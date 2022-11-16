Batter Up!
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Waffles, Waffle Sandwiches, Burgers, Cocktails, and Bar! Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner Bar
Location
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AFURI Izakaya - Beaverton - 12555 SW 1st St,
No Reviews
12555 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
Big's Chicken - Beaverton - 4570 Southwest Watson Avenue
No Reviews
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant