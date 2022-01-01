Artisan Bakery and Pastries - Rockville Rd

Rompope Tres Leches

Nuestra mezcla de tres leches es calentada con rompope y despues derramada sobre el pastel de vainilla. Tiene un relleno de crema babarian y cubierto de crema batida, con canela arriba y chocolate oscuro alrededor. Our tres leches mixture is heated with 'rompope', a Mexican vanilla/rum liqueur and then poured over the hot vanilla cake. The cake is layered with Bavarian cream and fosted with a light whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon powder and garnished with dark chocolate lattice.