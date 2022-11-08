- Home
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
3,786 Reviews
$
1879 2nd St
Highland Park, IL 60035
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
Our classic steamed hot dog, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Char Dog
Our classic all-beef hot dog char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Jumbo Char Dog
It's the Jumbo Dog, scored, char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Polish Sausage
Our Polish Sausage char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Chosen Char
Kosher all-beef Jumbo Dog, scored, char-grilled and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Double Dog
Two (2) steamed hot dogs on one (1) bun, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Double Char Dog
Two (2) char-grilled hot dogs, on one (1) bun, built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Hot Dog
Our classic all-beef steamed hot dog served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Char Dog
Our classic all beef char-grilled hot dog, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Jumbo Char Dog
The char-grilled Jumbo Hot Dog served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Polish Sausage
Our char-grilled Polish Sausage, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Chosen Char
Our char-grilled Jumbo Kosher Dog, served on a Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Double Dog
Two (2) steamed hot dogs served in one (1) Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Gluten Free Double Char Dog
Two (2) char-grilled hot dogs served in one (1) Gluten Free bun and built to order. "Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt "Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Burgers
Burger
Our traditional grilled burger served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger Patty grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Bison Burger
A leaner meat than the traditional burger, grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Veggie Burger
A Veggie burger patty grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Impossible Burger
The Impossible Brand, plant based burger grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Double Burger
Two (2) of our traditional burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Double Turkey Burger
Two of our turkey burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Double Bison Burger
A leaner meat than the traditional burger, two (2) bison patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Double Veggie Burger
Two (2) Veggie burger patties grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Double Impossible Burger
The Impossible Brand, plant based burger grilled and served on a sesame bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Burger
Our traditional burger grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Turkey Burger
A Turkey burger patty grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Bison Burger
A leaner meat than the traditional burger, grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Impossible Burger
Gluten Free Double Burger
Two (2) of our traditional burger patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Double Turkey Burger
Two (2) Turkey burger patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Double Bison Burger
A leaner meat than the traditional burger, two (2) bison patties grilled and served on a gluten free bun. Built to order! "Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Gluten Free Double Impossible Burger
Sides
French Fries
Half Order Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
50/50 Fries
Half French Fries & Half Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with a Merkt's Cheese Cup & Chipotle Mayo Cup
Loaded Fries
Our classic french fries smothered in chili, onions, bacon, and Merkt's cheddar cheese, finished with a dollop of sour cream and chives.
Mike's Bites
Sliced potatoes, fried and served with Merkt's Cheddar and grated Parmesan cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
5 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Chili
Cold Pasta
Cup of Soup
Garlic Bread
Freshly baked french bread lathered with house made garlic butter, griddled to order and served with warm marinara sauce and ranch dressing.
Pasta Prima
Gribbiness
Tuna Salad Cup
Avocado
Side Pickle
Cheese Cup
Gluten Free French Fries
Gluten Free Half Order Fries
Gluten Free Mikes Bites
Gluten Free Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Gluten Free 50/50 Fries
Half French Fries & Half Sweet Potato Fries with a Cheese Cup & Chipolte Mayo Cup
Salad Dressing
Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings "Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Chicken Fingers (5pc) W/Fries
5 pc Chicken Tenderloin Strips served with our fries. A bigger portion for the breaded, fried chicken appetite
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
What all the fuss is about...fried chicken tenders served on a seedless bun with lettuce, onion, pickle, gardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, Merkt's cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo!
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a gluten free bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
Gluten Free Chicken Fingers (5pc) W/fries
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Our famous Chicken Fingers served on French Bread with your choice of toppings
Sal's Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, giardiniera peppers, feta cheese and mayo served in a warm pita
Grilled Chicken Breast
Signature Sandwiches
Diner Burger
Two beef patties, pickle, onion, american cheese and garlic aioli on a seedless bun
West Coast Burger
Two beef patties, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and fry sauce
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Grilled and marinated skirt steak on french bread, built to order. Served with choice of side.
Kids Menu
Potatoes
Sweet Potato
Our baked sweet potato, choice of additional toppings and cheese available
Plain Potato
Cheese Potato
Our baked potato served with melted cheese. Additional toppings available
Bacon & Cheese Potato
Our baked potato served with warmed bacon and melted cheese. Additional toppings available
Broccoli & Cheese Potato
Our baked potato served with steamed broccoli and choice of cheese. Additional toppings available
Pizza Potato
Our baked potato served with mushrooms, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Plato Potato
Our baked potato served with red onion, diced tomato, feta cheese and a side of cucumber-dill dressing
Teriyaki Chicken Potato
Our baked potato served with grilled, teriyaki chicken and choice of cheese Additional toppings available
Veggie Potato
Our baked potato served with your choice of 4 salad bar toppings and choice of cheese. Additional toppings available
Wraps
Asian Wrap
Shredded iceberg lettuce, bok choy, broccoli, red pepper, sugar snap peas, scallions, crispy rice noodles and housemade fried wonton strips, chopped and mixed with our housemade asian dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and mixed with romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese. All chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons chopped and tossed with Caesar dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
California Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Greek Wrap
Shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Chopped and tossed with our housemade oregano vinaigrette. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Southwest Wrap
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried tortilla strips. Chopped and tossed with housemade chipotle ranch dressing, and served in choice of warmed tortilla
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with teriyaki sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Tuna Salad Wrap
Housemade tuna salad, tomatoes, and shredded iceberg lettuce wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Turkey Club Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, shredded iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Choice of 4 toppings from the salad bar, chopped and mixed with choice of salad dressing or sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Signature Greens
Asian Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce, bok choy, broccoli, red pepper, sugar snap peas, scallions, crispy rice noodles and homemade fried wonton strips, served with our housemade asian dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, bacon, crispy onions, topped with a freshly grilled chicken breast dipped in BBQ sauce and served with housemade ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, diced bacon, chopped egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and avocado served with bleu cheese dressing
Debbie's Favorite Salad
Field greens, walnuts, cranberries, sliced pears and crumbled goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with our housemade oregano vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried tortilla strips. Tossed with housemade chipotle ranch dressing
Desserts
Bent Fork Chocolate Chip Cookie
Bent Fork's oversized chocolate chip cookie is a perfect combo of dough and chip, and a perfect way to finish the meal!
Bent Fork Hoho
Bent Fork's homemade HoHo decadently dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled in white chocolate. It's the HoHo you've dreamt about!
Rice Krispie Treat
It's a brick of Kellog's Rice Krispies and Jet Puffed Marshmallow. Like Mom makes only BIGGER!
Vanilla Soft Serve
Our Famous soft serve, top it to your likings!
Bent Fork Brownie
Bent Fork's thick, rich fudge brownie with Chocolate Ganache drizzled throughout.