Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bay Kitchens Catering

review star

No reviews yet

4823 FM 2147 Suite B

Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Express

Service

Servers (Per Hour)

$35.00

Per Hour

Banquet Captain (Per Hour)

$45.00

Per Hour

Chef Attendants (Per Hour)

$150.00

Per Hour

Breakfast

12" Platter Fresh Baked Pastries and Mini Muffins

$38.00

12" Platter Fresh Fruit Display

$35.00

Local Millers Sausages Kolaches (Dozen)

$35.00

12" Platter Atlantic Smoked Peppered Salmon Platter 12

$45.00

16" Platter Fresh Baked Pastries and Mini Muffins

$50.00

16" Platter Fresh Fruit Display

$50.00

16" Platter Atlantic Smoked Peppered Salmon

$60.00

Traditional Texas Breakfast Tacos

$50.00

Quick and Hearty House Crafted Country Style Quiche

$20.00

Thick Cut Smokehouse Bacon on Croissant

$57.00

House Crafted Sausage Patty on Biscuit

$57.00

Shaved Smoked Pit Ham on Croissant

$57.00

Anytime

Vegetable Crudite 12" Platter

$35.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip 12" Platter

$35.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display 12" Platter

$60.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display 12" Platter

$75.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail 12" Platter

$85.00

7 Layer Hummus 12" Platter

$35.00

Bayside Wrap Platter 12" Platter

$45.00

Classic Deli Sandwiches Platters 12" Platter

$65.00

Deli Style Pinwheel Wrap Platters 12" Platter

$45.00

Vegetable Crudite 16" Platter

$50.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip 16" Platter

$50.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display 16" Platter

$85.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display 16" Platter

$95.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail 16" Platter

$120.00

7 Layer Hummus 16" Platter

$50.00

Bayside Wrap Platter 16" Platter

$90.00

Classic Deli Sandwiches Platters 16" Platter

$115.00

Deli Style Pinwheel Wrap Platters 16" Platter

$90.00

Rotisserie Wings Half Pan

$45.00

Chicken and Honey Butter Biscuits (Dozen)

$42.00

Texas Fair Style Frito Pie Half Pan

$35.00

Akaushi Beef Burger Sliders (Dozen)

$55.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (Dozen)

