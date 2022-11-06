Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ernie's Acai

review star

No reviews yet

4141 Laguna St

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Automatic
BYO Bowl
El Clasico

Acai Bowls

The Automatic

The Automatic

$12.00+

Topped with strawberries, banana, granola, and honey

The Machine

The Machine

$12.00+

Topped with mango, strawberries, kiwi, granola, and honey

Kiwi Sunshine

Kiwi Sunshine

$12.00+

Topped with coconut oil, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and granola

Chocolisto

Chocolisto

$12.00+

Topped with strawberries, shaved chocolate, cashews, granola and honey

Gypsie Love

Gypsie Love

$12.00+

Topped with pineapple, cashews, cacao nibs, bee pollen, toasted coconut, granola, and honey

La Diabla

La Diabla

$12.00+

Topped with raspberries, banana, goji berries, granola, and red raspberry puree

Purple Reign

Purple Reign

$12.00+

Topped with coconut oil, banana, pineapple, strawberries, granola, and lemon zest

El Clasico

El Clasico

$12.00+

Topped with blueberries, banana, toasted coconut, chia & flax seeds, granola, and honey

The Nomad

The Nomad

$12.00+

Topped with raspberries, almonds, golden raisins, granola, lemon zest, and honey

Tropicalista

$16.50+

Topped with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, toasted coconut almond butter drizzle, granola, and coconut oil

BYO Bowl

$9.50+

Build your own bowl.

Pitaya Power

Pitaya Power

$16.50+

Topped with Pitaya, Nutella, Blueberries, Kiwi, Banana, Coconut Oil, Toasted Coconut

Acaiyalater

$50.00

Take home Açai mix! 32oz of Acai mix, that you store in your freezer and serve as you need. Comes with a tropical fruit medley, and your choice of Granola.

The Coco-late

$12.00+

Organic Soft Serve Acai, Coconut Chocolate Shell, Toasted Coconut, Sliced Almonds, Seasalt #emotionallyhealthy

Autumn in Miami

$12.00+

Organic Soft Serve Acai, Diced Mangos, Dark Cherries, Granola

The Ibis

$12.00+

Organic Soft Serve Acai, Kiwi, Mango, Granola

The Golden Panther

$12.00+

Rain-Bowl

$12.00+

Organic Soft Serve Acai, Strawberries, Pitaya, Kiwi, Blueberry, Raspberry, Mango, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Chocolate Shell

Acai Smoothies

Terrena

$9.00+

Acai Berry, mango, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, and vitamin C boost

Lost Gypsie

$9.00+

Acai Berry, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, chocolate, and cashew milk

Belem Cup

$9.00+

Acai Berries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and apple juice

PB&J

$9.00+

Acai Berry, Pitaya, banana, strawberries, apple juice, cashew milk, protein powder, chocolate, peanut butter, and dark cherries

BYO

$9.00+

5 Topping included in price. Additional toppings have a cost.

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$9.00+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Lemon, Raspberry, Apple Juice, Cashew Milk

Blueberry Sunshine

$9.00+

Blueberry, Lemon, Acai, Agave, Pineapple, Apple Juice

Drinks

Tangerine Cold Press

Tangerine Cold Press

$9.00
Celery Cold Press

Celery Cold Press

$9.00
Green Cold Press

Green Cold Press

$9.00
Pineapple Cold Press`

Pineapple Cold Press`

$9.00
Carrot Cold Press

Carrot Cold Press

$9.00
Watermelon Cold Press

Watermelon Cold Press

$9.00

Le Shot Ginger

$4.50

Le Shot Tumeric

$4.50
Hatsu Black Tea

Hatsu Black Tea

$4.00

Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.

Hatsu White Tea

Hatsu White Tea

$4.00

Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.

Hatsu Cherry Blossom

Hatsu Cherry Blossom

$4.00

Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.

Hatsu Starfruit

Hatsu Starfruit

$4.00

Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.

Hatsu Pomegranate

Hatsu Pomegranate

$4.00

Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.

