Barrio SLC 282 E 900 S

282 E 900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

TACOS

COCHINITA PIBIL

$4.50

POLLO ASADO

$4.25

ARRACHERA

$6.00

CARNITAS

$4.25

MOLE

$4.50

CAMARON

$6.00

SURF & TURF

$6.00

CALABACITAS

$4.00

CHORIZO VEGANO

$5.00

FISH

$5.00

CHICHARRON

$3.00

CARNE ASADA

$3.99

AL PASTOR

$3.99

NOT TACOS

SALAD

$9.00

NACHOS

$9.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

BURRITOS

$8.00

POZOLE

$5.00

CHIFRIJO BOWL

$10.00

CHILE RELLANO

$12.00

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA BAR

$3.50

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$9.25

CHIPS & CEVICHE

$10.00

BARRIO POPPERS

$9.50

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$5.00

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$4.25

MEXICAN RICE

$4.25

STREET CORN IN A CUP

$5.50

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

KIDS MENU

MINI QUESADILLA

$4.00

EXTRAS

10 OZ GUACAMOLE

$6.00

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$1.00

2 OZ MOLE

$0.50

SLICED AVOCADO (HALF)

$3.00

EXTRA CORN TORTILLA (2)

$0.50

EXTRA FLOUR TORTILLA (1)

$0.75

3 OZ TOMATILLO DRESSING

$1.00

3 OZ CILANTRO LIME VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

2 OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.50

HOUSE MADE DRINKS

HORCHATA

$4.00

HIBISCUS TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

FRESH LIMEADE W/ MINT

$4.00

BARRIO PALMER

$4.00

BARRIO DIRTY PALMER

$4.00

SODA

JARRITOS MANDARINE

$3.00

JARRITOS LIME

$3.00

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$3.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

KIDS DRINK

SUNNY D JUICE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

VIRGIN DRINKS

VIRGIN CLASSIC MARGARITA

$3.00

VIRGIN HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$4.00

VIRGIN JALAPENO MARGARITA

$4.00

OTHER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

COFFEE

$2.00
FRESH quality Tacos and Mexican Cuisine prepped DAILY for the best taste and experience.

282 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

