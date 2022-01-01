Avalanche Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Avalanche Grill is perfect for lunch or dinner; dine-in or carry out. Enjoy dining above the ice and watch the Colorado Avalanche practice. Full bar service and a variety of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and more is available. Catch your favorite sports on the big screen televisions or take in the whole Front Range from the covered patio, which overlooks the Family Sports Golf Course.
Location
6901 S Peoria Street, Centennial, CO 80112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Poke House - Centennial
No Reviews
12023 East Araphoe Road Unit 140 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurant
Marco's Coal-Fired | Englewood
No Reviews
10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK Englewood, CO 80112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Centennial
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant