2630 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos al Carbon
Fajitas
Chili con Queso - Small

Appetizers

Chili con Queso - Small

Chili con Queso - Small

$10.00

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and chopped tomato

Chili con Queso - Large

Chili con Queso - Large

$14.00

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and chopped tomato

Guacamole - Small

Guacamole - Small

$13.00

Fresh avocado mixed with onions and cilantro

Guacamole - Large

Guacamole - Large

$16.00

Fresh avocado mixed with onions and cilantro

Queso Flameado - Small

Queso Flameado - Small

$14.00

Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and a choice of sauteed vegatables or chorizo

Queso Flameado - Large

Queso Flameado - Large

$17.00

Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and a choice of sauteed vegatables or chorizo

Tuna Tartare Tacos

Tuna Tartare Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna tartare served in a crispy wonton shell with creamy avocado, topped with a spicy sriracha sauce

The Mixta

The Mixta

$17.00

Four pieces each of steak nachos, cheese quesadillas, and chicken flautas served with spicy jalapeno sauce

Chipotle Crab Cake

Chipotle Crab Cake

$22.00

Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Shrimp and avocado, tossed in a spicy cocktail sauce

Soups and Salads

Tortilla Soup - Small

Tortilla Soup - Small

$8.00

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado

Tortilla Soup - Large

Tortilla Soup - Large

$15.00

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado

Caesar Salad - Small

Caesar Salad - Small

$9.00

Traditional homemade caesar dressing tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, topped wtih spicy pepitas, parmesan crips, and shaved parmesan

Caesar Salad - Large

Caesar Salad - Large

$16.00

Traditional homemade caesar dressing tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, topped wtih spicy pepitas, parmesan crips, and shaved parmesan

Palace Salad - Small

Palace Salad - Small

$8.00

Mixed baby greens with goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, with a side of tangy balsamic vinaigrette

Palace Salad - Large

Palace Salad - Large

$16.00

Mixed baby greens with goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, with a side of tangy balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce with roasted pepitas, bacon, chopped red onion, tomato and crumbled blue cheese, drizzled with chipotle blue cheese dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, red onion, cheese, white rice and black beans, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of sour cream and salsa

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce and spinach tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 4 ounces of grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo and red onion

Tex Mex

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Fresh made corn chips topped with beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Crispy Tacos

$15.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheeses

Chalupas

Chalupas

$15.00

Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheeses with guacamole and sour cream

Flautas

$20.00

Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and finished with sour cream and guacamole

Panchita

$19.00

Homemade flour tortilla deep fried and covered in our famous twice refried beans, pulled chicken, chipotle sauce, white cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Lulu's

Lulu's

$22.00

One cheddar cheese enchilada and two chicken or beef tacos al carbon served with chili con queso, guacamole, and mixed chopped onions and cilantro

Mandito's

Mandito's

$22.00

One cheddar cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, and chicken or beef fajita served over grilled onions

Flaco's

Flaco's

$21.00

Two pork tamales and a crispy ground beef taco served with a side of chili con queso and salsa

Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$26.00

Three homemade flour tortillas with your choice of steak or chicken served with chili con queso, guacamole, and mixed chopped onions and cilantro

Chili Relleno

Chili Relleno

$22.00

Fresh roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef slow cooked with a mix of raisins and pine nuts served with white rice and finished with a touch of chipotle sauce, garnished with cheese

Half Quesadilla

Half Quesadilla

$8.00

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Half Nachos

Half Nachos

$8.00

Fresh made corn chips topped with beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$24.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with chicken topped with your choice of sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$20.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili con carne sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$24.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese, creamy leek sauce and garnished with julienne vegetables and almonds

Crab Enchiladas

Crab Enchiladas

$32.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with lump crab meat and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy lobster sauce

Lobster Enchiladas

Lobster Enchiladas

$40.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with lobster meat and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy lobster sauce

Ribeye and Cheese Enchiladas

Ribeye and Cheese Enchiladas

$42.00

8oz sliced boneless ribeye cooked to perfection served on top of four tortillas dobladas with cheddar cheese and chili con carne sauce

