Bay Kitchens Catering
4823 FM 2147 Suite B
Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657
Express
Service
Breakfast
12" Platter Fresh Baked Pastries and Mini Muffins
12" Platter Fresh Fruit Display
Local Millers Sausages Kolaches (Dozen)
12" Platter Atlantic Smoked Peppered Salmon Platter 12
16" Platter Fresh Baked Pastries and Mini Muffins
16" Platter Fresh Fruit Display
16" Platter Atlantic Smoked Peppered Salmon
Traditional Texas Breakfast Tacos
Quick and Hearty House Crafted Country Style Quiche
Thick Cut Smokehouse Bacon on Croissant
House Crafted Sausage Patty on Biscuit
Shaved Smoked Pit Ham on Croissant
Anytime
Vegetable Crudite 12" Platter
Southwest Artichoke Dip 12" Platter
Domestic and Imported Cheese Display 12" Platter
Gourmet Charcuterie Display 12" Platter
Classic Shrimp Cocktail 12" Platter
7 Layer Hummus 12" Platter
Bayside Wrap Platter 12" Platter
Classic Deli Sandwiches Platters 12" Platter
Deli Style Pinwheel Wrap Platters 12" Platter
Vegetable Crudite 16" Platter
Southwest Artichoke Dip 16" Platter
Domestic and Imported Cheese Display 16" Platter
Gourmet Charcuterie Display 16" Platter
Classic Shrimp Cocktail 16" Platter
7 Layer Hummus 16" Platter
Bayside Wrap Platter 16" Platter
Classic Deli Sandwiches Platters 16" Platter
Deli Style Pinwheel Wrap Platters 16" Platter
Rotisserie Wings Half Pan
Chicken and Honey Butter Biscuits (Dozen)
Texas Fair Style Frito Pie Half Pan
Akaushi Beef Burger Sliders (Dozen)
Pulled Pork Sliders (Dozen)
Rotisserie Wings Full Pan
Texas Fair Style Frito Pie
Salads
Old Fashioned Potato Half Pan
Lemon Herb Potato Half Pan
Loaded Baked Potato Half Pan
BLT Macaroni Half Pan
Broccoli Slaw with Almonds Half Pan
Poppy Seed Cole Slaw Half Pan
Cucumber & Tomato Half Pan
Traditional Egg Half Pan
Mixed Fruit Half Pan
Green Pea Half Pan
Greek Pasta Half Pan
Macaroni Salad Half Pan
Pimento Cheese Half Pan
Spring Veggie Half Pan
Texas Caviar Half Pan
Wild Rice Half Pan
Old Fashioned Potato Full Pan
Lemon Herb Potato Full Pan
Loaded Baked Potato Full Pan
BLT Macaroni Full Pan
Broccoli Slaw with Almonds Full Pan
Poppy Seed Cole Slaw Full Pan
Cucumber & Tomato Full Pan
Traditional Egg Full Pan
Mixed Fruit Full Pan
Green Pea Full Pan
Greek Pasta Full Pan
Macaroni Salad Full Pan
Pimento Cheese Full Pan
Spring Veggie Full Pan
Texas Caviar Full Pan
Wild Rice Full Pan
Mexican Seafood Cocktail Half Pan
Fiesta Tuna Half Pan
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Half Pan
Texas Chicken Half Pan
Imitation Crab Salad Half Pan
Mexican Seafood Cocktail Full Pan
Fiesta Tuna Full Pan
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Full Pan
Texas Chicken Full Pan
Imitation Crab Salad Full Pan
Classic Caesar Salad Half Pan
Simple Garden Salad Half Pan
California Harvest Salad Half Pan
Southwest Wedge Salad Half Pan
Classic Caesar Salad Full Pan
Simple Garden Salad Full Pan
California Harvest Salad Full Pan
Southwest Wedge Salad Full Pan
Dinners
Salmon Piccata Half Pan
Asian Steak Stir Fry Half Pan
House Crafted Lasagna Half Pan
Pan Sear Chicken Marsala Half Pan
Penne Pasta Alfredo Primavera Half Pan
Guinness Braised Short Ribs Half Pan
Hawaiian Style Short Ribs Half Pan
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas Half Pan
Beef Enchiladas w/ Red Sauce Half Pan
Vegetable Enchiladas w/ Queso Half Pan
King Ranch Chicken Half Pan
Salmon Piccata Full Pan
Asian Steak Stir Fry Full Pan
House Crafted Lasagna Full Pan
Pan Sear Chicken Marsala Full Pan
Penne Pasta Alfredo Primavera Full Pan
Guinness Braised Short Ribs Full Pan
Hawaiian Style Short Ribs Full Pan
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas Full Pan
Beef Enchiladas w/ Red Sauce Full Pan
Vegetable Enchiladas w/ Queso Full Pan
King Ranch Chicken Full Pan
Rosemary Potato Wedges Half Pan
Herb & Garlic Mashed Potatoes Half Pan
Spanish Style Sofrito Rice Half Pan
Mexican Borracha Beans Half Pan
Coconut Cardamom Scented Jasmine Rice Half Pan
Rosemary Potato Wedges Full Pan
Herb & Garlic Mashed Potatoes Full Pan
Spanish Style Sofrito Rice Full Pan
Mexican Borracha Beans Full Pan
Coconut Cardamom Scented Jasmine Rice Full Pan
Mexican Street Corn Half Pan
Pan Roasted Button Mushrooms Half Pan
Green Beans & Bacon Half Pan
