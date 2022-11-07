Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
Salad

BWB Shakes BWB Shakes

review star

No reviews yet

586 Roger Williams Ave

Highland Park, IL 60035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BWB Smash Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Pub Burger

Fast, Fresh and Made Your Way!

BWB Smash Burger

BWB Smash Burger

$7.00

Ground short rib, brisket and chuck, smashed on our griddle, served on a brioche bun with griddle onion, pickle and rocks sauce.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$11.00

8oz Angus Burger. Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickle and Cheese.

Vienna Beef Hotdog

Vienna Beef Hotdog

$4.50

Vienna Beef Hotdog served on a Rosen's poppy seed bun, mustard, relish, onion, tomato, sport peppers, pickle and celery salt.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Build your own Chicken Sandwich! Grilled or Fried? Buffalo or BBQ? Just want something simple? We've got you covered!

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.00

6oz Beyond Burger Patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

From Buffalo to BBQ - 7 Styles to choose from!

5pc Wings

5pc Wings

$8.00
10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$15.00
20pc Wings

20pc Wings

$29.00
Party Tray (50 Wings!)

Party Tray (50 Wings!)

$65.00
Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$12.00

Jumbo Breaded Chicken Tenders, served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Great for a meal or to share!

Border Bowl

Border Bowl

$12.00

Flavors from across our Southwest meld together in our delicious Border Bowl. Avocado, black beans, roasted corn, and our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette served over a bed of rice and greens.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

$12.00

Starting with a bed of romaine lettuce, saffron basmati rice, house made hummus, Jerusalem salad with 3 falafels and topped with tahini sauce and harissa.

The most important part of your meal is here!

Side of Fries (large)

Side of Fries (large)

$3.50
Merkts Cheddar Fries

Merkts Cheddar Fries

$6.00

Our house fries covered in Merkts Cheddar Cheese

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

House fries nicely doused with white truffle oil then garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00Out of stock

This is the bomb of all fries! House fries, covered in Merkts cheddar, then topped with 5oz of carne asada, onion and cilantro

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cup of Homemade Chili

$4.00

Shakes

Shake

Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Our famous shakes and namesake are great every day of the year!

Malt

Malt

$5.50Out of stock

Old fashioned malts - just the way you remember them!

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.50Out of stock

Dr Brown's Root Beer and BWB Ice Cream!!! What's not to love?

Ice Cream / Soft-Serve

Soft-Serve Cup (Vanilla)

Soft-Serve Cup (Vanilla)

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cone (Vanilla)

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Meal

Kids Burger Meal

$6.00

Single patty smash burger served with fries

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$6.00

2 large tenders served with fries

Kids Hot Dog with Fries

Kids Hot Dog with Fries

$6.00

Plain hot dog

Drinks

Topo Chico Mineral Water (Bottle)

$3.29

Dr.Brown's Cream Soda

$2.45

Dr.Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$2.45

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$2.45Out of stock

Coke

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.25

Small Sides and Extras

Hummus Side

Hummus Side

$3.00

6oz

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three Chicken Tenders with a choice of sauce

Falafel (3)

Falafel (3)

$4.00

Side of Merkts Cheese

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring burgers, wings, shakes, salads and more. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

586 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

Gallery
BWB Shakes image
BWB Shakes image
BWB Shakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,786
1879 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Judy's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 306
1855 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe - 345 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
345 Park Avenue Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurantnext
Little Honeycomb - 540 Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
540 Lincoln Ave Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Hackney's on Lake
orange star3.9 • 1,162
1514 E. Lake Ave. Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
orange star4.6 • 114
1216 Waukegan Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Highland Park

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,786
1879 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
orange star4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Judy's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 306
1855 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom
orange star4.6 • 297
582 Roger Williams Ave Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highland Park
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston