Chubby Baker Salt Lake City

review star

No reviews yet

317 East 900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Popular Items

Dozen (Filled Donuts)

$55.00
Thai Young Coconut Donut

Thai Young Coconut Donut

$4.85

Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.


Filled Donuts

Thai Young Coconut Donut

$4.85

Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.

Passion Fruit Cream Cheese Donut

Passion Fruit Cream Cheese Donut

$4.85

Our award winning donut is filled with passionfruit cream cheese filling, made from fresh passionfruit and topped off with our home made passionfruit sauce. You don't want to miss this!

Hot Guava Donut

Hot Guava Donut

$4.85

Our home made donut coated with Thai chili powder, sugar and Taijin with a filling of guava and cream cheese.

Ube Cream Donut

Ube Cream Donut

$4.85

Filled with ube or sweet purple yam from the Phillipines, people say it tasted like white chocolate with a hint of vanilla and pistachio.

Ferrero Rocher Donut

Ferrero Rocher Donut

$4.85

Just like the candy, this donut is filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and glazed with Nutella. Topped off with some wafer crumbs and the candy itself.

Strawberry & Cream Donut

Strawberry & Cream Donut

$4.85

Our fluffy donut filled with our home made strawberry sauce and chantilly cream. Topped off with three strawberry slices.

Ring Donuts

Plain Sugar Donut

$2.50
Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$2.50
Brown Butter Donut

$2.75
Kit Kat Chocolate Donut

$2.75
Blueberry Lavender Donut

$3.00

Monthly Special Donuts

Mango Sticky Rice Donut

$5.50
Biscoff Crunch

Biscoff Crunch

$3.00

Bulk Packs

Half dozen (Filled Donuts)

$28.00
Dozen (Filled Donuts)

$55.00

Cake Boxes

Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake Box

$8.50

Japanese chiffon cake with home made fresh cream and fresh strawberry.

Gooey Chocolate Cake Box

$8.50

Our gooey chewy chocolate cake layered with our home made chocolate ganache

Ube Fresh Cream Cake Box

$8.50

Ube Chiffon cake layered with Ube yam and Ube fresh cream.

Chubby Tiger Cake Box

$8.50

Our chocolate cake layered with Biscoff sauce, fresh banana, fresh cream and Biscoff crumbs.

Banana Pudding Bomb Cake Box

$8.50

Japanese chiffon cake layered with condensed milk, fresh banana, fresh cream and milk powder

Coffee

Americano

$4.00
Latte

$5.00
Cloud Latte

$5.75
Lavender Latte

$5.50
Tiramisu Latte

$5.75
Oreo Latte

$5.75
Black Tonic (Ice Only)

$5.50

Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00
Black Current Tea

$3.00
Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$4.00
Thai Tea (Ice only)

$5.75
Peach Tea (Ice only)

$5.00

Fizz Drink

Green Apple Fizz

$5.00
Raspberry Peach Fizz

$5.00
Peach Fizz

$5.00
Raspberry Fizz

$5.00
Lychee Fizz

$5.00
PassionFruit Fizz

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Fizz

$5.50

Matcha

Matcha Ube

$5.50
Matcha Latte

$5.00
Matcha Espresso

$5.85
Matcha Strawberry (Ice only)

$5.85
Matcha Chocolate

$5.85

Other Drinks

Milk

$3.00
Pink Drink (Ice only)

$5.00
Ube Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00
Korean Strawberry Milk (Ice only)

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian American Dessert shop

Location

317 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