Seafood

Blackened Tilapia

$20.00

8oz filet of blackened tilapia served over white rice and black beans, peppers, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Spinach or homemade corn tortillas with blackened tilapia, avocado, cabbage, cheeses and pickled jalapeño aioli sauce, served with gallo pinto and pico de gallo

Grilled Snapper

$38.00

8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

8oz North Atlantic salmon filet served over bed of sautéed spinach with white wine lemon butter sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

8oz filet of fresh pan seared Chilean sea bass served over bed of sautéed spinach and accompanied by a pineapple salsa

Lobster Tail

$44.00Out of stock

8-10oz lobster tail seasoned and broiled to perfection

Carne

Carne Guisada

$22.00

Tex-Mex stew with beef tenderloin tips slow simmered and served in a thick gravy sauce, served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$22.00

Slow-cooked marinated pork mixed with fresh cilantro, onions, and chunks of avocado, served as three tacos al carbon in flour tortillas with a side of green sauce and chili con queso

New York Strip

$42.00

12oz black Angus grilled to order served with french fries and chipotle mayonnaise

Mini Surf & Turf

$45.00

4oz filet mignon, one crab cake, and a jumbo gulf shrimp served with fresh sautéed spinach and finished with white wine lemon butter

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Australian baby lamb chops served with roasted heirloom potatoes, blistered cherry tomatoes and fresh sautéed spinach with dried cranberries, and finished with Guajillo pepper Cabernet reduction

Fajitas

Fajitas

$28.00

Chose of protein

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.00

8oz fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection

Beef Kebobs

$42.00

8oz of beef tenderloin medallions skewered with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms grilled to order

ARMANDOS Cut

$48.00

8oz beef tenderloin filet grilled to order

Carne Asada

$48.00

8oz beef tenderloin filet grilled to order

Snapper Veracruzano

$48.00

8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans

Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$20.00

Grilled vegetables of the day served with sauteed spinach, gallo pinto and pico de gallo

Poblano Tamales

Poblano Tamales

$20.00

Three tamales filled with poblano peppers, cheese and onions, served with gallo pinto and pico de gallo

Dessert

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$8.00

Lightly fried flour tortillas dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with whipped cream and honey

Flan

Flan

$12.00

Homemade custard drizzled with a caramel sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$12.00

Three milk moist white cake infused with white rum and topped with a white frosting

Churros

Churros

$12.00

Golden strips of lightly fried pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon and accompanied by a chocolate custard sauce

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Homemade creamy tart key lime custard with a graham cracker crust

Mexican Brownies

Mexican Brownies

$14.00

Warm fudge brownies with chunks of chocolate drizzled with cajeta caramel sauce and chocolate syrup and served with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake "Armando's Favorite"

Cheesecake "Armando's Favorite"

$14.00

Classic homemade cheesecake with a graham cracker crust

Family Packs

Fajitas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)

Fajitas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)

$100.00

Choice of protein. Accompanied by ARMANDOS’ famous twice-refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, homemade corn or flour tortillas, guacamole and chili con queso

Enchiladas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)

$70.00

Guacamole - Pint/Quart

$18.00

Chili Con Queso - Pint/Quart

$15.00

Refried Beans - Pint/Quart

$15.00

Mexican Rice - Pint/Quart

$8.00

Red Salsa - Pint/Quart

$10.00

Green Salsa - Pint/Quart

$10.00

Pico de Gallo - Pint/Quart

$12.00

Sour Cream - Pint/Quart

$9.00

1 Dozen Tortillas

$12.00

Margaritas

Skinny Margarita

$18.00

Grab & Go Rita 24 OZ

$20.00

Grab & Go Top Shelf Rita 24 OZ

$28.00

Gallon Grand Don Margaritas

$200.00

Gallon Skinny Margaritas

$150.00

Gallon ARMANDOS House Margaritas

$100.00

Patron Margarita

$17.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

St. Arnold's

$6.00

Beck's

$6.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Victoria

$8.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00

Tacate

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topochico

$5.00

Sparkling Roca

$7.00

Natural Roca

$7.00

Btl Agua

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

