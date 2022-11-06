Ernie's Acai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We hope you enjoy your Ernie's Acai! #eataternies
Location
4141 Laguna St, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315
No Reviews
320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315 Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant