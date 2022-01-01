Atlantic Food and Spirits

Atlantic Food & Spirits imageView gallery
Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Crispy Wontons, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Ginger. Topped with Wasabi Aioli and Siriacha Aioli

Brussels

$8.00

Fried Brussels Tossed in Honey Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese & Bacon

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Fries. Option to toss in any wing sauces.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Grilled or Fried. Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Beer BQ, Honey Garlic, Sweet Chili, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Gator Sauce (Spicy) or Ruckus Sauce (Spicy BBQ)

Crab Cake Appetizer

$23.00

Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab cake served with whole Grain Mustard Tartar Sauce

Crab Dip

$19.00

Cream Cheese Blend with Garlic, Old Bay, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Served with Sliced Pretzel Bread.

Crab Nachos

$22.00

Crispy Wontons, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Grilled Corn, Roasted Tomatoes,Drizzled with a Creamy Cheese Sauce and topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning and Scallions

Egg Rolls Lamb

$14.00

Shaved Lamb, Caramelized onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese Served with a side of White Truffle Cheese Sauce for Dipping.

Mac and Cheese w/Bacon

$8.00

Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon

Oyster Beignets

$14.00Out of stock

Oyster Chesapeake

$17.00

Pretzel Beer Cheese

$10.00

Sliced Fresh Pretzel Roll served with Beer Cheese

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding with Caramel Bourbon Sauce.

Chocolate Espresso Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Creme Brûlée Garnished with Strawberries

Duck Fat Fried Donut Holes

$9.00

Served with Red Wine Maple Syrup

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon infused Creme Brûlée Garnished with Candied Lemon

Whiskey Cake

$9.00

Whiskey Cake Served with Ancho Chili Sauce, Dirty Cherries and Thyme Whipped Cream.

Apple Snickerdoodle Cobbler

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding, Pumpkin

$9.00

Entrees

Chilean Sea Bass with Crab

$35.00

Double Crab Cakes Entree

$48.00

Double Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes over mashed Potatoes with Grilled Asparagus Served with Whole Grain Mustard Tartar Sauce.

Fish N Chips

$25.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Fresh Made Mushroom Ravioli's with Spinach in a Goat Cheese Fondu with Toasted Pecans.

New York Strip

$43.00

12oz Dry Aged, served with Herb Butter

Double Cut Pork Chop

$30.00

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Seafood Pappardelle Pasta

$31.00

Seared RockFish

$29.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$29.00

Butter Seared, served with Risotto

Single Crab Cake Entree

$25.00

Two 6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Flat Breads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Chesapeake Flatbread

$21.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Roasted Corn, Roasted Roma Tomatoes

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$17.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

Roasted Mushrooms & Garlic, Carmelized Onions & Gruyere Cheese and Mozzarella

Traditional Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Italian Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Raw Bar

1 LB Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

1/2 LB Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

Mintersweet

$2.50

Pink Ladies

$2.50

Steamed Oysters

$18.00

West Island

$2.50

HH MD Bay

$1.00

Rough Water

$2.50

Salads

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Green Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Blue Cheese tossed with Mixed Greens in a Balsamic Vinagrette

Pear Pecan Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale and Arugula with Feta, Red Wine Poached Pears & Spiced Pecans in a Apple Cider Vinegar

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Pear Pecan

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Sous Vide Teres Major with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Arugula Steak Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bu

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Double Smash Burger

$10.00

FBF Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Garlic Butter Atlantic Lobster with Tarragon and Fontina Cheese on Artisan Sour Dough Break

Cheesesteak Lamb

$18.00

Shaved Lamb, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Herb Aioli with a White Truffle Cheese Sauce on a Fesh Pretzel Roll

Pulled Pork French Dip

$15.00

Salmon BLTA

$18.00

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Single Smash Burger

$13.00

Single or Double. Topped wiht Arugula, Tomato, Pickle

Triple Smash Burger

$19.00

Veggie Cheesesteak

$17.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes & Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Arugula. Served on a Pretzel Roll with White Truffle Cheese Sauce

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Butter Poached Lobster with Arugula and Roasted Tomatoes in a Butter Roll

Oyster Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Drizzled with Siracha Aioli, Sweet Chili Sauce in a Butter Roll

Crab Roll

$26.00

Jumbo Lump Tossed with Herb Aioli, Arugula and Roasted Tomatoes in a Butter Roll

Seabass Tuesday Tacos \2

$15.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried and tossed in a Honey Garlic Sauce with Bacon and Parmesan

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Mac and Cheese Side

$6.00

Bacon

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Root Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Side Pretzel Roll

$4.00

Side Truffle Cheese

$7.00

Side Beer Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Soups

Crab, Corn & Clam Chowder

$11.00

Served in Bread Boule

MD Crab Soup

$10.00

Crab 1/2 and 1/2

$11.00

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00
