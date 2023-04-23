Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barcelona Bistro Bar- Jtown 10415 Taylorsville Road

review star

No reviews yet

10415 Taylorsville Road

Louisville, KY 40299

Tapas

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.99

The most famous Tapa in Spain, irregular chucks of potatoes very tender in the interior and crispy outside. Served with two dressings, Garlick aioli and Brava Sauce

Zuchini w/ blue cheese

Zuchini w/ blue cheese

$7.30

Crunchy and delicious Zucchini sticks Served with Home Made Blue Cheese dressing

Mediterranean Blend Olives

Mediterranean Blend Olives

$4.50
Chistorra Frita

Chistorra Frita

$7.50

Sautée Mild / Spicy thin Spansish sausage Chorizo.

Bomba De Carne

Bomba De Carne

$12.50Out of stock

Minced veal interior and spicy chorizo breaded in potato and fried. Served with Allioli and salsa Brava. Two come in a serving

Double Crispy Chicken

Double Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Fried breaded chicken breast with a delicious inhouse made mango sauce.

Ensaladilla

Ensaladilla

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, carrot, pickles, pepper, and ginger. Served with a sliced hard-boiled egg on top.

Spanish Serrano Ham Croquettes

Spanish Serrano Ham Croquettes

$16.99

5 Creamy and crispy Serrano ham croquettes. Served with seasoned French Fries.

Pincho de Salmon Ahumado

Pincho de Salmon Ahumado

$13.99Out of stock

Smoked salmon, bell pepper, pesto cream cheese.

Pincho de Atun

Pincho de Atun

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled tuna, cherry tomato and olive.

Pincho Trio Sample

Pincho Trio Sample

$18.00Out of stock

Pincho de Salmon Ahumado Pincho de Atún Pincho de Vaca Frita

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.50

Hummus

$9.00

Salads

Catalan Spinach

Catalan Spinach

$12.90

Fresh Spinach sautéed with Bacon Bits, onions, cranberries, peanut, cashew and two slices of fried bacon on the top.

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Rich fresh and Buttery texture Mozzarella Flor-Di-Latte over a salad with tomato Pesto Sauce and Pecans all dressed with a pinch of salt and olive oil

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$11.50

Lettuce mix, pear, blue cheese, sliced almonds, cherry vinaigrette

Soups & Creams

Mushroom Cream

Mushroom Cream

$8.99

Topped with serrano ham bits.

Pumpkin Cream

Pumpkin Cream

$8.99

Plates

Spanish Charcuterie Plate

Spanish Charcuterie Plate

$25.99

A Selection of Serrano Spanish Ham, Iberian Chorizo, Acorn feed Iberian Cabecero de Lomo, Mahon cheese, Sobrasada on Toast w honey, Grapes, Pan con Tomate (bread rubbed with red tomato and extra virgin olive oil)

Manchego Plate

$12.90

Vegetarian

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Five big cheese (ricota, asiago, parmesan) ravioli covered with our Gorgonzola cream, crumbles of gorgonzola cheese and walnuts

Artichoke chips

$10.90Out of stock

Vegetable Empanada

$12.00
Eggplant Parmegiana

Eggplant Parmegiana

$16.50Out of stock

Thinly sliced, floured and fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce and cheese and baked in the oven.

Seafood

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Fried breaded squid rings over veggies & kettle potatoes chips.

Garlic Shrimps

Garlic Shrimps

$16.00

Juicy Shrimps cooked in a clay pot with sliced ​​garlic, chili and our signature hot sauce, served with bread and lime

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$17.90

Super tender Octopus served "a la gallega" on boiled potatoes dressed with Spanish Smoked Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Coarse Salt

Salmon With Snow Peas

Salmon With Snow Peas

$19.99Out of stock

Juicy and delicious Salmon grilled at the perfect cook drizzled with herb butter over a bed of green beans and onions cooked at very slow temperature to bring it tender and tasty

Scallops

Scallops

$19.99Out of stock
Tempura Shrimps

Tempura Shrimps

$16.00

Shrimp in Tempura with spicy Bourbon and Tomato sauce.

Mussels

Mussels

$14.50

Mussels (Belgium style) celery, red onion, white wine, whip cream and parsley

Bacalao Rebozado

Bacalao Rebozado

$9.99

Fried fish served with French fries, roasted green pepper, tartar sauce, cherry tomato

Yellowfin Tuna Stake

Yellowfin Tuna Stake

$22.00

Grilled yellowfin Tataki on mashed potatoes topped with onion, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mango and Ponzu(this dish is served medium rear). *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Tartar De Atun

$21.50

Diced tuna, mango, tomato, topped with mango caviar and sesame.

Entrées

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.90Out of stock

Chef Alba’s very own grandma’s lasagna recipe layered with a mix of hearty ragù bolognese (slow-cooked meat sauce) and creamy béchamel (white sauce); topped with melting cheese.

Beef Sirloin

Beef Sirloin

$19.99Out of stock

Grilled diced pieces of sirloin sparkling with Mediterranean herbs on a bed of a delicious side (potatoes, onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, onions, bay) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Ribs With Coke

Ribs With Coke

$16.90

Spare Pork Ribs cooked with Calimotxo (red wine & Coke) seasoned. Served with roasted potatoes and onions, cream and cheese.

Beef and Chorizo Empanadas

Beef and Chorizo Empanadas

$15.90

3 empanadas filled with Beef and Chorizo meat, onions, tomato sauce, and green pepper with a touch of spicy. Dressed with Home dressing

Chicken & Cheese Empanadas

Chicken & Cheese Empanadas

$15.90

3 empanadas filled with seasoned chicken (lime & cilantro) and cheese, served with greens and cherry tomatoes and dressing home sauce

CRÊPE

CRÊPE

$19.90

Home made Crêpe stuffed with broiled chicken, pork and beef all shredded on a bed of tomato sauce topped with béchamel and cheeses served with garlic mushrooms

Garbanzo with Chorizo

Garbanzo with Chorizo

$17.50

Meatballs

$13.50Out of stock

Meatballs cooked with a delicious almond sauce, served with fresh home made white rice.

Paella

Mountain & Sea Paella

Mountain & Sea Paella

$38.99

Traditional Spanish "Paella de Mar y Montaña": rice cooked in a wide, shallow iron skillet, spiked with both meat and seafood: chicken, pork, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. Served in an 18 inch plate similar to the paella pot! Serves 2-3 people.

Sides

French Fries

$3.90

Bread with Tomato

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.75

Bread

$2.50

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bread With Butter

$3.00

Desserts

Beignet

Beignet

$9.00

Deep fried beignet with pecan ice cream and glazed hazelnuts.

Churros with Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Tiramisú

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

BBB specializes in authentic Spanish cuisine that surprise by its flavor and presentation. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10415 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

