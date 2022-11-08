Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

3,786 Reviews

$

1879 2nd St

Highland Park, IL 60035

French Fries
Medium BYO Salad
Burger

Featured Items

Pumpkin Shake

Pumpkin Shake

$5.24Out of stock

It's back!

Cup of Soup

$4.99
Mediterranean Burger

Mediterranean Burger

$9.99

Grilled turkey burger patty with pickles, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and our housemade cucumber-dill dressing served on a seedless bun

Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog

Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog

$9.99

Our famous Jumbo Char Dog smothered with merkt's cheddar, chili, mustard, onion & sport peppers.

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Our Housemade Tuna Salad on marble rye, griddled with swiss and mozzarella cheeses, sliced tomatoes and dijon mustard.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Our classic french fries smothered in chili, onions, bacon, and Merkt's cheddar cheese, finished with a dollop of sour cream and chives.

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Freshly baked french bread lathered with house made garlic butter, griddled to order and served with warm marinara sauce and ranch dressing.

Highland Park T-Shirt

Highland Park T-Shirt

$36.00

100% of the proceeds go to a July 4th Shooting Response Fund, created by the Highland Park Community Foundation to support the families directly effected by this tragedy.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.19

Our classic steamed hot dog, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Char Dog

$4.49

Our classic all-beef hot dog char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Jumbo Char Dog

Jumbo Char Dog

$6.99

It's the Jumbo Dog, scored, char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Our Polish Sausage char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Chosen Char

$8.49

Kosher all-beef Jumbo Dog, scored, char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Double Dog

$7.49

Two (2) steamed hot dogs on one (1) bun, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Double Char Dog

$7.99

Two (2) char-grilled hot dogs, on one (1) bun, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Hot Dog

$6.69

Our classic all-beef steamed hot dog served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Char Dog

$6.79

Our classic all beef char-grilled hot dog, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Jumbo Char Dog

$9.49

The char-grilled Jumbo Hot Dog served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Polish Sausage

$9.49

Our char-grilled Polish Sausage, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Chosen Char

$10.99

Our char-grilled Jumbo Kosher Dog, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Double Dog

$9.99

Two (2) steamed hot dogs served in one (1) Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Gluten Free Double Char Dog

$10.49

Two (2) char-grilled hot dogs served in one (1) Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut

Burgers

Burger

$8.99

Our traditional grilled burger served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Turkey Burger

$8.99

Turkey Burger Patty grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Bison Burger

$12.99

A leaner meat than the traditional burger, grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.99

A Veggie burger patty grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Impossible Burger

$10.99

The Impossible Brand, plant based burger grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Double Burger

Double Burger

$13.29

Two (2) of our traditional burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Double Turkey Burger

Double Turkey Burger

$13.29

Two of our turkey burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Double Bison Burger

Double Bison Burger

$16.99

A leaner meat than the traditional burger, two (2) bison patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Double Veggie Burger

$13.29

Two (2) Veggie burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Double Impossible Burger

$15.29

The Impossible Brand, plant based burger grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Burger

$11.49

Our traditional burger grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Turkey Burger

$11.49

A Turkey burger patty grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Bison Burger

$15.49

A leaner meat than the traditional burger, grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Impossible Burger

$13.49

Gluten Free Double Burger

$15.79

Two (2) of our traditional burger patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Double Turkey Burger

$15.79

Two (2) Turkey burger patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Double Bison Burger

$19.49

A leaner meat than the traditional burger, two (2) bison patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper

Gluten Free Double Impossible Burger

$17.79

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.39

Half Order Fries

$3.19
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

50/50 Fries

$6.49

Half French Fries & Half Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with a Merkt's Cheese Cup & Chipotle Mayo Cup

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Our classic french fries smothered in chili, onions, bacon, and Merkt's cheddar cheese, finished with a dollop of sour cream and chives.

Mike's Bites

Mike's Bites

$5.99

Sliced potatoes, fried and served with Merkt's Cheddar and grated Parmesan cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

5 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chili

$5.49

Cold Pasta

$2.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Freshly baked french bread lathered with house made garlic butter, griddled to order and served with warm marinara sauce and ranch dressing.

Pasta Prima

$3.99
Gribbiness

Gribbiness

$4.29

Tuna Salad Cup

$2.99
Avocado

Avocado

$1.99

Side Pickle

$0.99

Cheese Cup

$1.39
Gluten Free French Fries

Gluten Free French Fries

$4.39

Gluten Free Half Order Fries

$3.19
Gluten Free Mikes Bites

Gluten Free Mikes Bites

$5.99
Gluten Free Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Gluten Free Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Gluten Free 50/50 Fries

$6.49

Half French Fries & Half Sweet Potato Fries with a Cheese Cup & Chipolte Mayo Cup

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings "Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Chicken Fingers (5pc) W/Fries

Chicken Fingers (5pc) W/Fries

$13.99

5 pc Chicken Tenderloin Strips served with our fries. A bigger portion for the breaded, fried chicken appetite

The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

What all the fuss is about...fried chicken tenders served on a seedless bun with lettuce, onion, pickle, gardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, Merkt's cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo!

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.49

Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a gluten free bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings

Gluten Free Chicken Fingers (5pc) W/fries

$14.99

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$11.99

Our famous Chicken Fingers served on French Bread with your choice of toppings

Sal's Chicken Pita

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, giardiniera peppers, feta cheese and mayo served in a warm pita

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Signature Sandwiches

Diner Burger

Diner Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties, pickle, onion, american cheese and garlic aioli on a seedless bun

West Coast Burger

West Coast Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and fry sauce

Skirt Steak Sandwich

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Grilled and marinated skirt steak on french bread, built to order. Served with choice of side.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99
Kids Chicken Fingers (3pc)

Kids Chicken Fingers (3pc)

$9.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Gluten Free Kids Burger

$10.49

Gluten Free Kids Cheeseburger

$11.49

Gluten Free Kids Chicken Fingers (3pc)

$10.99

Gluten Free Kids Hot Dog

$10.49

Potatoes

Sweet Potato

$5.99

Our baked sweet potato, choice of additional toppings and cheese available

Plain Potato

$5.49

Cheese Potato

$6.99

Our baked potato served with melted cheese. Additional toppings available

Bacon & Cheese Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with warmed bacon and melted cheese. Additional toppings available

Broccoli & Cheese Potato

Broccoli & Cheese Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with steamed broccoli and choice of cheese. Additional toppings available

Pizza Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with mushrooms, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Plato Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with red onion, diced tomato, feta cheese and a side of cucumber-dill dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with grilled, teriyaki chicken and choice of cheese Additional toppings available

Veggie Potato

$8.99

Our baked potato served with your choice of 4 salad bar toppings and choice of cheese. Additional toppings available

Wraps

Asian Wrap

Asian Wrap

$8.99

Shredded iceberg lettuce, bok choy, broccoli, red pepper, sugar snap peas, scallions, crispy rice noodles and housemade fried wonton strips, chopped and mixed with our housemade asian dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and mixed with romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese. All chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons chopped and tossed with Caesar dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

California Chicken Wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Greek Wrap

$8.99

Shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Chopped and tossed with our housemade oregano vinaigrette. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$10.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried tortilla strips. Chopped and tossed with housemade chipotle ranch dressing, and served in choice of warmed tortilla

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with teriyaki sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Housemade tuna salad, tomatoes, and shredded iceberg lettuce wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Oven roasted turkey, shredded iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Choice of 4 toppings from the salad bar, chopped and mixed with choice of salad dressing or sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla

Signature Greens

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$11.99

Shredded iceberg lettuce, bok choy, broccoli, red pepper, sugar snap peas, scallions, crispy rice noodles and homemade fried wonton strips, served with our housemade asian dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, bacon, crispy onions, topped with a freshly grilled chicken breast dipped in BBQ sauce and served with housemade ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.74

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, diced bacon, chopped egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and avocado served with bleu cheese dressing

Debbie's Favorite Salad

Debbie's Favorite Salad

$11.24

Field greens, walnuts, cranberries, sliced pears and crumbled goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.24

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with our housemade oregano vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried tortilla strips. Tossed with housemade chipotle ranch dressing

BYO Salad

Small BYO Salad

Small BYO Salad

$8.99
Medium BYO Salad

Medium BYO Salad

$12.49
Large BYO Salad

Large BYO Salad

$13.49

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$14.99

Classic Chicagoland staple of thinly sliced beef and a zesty au jus on our house baked french bread. Get it dipped, add sweet or hot peppers, cheese

Desserts

Bent Fork Chocolate Chip Cookie

Bent Fork Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Bent Fork's oversized chocolate chip cookie is a perfect combo of dough and chip, and a perfect way to finish the meal!

Bent Fork Hoho

Bent Fork Hoho

$4.29

Bent Fork's homemade HoHo decadently dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled in white chocolate. It's the HoHo you've dreamt about!

Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.99

It's a brick of Kellog's Rice Krispies and Jet Puffed Marshmallow. Like Mom makes only BIGGER!

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.99

Our Famous soft serve, top it to your likings!

Bent Fork Brownie

$2.99

Bent Fork's thick, rich fudge brownie with Chocolate Ganache drizzled throughout.

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain (16oz)

$2.49

Large Fountain (24oz)

$2.99

Fridge Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.89Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.99

Can Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$1.49

Can Coke

$1.49

Can Coke Zero

$1.49

Can Diet Coke

$1.49

Can Root Beer

$1.49Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.19

Cranberry Grape Juice

$1.89

Milk

$1.19

Orange Juice

$1.89

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.49Out of stock

Vitamin Water ZERO (Lemonade)

$2.49

Vitamin Water (acai-blueberry pomegranate)

$2.49

Shakes/Floats

Milkshake (16oz)

Milkshake (16oz)

$4.49

Root Beer Float (16oz)

$3.89

Coke Float (16oz)

$3.89

