The Collection

200 Bird Rd.

Coral Gables, FL 33146

All Day Menu

Tostada Cubana

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs

$9.00

Steak and Eggs

$10.00

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Scramble

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Bachour Wedge Salad

$16.00

Greek

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted Pork Wrap

$17.00

Special Of The Day

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Ham And Cheese Sand

$13.00

Employee Appreciation Day

$12.00

Meat Ball Sandwich

$13.00

Caprese Sandwich

$18.00

Eggs Salad

$15.00

Roasted Eggplant

$15.00

Kaled Salad

$17.00

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$17.00

RoastBeff Wrap

$17.00

BLT Wrap

$16.00

Side Orders

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Cotto

$4.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Fried Egg

$6.00

Side Scramble

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Tuna Salad

$9.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Serrano

$9.00

Sub Bread

$2.00

Lunch F Fries

$6.00

Side Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Poached Eggs

$6.00

Side Crispy Pork Belly

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Side Salmon Filet

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Berries

$9.00

Side Plain Pasta

$15.00

Gram Black Truffle

$1.00

Side Churrasco

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$3.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$10.00

Butter Pasta Kids

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Kds

$10.00

Estrella Damm

Eggplant Tartine

Braised Short Rib

Chef's Choice

$36.00

Estrella Damm Beer

Easter Family Combo

Easter Family Combo

$90.00

Dinner Menu

Tuna Carpaccio

$16.00

Arepas Fritters

$12.00

Garlic Prawns

$18.00+

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Wagyu Sliders

$15.00

Country Pate

$17.00

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Greek

$17.00

Bachour Ceasar

$15.00

Eggplant Tartine

$18.00

Half Roast Chicken

$25.00

Salmon Dinner

$27.00

NY Steak

$30.00

Short Rib Dinner

$32.00

Branzino

$29.00

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

Potato Gnocchi

$23.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Burger

$16.00

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Corn Succotash

$8.00

Side Herbed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Couscous

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Cortadito

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.25

Mocha

$5.50

Double Espresso

$5.25

Americano

$5.25

Chai Latte

$4.75

American Drip

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha lemonade

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

Large Aqua Panna

$6.00

Small Aqua Panna

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Glass Of Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Aranciata-Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata-Pellegrino

$3.00

Voss Bottle

$3.00

Tea

Bachour Blend tea

$4.50

The Collection Coffee Menu

Cortadito

$2.25

Espresso

$2.25

American Drip

$2.25

Specials

Prosciutto Sandwich

$17.00

Roast Beff Wrap

$17.00

BLT Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$21.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Chef's Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$13.00

Tuna Pasta Salad

$17.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Egg Salad

$15.00

Caprese Sandwich

$18.00

Meat Ball Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Kaled Salad

$17.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Pecan Croissant

$5.00

Guava and Cheese Danish

$4.50

Dulce de Leche Croissant

$4.50

Strawberry & Mascarpone Croissant

$5.00

Pain au Chocolat

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Rocher

$6.00

Raisins Roll

$5.00

Parisian Flan

$10.00

Fruit Tart

$10.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Almond Financier

$7.00

Financiers

Almond Financier

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Alfajor

$2.00

Brioche

Pastry Cream and Apple Brioche

$5.00

Galette Des Rois

$42.00

Rosca De Reyes

$20.00

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00

Raisin Cinnamon Loaf

$10.00

Pastry Basket

Pastry Basket 5

$20.00

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Macarons

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.00

Mango- Pasion Fruit Macaron

$3.00

Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Hazelnut - Macaron

$3.00

Raspberry- Lychee Macaron

$3.00

Fudge Chocolate Macaron

$3.00

Guava - Macaron

$3.00

Bonbons

Coffe Bonbon

$3.00

Black Forest Bonbon

$3.00

Milk Chocolate Passion Fruit Bonbon

$3.00

Salted Caramel Bonbon

$3.00

Berry Yogurt

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Bonbon

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Bombon

$3.00

Bachour Retail

Nougat

$7.00

Caramel

$7.00

Pistachio

$8.50

Pecan

$8.50

Chocolate Bar

$7.50

Peanut Butter & Gianduja

$9.00

Pavoni Molds

Polly

$60.00

Delish

$60.00

Over

$60.00

Miami

$60.00

Lovely

$60.00

Gummy

$60.00

Tulip

$60.00

Jasmine

$60.00

Pastel

$60.00

Confy

$60.00

Pelota

$60.00

Books

Bachour Gastro

$75.00

Hat

Hat

$23.00

Sides

Sub Bread

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Serrano

$9.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$3.00

Wholesale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Bird Rd., Coral Gables, FL 33146

Directions

