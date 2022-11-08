Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd

No reviews yet

9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Order Again

Popular Items

The Cheesesteak
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Fries

Hot Subs

The Cheesesteak

$7.56+

Premium Grilled Steak, Melted White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$7.56+

Premium Grilled Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms, White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Green Chili Philly

$7.56+Out of stock

Premium Grilled Steak, Hatches Green Chili w/ White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

The Cubano

$7.56+

Marinated Roast Pork, Melted Alpine Swiss, Pickles, & Mayo/Mustard Blend

Meatball & Provolone

$7.56+

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Italian Stallion

$7.56+Out of stock

Homemade Meatball, Italian Sausage, Parmesan Cheese, & Marinara

Pat Astrami

$8.66+

Grilled Pastrami, Melted Alpine Swiss, Homemade Coleslaw, & 1,000 Island Dressing

Cold Subs

Italian Hoagie

$7.56+

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings. AVAILABLE HOT!!

Turkey & Cheese

$7.56+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Alpine Swiss Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

P.J. Gobbler

$7.56+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Homemade Stuffing & Mayo. AKA Thanksgiving Sub! AVAILABLE HOT!

Danny Boy Club Sub

$8.66+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Alpine Swiss, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

The Veggie & Provolone

$7.56+

Provolone Cheese & as many Veggie Toppings you want to add! AVAILABLE HOT!!

Chicken Choices

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.56+

Grilled Chicken w/ Melted White American Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Chicken Green Chili Philly

$7.56+Out of stock

Hatches Green Chili, Grilled Chicken, White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$7.56+

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Buffalo Chicken

$7.56+

Franks Red Hot Sauce & Grilled Chicken w/ Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings

Chicken Parmesan

$7.56+

Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Marinara, & Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Finger PLATTER

$10.85

Crispy Chicken Tenders served w/ Fries. Comes w/ your choice of sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch of Blue Cheese

Big 1/2 lb Burgers

The Larkin Classic Burger

$11.95

White American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles, & Tomato

Grayson's Guacamole Burger

$11.95

Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomato & Red Onion

Bill's Smoke House Burger

$11.95

Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring, & Smokey BBQ Sauce

West Coast Delight Burger

$11.95

Fresh Avocado Slices, Applewood smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, & Topped with Pat's Spicy Ranch Sauce

Magic Mushroom & Alpine Swiss Burger

$11.95

Sauteed Garlic Mushrooms, Alpine Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, & Tomato

Salads

Ty Cobb Salad

$10.85

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, & Croutons

Chef Leslie Salad

$10.85

Roasted Turkey, Ham & Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Romaine Lettuce & Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.85

Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.85

Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons

CheeseSteak Salad

$10.85

Premium Grilled Steak, Melted White American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Cucumbers, & Croutons

Green Garden Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Black Olives, & Croutons. **add Grilled Chicken for additional charge**

Side Salad

$5.20

Kids Corner

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Cheese with White American Cheese and served w/ Fries

Kid Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Kid size sub w/ Ham & Swiss Cheese, and a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion. Served w/ Fries.

Kid Turkey & Cheese

$6.25

Kids size sub of Oven Roasted Turkey & Swiss Cheese, and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion. Served w/ Fries

Lil Philly

$6.25

Kid size Philly Cheesesteak, served with Fries.

Kid Chix Finger

$6.25Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Tenders served w/ Fries & choice of dipping sauce.

Kid Meatball

$6.25

Kid size Meatball Sub w/ Provolone Cheese & served w/ Fries

Sides

Fries

$4.15

Onion Rings

$4.80

Cheese Fries

$4.80

Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.20

Crabby Fries

$5.20

Frings

$4.60

A combo of Crispy Onion Rings & French Fries

Chips

$1.95

Coleslaw

$2.65

House-made Coleslaw made w/ a creamy dressing

Creamy Potato Salad

$3.45Out of stock

A smooth-creamy cubed Red Skinned Potato salad

SIDE Hatches Green Chili (small)

$3.00

A side portion of Hatches Green Chili

LG side Hatches Green Chili

$5.00

A Large side portion of Hatches Green Chili

Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.60Out of stock

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$2.60Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.60Out of stock

Spiced Oatmeal Raisin

$2.60Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.40Out of stock

SAUCE / DRESSINGS

1000 Island

$0.85

Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Blue Cheese dressing

$0.85

Cheese WHIZ

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

Italian

$0.85

Marinara

$1.25

Ranch Dressing

$0.85

Spicy Ranch

$0.85

Franks Red Hot Sauce

$0.85

Drinks

Bottle-LEMON Iced Tea

$1.85

RASPBERRY Iced Tea

$1.85

Bottle-Sweet Iced Tea

$1.85

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.35Out of stock

Gatorade - Orange

$2.35

Gatorade- Lemon Lime

$2.35

COKE - Can

$1.35

DIET COKE - Can

$1.35

MTN DEW - Can

$1.35

SPRITE - Can

$1.35

Bottle Water

$1.75

IZZE Blackberry

$2.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Directions

