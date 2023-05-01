Restaurant header imageView gallery

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77098

NA Bevs

NA Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

BLK Iced Tea

$3.50

REG Iced Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Richards

$3.50

Panna

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee / Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cortado

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Flat White

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Water

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Mint Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Beer

Miller Lt.

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Bud Lt.

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Dog Fish Head 60 min. IPA

$6.00

St. Pauli Girl N/A

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Karbach Love Street

$6.00

Saint Arnold Seasonal

$6.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rose 75

$12.00

The Mule

$12.00

Lavender Sour

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

The Rita

$12.00

Rose Spritz

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

French 75

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Martinis

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Cosmo

$18.00

Southside

$18.00

The Last Word

$18.00

Vesper

$18.00

Key Lime Martini

$18.00

Eastside

$18.00

Chocolate Martini

$18.00

Gin Martini

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

HH Vodka Martini

$10.00

HH Gin Martini

$1.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Blankees

$14.00

El Pequeño

$14.00

No Trash Can

$14.00

King Tuck

$14.00

Champ Champ

$14.00

Air Yordan

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Wine

Red GLS

GL Marques de Riscal Temp

$14.00

GL Rosso Sangiovese

$16.00

GL A to Z PN

$14.00

GL Wholecluster PN

$16.00

GL Valpolicella Ripasso

$22.00

GL Juggernaut Cab

$16.00

GL Quilt Cab

$20.00

GL Louis Martini Cab

$30.00

GL Harvey & Harriet Blend

$16.00

GL Abstract Red Blend

$20.00

GL 8 Years Red Blend

$25.00

GL Les Cadrans Bordeaux

$18.00

GL Louis Latour Bourgogne

$22.00

GL Bini Chianti

$14.00

GL HH Red

$10.00

GL Fonesca Tawny Port 20 yr

$16.00Out of stock

GL Taylor Tawny Port 10 yr

$14.00

GL Lustau Jarana Sherry

$10.00

Red BTL

Marques de Riscal Tempranillo

$56.00

Rosso di Montalcino Sangiovese

$64.00

A to Z Pinot Noir

$56.00

Wholecluster Pinot Noir

$64.00

Belle Glos "Balade" Pinot Noir

$64.00

Slander Pinot Noir

$68.00

Enroute PN

$54.00

Nebbiola D' Alba

$48.00

Valpolicella Ripasso

$72.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00Out of stock

Faust Cab

$82.00

B&G Chateauneuf du Pape

$66.00

Abstract Red Blend

$80.00

8 Years in the Desert Red Blend

$100.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$78.00

Pappillon Red Blend

$110.00

Harvey & Harriet Blend

$52.00

Machete Petite Syrah

$65.00

D-66 Orin Swift Grenache

$60.00

Valpolicella Amarone

$86.00

Les Cadrans de Lassegue Grand Cru Bordeaux

$72.00

Cotes de Brouilly Beaujolais

$60.00

Fattoria Bini Chianti

$56.00

Barbera D' Alba

$56.00

Louis Latour Bourgogne Rouge

$90.00

Saldo by Prisoner

$64.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

White GLS

GL Martin Codax Albarino

$14.00

GL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GL Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$30.00

GL Pascal Jolivet "Attitude" Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Stag's Leap "Aveta" Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

GL Saldo by Prisoner Chenin Blanc

$16.00

GL William Hill Chardonnay

$18.00

GL Cave de Lugny Macon Burgundy

$14.00

GL Jordan Chardonnay

$22.00

GL Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$18.00

GL Moillard Bourgogne

$18.00

GL HH White

$8.00

White BTL

Martin Codax Albarino

$42.00

Maso Canali PG

$42.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$120.00

Pascal Jolivet "Attitude" Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

Moillard Bourgogne

$72.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Stag's Leap "Aveta" Sauvignon Blanc

$72.00

Saldo by Prisoner Chenin Blanc

$64.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$72.00

Cave de Lugny Macon White Burgundy

$48.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$70.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$66.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$88.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$72.00

Louis Latour Puligny Montrachet

$150.00

Domaine Parigot Meursault Chardonnay

$90.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Rose GLS

GL Miraval Rose

$16.00

GL Hampton Water Rose

$14.00

GL Fluer de Mer Rose

$14.00

GL Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00

HH Rose GLS

$10.00

Rose BTL

Miraval Rose

$64.00

Hampton Water Rose

$56.00

Fleur de Mare Rose

$56.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$64.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Sparkling GLS

GL Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose

$16.00

GL Moet Brut Mini

$20.00

GL Moet Brut Rose Mini

$26.00

GL Val D' Oca Pro.

$8.00

Sparkling BTL

Val D'Oca Prosecco

$32.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$32.00

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose

$64.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$130.00

Ruinart Brut Rose

$130.00

Moet Brut Rose 750ml

$85.00

Lanson Brut Champagne

$70.00

Lallier Brut Champagne

$56.00

Louis Roederer 375ml

$38.00

Travaglino Brut Rose

$60.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Roast Turkey

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Pasta Cavatappi

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Relish Restaurant & Bar is a neighborhood eatery created for the people of Houston. We cherish every opportunity to serve you.

2810 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098

