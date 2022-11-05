Restaurant header imageView gallery

Armonía Kitchen 1422 Garnet Ave

No reviews yet

1422 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Mushroom Carnitas Burritos
Protein Pancakes
Chicken Bowl

Breakfast

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$12.39

House granola, mixed berries, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, banana, chia seeds, almond butter.

Basil Pesto Egg Panini

$13.59

BASIL PESTO - Two scrambled eggs, house cashew crema, spinach, tomato, balsamic. On local levain bread.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Fresh baked tortillas tossed in salsa rojas de la casa, house cashew crema, red onion, cilantro, microgreens, avocado, mayocoba beans.

Chipotle Egg Panini

$13.59

CASHEW CHIPOTLE - Two scrambled eggs, spinach, pico, alfalfa. On local levain bread.

Garden Avocado Toast

$10.79

Smashed avocado, arugula, radish, balsamic, house cashew crema, macadamias, sesame seeds.

Huevos al Gusto

$12.59

Two eggs your way. Breakfast potatoes drizzled with house cashew crema and chipotle. With house lavender jam & toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.49

Two over-easy eggs on corn tortillas. House salsa ranchera, beans & potatoes.

LOX Avocado Toast

$13.19

Wild smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, capers, purple onion with microgreens.

Mexican Avocado Toast

Mexican Avocado Toast

$10.29

Cashew crema fresca, chili flakes, pickled purple onion, cilantro, sesame seeds.

Mexican Bowl

$14.99

Melted Mexican Cheese over breakfast potatoes, chopped spinach, house cashew crema, black beans, pico, macadamia, alfalfa, house cashew chipotle, microgreens. Protein Choice... Mushroom Carnitas, Organic Egg or Grilled Chicken.

Omelette Your Way

$15.49

3 eggs & Mexican cheese. Breakfast potatoes, citrus-lavender jam and toasted levain. Choice of veggies.

Power Oatmeal

Power Oatmeal

$12.19

Organic Gluten Free Oat Groats cooked with almond milk. Honey, chia seeds, walnut, almond butter, mixed berries, banana, sprinkled with cinnamon.

Protein Pancakes

$13.89

Almond meal (14g Protein), chia seeds, cinnamon, hemp seeds, topped with banana and macadamias. 100% Pure-Grade-A-Organic maple syrup.

Recharge Bowl

$13.19

Blue Spirulina Chia Pudding, açaí, strawberry, raspberry, black berry, granola, banana, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, almond butter, cacao nibs, goji berries.

Stuffed French Toast

$15.69

Two local brioche slices, Armonía batter, cinnamon, ricotta and mixed berries with maple syrup.

Burritos

Breakfast Burritos

$12.99

Extra Large Organic Eggs & Mexican cheese. Choice of veggies.

Chicken Burritos

$13.99

Spiced and grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Mexican cheese, beans.

Machaca Burritos

$13.59

Machaca - a family recipe and tradition. Tomato, onion, mayocoba beans.

Mushroom Carnitas Burritos

$13.99

Hand shredded mushroom carnitas; baked and marinated in our house adobo. House guacamole, black beans, pico, brown rice.

Veggie Burritos

$12.99

Mushroom, black beans, spinach, alfalfa, salsa roja, pico, house cashew crema. Regular or Plant Based Cheese?

Bowls

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$12.39

House granola, mixed berries, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, banana, chia seeds, almond butter.

Beet Bowl

Beet Bowl

$13.99

Sautéed beets, baby kale, caramelized onion, cucumber, macadamias, microgreens, carrots, brown rice, house tamari-turmeric sauce.

Chicken Bowl

$14.65

6oz of grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, carrots, pico, alfalfa, sunflower seeds, black beans, brown rice, house cilantro sauce, microgreens.

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$16.75

6oz low-cooked filet, black beans, alfalfa, pico, jalapeños, cucumber, arugula, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, house cashew chipotle, microgreens.

Mexican Bowl

$14.99

Melted Mexican Cheese over breakfast potatoes, chopped spinach, house cashew crema, black beans, pico, macadamia, alfalfa, house cashew chipotle, microgreens. Protein Choice... Mushroom Carnitas, Organic Egg or Grilled Chicken.

Power Oatmeal

Power Oatmeal

$12.19

Organic Gluten Free Oat Groats cooked with almond milk. Honey, chia seeds, walnut, almond butter, mixed berries, banana, sprinkled with cinnamon.

Recharge Bowl

$13.19

Blue Spirulina Chia Pudding, açaí, strawberry, raspberry, black berry, granola, banana, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, almond butter, cacao nibs, goji berries.

Paninis

Chicken Fajita Panini

$13.19

Grilled chicken, red and green bell-peppers. House cashew chipotle, shredded spinach, pico and Mexican cheese.

Chipotle Egg Panini

$13.59

CASHEW CHIPOTLE - Two scrambled eggs, spinach, pico, alfalfa. On local levain bread.

Eggplant Panini

$13.19

Grilled tamari-garlic eggplant, house basil basil pesto, plant mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded spinach.

Basil Pesto Egg Panini

$13.59

BASIL PESTO - Two scrambled eggs, house cashew crema, spinach, tomato, balsamic. On local levain bread.

Portobello Panini

Portobello Panini

$13.19

House basil pesto, caramelized onions, avocado, shredded spinach, tomato, plant mozzarella.

Tacos

Armonía Tacos

$13.19

Hand shredded mushroom carnitas, baked and marinated in our house adobo. Fresh guacamole, pico, house cashew crema, microgreens.

Chicken Tacos

$11.39

Spiced grilled chicken, green cabbage, pico de gallo, house guacamole, red salsa.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.19

Tender mahi-mahi with green and red cabbage, house cashew chipotle, pico, avocado.

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Burrito Egg/Cheese

$6.00

Kids Egg/Potatoes

$6.00

Chicken Little Bowl

$6.00

Kids Burrito Bean/Cheese

$6.00

Kids Qeusadilla

$6.00

Sides

Almond Butter Side

$1.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Egg On Side

Fruit Side

$3.00

Banana and mixed berries.

Grilled Chicken Side

$5.00

House Sauces

Mushroom Carnitas

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Toast & Jam

$1.00

Healthy Sweets & More

Cacao Bites

$2.50

Cacao, Dates, Coconut, Almonds.

Ginger Cashew Bites

$2.50

Matcha Bites

$2.50

Raspberry Peanut Butter Bites

$2.50

Raspberry, Peanutbutter, Dates.

Cookie

$2.50

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$5.00

Specials

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Arugula Salad

$9.99

Arugula, apples, cranberries, pecans.

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.99

Coffee & Health Lattes

We use Cafe Moto beans. They are 100% organic and Fair Trade. All of our coffee recipes are sugar free!!!

Americano

$4.65

Black Coffee

$3.99

Blue Majik Latte

$6.95

Blue spirulina, cinnamon, honey, vanilla, espresso. Blue spirulina is an algae. It is high in magnesium, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and phycocyanin.

Cafe de la Olla

$6.65

House recipe. Traditionaly house-made piloncillo.

Cafe Latte

$5.65

A classic latte with choice of milk. Cheers!!!

Cappuccino

$3.99

A classic coffee. Double shot espresso. 2 to 1 ratio of milk to espresso.

Caramel Frappe

$7.75

Caramel Latte

$6.65

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$6.65

Chaga Latte

$6.95

Chaga, cacao, cinnamon, monk fruit, espresso. Chaga is a mushroom that grows only on Birch trees where they break in the wind. The chaga mushroom mends the tree's wound and keeps it growing. For us, chaga is great for calming and full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Chai Latte

$6.25

Our house chai consists of cinnamon, black tea, clove, anise, ginger and vanilla. Cheers!!!

Charcoal Mocha Latte

$6.95

Activated charcoal is great for high cholesterol, hangovers, upset stomach and detoxing. Cheers!!! Not recommended during pregnancy.

Cinnamon Honey Latte

$6.65

Cold Brew

$5.75

Cortado

$3.99

A classic coffee. Double shot espresso. 2 to 1 ratio of milk to espresso.

Espresso

$2.99

Espresso Frappe

$7.75

Hazelnut Latte

$6.65

Hazelnut extract and honey. Cheers!!!

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

House recipe. Cheers!!!

Machiato

$3.49

A classic coffee. Double shot espresso with a splash of milk.

Matcha Latte (ceremonial)

$6.95

Our Matcha is 100% ceremonial and organic. Bamboo whisked and steeped in a ceramic bowl. Ceremonial matcha is a Japanese tea plant. In the final 40 days leading up to it's harvest, the tea plant is shaded, reducing it's sunlight by up to 90%. The lack of direct sun is critical to produce the highest quality, vibrancy and taste.

Mexican Mocha Latte

$6.65

A house recipe. Nutmeg, Vanilla and Mocha. Cheers!!!

Mocha Latte

$6.65

House recipe. Cheers!!!

Orange Juice

$5.99

Pumpkin Latte

$6.95

A house recipe sweetened with honey. Cheers!!!

Red Velvet Latte

$6.95

House recipe. Red beet, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, monk fruit, espresso.

Turmeric Latte

$6.95

House recipe. Ginger, cinnamon, honey, vanilla extract, black pepper. Adding black pepper increases the amount of curcumin that could be absorbed by the body (a concept known as bioavailability) by 2,000 percent.

Unsweetened Vanilla Latte

$6.35

Vanilla extract.

Vanilla Latte

$6.65

Vanilla extract and honey.

Smoothie Blends

All of our smoothies are plant based and sugar free!!! Add Organic Plant or Whey Protein for $2.
Berry Love

Berry Love

$8.75

Mixed berries, açaí, maca, banana, almond milk, hemp seeds.

Black Forest

Black Forest

$8.75

Activated charcoal, açaí, peanut butter, banana, strawberries, dates, almond milk, hemp seeds.

Blue Majik

$9.50

Blue spirulina, coconut milk, flax seeds, maca, banana, dates, avocado, plant protein (15g protein), coconut flakes.

Green Power

Green Power

$8.75

Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, almond milk, chia seeds.

Papaya Sunrise

Papaya Sunrise

$8.75

Papaya, turmeric, strawberry, oat groats, banana, black pepper, oat milk, chia seeds.

Recovery

Recovery

$9.50

Cacao, hemp protein (14g protein), avocado, flax seeds, almond butter, banana, dates, maca, almond milk, cacao nibs.

Simply Delicious

$8.75

Strawberry, ashwagandha, maca, banana, dates, almond milk, chia seeds.

Fresh Lemonades

Fresh squeezed lemons and sweetened with agave.

Armonía Palmer

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade with black tea.

Berry Patch Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemons with mixed berry tea.

Activated Charcoal Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemons with activated charcoal. Activated charcoal is great for high cholesterol, hangovers, upset stomach and detoxing. Not recommended during pregnancy.

Orange Juice

$5.99

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Our Matcha is 100% ceremonial and organic. Bamboo whisked and steeped in a ceramic bowl. Ceremonial matcha is a Japanese tea plant. In the final 40 days leading up to it's harvest, the tea plant is shaded, reducing it's sunlight by up to 90%. The lack of direct sun is critical to produce the highest quality, vibrancy and taste.

Regular Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

We only use fresh/real strawberries.

Yerba Mate Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemons with Yerba Mate tea.

Organic Cold Pressed Juices

Daily Glow

Daily Glow

$9.00

Carrot, beet, apple, orange, mint, ginger.

Detox

Detox

$9.00

Chard, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger.

Orange Power

Orange Power

$9.00

Turmeric, ginger, golden beet, carrot, orange, black pepper.

Remedy

Remedy

$9.00

Spinach, pineapple, lemon, green apple, parsley.

Hand Crafted Teas

Armonía Tea Hand Crafted

$6.75

Hibiscus, Lemongrass, Rose, Marshmallow, Rosehips.

Berry Patch Tea

$4.75+

Black Chai Tea

$4.75+

Black Tea

$4.75+

Ceremonial Matcha Tea

$4.75+

Chamomile Tea

$4.75+

Detox Tea Hand Crafted

$6.75

Roasted Dandelion, Orange Peel, Ginger, Echinacea.

Digest Tea Hand Crafted

$6.75

Happiness Tea Hand Crafted

$6.75

Jasmine Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Lemon Balm, Lemongrass, Tulsi, Chamomile, Rose.

Packaged Teas (Hand Crafted)

Skin Glow Tea Hand Crafted

$6.75

Meadowsweet, Cinnamon, Yellow Dock.

Yerba Mate Tea

$4.75+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50
Daily Glow

Daily Glow

$9.00

Carrot, beet, apple, orange, mint, ginger.

Detox

Detox

$9.00

Chard, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger.

Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock
Orange Power

Orange Power

$9.00

Turmeric, ginger, golden beet, carrot, orange, black pepper.

Remedy

Remedy

$9.00

Spinach, pineapple, lemon, green apple, parsley.

Topo Chico

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Eat Beautiful Eat Healthy

1422 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

