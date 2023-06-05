Main picView gallery

Aromas Del Peru Kendall

review star

No reviews yet

13823 S.W. 88 Street

Miami, FL 33186

Main Menu

Nuestra Barra Cevichera

Ceviche Classico

$18.00

Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Vuelve a la Vida

$18.00

Seafood, fish, chalaquita onions, fresh lime juice, rocoto cream

Ceviche 'Cholo power'

$18.00

Tiger's Milk, aji amarillo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Achorado

$18.00

Tigers Milk, rocoto and limo pepper, fresh lime juice, chalaquita onions

Copa Aromas

$32.00

fish ceviche, grilled shrimps, calamari "Chicharron" and tiger's milk

Ceviche Pimentel

$40.00

Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Citrico

$48.00

Tuna, salmon, lobster and shrimp marinated in a citrus tiger's milk (orange, lime, passionfruit) served with plantain chips and glazed sweet potato

Ceviche 3 ajies Fish

$32.00

Fish, Tiger's Milk, Fish, aji limo, fresh lime juice, three spicys

Ceviche 3 ajies Mix

$36.00

Fish and seafood, Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, three spicys

Choros Chalaca

$17.00

Mussels, chalaquita, fresh lime juice.

Aromas Appetizer

$49.00

Ceviche, papa a la huancaina, and pulpo al olivo.

Tirado de Corvina al aji amarillo

$18.00

fresh corvina, yellow pepper, tiger's milk, choclo

Tiradito Nikkei

$19.00

Tuna slices, tiger's milk, acevichada, cilantro, yuzu, truffle oil

Trio De Tiradito

$24.00

Fine slides of fish in 3 authentic Peruvian spices: rocoto, ají amarillo and olive sauce.

Ceviche tuna Creacion

$24.00

Ceviche frito

$24.00

Our delicious flashed fried ceviche garnished with chalaca sauce, served with a side of "tiger milk", glazed sweet potato, and fresh Peruvian corn.

Appetizer

A la Huancaina

$10.00

Native Peruvian Potato, huancaina sauce, bojita olive, boiled egg

Quinoa Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, wasabi, lime juice, tricolor organic quinoa

Pulpo al Olivo

$18.00

Tender octopus carpaccio in a soft peruvian "Bojita" olive sauce.

Avocado Gratinado

$26.00

Avocado, crab, shrimp in homemade sauce

Causas

$12.00

Traditional peruvian yellow potato base infused with lime juice, aji amarillo, stuffed with your choice of protein.

Aromas Signature

Anticuchos

$19.00

Two grilled veal heart skewers marinated in ají panca served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Aromas Del Mar

$65.00

Our one of a kind tasting includes: dragonfruit tuna infused ceviche in a passion fruit reduction, Octopus leche de tigre, acevichada smoked rocoto maki tuna roll, 5 oysters marinated in our chalaquita onion sauce

Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Shredded chicken breast in yellow pepper cream with a touch of milk served with boiled egg, bojita olive, parmesan cheese.

Aromas Tower

$90.00

Ceviche, Seafood paella, branzino, Churrasco

Caminos de Aromas

$65.00

Sampler of fish ceviche in yellow spicy sauce, jalea mixta, causa of your choice, tostones with shrimp and avocado pico de gallo, and leche detigre with tartar sauce

Branzino

$39.00

Grill branzino

Tacu tacu

$21.00

Crispy blend Of Rice and Peruvian canario beans

Seco de Cabrito

$23.00

Lamb stew, slowly cooked with chicha of jora, white wine, pisco, cilantro and aji amarillo

Ossobuco

$38.00

Cooked at a low temperature, in a sauce of red wine and wild mushrooms, accompanied by risotto with yellow pepper.

Del Puerto a su mesa

Jalea Del Mar

$22.00

Battered seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce.

Arroz con mariscos

$26.00

Our traditional seafood rice mixed with Peruvian spices in a paella style

Pargo Entero

$28.00

Fresh whole fried snapper with one side of your choice.

A lo macho

$29.00

choice of fish, fresh seafood, in our house sauce with a touch of peruv ian panca, chili pepper and pisco

Fish Sudado

$23.00

Fish poached on fish broth, white wine and yuca, onions and tomatoes.

Corvina Plancha

$22.00

Grilled or broiled fish fillet bathed in our signature white wine & butter.

Salmon a La plancha

$22.00

Grilled salmon

Pescado Gratinado con Camarones y Cangrejo

$26.00

Fresh fish au gratin with shrimp and crab meat in our homemade sauce with Pisco 100.

Corvina Gratinado con Camarones y Cangrejo

$32.00

Fresh corvina au gratin with shrimp and crab meat in our homemade sauce with Pisco 100.

Mahi Grill

$29.00

Maki Rolls

Acevichado Roll

$19.00

Panko shrimp maki rolls with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and Peruvian acevichada sauce.

Salmon Ahumado Roll

$19.00

Japanese breaded shrimp maki roll with cream cheese, covered with smoked salmon and creamy rocoto sauce.

La Jaleita Roll

$24.00

Pank shrimp roll stuffed with avocado, seaweed, cream cheese, topped with our mini jalea mixta.

Toshiro Roll

$19.00

Crunchy roll with avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese and wonton strips.

Parrillero Roll

$24.00

tenderloin slices, chimichurri, sweet plantain, cream cheese, confit onion

Wok

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and soy sauce served with rice and peruvian yellow french fries

Tallarin Saltado

$18.00

The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and linguine.

Chaufa

$18.00

Wok-fried rice with oriental sauces Peruivan/Cantonese style

pescado saltado

$21.00

saltado seafood

$23.00

Nuestras Brasas

Pechuga de Pollo

$19.00

grilled chicken breast with homemade chimichurri

Churrasco

$24.00

Grill Skirt served with 2 sides orders

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Tenderloin cooked to your liking

Churrasco a lo pobre

$27.00

Grill Skirt served with eggs, sweet plantains, french fries, white rice.

Cordero Barolo

$26.00

Succulent lamb shank slowly cooked in an exquisite red wine sauce, served with risotto a la huancaina, truffle, chalaquita onions

Pulpo a la Parilla

$32.00

Grilled octopus, native potatoes, panca sauce, enoki mushroom salad, truffle oil

Mariscos a la Parrilla

$65.00

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels

Osobucco

$38.00

Slowly cooked in aji panca an d red wine sauce, served with creamy lima bean risotto, fungi porcini peruvian yellow pepper,

Ribeye

$42.00

Our savory Ribeye with your choice of fettuccine or risotto and aji base

De La Tierra Sides

tostones

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Jazmine rice

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Sweet potatoes

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Frijoles Negros

$4.00

Frijoles Canarios

$4.00

Aromas Salad

$7.00

Aromas Salad/ avodaco

$10.00

Tacu Tacu

$10.00

Delicious crispy blend of Peruvian white rice, canario beans and fried tortilla

Fettuccine solo

$13.00

Risotto solo

$13.00

Signature Sides

Aji Verde

$3.50

Salsa criolla

$3.50

Salsa Jalea

$3.50

Huancaina

$3.50

Cancha

$3.50

Choclo

$2.00

Soda Cracker

$2.00

Chifles

$3.50

Rocoto

$2.50

Chalaquita onions

$3.50

salsa olivo

$3.50

Avocado slices

$5.00

Salsa Tartara

$2.50

Side Chimichuri

$2.50

salsa acevichada

$2.50

salsa creama rocoto

$2.50

Pasta & Risotto

Gnocchis LomoMignon

$36.00

Gnocchi, huancaina sauce, grated woth mozzarella

Lujurioso

$34.00

Risotto with pesto accompanied by grilled tuna and half lobster tail in anticuchera sauce.

Risotto di Mare

$32.00

Risotto, Peruvian panca chilli pepper, pisco, wine, Parmesan with creamy frutti di mare served with salmon, corvina or tuna grilled.

Risotto o Pasta en Tinta de Calamar con Corvina y Camarones Anticucheros

$34.00

Grilled corvina accompanied by Neptune-style risotto.

Fettuccine

$28.00+

Our delicious Fettucine is served with your choice of protein and aji base.

Risotto

$28.00+

Our delicious risotto is served with your choice of protein and aji base.

Salads

Quinoa salad

$12.00

Quinoa, enoki mushrooms, confit cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cilantro-mint vinaigrette

Soups

Chupe de camarones

$21.00

Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, peruvian corn, poached egg, fresh cheese, finished with a hint of milk and black mint.

Parihuela

$21.00

Peruvian bouillabaisses style soup with a touch of peruvian peppers, white wine, tomato

Hot Add Ons

Extra Salmon

$18.00

Extra Entrana

$18.00

Extra Filet Mignon

$22.00

Extra Corvina

$18.00

Extra langosta

$24.00

Extra shrimp 2x4

$18.00

Extra Pulpo Parrilla

$26.00

Extra Pechuga

$16.00

Extra Langosta Parrilla

$24.00

Cold Add Ons

Extra Langosta ceviche

$24.00

Cold Extra shrimp x6

$12.00

Extra pulpo 6oz

$16.00

Extra Fish 6oz

$12.00

Extra Calamar 6oz

$12.00

Cold Extra corvina 6oz

$12.00

Cold Extra salmon 6oz

$14.00

Cold Extra tuna 6oz

$14.00

Extra avocado

$4.50

Extra Sweet Potato

$4.50

Kids Menu

Chicken fingers

$12.00

Mac and chesse

$12.00

Fish Fingers

$12.00

BEER

Pilsen

$9.00

Cuzquena

$8.00

Cristal

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Sierra andina pale ale

$9.00

Stella

$8.00

Draft Corona

$7.00

Draft Estrella

$7.00

Draft Stella

$7.00

Beverages

Juice

Maracuya

$7.00

Passionfruit

Chicha

$7.00

Peruvian purple Corn

Apple Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$7.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Jar Maracuya

$19.50

Jar Lemonade

$19.50

Jar Chicha Morada

$19.50

Soda

Inka Kola

$4.50

Inka Kola diet

$4.50

Cocacola

$3.50

Coca diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Crush

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$9.00Out of stock

Water

Soccosani 750ml

$9.00

Aqua Panna 1Lt

$9.00

Pellegrino 1Lt

$9.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.95

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Godiva caffe

$10.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Americano

$3.95

Irish Caffe

$12.00

Kahlua Caffe

$10.00

Cuban Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

CATERING

Ceviche Fish

$80.00+

Ceviche Mixto

$85.00+

Sushi

$65.00+

Causa

$45.00+

Papa Huancaina

$35.00+

Chaufa

$75.00+

Aji gallina

$75.00+

Saltado

$80.00+

Risotto Huanca Chicken

$95.00+

DESSERTS

Dessert

Suspiro Limeno

$8.00

Cheesecake Lucuma

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Peruvian Chocolate cake

$8.00

Aromas Special

$15.00

Flan

$6.00

Alfajor

$3.00

Lava cake

$12.00

Cake cover

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13823 S.W. 88 Street, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

