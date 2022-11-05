Armonía Kitchen 1422 Garnet Ave

Matcha Latte (ceremonial)

$6.95

Our Matcha is 100% ceremonial and organic. Bamboo whisked and steeped in a ceramic bowl. Ceremonial matcha is a Japanese tea plant. In the final 40 days leading up to it's harvest, the tea plant is shaded, reducing it's sunlight by up to 90%. The lack of direct sun is critical to produce the highest quality, vibrancy and taste.