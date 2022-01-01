Seafood
Salad
Chicken
Atlantic Food and Spirits
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2205 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurant
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant
Coal Fire - Ellicott City
No Reviews
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12 Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant
G&M Restaurant - 804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd
4.4 • 9
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurant