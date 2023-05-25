Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moochie's - Downtown

232 East 800 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

6" Philly

6" Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Philly

12" Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Chile Philly

6" Chile Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

