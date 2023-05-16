Restaurant header imageView gallery

PARLOUR KY - Ruckriegel Pkwy

No reviews yet

3910 Ruckriegel Parkway

Louisville, KY 40299

FOOD

Starters

6 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$28.00

Pepperoni Bombs

$12.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Breadsticks

$10.00

Cheese Sticks

$11.00+

PARLOUR Nachos

$14.00

Salads

Berry Spinach

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Peppercorn Ranch Salad

$6.00+

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Summer Citrus

$13.00

Calzones Specialty

Alfredo

$14.00

Artichoke Pesto

$14.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Big Four Meat

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Deluxe

$14.00

Hawaiian

$14.00

Hot Brown

$14.00

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$14.00

Margherita

$14.00

Meatball

$14.00

The Boss

$14.00

The DR.

$14.00

Veggie

$14.00

Grinders

Buffalo Chicken Grinder (N)

$11.00

Caprese Grinder (N)

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder (N)

$11.00

Hot Brown Grinder

$11.00

Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$11.00

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Spin Artichoke Grinder

$10.00

Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$11.00

The Boss Grinder

$11.00

Veggie Grinder

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$18.00

Caprese Grinder

$17.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$18.00

Hot Brown Grinder

$18.00

Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$18.00

Meatball Grinder

$18.00

Spinach Artichoke Grinder

$17.00

Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$18.00

The Boss Grinder

$18.00

Veggie Grinder

$17.00

Lunch Specials

Calzone Special

$14.00

Grinder Special

$12.00

Pizza Special

$14.00

Salad & Wing Special

$14.00

10" Pizza

10" Alfredo

$16.00

10" Artichoke Pesto

$16.00

10" Big 4 Meat

$16.00

10” Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

10" Caprese

$13.00

10" Cheese

$11.00

10" Deluxe

$16.00

10” Hawaiian

$14.00

10" Hot Brown

$16.00

10” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$14.00

10" Margherita

$13.00

10" Meatball

$16.00

10" Pepperoni

$13.00

10" Sriracha BBQ

$14.00

10" The Boss

$16.00

10" The DR.

$16.00

10" Veggie

$13.00

14” Pizza

14” Alfredo

$25.00

14” Artichoke Pesto

$25.00

14” Big Four Meat

$25.00

14” Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

14” Caprese

$20.00

14” Cheese

$15.00

14” Deluxe

$25.00

14” Hawaiian

$21.00

14” Hot Brown

$25.00

14” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$21.00

14” Margherita

$20.00

14” Meatball

$25.00

14” Sriracha BBQ

$21.00

14” The Boss

$25.00

14” The DR.

$25.00

14” Veggie

$20.00

BYO

BYO 10"

$11.00

BYO 14"

$15.00

BYO Calzone

$11.00

BYO 10" Half & Half

BYO 14" H&H

$15.00

Specialty Half & Half

10” Specialty H&H (N)

14” Specialty H&H (N)

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Dressing

$2.00

Wing Sauce

$2.00

Sauce

PATIO BAR

Patio Draft (C)

1 - PARLOUR

$8.00

2 - Falls City | KY Common

$8.00

3 - Sierra Nevada | Pale Ale

$8.00

4 - Blakes Triple Jam

$8.00

5 - Zombie 3 Floyds

$8.00

6 - Yuengling

$8.00Out of stock

7 - Kona Big Wave

$8.00

8 - Cheetah Rhinegiest

$8.00

9 - Atrium Lemon Cake Boy

$8.00

Canned Beer (C)

Budweiser Can

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Miller Light Can

$4.00

Mich Ultra Can

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

O'Doul's NA

$4.00

Bottled Beer (C)

Heineken N/A

$3.00Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light Bottle

Out of stock

Miller Light Bottle

Out of stock

Bud Light Lime Bottle

Out of stock

Modelo Bottle

Out of stock

Budweiser

Out of stock

Bud Select Bottle

Out of stock

Mich Ultra

Out of stock

Wine (C)

