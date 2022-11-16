Main picView gallery

Batter Up!

review star

No reviews yet

4725 SW Lombard Ave

Beaverton, OR 97005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
Monte Cristo
Home Plate

Waffles & Waffle Sandwiches

Ace

Ace

$9.75

Bacon, egg and American cheese waffle sandwich

All Star

$9.75

Ham, egg and Havarti cheese waffle sandwich

Cheesecake Waffle

Cheesecake Waffle

$9.75

Belgian waffle with cheesecake filling and your choice of fruit.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.75

Belgian waffle with Fried chicken. (Boneless, skinless thighs)

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$15.75

Steak, breaded and fried to order with eggs and home fried potatoes

Fielders choice

$11.75

Choice of any 3 sides

Home Plate

$10.75

Biscuits and sausage gravy with 2 eggs

Lemon Blueberry Waffle

Lemon Blueberry Waffle

$9.75

Blueberry waffle topped with fresh blueberries and lemon glaze

Lolly Waffle

$2.50

Waffle on a stick

3 for 7 Lolly Waffles

$7.00

3 Waffles on sticks

Mac and Cheese Balls

$7.50

Mac and cheese balls, breaded and fried

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$11.75

Mac and cheese waffle sandwich with bacon, sour cream and green onion

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$11.75

Cinnamon french toast sandwich with Ham, Turkey and Havarti cheese

MVP

MVP

$9.75

Baconsausage, egg and American cheese waffle sandwich

Rookie

$5.75

Classic belgian waffle, with butter and syrup

Special of the Month

$9.75

Changes each month

Summer Salad

$7.25

Pumpkin Waffle

$9.75

Thanksgiving Waffle

$9.75

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

Belgian Waffle

$5.75

French Toast

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Hashbrown Patties

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Gravy

$3.50

Fruit

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Burger Bar

Hamburger

$10.25

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

50/50 Burger

$11.25

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

The Jimbo

$13.75

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

3B

$12.25

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

Impossible Burger

$9.75

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

Heater

$10.75

*All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles on the SIDE Choice of Mayo, Mustard, and/or Ketchup

Hot Dog

$8.00

Sausage Dog

$9.00

Bowl of Chili

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Chef's Salad

$10.75

Romaine Hearts, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Havarti cheese, Tomato, Onion, Dressing.

House Salad(Side)

$4.00

Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Croutons

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.75

Special of the Month

$9.75

Chicken N Biscuits

$9.75Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

To Go Box

To Go Box

$1.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Waffles, Waffle Sandwiches, Burgers, Cocktails, and Bar! Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner Bar

Location

4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005

Directions

