Sandwiches
Burgers
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
No Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurant
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 7419 E Iliff Ave
4.3 • 1,063
7419 E Iliff Ave Denver, CO 80231
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant