Bae Bae's Cafe dnu

review star

No reviews yet

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Downtown, PA 15222

Boba and Specialty Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00

Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Black Tea Blend. Classic

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory

Taro

Taro

$4.00

Purple Root Vegetable. Very Similar to Cereal Milk

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.00

Choice of Fruit Infused Iced Green Tea. Add some boba or jelly for a fun refresher!

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Tropical Fruit, Very Refreshing!

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$4.00

Tropical Fruit, Perfect cooler

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Strawberry and Lemonade

Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$4.00

Like a creamsicle in liquid form

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies and your choice of milk blended with ice.

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Classic Soda and Grenadine Syrup, with a Cherry

Italian Sodas

Italian Sodas

$3.50

Choice of flavor with San Pellegrino

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with choice of Birch Beer, Ginger Beer or Root Beer

Coffee and Tea

Local Roast Coffee

$2.75Out of stock

Drip Coffee from La Prima Roasters. Paulie’s Blend combines the full bloom of Dark Roast with a subtly earthy toned wet-hulled coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Single, Double, or Triple

Latte

Latte

$4.50

La Prima Roasters Espresso Bean.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso and Milk Foam

Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shots with Water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso shot with Drip Coffee

Shakerato

Shakerato

$4.50

Espresso, Ice, Sugar. Shaken not Stirred.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

House Made Cold Brew, Choice of Cream and Sugar

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory

Affogato

Affogato

$4.50

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with a Shot of Espresso

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cocoa and choice of steamed milk. Giant Marshmello

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Organic Tea Leaves

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Smoothies

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Whole Banana, Mixed Berries, Orange Juice. Choice of Milk. Blended.

Tropical

Tropical

$6.50

Banana, Mango, and Pineapples. Orange Juice and Choice of Milk

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.00

Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Milk. Add Chocolate for an extra special treat!

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Whole Banana, Strawberries, Orange Juice, Choice of Milk

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with choice of Birch Beer, Ginger Beer or Root Beer

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Avocado blended with your choice of milk. High in vitamins and delicious!

Bottled

Water

Water

$1.50

Aquafina 16.9 oz

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino 250 mL

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Itoen Iced Green Tea

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Kevita Organic Kombucha Tea

Beer (Non Alcoholic Soda)

Beer (Non Alcoholic Soda)

$4.00

Local Craft Soda from Red Ribbon and Jamaica's Finest.

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda

$1.75

Bánh Mì

Classic Bánh Mì

Classic Bánh Mì

$10.00

The classic. French Baguette, Roast Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Plum Sauce, and Spicy Mayo. Pork and Duck Liver Pate

Korean Bánh Mì

Korean Bánh Mì

$10.00

Twist on the Classic. Grilled Marinated Beef, Home-Made Kim Chi, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Plum Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Chicken Bánh Mì

Chicken Bánh Mì

$10.00

French Baguette, Lemongrass Marinated Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumber, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo, and Plum Sauce. Pork and Duck Liver Pate

Tofu Bánh Mì

Tofu Bánh Mì

$10.00

Crispy Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumber, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo, Kewpie Mayo, Plum Sauce.

French Bánh Mì

French Bánh Mì

$10.00

Baguette, Prosciutto Ham, Cornichon Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese, Butter

Breakfast Bánh Mì

Breakfast Bánh Mì

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese. Switch or Add Turkey or a Croissant. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

Steak And Eggs Bánh Mì

$10.00

Protein Packed with Grass Fed Marinated Ribeye and Cage Free Brown Eggs.

BLT Bánh Mì

$10.00

Classic Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, And Mixed Leaf Lettuce. Kewpie Mayo. Add cheese extra!

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cheese. Choice of Dressing. Add Protein!

Shaved Iced

Green Tea Shaved Ice

Green Tea Shaved Ice

$8.00

Milk Shaved Ice. Green Tea Ice Cream. Matcha Powder. Chocolate Sauce. Mochi.

Red Bean

$8.00

Milk Shaved Ice. Red Bean Paste. Red Bean Ice Cream. Mochi.

Passion Fruit Shaved Ice

Passion Fruit Shaved Ice

$8.00

Milk Shaved Ice or Water Shaved Ice. Passion Fruit Sauce. Tropical Jelly. Boba

Strawberry Delight

$8.00

Milk or Water Shaved ice. Strawberry Gelato, Strawberry Jellies, Strawberry Pockey!

Sweets

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Classic Cookie with Cinnamon and Sugar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Cookie with Peanut Butter Cups. Nut Allergy!

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$5.00

Halloween Oreo Dirt Pudding Small

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pudding, Cream Cheese Whipped Cream. Oreo Cookie Crumbs, Gummy Snakes, and Sour Worms.

Halloween Oreo Dirt Pudding Large

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pudding, Cream Cheese Whipped Cream. Oreo Cookie Crumbs, Gummy Snakes, and Sour Worms.

Banana Vanilla Pudding (Sm)

$6.00Out of stock

Bananas layered with Home Made Vanilla Pudding and Nilla Wafers.

Banana Vanilla Pudding (LG)

$8.00Out of stock

Bananas layered with Home Made Vanilla Pudding and Nilla Wafers.

Apple Coffee Crumble Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Almond Crumble Muffin Top

$4.00

Merch

Bae Bae's Trucker Hat

$15.00

Bae Bae's Beanie

$15.00

Bae Bae's T-Shirt

$15.00

Bae Bae's Scarf/Handkerchief

$10.00

Bae Bae's Custom Pin

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Now offering Take out and Delivery! If you would like to combine your orders with Bae Bae's Kitchen please let us know! Thank you for your support!

Location

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown, PA 15222

Directions

