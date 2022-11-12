Mr C's Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Super C
Chicken Tenders (#10)
3 Pc Chx Dinner (#1)

Daily Special

Chicken Livers (#6)

$7.25

Chicken livers, choice of two sides and a roll.

Calabash Shrimp (#8)

$8.95

Served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce, choice of two sides, hushpuppies, and a roll.

Weekend Special

$18.95

9 pieces of fried chicken, large box of taters, pint of cole slaw and 3 rolls.

Burgers

Super C

Super C

$7.99

Guaranteed "the best burger in town" two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$6.55

All-beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.

Deluxe Hamburger

$6.05

All-beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Flounder fillet, tartar sauce, served with Cole slaw and choice of one side.

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with choice of one side.

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Served on an open faced bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of one side.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Tomato and mayo served with two sides.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.05

Lettuce, tomato and mayo served with choice of one side.

Baked Ham Sandwich

$5.55

Lettuce, tomato and mayo served with choice of one side.

Grilled Cheese

$4.65

Served with choice of one side.

BLT

$8.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast served with choice of one side.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.25

Homemade chili, mustard, onions and cole slaw.

Salads

Served with iceberg and romaine, tomatoes and red onions.

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Tossed W/ Cheese Salad

$6.35

Ham & Cheese Salad

$7.15

Chicken & Cheese Salad

$7.65

Chicken, Ham & Cheese Salad

$8.50

Chicken Salad Scoop

$8.25

Side Salad

$1.75

Dinners

Calabash Shrimp (#8)

$9.75

Served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce, fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies, and a roll.

3 Pc Chx Dinner (#1)

$7.99

Three pieces of fried chicken, choice of two sides, and a roll.

2 Pc Chx Dinner (#5)

$7.45

Two pieces of fried chicken, taters, cole slaw and a roll.

The Snack

$6.35

Two pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and a roll.

Chicken Livers (#6)

$7.25

Chicken livers served with taters, cole slaw and a roll.

Fish Dinner (#7)

Fish Dinner (#7)

$9.75

Fresh flounder fillet, tartar sauce, choice of two sides, hushpuppies and a roll.

Hamburger Steak (#9)

Hamburger Steak (#9)

$8.75

Half-pound ground chuck smothered in onions and gravy with choice of two sides and a roll.

Chicken Tenders (#10)

Chicken Tenders (#10)

$9.25

Served with taters, cole slaw, honey mustard and a roll.

Chicken Fillet Dinner (#11)

$9.25

Marinated grilled chicken breast, taters, cole slaw and a roll.

Seafood Combo (#12)

$13.25

Shrimp and flounder served with tartar and cocktail sauce, Fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies and a roll.

Buckets

Thrift Bucket (#2)

Thrift Bucket (#2)

$11.99

Nine pieces of fried chicken and three rolls.

The Bucket (#3)

$23.95

Fourteen pieces of fried chicken, choice of two sides and five rolls.

The Barrel (#4)

$25.99

Twenty-one pieces of fried chicken.

15 Pc Bucket

$18.99

Fifteen pieces of delicious fried chicken.

Fish Bucket

$42.99

Twenty four pieces of fish, two pints slaw, half pint tartar sauce, six rolls and a large box of fries.

Weekend Special

$18.95

9 pieces of fried chicken, large box of taters, pint of cole slaw and 3 rolls.

Hot Wings

Carefully selected fresh jumbo wings, cooked to perfection and dipped in our mildly seasoned hot sauce and served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