Sunny Culture Hibiscus

Sunny Culture Hibiscus

$5.50

Sparkling probiotic beverage made with live water kefir culture. A delicious probiotic water kefir drink that makes guts and taste buds happy.

Sunny Culture Ginger

Sunny Culture Ginger

$5.50

Sparkling probiotic beverage made with live water kefir culture. A delicious probiotic water kefir drink that makes guts and taste buds happy.

Sunny Culture Blueberry

Sunny Culture Blueberry

$5.50

Sparkling probiotic beverage made with live water kefir culture. A delicious probiotic water kefir drink that makes guts and taste buds happy.

Sunny Culture Lavender

Sunny Culture Lavender

$5.50

Sparkling probiotic beverage made with live water kefir culture. A delicious probiotic water kefir drink that makes guts and taste buds happy.

Health Ade Ginger Lemon

Health Ade Ginger Lemon

$5.50

Handcrafted. Brewed the natural way. Discover the Health-Ade difference! Highlights: All Glass And No Plastic, Small Batch, Cold Pressed Flavors, Real Food Handcrafted.

Health Ade Pomegranate

Health Ade Pomegranate

$5.50

Handcrafted. Brewed the natural way. Discover the Health-Ade difference! Highlights: All Glass And No Plastic, Small Batch, Cold Pressed Flavors, Real Food Handcrafted.

Health Ade Passionfruit

Health Ade Passionfruit

$5.50

Handcrafted. Brewed the natural way. Discover the Health-Ade difference! Highlights: All Glass And No Plastic, Small Batch, Cold Pressed Flavors, Real Food Handcrafted.

Guarana

Guarana

$2.50

Brazilian Soda

Guarana Diet

Guarana Diet

$2.50
Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance

Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance

$5.00
Yerba Mate Revel Berry

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$5.00
Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

$5.00
Open Water Still

Open Water Still

$4.00

Open Water still water has a neutral pH—just like your body—and is downright delicious. After going through a purification process, it’s packed with electrolytes for a super crisp, smooth taste. Open Water is as fresh and pure as it gets, but more importantly, it’s packed in a 100% recyclable, refillable, carbon neutral aluminum bottle that keeps plastic out of our oceans. Refreshing, isn't it?

Open Water Sparkling

Open Water Sparkling

$4.00

We all know how the saying goes: “it’s what’s on the inside that counts.” And while that’s true for people and piñatas, when it comes to sparkling water…ehh, not so much. The glass and plastic bottles used by other brands create tons of emissions and are rarely recycled, which is bad news for our oceans. So while we’re often told our water is pure bubbly perfection, it’s really what’s on the outside that makes us most refreshing.

VYBES: Blueberry Mint CBD drink

VYBES: Blueberry Mint CBD drink

$7.50

True to the fruit in the bottle, Blueberry Mint is mellow and mildly sweet. Made from blueberry juice, fresh lemon juice, and accented with mint. It’s a smooth fruit tonic from start to finish. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.

VYBES: Peach Ginger CBD drink

VYBES: Peach Ginger CBD drink

$7.50

Three parts peach, one part ginger. Made from peach puree, Peruvian ginger juice, and lemon juice, Peach Ginger joins an unlikely duo in a refreshing fashion. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing CBD.

VYBES: Strawberry Lavender CBD drink

VYBES: Strawberry Lavender CBD drink

$7.50

Our most popular CBD beverage is sweet and tart, yet soft and summery—a juicy flavor that cleanses your palate and makes your mouth water. Made from strawberries squeezed at their reddest and ripest, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of wild lavender. If Mother Nature made tangy summer punch, this would be it. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.

VYBES: Passion Fruit Pineapple

VYBES: Passion Fruit Pineapple

$7.50

Imagine yourself on a sunny beach in the Caribbean, because when you drink our Passionfruit Pineapple, you're literally transported to the white sandy beaches of the Bahamas. We love the tart notes from the Passionfruit paired with the sweet, creamy vibes from the Pineapple juice. We add just a hint of vanilla to round it out. If tropical summer had a flavor, this ​is it.

Coconut Water

$4.00

Coffee and Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso (double)

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Munchies

Dan The Baking Man Chocolate Chip

Dan The Baking Man Chocolate Chip

$5.00

You’ve never had a plant-based cookie like a Dan The Baking Man cookie. Our cookies have a texture that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside! The chocolate chips melt in your mouth while also being low calorie, and delicious!

Dan The Baking Man Sprinkles

Dan The Baking Man Sprinkles

$5.00

These sprinkle cookies are perfect for any party occasion.These cookies are plant-based, crunchy, soft, chewy, and delicious! These cookies have the perfect mixture of rainbow colors and savor. Adults and kids love them equally!

Dan The Baking Man Matcha Chip

Dan The Baking Man Matcha Chip

$5.00

Our matcha white chocolate chip cookies are a unique blend of soft texture with a slight crispness on the edges. Our customers love the Matcha flavor because it cures their sweet tooth with the perfect amount of sweetness blended with the aroma of Matcha. These are also plant-based, low carb, and low calorie!

Granola Jar

Granola Jar

$10.00

Take home our delicious granola.

Gluten Free Granola

$12.00
Empowered Cookie Lemon Lavender Poppy Seed

Empowered Cookie Lemon Lavender Poppy Seed

$4.00

Hints of lavender compliment the bright lemon zing of this light and refreshing "Spring morning" inspired cookie. The perfect subtle, sweet treat to go with your Earl Grey tea. Low-Carb. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Grain-Free (Paleo) Soft-baked to fluffy perfection, we use high plant based protein and high fiber nuts and seeds. Sweetened with Coconut Nectar .... no cheat days here!

Empowered Cookie Raisin Walnut

Empowered Cookie Raisin Walnut

$4.00

Juicy flame raisins, toasted walnuts and a dash of spice create a classic combination that tastes like your favorite childhood memory. The ideal breakfast cookie! Low-Carb. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Grain-Free (Paleo)

Empowered Cookie Chocolate Chip Walnut

Empowered Cookie Chocolate Chip Walnut

$4.00

An irresistible blend of dark chocolate chips and walnuts with a touch of cinnamon. This classic helps make everything feel right in your world! Low-Carb. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Grain-Free (Paleo)

Empowered Cookie Double Chocolate Chunk

Empowered Cookie Double Chocolate Chunk

$4.00

Tastes like a brownie! Chunks of 70% dark chocolate within a rich, chocolatey cookie dough, baked to soft and fluffy perfection. For the true chocolate lover. Low-Carb. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Grain-Free (Paleo)

Barbells Protein Bar

Barbells Protein Bar

$2.90

Searching for protein bars that taste like a regular chocolate bar? Buckle up and grab a Barebells bar! Available in many mouth-watering flavors, these bars are rich in protein and low in sugar* – for sure to leave your taste buds dancing!

Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$2.50
Lanka Granola Bar

Lanka Granola Bar

$3.00

Hand Crafter Granola bars.

Plantain Chips

$2.00
LPG Blondie - Nutella

LPG Blondie - Nutella

$5.00
LPG Blondie - DDL

LPG Blondie - DDL

$5.00
LPG Cookie - Chocolate Chip

LPG Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$5.00
LPG Cookie - Seasonal

LPG Cookie - Seasonal

$3.00
LPG Cookie - Maple Bacon

LPG Cookie - Maple Bacon

$3.00

LPG - Cookie - Guava

$3.00

Banana

$1.00
Naked Chocolate Bar

Naked Chocolate Bar

$10.00
Naked Chocolate dragees

Naked Chocolate dragees

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We hope you enjoy your Ernie's Acai! #eataternies

Website

Location

4141 Laguna St, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Collection
orange starNo Reviews
200 Bird Rd. Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315
orange starNo Reviews
320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315 Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
Sawa
orange starNo Reviews
360 San Lorenzo Ave # 1500 Coral Gables, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
Havana Harry's
orange starNo Reviews
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
C'est Bon Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
330 San Lorenzo Ave #2300 Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
Pikadiyo
orange starNo Reviews
400 south dixie hwy coral gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston