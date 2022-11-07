Chicken
Burgers
Salad
BWB Shakes BWB Shakes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring burgers, wings, shakes, salads and more. Come in and enjoy!
Location
586 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe - 345 Park Avenue
No Reviews
345 Park Avenue Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Highland Park
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurant
More near Highland Park