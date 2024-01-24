Bahrs Landing Restaurant & Marina 2 Bay Ave
2 Bay Ave
Highlands, NJ 07732
CHOWDERS
- Manhattan Clam Chowder (RED) Cup$8.00
Jack Bahrs original famous recipe. Red tomatoes peppers onions celery carrots tomatoes ocean sea clams spices
- Manhattan Clam Chowder (Red) MUG$11.00
Jack Bahrs original famous recipe. Red tomatoes peppers onions celery carrots tomatoes ocean sea clams spices
- Manhattan Clam Chowder (RED) TO-GO QUART$16.00
Jack Bahrs original famous recipe. Red tomatoes peppers onions celery carrots tomatoes ocean sea clams spices
- New England Clam Chowder (WHITE) CUP$8.00
- New England Clam Chowder (WHITE) MUG$11.00
- New England Clam Chowder (WHITE) QUART$16.00
- Lobster Bisque Cup$10.00
- Lobster Bisque Mug$14.00
- Lobster Bisque Quart$21.00
- Pint Manhattan (RED) TO-GO$11.00
- Pint New England Clam Chowder (WHITE) TO-GO$11.00
- Lobster Bisque Pint$14.00
RAW BAR
- Shrimp Cocktail (5)$15.00
- Raw Bar Trio Towe SMALL$34.00
CLAMS, OYSTERS & SHRIMP, SERVED WITH COCKTAIL, MIGNONETTE
- Raw Bar Trio Tower LARGE$62.00
CLAMS, OYSTERS & SHRIMP, SERVED WITH COCKTAIL, MIGNONETTE
- (6) Littleneck - Clams On The Half Shell$9.00
- (12) Littleneck - Clams On The Half Shell$15.00
- (6) Top Neck - Clams On The Half Shell$9.00
- (12) Top Neck - Clams On The Half Shell$15.00
- (6) Oyster On The Half Shell$14.00
DELAWARE BAY
- (12) Oysters On The Half Shell$24.00
DELAWARE BAY
STARTERS
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Chilled Sea Sampler$48.00
- Chix Tenders (No Fries)$8.00
- Crabcake App$18.00
- Escargot$18.00
GARLIC BUTTER & PUFF PASTRY
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Marinara sauce.
- Fried Clams App ( No Fries)$16.00
- Giant Pretzel$15.00
BEER CHEESE & SPICY MUSTARD
- Lobster Boss Pizza$26.00
CHUNKS OF LOBSTER, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL. TOPPED WITH ARUGULA & GRANA CHEESE
- Mozzarella Stix$11.00
- Mussels & Chorizo$16.00
PEPPERS, ONIONS, TOMATO, WHITE WINE & CAJUN SPICE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD
- Octopus Ragu$19.00
WHITE BEAM & BACON RAGU, ROASTED TOMATOES, BASIL OIL & BALSAMIC GLAZE
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.00
CHILI-LIME DUSTED, SERVED WITH SPICY AIOLI
- Potato Pancakes$14.00
3 PANCAKES, SOUR CREAM, APPLESAUCE & GREEN ONIONS
- Seafood Chili Bowl$16.00
TOPPED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS, JACK CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUR CREAM & CHIVES
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
- Sizzling Clams Casino$12.00
5 Local clams, garlic, peppers, onion & bacon.
- Steam Clams$15.00
- Steamers$25.00
Softshell clams. CLAM BROTH & DRAWN BUTTER Also know as Ipswich or pisser clams. Harvested from the cold waters of Spinney Creek Maine. Sand free!
- Yellowfin Nachos$19.00
POKE TUNA (RAW), AVOCADO, SEAWEED, RADISH, JALAPENOS, CUCUMBER, WASABI DRESSING, SESAME SEEDS & WONTON CHIPS
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
- ARUGULA SALAD$9.00
Arugula, fresh lemon juice, olive oil & shaved grana cheese.
