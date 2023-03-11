Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barcos Sports & Raw Bar

305 McGill Ave Suite 200

Concord, NC 28027

Popular Items

Chicken Naan Sammie
The Dips
Tuna Reuben Naan Sammie


Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sundrop

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Apps

Big Ass Nachos

$16.00

GRILLED STEAK & CHICKEN, GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO LIME SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE

The Dips

$4.00

GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA 4 OR HOUSE SALSA 4 OR THE GUAC 5 OR QUESO 6 W/ FRESH CORN CHIPS

Tuna Poke Bites

$14.00

MARINATED TUNA, RED ONION, GREEN ONION, AVOCADO CREMA, WONTON SHELL, WASABI SAUCE, PICKLED GINGER

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of Guac

$5.00

Go Coastal

Oysters Half Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

RAW OR STEAMED, COCKTAIL, HORSERADISH, DRAWN BUTTER

P&E Shrimp Half Pound

$14.00

OLD BAY, DRAWN BUTTER

P&E Shrimp Whole Pound

$24.00

OLD BAY, DRAWN BUTTER

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Steam Boat

$24.00

HALF POUND NC SHRIMP, KIELBASA, CORN, RED POTATOES, OLD BAY, COCKTAIL SAUCE, DRAWN BUTTER

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$11.00

ARTISAN GREENS, CABBAGE, CARROTS, RED PEPPER, CILANTRO, GREEN ONION, SESAME SEEDS, CASHEWS, SESAME VINAIGRETTE

Barcos Salad

$10.00

ARTISAN GREENS, NAAN CRISPS, CARROTS, RED PEPPERS

Naan Boat Sammies

Chicken Naan Sammie

$12.00

PICKLED RED ONIONS, MIXED GREENS, CILANTRO LIME SAUCE

Fried Shrimp Naan Sammie

$13.00

MIXED GREENS, SHRIMP SAUCE

Steak Naan Sammie

$14.00

BRASSTOWN SIRLOIN, QUESO, YELLOW ONION, MUSHROOMS

Tuna Reuben Naan Sammie

$13.00

SEARED BLACKENED, HOUSE REUBEN SAUCE, MUSTARD SAUERKRAUT, GREEN ONION

Veggie Naan Sammie

$12.00

CABBAGE, PICKLED RED ONION, RED PEPPERS, CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA, GUAC, CILANTRO LIME SAUCE

Captains Choice

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

HOUSE MADE EGG NOODLES, BROCCOLINI, RED PEPPER, CAJUN CREAM SAUCE, GREEN ONION

Calabash Shrimp Platter

$18.00

HAND BREADED SHRIMP, OLD BAY FRIES, TARTAR, COCKTAIL

Cheesy Chicken Pasta

$17.00

HOUSE MADE EGG NOODLES, MUSHROOMS, CHEESE SAUCE, COTIJA

Elote Chicken Bowl

$17.00

QUESO, ROASTED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA, WHITE RICE, COTIJA, CILANTRO

Seared Tuna

$22.00

BLACKENED & SESAME CRUSTED, WHITE RICE, SPICY GARLIC SLAW, NAAN CRISPS, YUM SAUCE, WASABI SAUCE, PICKLED GINGER

Sides

Old Bay Fries

$4.50

Sauteed Broccolini

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

White Rice

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Comfortable sports bar setting in the Gibson Mill Market serving seafood, nhan boat sammies, and more! Come enjoy our full bar, great eats, and 15 giant TV's around the restaurant!