Smoked Roasted Carrots Half Pan
Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Half Pan
Baked Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratin w/ Parmesan Cheese Half Pan
Mexican Street Corn Full Pan
Pan Roasted Button Mushrooms Full Pan
Green Beans & Bacon Full Pan
Smoked Roasted Carrots Full Pan
Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Full Pan
Baked Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratin w/ Parmesan Cheese Full Pan
Sweet Endings
Assortment of Freshly Baked Cookies & Brownies 12" Platter
Assortment of Dessert Bars 12" Platter
Build Your Own Strawberry or Peach Shortcake 12" Platter
Banana Pudding with 'Nilla Wafers Half Tray
Sliced Assorted Cream Loaf Cake 12" Platter
Assortment of Freshly Baked Cookies & Brownies 16" Platter
Assortment of Dessert Bars 16" Platter
Build Your Own Strawberry or Peach Shortcake 16" Platter
Banana Pudding with 'Nilla Wafers Full Tray
Sliced Assorted Cream Loaf Cake 16" Platter
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Additional Needs
Weddings
Service
Hor D'oeuvres
Asparagus & Imported Prosciutto, Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Smoked Ham Mousse, Marble Rye Crostini
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Cold Water Lobster Salad Mini Tacos, Paddle Fish Caviar
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Yellowfin Tuna Poke, Mini Wonton Cups w/ Tampico Caviar
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Smoked Salmon Pinwheels, Dill-Spiked Cream Cheese
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Brie Cheese and Winter Fruit Compote, Rice Cracker
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Italian Bruschetta, Cured Tomato, and Boursin Cheese
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Watermelon & Goat Cheese, Pickled Onion, and 12-Year Aged Balsamic
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Pimento Cheese & Black Olive, Toasted Phyllo-Dough Cup
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Chipotle Cranberry Chicken Salad, Cornbread Crostini
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Smoked Beef Carpaccio, Dijon Aioli & Crispy Capers on Rye
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Fig and Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Portabello Puff, herb Roasted Portobello Mushroom
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Firecracker Shrimp Wontons, Spicy Cream Cheese
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Mini Beef Wellington, Stuffed Mushroom Duxelles
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Bacon-Wrapped Bay Scallops. Honey-Spiked German Mustard
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Coconut Shrimp, Lime-Yogurt Dipping Sauce
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Pork Pot Stickers, Ponzu Dipping Sauce
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Chicken adobe, Toasted Cumin Sauce
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Texas Pecan Crusted Chicken Bites, Honey and BBQ
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Bandera Quail Knots, Sticky Style with Jalapeño Jam
per piece, minimum order of two dozen
Reception Style
Fresh Fruit Display Small
Vegetable Crudité Small
Mediterranean Vegetable Display Small
Southwest Artichoke Dip Small
Seven Layer Hummus Small
Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Small
Seven Seas Raw Bar
Gourmet Charcuterie Display Small
Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Small
Fresh Fruit Display Large
Vegetable Crudité Large
Mediterranean Vegetable Display Large
Southwest Artichoke Dip Large
Seven Layer Hummus Large
Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Large
Gourmet Charcuterie Display Large
Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Large
Action Stations
Akaushi Beef Tenderloin
Classic Prime Rib
The Tall Texas Slow and Low Brisket
Lavender & Honey Brined Pork Loin
Rotisserie Sweet & Smokey Whole Turkey
Hawaiian Style Poke Bar
Yakitori
Shrimp 'n Grits
Smashed Potato Bar
You Call It Mac & Cheese Bar
The Smash! Avocado Bar
Family Style
Plated
Enhancements
5oz Petite Filet
10oz New York Strip
Sweet Corn Crusted Blue Nose Sea Bass
Pan Seared - Halibut
Sweet Creamed Yukon Gold Mash & Fresh Chives
Broccolini
Slow Roasted Tomato
6oz Filet & Third Coast Jumbo Shrimp
12oz Ribeye
10oz New York Strip & Lobster Tail
6oz Filet & Maryland Style Crab Cake
Truffle & Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes
Steakhouse Asparagus
Slow Roasted Tomatoes
Late Night Munch
Texas Fair Style Frito Pie in the Bag
per person (minimum order 25)
South Texas Breakfast Tacos
per dozen, minimum two dozen
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits
per dozen, minimum two dozen
German Salter Soft Pretzels
per dozen, minimum two dozen
Animal Style Beef Sliders
per dozen, minimum two dozen
Pulled Pork Sliders
per dozen, minimum two dozen
Live Fire S'Mores Bar
The Doughnut Shop
Not Your Grandma's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Dessert Shooters
Gourmet Cookies & Milk
Shortcake Fondue Bar
Private Chef Dinners
Desserts
Full Breakfast/Brunch
Breakfast
Continental Breakfast
per person (minimum 10 people)
Quick and Healthy - Super Foods to the Rescue
per person (minimum 10 people)
Ranch Style Cast-Iron Steak and Eggs
per person (minimum 10 people)
Old Mexico Border Style Breakfast
per person (minimum 10 people)
Traditional Texas Breakfast Tacos (per person)
Breakfast Enhance
Deep Dish Country-Style Quiche (Per Person)
Egg & Cheese Sandwiches (Per Person)
Biscuits and Red-Eye Sausage Gravy (Per Person)
Chef's Selection of Fresh Baked Pastries & Mini Muffins (Per Person)
Mom's Favorite Breakfast Casserole! (Per Person)
Seasonal Fruit Salad (Per Person)
Enhance Your Brunch
You Call it Omelet Station
per person, *Chef Attendant Required
Thick Cut Slab Bacon Station
per person
Classic Eggs Benedict
per person
Juice Bar w/ Featured Flavors
per person
Avocado Bar
Mimosas
per drink, requires bartender
Bloody Mary Bar
per drink, requires bartender
Espresso Martini
per drink, requires bartender
Bay View Restaurant and Bar
Desserts
Apps Station
Grill Station
Sauté/ Middle Station
Marinate 1/2 Brick Chicken
Shredded Fontina Cheese
7oz Bagged Portions Cooked Pasta
Cooked Chopped Bacon
Tomato Bruschetta Mix
Corn Stock
Corn Pico
Grated Cotija Cheese
Blanched Asparagus Spears
Tomato Pomodoro Sauce
Cooked Pork Cheeks
Mushroom Bruschetta Mix
Tomato Jam
Tasso Gravy
Beurre Blanc Base
Butternut Squash Puree
Garlic Oil
Garde Manger Station
Blue Cheese Dressing
Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Tuna Poke Vinaigrette
Asian Salad Vinaigrette
Sriracha Aioli
Sashimi Sauce
Line Butter
Avocado Smash
Candied Peanuts
Pickling Liquid
Pickled Red Onion
Pistachio Relish
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Candied Pecans
Cooked Bacon Strips
Pico de Gallo
Cucumber Relish
Deviled Egg Mix
Cooked Teriyaki Chicken
Lemon Poppy Vinaigrette
Bayside Fresh Market
Deli Salad Case
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Texas Chicken Salad
Fiesta Tuna Salad
Mixed Fruit Salad
Old Fashion Potato Salad
Baked Potato Salad
Lemon Herb Potato Salad
Mexican Seafood Salad
Crab Salad
Greek Salad
Italian Pasta Salad
Macaroni Salad
BLT Pasta Salad
Broccoli Salad
Cole Slaw
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Pimento Cheese Salad
Pea Salad
Egg Salad
Texas Caviar Salad
Wild Rice Salad
Spring Vegetable Salad
Cous Cous Salad
Roasted Butternut Sq
Cheese Cake Salad
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
4 Bean Salad
Edamame Salad
Carrot Raisin Salad
Tom Mozz Salad
Med Crunch Salad
Asian Noodle Salad
Chef Case
Asparagus Spears
Baby Carrot with Tops
Brussel Sprouts
Broccolini
Marinated Mushroom
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Citrus Carrots
Miso Brussel Sprout
Twice Baked Potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie
Meat Loaf
Lasagna
Flank Steak
Crab Cake
Stuffed Meat Peppers
Brisket Quesadilla
Lemon Pepper Salmon
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Bourbon Salmon
Chicken Quesadilla
King Ranch Poblano
Mac & Cheese
Char Sui Pork
Beef Brisket
Sausage / Bacon Taco
Chorizo Taco
Parm Squash / Zucchini
Grab & Go
Garden Salads
Regular 10" Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Charcuterie
Sauces
Come in and enjoy!
4823 FM 2147 Suite B, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657