- GARDEN SALAD$8.00
- SIDE SALAD$8.00
- CAESAR$15.00
- Iceberg Wedge$14.00
LUNCH SPECIALS
- Admiral's Flounder$22.00
- Bahr's Burger$15.00
- BLT Sandwich$12.00
- BR Ahoy Shrimp$18.00
- BR Flounder Sandwich$15.00
- Captain Grill$22.00
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Crabcake Sandwich$17.00
- Shrimp Sandwich$16.00
- Fried Ahoy Shrimp$18.00
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$15.00
- 1ST Mate Shrimp$21.00
- German Hoagie$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Harbor Catch$18.00
- Hook & Reel Salmon$18.00
- Jersey Mini Roll Combo$24.00
- Lighthouse Scampi$18.00
- Ln Mussels & Chorizo$16.00
- Lobster Boss Burger$26.00
- Lunch Goulash$16.00
- Oyster PO'BOY$18.00
- Pot Roast Sandwich$15.00
- Salmon Club$19.00
- Sea Dog$12.00
- Seafood Chili Bowl$16.00
- SS Crab Sandwich$22.00
- Shrimp Sandwich$16.00
- Starboard Scallops$22.00
- Tuna Burger$15.00
- Lunch Strip Steak 8oz$28.00
DINNER PLATTERS
- Broiled Sampler$36.00
Cod, scallops, shrimp & fried clam strips
- Broiled Flounder$30.00
Lemon, paprika, white-wine & butter. *Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- Broiled Scallops$34.00
Lemon, paprika, white-wine & butter. Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- Stuffed Shrimp$32.00
Famous crab meat stuffing. Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- Bourbon Salmon$29.00
Bahrs Bourbon BBQ Sauce, sesame seeds & scallions. Smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- Broiled Fisherman Platter$49.00
Two 3oz Brazilian lobster tails, scallops, shrimp & cod. Add crab meat stuffing (15)
- Broiled Shrimp$28.00
- New England Cod$32.00
Broiled with ritz cracker crumbs. Smashed potatoes & vegetable
- Stuffed Flounder$33.00
Famous crab meat stuffing topped with lemon butter. Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- Grilled Monkfish$34.00
Lobster couscous, lobster vinaigrette & vegetables.
- Crab Cakes$34.00
Famous crab cakes, red pepper coulis. Smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- Bahrs Bake$59.00
King & snow crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, kielbasa, fingerlings, baked with seasoned butter. Served w/ roasted vegetables.
- Grilled Octopus$34.00
Fingerling potatoes, chorizo, olives, tomato & Basil oil
- Grilled Cauliflower$29.00
Topped with tomato pesto, quinoa & wild rice blend.
- Shrimp & Crab Jambalaya$36.00
Shrimp, lump crab, chorizo, tomato, peppers, onions & Spanish rice.
- FRIED SAMPLER$38.00
Cod, shrimp, scallops & clam strips.
- FRIED FISHERMANS$49.00
Two 3oz broiled Brazilian lobster tails, with fried scallops, shrimp & cod. Add crab stuffing (15).
- FRIED FLOUNDER DINNER$32.00
- FRIED SCALLOPS DINNER$34.00
- FRIED SHRIMP DINNER$28.00
- FISH & CHIPS$28.00
Lobster Boss Beer battered cod. Served with famous coleslaw, french fries & tartar
- FRIED COD DINNER$28.00
- FRIED OYSTERS DINNER$32.00
- CLAM STRIP DINNER$28.00
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$26.00Out of stock
DINNER SPECIALS
- Assorted Wurst$14.00
- Bavarian Feast$34.00
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$29.00
- Ciopino$46.00
- Clam Bake For 2$72.00
- Cod Nantucket$34.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$26.00
- Lobster Pot Pie$39.00
- Oysters Rockefeller$15.00
- Perogies ENT$26.00
- Pot Roast$28.00
- Sauerbraten$32.00
- Sf Chili Bowl$16.00
- Smoked Fish Dip$14.00
- Smoked Pork Chops$32.00
- Snow Crab ENT$34.00
- Special Oysters (12)$25.00
- Special Oysters (6)$15.00
- Steamed Clams$15.00
- Tuna Special$29.00
- Pan Sear Halibut$39.00
- Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
- Chilled Sea Sampler$48.00
- Seafood Chili Bowl$16.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
- Crab & Artichoke Dip$18.00
LANDLUBBERS PASTA
- 8oz FILET MIGNON$54.00
Bordelaise sauce. Served with smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- SURF & TURF$62.00
8oz filet mignon & two 3oz Brazilian lobster tails. Served with smashed potatoes & vegetables
- 14oz PRIME NY STEAK$42.00
- Lobster Boss Burger$26.00
- Lobster Pot Pie$39.00
- PORK CHOPS$32.00
- POT ROAST$28.00
- MURRAYS CHICKEN$29.00
- Grilled Cauliflower$29.00
Topped with tomato pesto, quinoa & wild rice blend.
