli.

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Garden burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cheeseteak Burger

$11.00

1/3# burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Blacksmith Burger

$12.00

1/3# burger topped with cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring and BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$11.00

1/3 # burger topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onion on a marble rye bread.

Garlic Dill Burger

$15.00

1/3# burger garlic peppercorn crusted topped with bacon, pickle relish, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cedar Burger

$14.25

1/3# burger topped with havarti cheese, sauteed onion, mushroom, garlic compound butter, lettuce and tomato.

Entrees

T-Bone Steak

$34.00

16 oz grillled T-bone served with vegetables and choice of potato

Anvil Chicken

$18.50

Bacon wrapped chicken breast stuffed with chive cream cheese and drizzled with maple syrup. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.

Melted Bellow Steak Kabob

$18.00

Grilled steak, onion, bread cheese on a rustic skewer and served over a wild mushroom couscous.

Spiced Caribbean Pork Ribs

$21.75

Grilled half rack of ribs topped with spiced Caribbean sauce. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.

Stone Mill Shrimp

$21.75

Grilled shrimp skewers over red pepper, tomato, onion couscous. Drizzeled with an infused garlic oil and topped with feta cheese.

Short Rib Shepherds Pie

$18.50

Garlic smashed potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, short rib, red wine demiglaze topped with cheddar cheese.

Fired Tuna

$21.50

Yellowfin tuna fired in the wood stone oven topped with a bacon habanro pepper jam, green onion & sesame seeds

Salmon

$19.25

Atlantic salmon cooked on a cedar plank in our stone hearth oven. Served with vegetables and choice of potato.

Vodka Cream Pasta

$14.00

Trottole pasta, zucchini and squash tossed in a vodka cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Iron Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Trottole pasta, red pepper, onion, and pesto tossed in a garlic white wine sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Smithy Jerk pasta

$16.00

Trottole pasta, zucchini, red pepper, onion, tossed in a garlic spiced caribean sauce.

Anvil Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Trottole pasta, red pepper, onion and tossed in a cheddar cheese sauce.

Daily Special

Lunch Special Sandwich

$15.00

Lunch Special Burger

$16.00

Dinner Special

$40.00

Dinner Special Pasta

$18.00

Lunch Special salad

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Spaghetti

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

Buttered Noodles

$4.50

Dessert

Lava Cake

$5.75

Special Cake

$6.50

Special Cheesecake

$6.50

Blackberry Donut

$7.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Donut

$8.00

Add Ons

Avocado Poblano Ranch

$0.50

Bacon

$2.25

Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Chicken

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Steak

$5.75

Split Plate

$2.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.75

Short Rib

$7.00

BBQ Duck

$6.00

Salmon

$7.00

Tuna

$12.00

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$2.50

Side Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Vegetables

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.25

Fish Fry

Baked Cod

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod

$14.00

Beer Battered Perch

$15.75

Lobster Roll

$16.00

GF Menu

GF Anvil Chicken

$18.50

GF Artichoke Dip

$9.00

GF BLTC

$11.00

GF Burning Steel

$13.75

GF Cedarburg Salad

$9.75

GF Cheesesteak Burger

$11.25

GF Chicken Artichoke

$13.75

GF Chicken Club

$12.00

GF Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

GF Fired Tuna

$21.50

GF Garlic Burger

$14.25

GF House Salad

$6.00

GF Loaded Blacksmith Grilled Cheese

$11.00

GF Nacho

$9.50

GF Philly Cheesesteak

$12.75

GF Salmon

$19.50

GF Short Rib Mushroom Melt

$13.75

GF Smoldering Duck

$10.00

GF Southwest Salad

$9.75

GF Spiced Caribbean Pork ribs

$21.75

GF Spiced Water Wheel Salad

$9.00

GF Stone Mill Shrimp

$21.75

GF T-Bone

$34.00

GF Veggie Burger

$11.25

Beverages

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$4.75

Titos

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Raspberry

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.25

Grey Goose

$5.25

Belvedere

$5.25

DBL Rail Vodka

$6.00

DBL Titos

$6.50

DBL Absolut

$6.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$6.50

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$6.50

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$6.50

DBL Smirnoff

$6.50

DBL Stoli

$6.50

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$6.50

DBL Ketel One

$6.75

DBL Grey Goose

$6.75

DBL Belvedere

$6.75

Rail Vodka Rocks

$6.75

Titos Rocks

$7.25

Absolut Rocks

$7.25

Absolut Citron Rocks

$7.25

Absolut Mandarin Rocks

$7.25

Absolut Grapefruit Rocks

$7.25

Smirnoff Rocks

$7.25

Stoli Rocks

$7.25

Stoli Raspberry Rocks

$7.25

Ketel One Rocks

$7.50

Grey Goose Rocks

$7.50

Belvedere Rocks

$7.50

Rail Gin

$4.75

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.25

DBL Rail Gin

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$6.50

DBL Hendricks

$6.50

Rail Gin Rocks

$6.75

Tanqueray Rocks

$7.25

Bombay Saphire Rocks

$7.25

Hendricks Rocks

$7.25

Rail Rum

$4.75

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

DBL Rail Rum

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$6.50

DBL Bacardi

$6.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$6.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.50

Rail Rum Rocks

$6.75

Malibu Rocks

$7.25

Bacardi Rocks

$7.25

Bacardi Limon Rocks

$7.25

Captain Morgan Rocks

$7.25

Casamigos Blanco

$5.75

CAsamigos Reposado

$6.00

Espolone

$5.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$7.25

DBL CAsamigos Reposado

$7.50

DBL Espolone

$6.50

Casamigos Blanco Rocks

$8.00

CAsamigos Reposado Rocks

$8.25

Espolone Rocks

$7.25

Rail Whiskey

$4.75

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

DBL Rail Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$6.50

DBL Seagrams VO

$6.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$6.50

DBL Canadian Club

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal

$6.50

DBL Crown Apple

$6.50

DBL Jameson

$6.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.50

Rail Whiskey Rocks

$6.75

Seagrams 7 Rocks

$7.25

Seagrams VO Rocks

$7.25

Jack Daniels Rocks

$7.25

Canadian Club Rocks

$7.25

Crown Royal Rocks

$7.25

Crown Apple Rocks

$7.25

Jameson Rocks

$7.25

Southern Comfort Rocks

$7.25

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00

Bulleit

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Elija Craig

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$6.00

DBL Jim Beam

$6.50

DBL Jim Beam Rye

$6.50

DBL Bulleit

$6.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$6.50

DBL Elija Craig

$6.50

DBL Makers Mark

$6.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$7.50

Jim Beam Rocks

$7.25

Jim Beam Rye Rocks

$7.25

Bulleit Rocks

$7.25

Bulleit Rye Rocks

$7.25

Elija Craig Rocks

$7.25

Makers Mark Rocks

$7.25

Basil Hayden Rocks

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

DBL Korbel

$7.50

DBL Rail Brandy

$6.00

Dewars Rocks

$7.25

Johnny Walker Black Rocks

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red Rocks

$8.00

Rail brandy

$4.75

Korbel Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Blacksmith Gin Mixer

$8.00

Blood Orange Old Fashioned

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Drink of the Week

$8.50

Expresso Martini

$9.00

Forged Anvil Lemonade

$7.75

Lavendar Blueberry Mojito

$8.50

Lemon Blackberry Mule

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned Call

$7.00

Old Fashioned Premium

$7.00

Old Fashioned Rail

$7.00

Raging Fire Martini

$8.00

Smokey Smith

$8.50

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Beer

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$5.00

Third Space Happy Place

$5.00

Badger Club Amber

$5.00

Rebellion Liberty IPA

$5.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Kentucky Tangerary Cream

$5.00

BTL Bells Bright White Ale

$5.50

BTL Bells Hazy Hearted IPA

$6.00

BTL Bells Oberon

$5.50

BTL Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.25

BTL Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.50

BTL Coors Light

$4.50

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Edmond Fitzgerald Porter

$6.50

BTL Guiness

$5.50

BTL Hacker Pshorr Wiess

$5.50

BTL Heineken

$5.25

BTL Hinterland Blueberry Wheat

$5.50

BTL Indeed Paloma Tart Grapefruit Ale

$5.50

BTL Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$7.00

BTL Kentucky Bourbon Vanilla

$7.00

BTL Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

BTL Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$5.50

BTL Loon Juice Grow a Pear

$5.50

BTL MGD 64

$4.50

BTL Miller Highlife

$4.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.50

BTL Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.50

BTL Rebellion Florida Fever

$6.00

BTL Stella

$5.50

BTL Stongbow

$5.25

BTL Untitled Art prickly pear juice drops IPA

$6.50

BTL Woodchuck

$5.25

BTL Surly Furious

$6.50

BTL Downeast Mango Peach Cider

$5.50

Carbliss Cranberry

$5.50

Carbliss Margarita

$5.50

Carbliss Black Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Wine

GLS 7 Moons Red Blend

$8.25

GLS Alma Mora Malbec

$9.25

GLS Armas De Guerra Red

$9.00

GLS Chateau Loudenne Rouge

GLS Chop Shop Cabernet

$8.25

GLS Clayhouse Syrah

$8.25

GLS Colombia Merlot

$9.75

GLS Delas Esprite Rouge

$9.00

GLS Dough Pinot Noir

$10.25

GLS EOS Merlot

$7.75

GLS Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

$9.25

GLS Kuleto Frog Prince REd

$9.00

GLS Louis Martini Cab

$9.25

GLS Seghesio Zinfandel

$9.25

BTL EOS Merlot

$29.00

BTL Colombia Merlot

$38.00

BTL Chop Shop Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Louis Martini Cab

$35.00

BTL Alma Mora Malbec

$35.00

BTL Dough Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL 7 Moons Red Blend

$31.00

BTL Clayhouse Syrah

$31.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Chateau Loudenne Rouge

$48.00

GLS 14 Hands Chardonnay

$7.25

GLS 100 Nails Chardonnay

$9.25

GLS Blufelfd Riesling

$8.25

GLS Carletto Pinot Grigio

$8.75

GLS Cedar Creek Pinot Grigio

$8.75

GLS Cedar Creek Cranberry Blush

$7.25

GLS Cedar Creek Cherry Blush

$13.00

GLS Roth Sauvignon Blanc

$8.75

GLS Fernland Sauvignon Blanc

$9.25

GLS Rose

$8.25

GLS Moscato

$8.25

GLS Brut Champagne

$7.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.25

GLS Inniskillin Ice wine

$10.00

BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL 100 Nails Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Blufelfd Riesling

$31.00

BTL Carletto Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Cedar Creek Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Cedar Creek Cranberry Blush

$27.00

BTL Cedar Creek Cherry Blush

BTL Roth Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Fernland Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Rose

$31.00

BTL Moscato

$31.00

BTL Brut Champagne

$26.00

BTL Prosecco

BTL Inniskillin Ice wine

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bellow Spritz

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Oduals N/A

$4.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Diet Sprite

Refill Iced Tea

Refill Lemonade

Refill Mellow Yellow

Refill Raspberry Iced Tea

Refill Seltzer

Refill Sprite

Refill Tonic

Seltzer

$2.75

Sprecker Orange

$3.00

Sprecker Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Cucumber Fizz

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tonic

$2.75

Untitled Art Chocolate Stout N/A

$5.50

Untitled Art Pilsner N/A

$5.50

Refill Arnold Palmer

Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Fest Drinks

Anvil Vice

$7.50

Strawberry Rhubarb Mixer

$8.00

GLS Cedar Creek Strawberry Blush

$7.25

BTL Cedar. Creek Strawberry. Blush

$27.00

Strawberry Prosecco

$8.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

N70 W 6340 Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1302 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
The Fermentorium - Cedaburg
orange starNo Reviews
7481 Hwy 60 Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
The Stilt House - Cedarburg
orange starNo Reviews
W62 N630 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Brandywine
orange star4.7 • 407
W61 N480 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Hefner's Custard
orange star4.5 • 596
N71W5184 Columbia Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedarburg

Hefner's Custard
orange star4.5 • 596
N71W5184 Columbia Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Brandywine
orange star4.7 • 407
W61 N480 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Galioto's Twelve21
orange star4.2 • 157
1221 Wauwatosa Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedarburg
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston