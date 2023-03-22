Astra Coffee Roasters

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Specialty Lattes

Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 8oz

$5.00

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 12oz

$5.25

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 16oz

$5.50

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 12oz

$5.50

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 16oz

$5.75

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Cinnamon Maple Vanilla 24oz

$6.00

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Lavender Honey (8oz)

$5.00

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Lavender Honey (12oz)

$5.25

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Lavender Honey (16oz)

$5.50

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Lavender Honey (12oz)

$5.50

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Lavender Honey (16oz)

$5.75

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Lavender Honey (24oz)

$6.00

Lavender syrup and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Cafe Miel 8oz

$5.00

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Cafe Miel 12oz

$5.25

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Cafe Miel 16oz

$5.50

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Cafe Miel 12oz

$5.50

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Cafe Miel 16oz

$5.75

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Cafe Miel 24oz

$6.00

Cinnamon and honey mixed with espresso and milk

Brown Sugar (8oz)

$5.00

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Brown Sugar (12oz)

$5.25

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Brown Sugar (16oz)

$5.50

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Brown Sugar (12oz)

$5.50

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Brown Sugar (16oz)

$5.75

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Brown Sugar (24oz)

$6.00

Brown sugar and cane syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Ravinia (8oz)

$5.00

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Ravinia (12oz)

$5.25

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Ravinia (16oz)

$5.50

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Ravinia (12oz)

$5.50

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Ravinia (16oz)

$5.75

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Ravinia (24oz)

$6.00

White chocolate and hazelnut syrup mixed with espresso and milk

The Savi (8oz)

$5.00

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

The Savi (12oz)

$5.25

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

The Savi (16oz)

$5.50

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and steamed milk

Iced Savi (12oz)

$5.50

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Savi (16oz)

$5.75

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Iced Savi (24oz)

$6.00

Dark chocolate and cookie butter syrup mixed with espresso and milk

Hot drinks

Drip coffee (8oz)

$2.25

Our brew of the day

Drip coffee (12oz)

$2.75

Our brew of the day

Drip coffee (16oz)

$3.15

Our brew of the day

Cafe aut Lait (8oz)

$3.00

Our brew of the day with steamed milk

Cafe aut Lait (12oz)

$3.50

Our brew of the day with steamed milk

Cafe aut Lait (16oz)

$4.00

Our brew of the day with steamed milk

Pourover

$5.00

French Press

$4.50

Refill Coffee

$1.50

Latte (8oz)

$4.00

Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.90

Cappuccino (12oz)

$4.15

Cappuccino (16oz)

$4.40

Italian Cappuccino

$3.50

Mocha Latte (8oz)

$4.50

Mocha Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Mocha Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Chai Latte (8oz)

$4.00

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.30

Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.60

Matcha Latte (8oz)

$4.00

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.30

Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.60

Espresso

$2.40

Double Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Vienna

$2.60

Whipped cream topped with a single shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.25

Flat White

$3.75

Red Eye (8oz)

$2.75

Red Eye (12oz)

$3.00

Red Eye (16oz)

$3.25

Americano (8oz)

$3.00

Americano (12oz)

$3.00

Americano (16oz)

$3.25

Tea (8oz)

$2.75

Tea (12oz)

$2.75

Tea (16oz)

$2.75

Tea Latte (8oz)

$4.00

Tea Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Tea Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Hot chocolate (8oz)

$3.00

Hot chocolate (12oz)

$3.40

Hot chocolate (16oz)

$3.60

Steamer (8oz)

$2.50

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Steamer (12oz)

$3.00

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Steamer (16oz)

$3.50

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Iced Latte (24oz)

$4.75

Iced Mocha (12oz)

$4.75

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.00

Iced Mocha (24oz)

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte (24oz)

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte (24oz)

$5.00

Coldbrew (12oz)

$3.75

Coldbrew (16oz)

$3.90

Coldbrew (24oz)

$4.50

Iced Americano (12oz)

$3.25

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.25

Iced Americano (24oz)

$3.50

Iced Red Eye (12oz)