- SEAFOOD MARINARA$42.00
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$32.00
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$29.00
- SHRIMP ALFREDO$30.00
- LINGUINE & CLAMS$28.00
- PENNE VODKA PASTA$22.00
- Ciopino$46.00
- Bahrs Bake$59.00
King & snow crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, kielbasa, fingerlings, baked with seasoned butter. Served w/ roasted vegetables.
- Clam Bake For 2$72.00
- SIDE OF PASTA$5.00
- ROASTED VEGETABLEPASTA$23.00
LOBSTER
- HOT LOBSTER ROLL$33.00
- JERSEY LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
- KING CRAB LEGS$96.00
- LOBSTER TAILS$42.00
- SUPER TAIL 24z$89.00
- 1 1/8 LB LOBSTER$36.00
- 1 1/2 LB LOBSTER$44.00
- 2 LB LOBSTER$65.00
- 2 1/2 LB LOBSTER$72.00
- 3 LB LOBSTER$88.00
- 3 1/2 LB LOBSTER$95.00
- 4 LB LOBSTER$110.00
- 4 1/2 LB LOBSTER$120.00
- 5 LB LOBSTER$135.00
- 5 1/2 LB LOBSTER$145.00
- 6 LB LOBSTER$160.00
- 6 1/2 LB LOBSTER$174.00
- 7 LB LOBSTER$184.00
- 8 LB LOBSTER$204.00
- 8 1/2 LB LOBSTER$214.00
- 9 LB LOBSTER$225.00
- 10 1/2LB LOBSTER$289.00
- 11 LB LOBSTER$299.00
- 12 lb lobster$319.00
- Twin Lobster$46.00
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS COFFEE
SIDES ETC…
- $ Add 1 - 3oz Tail$15.00
- $ ADD 2 - 3OZ TAILS$30.00
- $ BAKED POTATO PLAIN$6.00
- $ LOADED BAKED POT$8.00
- +++STUFF 2$13.00
- +++STUFFI 1 TAIL$7.00
- CORN ON COB$3.00
- CUP COLESLAW$3.00
- FOR DOG$10.00
- GARLIC BREAD$5.00
- LOB STUF 3LB$26.00
- LOB STUFF 5+$39.00
- MUG COLESLAW$5.50
- QT MAC N CHEESE$16.00
- SAUTEED BROCCOLI$6.00
- SIDE COLE SLAW$1.00
- SIDE FINGERLING POTS$6.00
- SIDE FRIES$5.00
- SIDE GERMAN SALAD$6.00
- SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$12.00
- SIDE MASHED$5.00
- Side of 3 Bisquits$3.00
- Side of 6 Bicuits$6.00
- SIDE OF PASTA$5.00
- SIDE OF RED CABBAGE$4.00
- SIDE OF RICE$5.00
- SIDE OF SAUERKRAUT$3.00
- SIDE OF VEG$7.00
- SIDE PLAINTAINS$6.00
- SIDE POTATO DUMPLINGS$6.00
- SIDE SALAD$8.00