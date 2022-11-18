Bae Bae's Cafe dnu
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now offering Take out and Delivery! If you would like to combine your orders with Bae Bae's Kitchen please let us know! Thank you for your support!
Location
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown, PA 15222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
No Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Downtown
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant