Armonía Kitchen 1422 Garnet Ave
1422 Garnet Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
Breakfast
Açaí Bowl
House granola, mixed berries, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, banana, chia seeds, almond butter.
Basil Pesto Egg Panini
BASIL PESTO - Two scrambled eggs, house cashew crema, spinach, tomato, balsamic. On local levain bread.
Chilaquiles
Fresh baked tortillas tossed in salsa rojas de la casa, house cashew crema, red onion, cilantro, microgreens, avocado, mayocoba beans.
Chipotle Egg Panini
CASHEW CHIPOTLE - Two scrambled eggs, spinach, pico, alfalfa. On local levain bread.
Garden Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, arugula, radish, balsamic, house cashew crema, macadamias, sesame seeds.
Huevos al Gusto
Two eggs your way. Breakfast potatoes drizzled with house cashew crema and chipotle. With house lavender jam & toast.
Huevos Rancheros
Two over-easy eggs on corn tortillas. House salsa ranchera, beans & potatoes.
LOX Avocado Toast
Wild smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, capers, purple onion with microgreens.
Mexican Avocado Toast
Cashew crema fresca, chili flakes, pickled purple onion, cilantro, sesame seeds.
Mexican Bowl
Melted Mexican Cheese over breakfast potatoes, chopped spinach, house cashew crema, black beans, pico, macadamia, alfalfa, house cashew chipotle, microgreens. Protein Choice... Mushroom Carnitas, Organic Egg or Grilled Chicken.
Omelette Your Way
3 eggs & Mexican cheese. Breakfast potatoes, citrus-lavender jam and toasted levain. Choice of veggies.
Power Oatmeal
Organic Gluten Free Oat Groats cooked with almond milk. Honey, chia seeds, walnut, almond butter, mixed berries, banana, sprinkled with cinnamon.
Protein Pancakes
Almond meal (14g Protein), chia seeds, cinnamon, hemp seeds, topped with banana and macadamias. 100% Pure-Grade-A-Organic maple syrup.
Recharge Bowl
Blue Spirulina Chia Pudding, açaí, strawberry, raspberry, black berry, granola, banana, hemp seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, almond butter, cacao nibs, goji berries.
Stuffed French Toast
Two local brioche slices, Armonía batter, cinnamon, ricotta and mixed berries with maple syrup.
Burritos
Breakfast Burritos
Extra Large Organic Eggs & Mexican cheese. Choice of veggies.
Chicken Burritos
Spiced and grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Mexican cheese, beans.
Machaca Burritos
Machaca - a family recipe and tradition. Tomato, onion, mayocoba beans.
Mushroom Carnitas Burritos
Hand shredded mushroom carnitas; baked and marinated in our house adobo. House guacamole, black beans, pico, brown rice.
Veggie Burritos
Mushroom, black beans, spinach, alfalfa, salsa roja, pico, house cashew crema. Regular or Plant Based Cheese?
Bowls
Beet Bowl
Sautéed beets, baby kale, caramelized onion, cucumber, macadamias, microgreens, carrots, brown rice, house tamari-turmeric sauce.
Chicken Bowl
6oz of grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, carrots, pico, alfalfa, sunflower seeds, black beans, brown rice, house cilantro sauce, microgreens.
Mahi Mahi Bowl
6oz low-cooked filet, black beans, alfalfa, pico, jalapeños, cucumber, arugula, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, house cashew chipotle, microgreens.
Paninis
Chicken Fajita Panini
Grilled chicken, red and green bell-peppers. House cashew chipotle, shredded spinach, pico and Mexican cheese.
Eggplant Panini
Grilled tamari-garlic eggplant, house basil basil pesto, plant mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded spinach.
Portobello Panini
House basil pesto, caramelized onions, avocado, shredded spinach, tomato, plant mozzarella.
Tacos
Armonía Tacos
Hand shredded mushroom carnitas, baked and marinated in our house adobo. Fresh guacamole, pico, house cashew crema, microgreens.
Chicken Tacos
Spiced grilled chicken, green cabbage, pico de gallo, house guacamole, red salsa.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Tender mahi-mahi with green and red cabbage, house cashew chipotle, pico, avocado.
Coffee & Health Lattes
Americano
Black Coffee
Blue Majik Latte
Blue spirulina, cinnamon, honey, vanilla, espresso. Blue spirulina is an algae. It is high in magnesium, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and phycocyanin.
Cafe de la Olla
House recipe. Traditionaly house-made piloncillo.
Cafe Latte
A classic latte with choice of milk. Cheers!!!
Cappuccino
A classic coffee. Double shot espresso. 2 to 1 ratio of milk to espresso.
Caramel Frappe
Caramel Latte
Caramel Vanilla Latte
Chaga Latte
Chaga, cacao, cinnamon, monk fruit, espresso. Chaga is a mushroom that grows only on Birch trees where they break in the wind. The chaga mushroom mends the tree's wound and keeps it growing. For us, chaga is great for calming and full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Chai Latte
Our house chai consists of cinnamon, black tea, clove, anise, ginger and vanilla. Cheers!!!
Charcoal Mocha Latte
Activated charcoal is great for high cholesterol, hangovers, upset stomach and detoxing. Cheers!!! Not recommended during pregnancy.
Cinnamon Honey Latte
Cold Brew
Cortado
A classic coffee. Double shot espresso. 2 to 1 ratio of milk to espresso.
Espresso
Espresso Frappe
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut extract and honey. Cheers!!!
Hot Chocolate
House recipe. Cheers!!!
Machiato
A classic coffee. Double shot espresso with a splash of milk.
Matcha Latte (ceremonial)
Our Matcha is 100% ceremonial and organic. Bamboo whisked and steeped in a ceramic bowl. Ceremonial matcha is a Japanese tea plant. In the final 40 days leading up to it's harvest, the tea plant is shaded, reducing it's sunlight by up to 90%. The lack of direct sun is critical to produce the highest quality, vibrancy and taste.
Mexican Mocha Latte
A house recipe. Nutmeg, Vanilla and Mocha. Cheers!!!
Mocha Latte
House recipe. Cheers!!!
Pumpkin Latte
A house recipe sweetened with honey. Cheers!!!
Red Velvet Latte
House recipe. Red beet, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, monk fruit, espresso.
Turmeric Latte
House recipe. Ginger, cinnamon, honey, vanilla extract, black pepper. Adding black pepper increases the amount of curcumin that could be absorbed by the body (a concept known as bioavailability) by 2,000 percent.
Unsweetened Vanilla Latte
Vanilla extract.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla extract and honey.
Smoothie Blends
Berry Love
Mixed berries, açaí, maca, banana, almond milk, hemp seeds.
Black Forest
Activated charcoal, açaí, peanut butter, banana, strawberries, dates, almond milk, hemp seeds.
Blue Majik
Blue spirulina, coconut milk, flax seeds, maca, banana, dates, avocado, plant protein (15g protein), coconut flakes.
Green Power
Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, almond milk, chia seeds.
Papaya Sunrise
Papaya, turmeric, strawberry, oat groats, banana, black pepper, oat milk, chia seeds.
Recovery
Cacao, hemp protein (14g protein), avocado, flax seeds, almond butter, banana, dates, maca, almond milk, cacao nibs.
Simply Delicious
Strawberry, ashwagandha, maca, banana, dates, almond milk, chia seeds.
Fresh Lemonades
Armonía Palmer
Fresh squeezed lemonade with black tea.
Berry Patch Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons with mixed berry tea.
Activated Charcoal Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons with activated charcoal. Activated charcoal is great for high cholesterol, hangovers, upset stomach and detoxing. Not recommended during pregnancy.
Matcha Lemonade
Our Matcha is 100% ceremonial and organic. Bamboo whisked and steeped in a ceramic bowl. Ceremonial matcha is a Japanese tea plant. In the final 40 days leading up to it's harvest, the tea plant is shaded, reducing it's sunlight by up to 90%. The lack of direct sun is critical to produce the highest quality, vibrancy and taste.
Regular Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
We only use fresh/real strawberries.
Yerba Mate Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons with Yerba Mate tea.
Organic Cold Pressed Juices
Hand Crafted Teas
Armonía Tea Hand Crafted
Hibiscus, Lemongrass, Rose, Marshmallow, Rosehips.
Berry Patch Tea
Black Chai Tea
Black Tea
Ceremonial Matcha Tea
Chamomile Tea
Detox Tea Hand Crafted
Roasted Dandelion, Orange Peel, Ginger, Echinacea.
Digest Tea Hand Crafted
Happiness Tea Hand Crafted
Jasmine Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Lemon Balm, Lemongrass, Tulsi, Chamomile, Rose.
Packaged Teas (Hand Crafted)
Skin Glow Tea Hand Crafted
Meadowsweet, Cinnamon, Yellow Dock.
Yerba Mate Tea
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Water
Coconut Water
Daily Glow
Carrot, beet, apple, orange, mint, ginger.
Detox
Chard, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger.
Kombucha
Orange Power
Turmeric, ginger, golden beet, carrot, orange, black pepper.
Remedy
Spinach, pineapple, lemon, green apple, parsley.
Topo Chico
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Eat Beautiful Eat Healthy