GLS Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Merlot

$7.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$7.00

BTL Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Merlot

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Riesling

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$25.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

GLS J Roget Brut

$7.00

GLS House Wine Bubbles

$7.00

BTL J Roget Brut

$25.00

BTL House Wine Bubbles

$25.00

Liquor (C)

SGL Well Vodka

$4.00

SGL Absolut

$6.00

SGL Ketel One

$8.25

SGL Chopin

$8.00

SGL Titos

$6.50

SGL Wheatley

$5.50

SGL Grey Goose

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

SGL Belvedere

$6.50

SGL Finlandia

$5.00

SGL Grey Goose La Poire

$8.00

SGL Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

SGL Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

SGL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$14.50

DBL Ketel One

$16.50

DBL Chopin

$16.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Wheatley

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.00

DBL Finlandia

$10.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$16.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$10.00

SGL Well Gin

$4.00

SGL Beefeater

$6.00

SGL Bombay

$7.00

SGL Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

SGL Hendricks

$8.00

SGL Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay

$14.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

SGL Well Rum

$4.00

SGL Bacardi

$4.25

SGL Captain Morgan

$5.50

SGL Malibu

$5.25

SGL Meyers

$6.00

SGL Saltwater Woody

$4.25

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$10.50

DBL Meyers

$12.00

DBL Saltwater Woody

$8.50

SGL Well Tequila

$4.00

SGL 1800 Coconut

$8.25

SGL Hornitos Plata

$8.00

SGL El Jimador Blanco

$7.00

SGL El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

SGL Hornitos Reposado

$4.00

SGL Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clas Azul

$25.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$16.50

DBL Hornitos Plata

$16.00

DBL El Jimador Blanco

$14.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

SGL Angels Envy

$10.50

SGL Angels Envy Rye

$23.50

SGL Bakers

$12.75

SGL Basil Hayden

$13.75

SGL Blantons

$12.50

SGL Bookers

$18.75

SGL Buffalo Trace

$6.75

SGL Bulleit

$8.50

SGL Eagle Rare

$7.00

SGL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

SGL Four Roses

$5.75

SGL Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.50

SGL Four Roses Small Batch

$8.75

SGL Green River

$7.50

SGL Jack Daniels

$7.50

SGL Jim Beam

$5.50

SGL Knob Creek

$7.75

SGL Makers

$8.00

SGL McKenna

$11.00

SGL Old Forester 100

$6.00

SGL Old Forester 86

$4.25

SGL Old Forester Rye

$7.00

SGL Well Bourbon

$4.00

SGL Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

SGL Willet Potstill

$16.50

SGL Woodford

$8.75

SGL Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$47.00

DBL Bakers

$25.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$27.50

DBL Blantons

$25.00

DBL Bookers

$37.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.50

DBL Bulleit

$17.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$14.00

DBL Four Roses

$11.50

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$19.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$17.50

DBL Green River

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.50

DBL Makers

$16.00

DBL McKenna

$22.00

DBL Old Forester 86

$8.50

DBL Old Forester 100

$12.00

DBL Old Forester Rye

$8.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

DBL Willet Potstill

$33.00

DBL Woodford

$17.50

DBL Woodford Double Oaked

$28.00

SGL Dewars

$6.50

SGL Glenfiddich

$13.00

SGL Glenmorangie

$12.50

SGL Macallan

$14.25

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$26.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$25.00

DBL Macallan

$28.50

SGL Amaretto

$3.00

SGL Aperol

$5.00

SGL Bailey's

$6.00

SGL Blue Curaco

$3.00

SGL Butterscotch

$4.00

SGL Campari

$7.00

SGL Grand Gala

$6.00

SGL Jaegermeister

$6.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$7.00

SGL Kahlua

$6.00

SGL Pama

$7.00

SGL Triple Sec

$3.00

DBL Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Bailey's

$12.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$6.00

DBL Butterscotch

$8.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Grand Gala

$12.00

DBL Jaegermeister

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Pama

$14.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

People Pizza + Pints

Location

3910 Ruckriegel Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

