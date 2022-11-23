  • Home
Austin's Burritos 2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205

No reviews yet

2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205

Dacula, GA 30019

Popular Items

# 4 High Livin' - Grilled Steak
#1 Original Austin - Chicken
Austin's Original Queso & Chips

Featured & Family Meals

PERFECT FOR A FAMILY OF FOUR!!! -- Bring Austin's home to Build Your Own Burrito and make your best creations! Includes PLENTY of chicken or steak, rice, black beans, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded romaine, lots of house salsa and crisp tortilla chips, sour cream, and small flour tortillas. No substitutions please! :-) INCLUDES CHICKEN, STEAK, OR BOTH MEATS (double meat)
Smoke Shack BBQ Chicken

Smoke Shack BBQ Chicken

$11.39+
BYOB Family Meal To-Go

BYOB Family Meal To-Go

$38.99
Gallon of Margs (ID CHECKED AT PICKUP)

Gallon of Margs (ID CHECKED AT PICKUP)

$49.00

Burritos & Bowls

#1 Original Austin - Chicken

#1 Original Austin - Chicken

$10.89+

Roasted chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 2 Nobody's Buisness - Pork Carnitas

# 2 Nobody's Buisness - Pork Carnitas

$11.59+

Pork carnitas, sharp cheddar cheese, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 3 County Line - Beef Brisket

# 3 County Line - Beef Brisket

$11.59+

Spiced beef brisket, sharp cheddar, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 4 High Livin' - Grilled Steak

# 4 High Livin' - Grilled Steak

$13.29+

Grilled marinated steak, jack cheese, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 5 Chicken Fried - Crispy Chicken

# 5 Chicken Fried - Crispy Chicken

$11.29+

Crispy fried chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, fresh pico, and crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 6 Old School - Ground Beef

# 6 Old School - Ground Beef

$10.99+

Never-frozen ground beef, sharp cheddar, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 7 Willie & Waylon - Roasted Broccoli (V)

# 7 Willie & Waylon - Roasted Broccoli (V)

$9.99+

Charred broccoli, sharp cheddar, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 8 Lost Dog - Crisp Potatoes (V)

# 8 Lost Dog - Crisp Potatoes (V)

$9.79+

Papas fritas crisp potatoes, sharp cheddar, black beans & rice, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 9 Hill of Beans - Handmade Guacamole (V)

# 9 Hill of Beans - Handmade Guacamole (V)

$10.89+

Handmade guacamole, jack cheese, rice & black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

# 10 Road Trip - Impóssiblé Plant Meat (V)

# 10 Road Trip - Impóssiblé Plant Meat (V)

$13.99+

Impóssiblé plant protein, sharp cheddar cheese, rice & beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crisp romaine lettuce. (NOTE: Due to supply issues, lettuce is temporarily unavailable.)

Fresh Salads

The Moontower

The Moontower

$11.79

Romaine lettuce topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed red onion, roasted corn ensalada, & honey chipotle vinaigrette or avocado ranch on the side.

Big Bad Salad

Big Bad Salad

$13.79

Marinated grilled steak, romaine lettuce, shredded jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed red onion, roasted corn ensalada, & honey chipotle vinaigrette or avocado ranch on the side.

Homegrown (V)

Homegrown (V)

$11.79

Handmade guacamole, crisp romaine lettuce topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed red onion, roasted corn ensalada, & honey chipotle vinaigrette or avocado ranch on the side.

Warm Queso & Chips

Austin's Original Queso & Chips

$4.49

WHITE CHEESE DIP MADE FRESH DAILY (serves 1 to 2 people)

Queso Perfecto

$7.49

AUTHENTIC QUESO TOPPED WITH FRESH GUACAMOLE & PICO DE GALLO

Small Side of Queso

$2.59

(serves 1 person)

Queso & Bandito

$8.99

WARM QUESO CHEESE TOPPED WITH PREMIUM GRILLED STEAK, BEANS, & PICO DE GALLO

Queso Diablo

$6.59

WARM QUESO TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE BLAZING ROJO SALSA & PICKLED JALAPENOS

Bowl of White Queso & Chips

$9.99

A LARGER PORTION OF OUR WHITE CHEESE DIP AND PLENTY OF FRESHLY PREPARED TORTILLA CHIPS (serves 3 to 4 people)

Handmade Guac

Side of Guacamole

$2.89
Chips & Guac (serves 1-2)

Chips & Guac (serves 1-2)

$5.29

Bowl of Guac & Chips (serves 3-4)

$10.99

Snag a Sidekick

Papas Fritas

$4.99

Seasoned Crisp Potatoes

Spiced Southern Pickle Fries

$6.99
Austin's Original Fried Queso

Austin's Original Fried Queso

$6.99

The Sidekick Combo

$12.99

Spiced Southern Pickles & Fried White Queso

Chips Only (No Salsa)

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$1.79

Salsa Trio

$4.59

Treat Yourself (Desserts)

WARM, CHOCOLATE FILLED CHURROS

$5.00+

GIANT FRESH BAKED CHOCOLATE-CHUNK COOKIE

$2.50

Beverages

Regular Fountain Soda

$2.69

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.09

Bottled Smartwater LARGE

$5.29

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.29

Bottled Mexican Sprite

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Kids Food

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.65

Includes a side of rice & beans and a kids-sized beverage.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Award winning burritos, bowls, and salads! Austin's Burritos has been labeled "The Best Burritos in Georgia" by the press and offers premium beers, real lime juice margaritas, and amazing house made salsas! We kill it with catering and ensure every experience is outstanding.

Location

2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205, Dacula, GA 30019

Directions