5 Hot Wings

$6.25

10 Hot Wings

$12.50

15 Hot Wings

$18.75

20 Hot Wings

$25.00

25 Hot Wings

$31.25

30 Hot Wings

$37.50

35 Hot Wings

$43.75

40 Hot Wings

$50.00

45 Hot Wings

$56.25

50 Hot Wings

$62.50

100 Hot Wings

$125.00

Sides

Sm Taters

$2.99

Lg Taters

$4.25

Sm Bucket of Taters

$9.99

Lg Bucket of Taters

$18.99

Sm Onion Rings

$2.99

Lg Onion Rings

$3.95

Sm French Fries

$2.25

Lg French Fries

$3.75

Individual Mashed Potatoes

$1.49

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Individual Cole Slaw

$1.49

Pint Cole Slaw

$3.50

Order of Pickles

$1.75

Half Pint Tartar Sauce

$1.99

Pint Tartar Sauce

$3.99

DRESSINGS/DIPPING SAUCES

Cup of Tartar Sauce

$0.30

Cup Ranch

$0.50

Cup Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cup 1000

$0.50

Cup French

$0.50

Cup Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cup Greek

$0.50

Cup Italian

$0.50

Small Cup Italian

$0.30

Cup Wing Sauce

$1.50

Small Cup Ranch

$0.30

Small Cup HM

$0.30

Small Cup 1000

$0.30

Small Cup French

$0.30

Small Cup BC

$0.30

Small Cup Greek

$0.30

Cup of Cocktail Sauce

$0.30

Cup BBQ

$0.30

Cup A1

$0.40

Half Pint Tartar Sauce

$1.99

Half Pint 1000

$1.99

Half Pint French

$1.99

Half Pint BC

$1.99

Half Pint Greek

$1.99

Half Pint Italian

$1.99

Pint Tartar Sauce

$3.99

Pint Ranch

$3.99

Pint Honey Mustard

$3.99

Pint French

$3.99

Pint Blue Cheese

$3.99

Pint Greek

$3.99

Pint Italian

$3.99

Kids Menu

Child's Chicken

$4.25

Fried chicken leg with choice of one side.

Child's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Fried chicken tenders, choice of one side, honey mustard and a roll.

Child's Fish

$5.75

Fresh flounder fillet, choice of one side, tartar sauce and a roll.

Child's Hot Dog

$5.45

Child's Cheeseburger

$5.95

Served plain with choice of one side.

Child's Hamburger

$5.45

Served plain with choice of one side.

Desserts

Slice Cheesecake with Cherry Topping

Slice Cheesecake with Cherry Topping

$3.99

Slice Chocolate Dream

$3.99

Slice Lemon Meringue

$3.50

Slice Pecan Pie

$3.50

Slice Plain Cheesecake

$3.99

Whole Cheesecake

$24.99

Whole Chocolate Dream

$24.99

Whole Lemon Meringue

$17.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$17.99

Chicken Livers

1/2 Pint Livers

$3.25

Pint Livers

$5.25

Quart Livers

$8.50

Chicken Salad

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$4.50

Pint Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chicken by Piece

Leg

$1.35

Wing

$1.45

Thigh

$1.35

Rib

$1.45

Breast

$1.79

Rolls

Roll

$0.35

Dozen Rolls

$2.99

2 Dozen Rolls

$4.99

Gravy

Individual Gravy

$1.75

Half Pint Gravy

$2.25

Pint Gravy

$3.99

Miscellaneous Items

Pc Chicken Tender

$1.49

Fish

$2.25

Order Hush Puppies

$1.45

Order Pickles

$1.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Order Calabash

$5.50

Hambuger Pattie

$2.25

Hamburger Steak Pattie

$5.50

Hot Dog Weiner

$1.75

Soda

Cherry Lemon Sun Drop

$1.89+

Diet Cherry Lemon Sun Drop

$1.89+

Sun Drop

$1.89+

Diet Sun Drop

$1.89+

Coke

$1.89+

Diet Coke

$1.89+

Coke Zero

$1.89+

Sprite

$1.89+

Cherry

$1.89+

Dr. Pepper

$1.89+

Cheerwine

$1.89+

Lemonade

$1.89+

Witch Doctor

$2.39+

1/2 Gallon Soda

$4.75

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Arnold Palmer

$1.89+

Unsweet Tea

$1.89+

Half & Half Tea

$1.89+

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Coffee

Sm Coffee

$1.79

Lg Coffee

$1.99

Sm Decaf Coffee

$1.79

Lg Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Water

Sm Water

Med Water

$0.25

Lg Water

$0.35

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Ice

Sm Ice

Med Ice

$0.25

Lg Ice

$0.35

Kids

Red Tummy Yummy

$1.85Out of stock

Blue Tummy Yummy

$1.85

Orange Tummy Yummy

$1.85
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mr C's has developed a reputation of the finest food, fast service and low prices. "We will keep it that way."

Website

Location

1260 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025

Directions

