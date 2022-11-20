Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbareno LLC 205 West Canon Perdido Street

205 West Canon Perdido Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Wine GLASS

1/2 GLS Breze Cremant

$9.00

1/2 GLS Broc Love White

$7.00

1/2 GLS Deux Punx white blend

$7.25

1/2 GLS Idlewild Red Bird

$8.00

1/2 GLS Idlewild White blend

$7.00

1/2 GLS Leo Steen red blend

$7.50

1/2 GLS Meinklang Prosa

$7.50

1/2 GLS Orsa Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

1/2 GLS Orsa rose

$7.00

1/2 GLS Populis Wabi Sabi

$7.50

1/2 GLS Precedent Chenin Blanc

$7.50

1/2 GLS Presquile Pinot Noir

$7.50

1/2 GLS Rootdown Sangiovese

$10.00

1/2 GLS Samuel Smith Syrah

$8.50

1/2 GLS San Se Pinot Noir

$9.00

1/2 GLS Solminer Rubellite Syrah blend

$7.50

1/2 GLS Tatomer Riesling

$6.50

1/2 GLS Thee and Thou Albarino

$7.00

1/2 GLS Wenzlau Chardonnay

$8.50

Dessert wine flight

$20.00

GLS Ampeleia Unlitro

$16.00

GLS Breze Cremant

$18.00

GLS Broc Love White

$14.00

GLS Deux Punx white blend

$14.50

GLS Foxen Mission Port style

$18.00

GLS Idlewild Red "Bird"

$16.00

GLS Idlewild white blend

$14.00

GLS Kings Carey Grenache

$20.00

GLS Leo Steen Field blend Red

$15.00

GLS Massican Vermouth

$13.00

GLS Meinklang Prosa

$13.00

GLS Ochota Barrels botanicals

$16.00

GLS Open Wine

$17.00

GLS Orsa Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Poe Blood Orange

$14.00

GLS Poe Ruby Grapefruit

$14.00

GLS Populis Wabi Sabi

$15.00

GLS Precedent Chenin Blanc

$15.00

GLS Presquile Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Rootdown Sangiovese

$20.00

GLS Samuel Smith Syrah

$18.00

GLS San Se Pinot Noir

$18.00

GLS Sei Querce Vermouth

$13.00

GLS Sinskey Late harvest PG

$17.00

GLS Solminer Rubellite Syrah blend

$15.00

GLS Tatomer Riesling

$13.00

GLS Terres Dorees L'Ancien Gamay

$15.00

GLS The Hilt Vermouth

$17.00

GLS The Withers rose

$16.00

GLS Thee and Thou Albarino

$14.00

GLS Wenzlau Chardonnay

$17.00

Ysidro sake spritz can

$11.50

Wine BOTTLE

Amevive Tempranillo Graciano "Carino"

$75.00

Arnot Roberts Syrah

$89.00

Broc Amore Blendo

$55.00

Broc Love White

$44.00

Broc Trousseau

$65.00

Carboniste sparkling Albarino

$59.00

Ceritas Pinot Noir Cuvee Chloe

$175.00

Cole Ranch Riesling

$69.00

Combe Trousseau

$65.00

Combe Vin Gris rose

$57.00

Cruse Tradition

$105.00

Deux Punx white blend

$59.00

Emme Zinfandel/Carignane They/them/theirs

$66.00

Fallen Grape Grenache blanc etc

$54.00

Forlorn Hope Mondeuse

$77.00

Foxen Mission BTL

$65.00

Holus Bolus Syrah

$79.00

Idlewild red blend "The Bird"

$49.00

Idlewild white blend

$43.00

Irene Syrah

$49.00

Jolie Laide Syrah

$89.00

Joyce Chenin Blanc

$63.00

Joyce Gamay

$63.00

Kings Carey Grenache

$78.00

Kings Carey Semillon

$57.00

LA River Wine Company Disco Essence Palomino

$57.00

Lady of the Sunshine Chardonnay

$89.00

Leo Steen Field blend red

$48.00

Littorai Pinot Noir Les Larmes

$139.00

Lofi Malbec

$59.00

Mail Road Chardonnay

$229.00

Margins Negrette

$57.00

Martha Stoumen Nero d'Avola

$87.00

Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation Red

$63.00

Massican Vermouth BTL

$59.00

Matthiasson Cabernet Sauvignon

$179.00

Obsidian Ridge

$80.00

Orsa Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Orsa rose of Pinot Noir

$45.00

Osa Major Wines Semillon

$60.00

Phelan Farm Autrement PN Gamay Mondeuse

$99.00

Phelan Farm Mencia

$119.00

Piedrasassi Syrah "Rim Rock"

$119.00

Piro Pinot Noir

$93.00

Populis Chardonnay macerated

$47.00

Populis Wabi Sabi red blend

$50.00

Precedent Chenin blanc

$48.00

Precedent Zinfandel

$65.00

Presquile Pinot Noir

$49.00

Presquile Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Rootdown Sangiovese

$63.00

Ryme Aglianico

$85.00

Ryme rose

$59.00

Ryme Vermentino Hers

$59.00

Ryme Vermentino His

$70.00

Samuel Louis Smith Syrah

$55.00

San Se Pinot Nor

$55.00

Scar of the Sea Bassi Chardonnay

$100.00

Scar Of The Sea Bassi Syrah

$85.00

Scar of the Sea Gamay

$75.00

Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir Vino de los Ranchos

$71.00

Scholium Project Chardonnay

$69.00

Sei Querce Cabernet Sauvignon

$99.00

Sinskey Late Harvest PG BTL

$65.00

Sinskey Orgia Pinot Gris

$99.00

Solminer Gruner Veltliner

$59.00

Solminer Rubellite Syrah blend

$48.00

Storm Pinot Noir Duvarita

$108.00

Tatomer Riesling

$43.00

The Hilt Vermouth BTL

$75.00

The Withers Cinsault

$77.00

The Withers Rose

$51.00

Thee and Thou Albarino

$44.00

Tyler Chardonnay

$59.00

Vinca Minor Carignane Zinfandel

$53.00

Wenzlau Blanc de Blancs

$109.00

Wenzlau Chardonnay

$55.00

Whitcraft Chardonnay Tinaquaic

$120.00

Whitcraft Pinot Noir: La Rinconada

$144.00

Whitcraft Pinot Noir: Sta Rita Hills

$100.00

Wine SECRET

Ampeleia Alicante

$65.00

Ampeleia Unlitro

$49.00

Aseginolaza & Leunda Garnacha "Matsanko"

$73.00

Aseginolaza & Leunda Viura "Txuria"

$75.00

Barriot Macabeu

$53.00

Bien de Altura "Ikewen"

$83.00

Bonnaire Brut Rose Assemblage

$140.00

Breze Clos David Magnum

$190.00

Breze Clos de Midi

$60.00

Breze Cremant

$59.00

Breze Perrieres Chenin Blanc

$79.00

Chartogne Taillet Cuvee Ste. Anne

$129.00

Chatagnier Cornas

$179.00

Chatagnier Cote Rotie Syrah

$180.00

Chatagnier Saint Joseph "Zelee"

$144.00

Chave Farconnet

$159.00

Chave Hermitage

$669.00

Clemens Busch Riesling

$69.00

Cota 45 "Ube" Miraflores

$63.00

Cume do Avia Arraiano Tinto

$57.00

De Montille Puligny Montrachet

$129.00

Descombes Regnie

$63.00

Deux Montille (Maison) Pommard 1er Cru

$235.00

Domaine des Lises Crozes Hermitage Syrah

$81.00

Domaine Saint Prefert Chateauneuf du Pape

$199.00

Dutraive Gamay Fleurie

$93.00

Emrich Schonleber Halenberg GG

$229.00

Envinate Benje Blanco

$63.00

Envinate Benje Tinto

$63.00

Envinate Migan Tinto

$112.00

Fonterenza Montalcino Sangiovese

$95.00

Grosset Riesling

$79.00

Il Sasso Valpolicella

$72.00

Jacky Blot Triple Zero Pet-Nat

$79.00

Perraud Gamay Saint Amour

$69.00

La Grange Tiphaine "Clef de Sol" Chenin Blanc

$69.00

La Miraja Grignolino

$53.00

Lamoresca Nerocapitano Frappato

$63.00

Laura Lorenzo Mencia

$75.00

Mac Forbes Pinot Noir

$78.00

Marcucci Sangiovese rosato

$55.00

Meinklang Konkret Weiss Gewurztraminer

$111.00

Meinklang Mulatschak white

$45.00

Meinklang Prosa frizzante rose

$41.00

Mosse Chenin blanc

$60.00

Muster "Vom Opok" Sauvignon blanc

$69.00

Nikolaihof Gruner Veltliner

$70.00

Nusserhof Elda Schiava

$89.00

Occhipinti SP68

$63.00

Patrick Baudouin "Effusion" Chenin blanc

$93.00

Patrick Baudouin "Les Gats" Chenin blanc

$139.00

Pelican Chardonnay "Grand Curoulet"

$144.00

Perraud Chardonnay

$69.00

Porta del Vento Saharay Cataratto

$84.00

Raventos i Blanc "Blanc de Blancs"

$59.00

Rogue Vine Jamon Jamon Orange Moscatel

$46.00

Roubine Seguret Cotes du Rhone

$57.00

Souhaut Syrah

$78.00

Stephan Cote Rotie "Les Binardes"

$199.00

Strekov Porta 4

$88.00

Suertes del Marques: 7 Fuentes

$49.00

Tarlant Argilite Amphora Champagne

$599.00

Tarlant BAM! Brut Nature Champagne

$444.00

Tarlant Brut Zero Rose

$145.00

Tegernseerhof Riesling

$79.00

Terres Dorees L'Ancien Gamay

$49.00

Tschida "Felsen I" Blaufrankisch

$168.00

Tschida "Himmel Auf Erde"

$98.00

Tschida "Maischevergoren"

$89.00

Ulysse Collin Les Maillons

$290.00

Veyder Mahlberg Gruner Veltliner Liebedich

$93.00

Yvonne Cabernet Franc "l'Ile Quatre Sous"

$66.00

Retail

Barbareño Cookbook

$42.00

Barbareño Cookbook Staff

$30.00

Barbareño Cookbook Wholesale

$28.00

Catering Food

Catering Food $55/ guest

$55.00

Catering Food $75/guest

$75.00

Catering Food $100/ guest

$100.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
At Barbareño we seek to help further shape and define Central Coast Cuisine. We take our inspiration from traditions and specialties of our area, delicacies unique to our region, and the many outstanding purveyors with whom we are so fortunate to work. In all of our efforts, we hope to capture the essence of a particular place or local flavor, embracing the nuances that make our food and drink unique to our home.

205 West Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

