Brewpubs & Breweries

Atwater Brewing Company

486 Reviews

$$

237 Joseph Campau

Detroit, MI 48207

Shareables

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Buttered and salted pretzel nuggets served with beer cheese and Dirty Blonde Mustard.

Beer Cheese Nacho

$10.00

House-fried tortilla chips, cheddar and beer cheeses, pico de gallo, jalapeño.

Big Ol' Pretzel

$16.00

Massive 12-inch pretzel twist buttered and salted, served with beer cheese and Dirty Blonde mustard

Bowl Of Fries

$4.00

Thick cut, garlic and pepper seasoned potato fries

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00

Dill pickles breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing

Honey Coriander Wings

$12.00

6 marinated, fried chicken wings tossed in Atwater's signature honey-coriander sauce topped with black and white sesame seeds. Served with a side of kale-kohlrabi slaw.

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Thick cut, beer-battered onion rings fried to order (contains dairy)

Pierogi

Pierogi

$12.00

Five sautéed potato and cheese pierogi, beer-braised onions, sauerkraut, bacon-onion jam, scallion.

Side of Cole Slaw (8oz)

$4.00

Kale-kohlrabi slaw with carrot, cabbage, broccoli with house-made dressing

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Entrée-sized garden salad of chopped romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.

Michigan Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine topped with dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, and sliced granny smith apples. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

A miniature version of our house salad; chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion. Served with champagne vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.

The Greek Town & Pita

$13.00

Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, beets, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, feta crumbles, and house made Greek dressing served with grilled pita

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine hearts topped with seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan. Served with garlic-parmesan dressing on the side (contains anchovies).

Soup

Blöktoberfest Chili

$10.00

Made with Beyond Beef and Sausage, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted bell and jalapeño peppers, and kidney beans. Sour cream and cheddar available upon request.

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00

Beef Barley

$7.00

Hand Helds

Atwater Brat w/ Chips

$13.00

Salted Pretzel Bun, smoked Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich w/ Chips

$15.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast on a pretzel bun with basil pesto (nut free), leaf lettuce, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. Served with kettle chips

Corktown Reuben w/ Chips

$15.00

Pub Burger

$14.00

Ground chuck, grilled and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and IPA mustard pub sauce. Served with kettle chips.

Southern Fried Chx Sandwich w/ Chips

$15.00

Buttermilk-brined chicken breast, double battered, fried, and topped with thick cut bacon, pepper jack, mango habanero sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted Pretzel Bun. Served with kettle chips

Taphouse Turkey w/ Chips

$16.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast on a pretzel bun with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Dirty Blonde Mustard. Served with kettle chips.

Traditional Brat w/ Chips

$12.00

Salted, pretzel bun, smoked Dearborn brand bratwurst, sauerkraut, Blonde Mustard. Served with kettle chips.

Vegan Brat w/ Chips

$14.00

Salted Pretzel Bun, Beyond Vegan Sausage, Dirty Blonde mustard, grilled sauerkraut. Served with kettle chips.

Vegan PUB Burger w/ Chips

$17.00

1/4 lb. grilled Beyond Burger topped with vegan beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with kettle chips.

VJP Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Chips

$15.00

Slow-roasted, beer braised pork shoulder on Brioche with VJP BBQ Sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeño. Served with kettle chips and a side of kale-kohlrabi coleslaw.

Chicken Philly w/ Chips

$15.00

Marinated, grilled chicken sautéed with braised onions and roasted peppers with provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with kettle chips.

Philly Sandwich w/Chips

$15.00

Thinly-sliced steak sautéed with braised onions and roasted peppers with provolone on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with kettle chips.

Add On Items

Side BBQ 2oz

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Side Buffalo 2oz

$0.50

Side Chipotle Crema 2oz

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm 2oz

$0.50

Side Pub Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Side Salsa 4oz

$2.00

Side Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili 2oz

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side Tropical Hab 2oz

$0.50

Side Vegan Beer Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Tap House Pizza

Choice of Hand Tossed or Thin Crust & brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Gluten Free Dough Add $3

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with shredded mozzarella and red sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic-butter crust

Pizza Baja Chicken

$16.00

House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & jalapeño and drizzled with chipotle sauce, garlic-butter crust

Pizza Margherita

$14.00

House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil chiffonade, balsamic reduction, and garlic-butter crust.

Brewhouse Favorites

Boneless Tender Platter

$16.00

All Natural Chicken Tenders, Fries, House Slaw and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla W/Tortilla Chips

$14.00

Quesadilla with marinated, seasoned chicken, cheese blend, black beans, corn, and house pico. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla W/ Tortilla Chips

$12.00

Quesadilla with a cheese blend, mushrooms, black beans, corn, and house pico. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla W/Tortilla Chips

$10.00

served with tortilla chips and salsa

Brewer's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi tossed in cheddar and beer cheeses, baked with garlic-panko breadcrumbs.

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Beer-battered and fried North Atlantic cod served with seasoned, thick-cut French fries with house kale-kohlrabi slaw and tartar sauce

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Detroit's largest brewery, offering German-inspired cuisine along with contemporary American fare

237 Joseph Campau, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Atwater Brewing Company image
Atwater Brewing Company image