$4.00

Iced Red Eye (16oz)

$4.00

Iced Red Eye (24oz)

$4.75

Shakerato (12oz)

$4.00

Shaken espresso over ice

Shakerato (16oz)

$4.25

Shaken espresso over ice

Shakerato (24oz)

$4.50

Shaken espresso over ice

Lemonade (12oz)

$3.00

Lemonade (16oz)

$3.20

Lemonade (24oz)

$3.50

Apple juice (12oz)

$3.00

Apple juice (16oz)

$3.20

Apple juice (24oz)

$3.50

Regular Milk (12oz)

$3.00

Regular Milk (16oz)

$3.25

Regular Milk (24oz)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$3.25

Chocolate Milk (16oz)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (24oz)

$3.75

Iced Tea (12oz)

$3.00

Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

Iced Tea (24oz)

$4.00

Winter Drinks

Peppermint Mocha (8oz)

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha (12oz)

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Peppermint Mocha (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Peppermint Mocha (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Peppermint Mocha (24oz)

$6.00

Gingerbread Latte (8oz)

$5.00

Gingerbread Latte (12oz)

$5.25

Gingerbread Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Gingerbread Latte (12oz)

$5.25

Iced Gingerbread Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Gingerbread Latte (24oz)

$6.00

Reindeer Tracks (8oz)

$5.00

Reindeer Tracks (12oz)

$5.25

Reindeer Tracks (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Reindeer Tracks (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Reindeer Tracks (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Reindeer Tracks (24oz)

$6.00

Candy Cane Latte (8oz)

$5.00

Candy Cane Latte (12oz)

$5.50

Candy Cane Latte (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Candy Cane Latte (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Candy Cane Latte (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Candy Cane Latte (24oz)

$6.00

Hallmark Latte (8oz)

$5.00

Hallmark Latte (12oz)

$5.25

Hallmark Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Hallmark Latte (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Hallmark Latte (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Hallmark Latte (24oz)

$6.00

The Mensch Latte (8oz)

$5.00

The Mensch Latte (12oz)

$5.25

The Mensch Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Mensch Latte (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Mensch Latte (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Mensch Latte (24oz)

$6.00

Campfire Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$5.00

Campfire Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$5.25

Campfire Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$5.50

Pastries and Food

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Water bottle

$1.25

Oatmeal

$4.00

Cherry pistachio biscotti

$2.25

Apricot almond biscotti

$2.25

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal cranberry white chocolate pistachio cookie

$2.00

Peatnut butter buckeye

$2.25

Plain croissant

$3.20

Chocolate croissant

$3.70

Almond croissant

$3.70

Blueberry muffin

$3.15

Lemon poppyseed muffin

$3.15

Chocolate muffin

$3.15

Cinnamon chip scone

$3.15

Blueberry scone

$3.15

Chocolate chip scone

$3.15

Glazed donut

$2.20

White iced donut

$2.20

Chocolate donut

$2.20

Apple fritter

$2.60

Cinnamon roll

$3.00

Cherry danish

$3.00

Raspberry danish

$3.00

Dogs

Pup Cup

$0.50

Dog treat

$0.25

Retail

Costa Rica (6oz)

$9.00

Costa Rica (12oz)

$16.00

Guatemala (6oz)

$9.00

Guatemala (12oz)

$16.00

Honduras (6oz)

$9.00

Honduras (12oz)

$16.00

Mexico (6oz)

$8.00

Mexico (12oz)

$14.00

Peru (6oz)

$9.00

Peru (12oz)

$16.00

Tanzania (6oz)

$9.00

Tanzania (12oz)

$16.00

Espresso Blend (6oz)

$10.00

Espresso Blend (12oz)

$16.00

Decaf Colombia (6oz)

$9.00

Decaf Colombia (12oz)

$16.00

Dark Roast Blend (6oz)

$10.00

Dark Roast Blend (12oz)

$16.00

Gold Astra Mug

$12.00

Logo Sticker

$2.75

Shield sticker

$2.50

Burlap bag

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

477 Roger Williams Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

