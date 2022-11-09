Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Arriba Tortilla

882 Reviews

$$

40 Riley Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Taco Platter
4oz Queso

Nachos

Traditional Nachos

$14.62

Corn chips on a bed of refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, olives, scallions, cilantro, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Nachos

$17.61

Same as our traditional nachos grande, topped with fajita veg, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, corn salsa, black beans & goat cheese.

Salads

Romaine Starter Salad

$7.83

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, olives, pico de gallo.

Taco Salad

$10.82

Chopped lettuce, cheese, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Signature Flatbreads

Steak Enchilada

$17.37

Enchilada sauce, steak tenderloin, fajita veg, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pico de gallo on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Chicken Pineapple

$16.84

BBQ Sauce, chicken, fajita veg, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pineapple salsa on a flour tortilla.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.86

BBQ Sauce, pulled pork, fajita veg, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pineapple salsa on a flour tortilla.

Veggie Tomatilla

$15.63

Tomatilla sauce, portabellas, fajita veg, corn salsa, black beans, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pico de gallo on an herb tortilla.

Enchiladas

Traditional & Veggie Tomatilla

Traditional 3 corn tortillas rolled with your choice of filling, covered with enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans. Veggie Tomatilla 3 corn tortillas rolled with zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa, covered with tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & garnished with sour cream, sides of rice & beans.

Monster Enchiladas

12" flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans. Veggie monster enchilada includes a 12" herb tortilla rolled with portabellas, zucchini, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, black beans, tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice and refried beans.

Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$18.32

Three 12" flour tortillas rolled with chicken, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.

Steak Flautas

$19.74

Three 12" jalapeno cheddar tortillas rolled with steak, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.

Pulled Pork Flautas

$18.78

Three 12" jalapeno cheddar tortillas rolled with pulled pork, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.

Veggie Flautas

$16.81

Three 12" herb tortillas rolled with zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of rice or chipotle smashed potatoes and topped with pepper jack cheese and baked. Loaded includes zucchini, portabellas & goat cheese.

Skewers

Skewers

Tender pieces of shrimp, chicken or steak that marinated & sautéed on 12" bamboo skewers. Served over a bed of rice & pineapple salsa, or chipotle smashed potatoes & corn salsa.

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajitas include four 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Fajita Combo

$19.37

Fajita combo includes six 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. Please chose two proteins.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.

Parm Crusted Veggie Quesadilla

$16.33

Parmesan crusted herb tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, goat cheese, corn salsa, portabella mushrooms & zucchini.

Shrimp & Lobster Quesadilla

$21.26

Jalapeno cheddar tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed shrimp & lobster with corn salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.34

A 12" flour tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed peppers and onions.

Burritos

Classic

Rolled with cheese, rice & beans. Served on the side is lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Pulled Pork

$17.67

Mounds of pulled pork, pineapple salsa or pickled red onions, rolled with your choice of rice or cabbage.

Fish

Your choice of seafood, corn salsa, black beans & zesty slaw. Served on the side is lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Veggie

$16.58

Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa, rice, black beans & goat cheese with your choice of dressing.

Burrito Bowl

For those of us that want all the goodness of Arribas burrito without the tortilla. Choose any burrito.

Tacos

Traditional Taco

Our traditional taco consists of one 8" flour tortilla or 2 hard shell corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco

$11.63

On a bed of zesty slaw topped with your choice of pineapple salsa or pickled red onions & chipotle sour cream.

Fish Taco

On a bed of zesty slaw topped with black beans, mango salsa & chipotle sour cream.

Enchilada Nacho Taco

$11.64

Chicken, beef or veggie enchilada on a bed of refried beans, smothered in cheese and baked golden brown with nacho chips covered in queso, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Chicken Bacon Club Blanket

$13.42

Your choice of refried beans or melted cheese layered in between a soft flour tortilla & a hard corn tortilla. Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & chipotle mayo.

Steak & Bacon Blanket

$14.21

Your choice of refried beans or melted cheese layered in between a soft flour tortilla & a hard corn tortilla. Steak tenderloin, bacon, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle sour cream.

Taco Platter

Your choice of any three tacos (6" soft or hard shell tortillas). Served on the side is rice, refried beans & corn pudding.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

Your choice of meat, sauteed fajita veg, corn salsa & a blend of cheeses, fried golden brown. Sides of rice, refried beans & sour cream.

Taquitos

Taquitos

Four 6" corn tortillas rolled & deep fried, sprinkled with cheese, sides of refried beans, rice, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Kids Menu

Tacos

A 6" soft flour or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat topped with cheese.

Flautas

Flour tortilla rolled tight with choice of fillings, cheese, corn salsa & fried golden brown. Served with sweet jalapeno jelly, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Taquitos

Crispy fried corn tortilla rolled tightly around your choice of meat. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Burritos

A 10" flour tortilla filled with choice of meat & cheese. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

A blend of freshly grated cheeses folded into a 10" flour tortilla & your choice of meat. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of fillings, covered in enchilada sauce * cheese then baked. Served with a side of sour cream.

Sides

4oz Corn Pudding

$4.93

4oz Guacamole

$5.86

4oz Hot Sauce

4oz Jalapeno Jelly

$3.78

4oz Pico De Gallo

$3.78

4oz Queso

$4.89

4oz Salsa

$1.97

Bowl of Beef

$5.87

Bowl of Black Beans

$3.84

Bowl of Chicken

$5.89

Bowl of Chorizo

$5.68

Bowl of Fajita Veg

$4.78

Bowl of Pulled Pork

$6.89

Bowl of Refried Beans

$3.76

Bowl of Rice

$3.35

Bowl of Shrimp

$7.88

Bowl of Smashed Potatoes

$3.87

Bowl of Steak

$9.35

Bowl of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.96

Chips

$3.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.84
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Riley Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

Directions

