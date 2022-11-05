Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77098
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chili con Queso - Small
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and chopped tomato
Chili con Queso - Large
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and chopped tomato
Guacamole - Small
Fresh avocado mixed with onions and cilantro
Guacamole - Large
Fresh avocado mixed with onions and cilantro
Queso Flameado - Small
Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and a choice of sauteed vegatables or chorizo
Queso Flameado - Large
Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and a choice of sauteed vegatables or chorizo
Tuna Tartare Tacos
Tuna tartare served in a crispy wonton shell with creamy avocado, topped with a spicy sriracha sauce
The Mixta
Four pieces each of steak nachos, cheese quesadillas, and chicken flautas served with spicy jalapeno sauce
Chipotle Crab Cake
Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp and avocado, tossed in a spicy cocktail sauce
Soups and Salads
Tortilla Soup - Small
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado
Tortilla Soup - Large
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado
Caesar Salad - Small
Traditional homemade caesar dressing tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, topped wtih spicy pepitas, parmesan crips, and shaved parmesan
Caesar Salad - Large
Traditional homemade caesar dressing tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, topped wtih spicy pepitas, parmesan crips, and shaved parmesan
Palace Salad - Small
Mixed baby greens with goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, with a side of tangy balsamic vinaigrette
Palace Salad - Large
Mixed baby greens with goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, with a side of tangy balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with roasted pepitas, bacon, chopped red onion, tomato and crumbled blue cheese, drizzled with chipotle blue cheese dressing
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, red onion, cheese, white rice and black beans, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of sour cream and salsa
Salmon Salad
Romaine lettuce and spinach tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 4 ounces of grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo and red onion
Tex Mex
Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Nachos
Fresh made corn chips topped with beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheeses
Chalupas
Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheeses with guacamole and sour cream
Flautas
Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and finished with sour cream and guacamole
Panchita
Homemade flour tortilla deep fried and covered in our famous twice refried beans, pulled chicken, chipotle sauce, white cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Lulu's
One cheddar cheese enchilada and two chicken or beef tacos al carbon served with chili con queso, guacamole, and mixed chopped onions and cilantro
Mandito's
One cheddar cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, and chicken or beef fajita served over grilled onions
Flaco's
Two pork tamales and a crispy ground beef taco served with a side of chili con queso and salsa
Tacos al Carbon
Three homemade flour tortillas with your choice of steak or chicken served with chili con queso, guacamole, and mixed chopped onions and cilantro
Chili Relleno
Fresh roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef slow cooked with a mix of raisins and pine nuts served with white rice and finished with a touch of chipotle sauce, garnished with cheese
Half Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Half Nachos
Fresh made corn chips topped with beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled with chicken topped with your choice of sauce
Cheese Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili con carne sauce
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese, creamy leek sauce and garnished with julienne vegetables and almonds
Crab Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with lump crab meat and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy lobster sauce
Lobster Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with lobster meat and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy lobster sauce
Ribeye and Cheese Enchiladas
8oz sliced boneless ribeye cooked to perfection served on top of four tortillas dobladas with cheddar cheese and chili con carne sauce
Seafood
Blackened Tilapia
8oz filet of blackened tilapia served over white rice and black beans, peppers, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
Fish Tacos
Spinach or homemade corn tortillas with blackened tilapia, avocado, cabbage, cheeses and pickled jalapeño aioli sauce, served with gallo pinto and pico de gallo
Grilled Snapper
8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
Grilled Salmon
8oz North Atlantic salmon filet served over bed of sautéed spinach with white wine lemon butter sauce
Chilean Sea Bass
8oz filet of fresh pan seared Chilean sea bass served over bed of sautéed spinach and accompanied by a pineapple salsa
Lobster Tail
8-10oz lobster tail seasoned and broiled to perfection
Carne
Carne Guisada
Tex-Mex stew with beef tenderloin tips slow simmered and served in a thick gravy sauce, served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tacos de Carnitas
Slow-cooked marinated pork mixed with fresh cilantro, onions, and chunks of avocado, served as three tacos al carbon in flour tortillas with a side of green sauce and chili con queso
New York Strip
12oz black Angus grilled to order served with french fries and chipotle mayonnaise
Mini Surf & Turf
4oz filet mignon, one crab cake, and a jumbo gulf shrimp served with fresh sautéed spinach and finished with white wine lemon butter
Lamb Chops
Australian baby lamb chops served with roasted heirloom potatoes, blistered cherry tomatoes and fresh sautéed spinach with dried cranberries, and finished with Guajillo pepper Cabernet reduction
Fajitas
Chose of protein
Grilled Chicken Breast
8oz fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection
Beef Kebobs
8oz of beef tenderloin medallions skewered with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms grilled to order
ARMANDOS Cut
8oz beef tenderloin filet grilled to order
Carne Asada
8oz beef tenderloin filet grilled to order
Snapper Veracruzano
8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
Vegetables
Dessert
Sopapillas
Lightly fried flour tortillas dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with whipped cream and honey
Flan
Homemade custard drizzled with a caramel sauce
Tres Leches
Three milk moist white cake infused with white rum and topped with a white frosting
Churros
Golden strips of lightly fried pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon and accompanied by a chocolate custard sauce
Key Lime Pie
Homemade creamy tart key lime custard with a graham cracker crust
Mexican Brownies
Warm fudge brownies with chunks of chocolate drizzled with cajeta caramel sauce and chocolate syrup and served with vanilla ice cream
Cheesecake "Armando's Favorite"
Classic homemade cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
Family Packs
Fajitas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)
Choice of protein. Accompanied by ARMANDOS’ famous twice-refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, homemade corn or flour tortillas, guacamole and chili con queso
Enchiladas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)
Guacamole - Pint/Quart
Chili Con Queso - Pint/Quart
Refried Beans - Pint/Quart
Mexican Rice - Pint/Quart
Red Salsa - Pint/Quart
Green Salsa - Pint/Quart
Pico de Gallo - Pint/Quart
Sour Cream - Pint/Quart
1 Dozen Tortillas
Margaritas
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Shiner Bock
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
St. Arnold's
Beck's
Bohemia
Corona
Corona Light
Dos XX Lager
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
Victoria
Pacifico
Tacate
Heineken
Stella Artois
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