$48.00

Rotisserie Wings Full Pan

$90.00

Texas Fair Style Frito Pie

$65.00

Salads

Old Fashioned Potato Half Pan

$45.00

Lemon Herb Potato Half Pan

$45.00

Loaded Baked Potato Half Pan

$45.00

BLT Macaroni Half Pan

$45.00

Broccoli Slaw with Almonds Half Pan

$45.00

Poppy Seed Cole Slaw Half Pan

$45.00

Cucumber & Tomato Half Pan

$45.00

Traditional Egg Half Pan

$45.00

Mixed Fruit Half Pan

$45.00

Green Pea Half Pan

$45.00

Greek Pasta Half Pan

$45.00

Macaroni Salad Half Pan

$45.00

Pimento Cheese Half Pan

$45.00

Spring Veggie Half Pan

$45.00

Texas Caviar Half Pan

$45.00

Wild Rice Half Pan

$45.00

Old Fashioned Potato Full Pan

$90.00

Lemon Herb Potato Full Pan

$90.00

Loaded Baked Potato Full Pan

$90.00

BLT Macaroni Full Pan

$90.00

Broccoli Slaw with Almonds Full Pan

$90.00

Poppy Seed Cole Slaw Full Pan

$90.00

Cucumber & Tomato Full Pan

$90.00

Traditional Egg Full Pan

$90.00

Mixed Fruit Full Pan

$90.00

Green Pea Full Pan

$90.00

Greek Pasta Full Pan

$90.00

Macaroni Salad Full Pan

$90.00

Pimento Cheese Full Pan

$90.00

Spring Veggie Full Pan

$90.00

Texas Caviar Full Pan

$90.00

Wild Rice Full Pan

$90.00

Mexican Seafood Cocktail Half Pan

$55.00

Fiesta Tuna Half Pan

$55.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Half Pan

$55.00

Texas Chicken Half Pan

$55.00

Imitation Crab Salad Half Pan

$55.00

Mexican Seafood Cocktail Full Pan

$110.00

Fiesta Tuna Full Pan

$110.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Full Pan

$110.00

Texas Chicken Full Pan

$110.00

Imitation Crab Salad Full Pan

$110.00

Classic Caesar Salad Half Pan

$24.00

Simple Garden Salad Half Pan

$24.00

California Harvest Salad Half Pan

$24.00

Southwest Wedge Salad Half Pan

$24.00

Classic Caesar Salad Full Pan

$48.00

Simple Garden Salad Full Pan

$48.00

California Harvest Salad Full Pan

$48.00

Southwest Wedge Salad Full Pan

$48.00

Dinners

Salmon Piccata Half Pan

$50.00

Asian Steak Stir Fry Half Pan

$50.00

House Crafted Lasagna Half Pan

$70.00

Pan Sear Chicken Marsala Half Pan

$45.00

Penne Pasta Alfredo Primavera Half Pan

$45.00

Guinness Braised Short Ribs Half Pan

$60.00

Hawaiian Style Short Ribs Half Pan

$60.00

Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas Half Pan

$35.00

Beef Enchiladas w/ Red Sauce Half Pan

$35.00

Vegetable Enchiladas w/ Queso Half Pan

$35.00

King Ranch Chicken Half Pan

$35.00

Salmon Piccata Full Pan

$100.00

Asian Steak Stir Fry Full Pan

$100.00

House Crafted Lasagna Full Pan

$140.00

Pan Sear Chicken Marsala Full Pan

$90.00

Penne Pasta Alfredo Primavera Full Pan

$90.00

Guinness Braised Short Ribs Full Pan

$120.00

Hawaiian Style Short Ribs Full Pan

$120.00

Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas Full Pan

$65.00

Beef Enchiladas w/ Red Sauce Full Pan

$65.00

Vegetable Enchiladas w/ Queso Full Pan

$65.00

King Ranch Chicken Full Pan

$65.00

Rosemary Potato Wedges Half Pan

$25.00

Herb & Garlic Mashed Potatoes Half Pan

$25.00

Spanish Style Sofrito Rice Half Pan

$25.00

Mexican Borracha Beans Half Pan

$25.00

Coconut Cardamom Scented Jasmine Rice Half Pan

$25.00

Rosemary Potato Wedges Full Pan

$50.00

Herb & Garlic Mashed Potatoes Full Pan

$50.00

Spanish Style Sofrito Rice Full Pan

$50.00

Mexican Borracha Beans Full Pan

$50.00

Coconut Cardamom Scented Jasmine Rice Full Pan

$50.00

Mexican Street Corn Half Pan

$30.00

Pan Roasted Button Mushrooms Half Pan

$30.00

Green Beans & Bacon Half Pan

$30.00

Smoked Roasted Carrots Half Pan

$30.00

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Half Pan

$30.00

Baked Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratin w/ Parmesan Cheese Half Pan

$30.00

Mexican Street Corn Full Pan

$60.00

Pan Roasted Button Mushrooms Full Pan

$60.00

Green Beans & Bacon Full Pan

$60.00

Smoked Roasted Carrots Full Pan

$60.00

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Full Pan

$60.00

Baked Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratin w/ Parmesan Cheese Full Pan

$60.00

Sweet Endings

Assortment of Freshly Baked Cookies & Brownies 12" Platter

$40.00

Assortment of Dessert Bars 12" Platter

$40.00

Build Your Own Strawberry or Peach Shortcake 12" Platter

$40.00

Banana Pudding with 'Nilla Wafers Half Tray

$40.00

Sliced Assorted Cream Loaf Cake 12" Platter

$30.00

Assortment of Freshly Baked Cookies & Brownies 16" Platter

$65.00

Assortment of Dessert Bars 16" Platter

$65.00

Build Your Own Strawberry or Peach Shortcake 16" Platter

$65.00

Banana Pudding with 'Nilla Wafers Full Tray

$65.00

Sliced Assorted Cream Loaf Cake 16" Platter

$60.00

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$65.00

Key Lime Pie

$50.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$65.00

Additional Needs

Disposable Packaging

$7.00

Disposable Chafing Rack, Pan, & Sternos

$30.00

Delivery and Basic Set-up up to 15 Miles

$125.00

Delivery and Basic Set-up 16-25 Miles

$145.00

Weddings

Service

Servers (Per Hour)

$35.00

Per Hour

Banquet Captain (Per Hour)

$45.00

Per Hour

Chef Attendants (Per Hour)

$150.00

Per Hour

Hor D'oeuvres

Asparagus & Imported Prosciutto, Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Ham Mousse, Marble Rye Crostini

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Cold Water Lobster Salad Mini Tacos, Paddle Fish Caviar

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Yellowfin Tuna Poke, Mini Wonton Cups w/ Tampico Caviar

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Salmon Pinwheels, Dill-Spiked Cream Cheese

$3.75

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Brie Cheese and Winter Fruit Compote, Rice Cracker

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Italian Bruschetta, Cured Tomato, and Boursin Cheese

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Watermelon & Goat Cheese, Pickled Onion, and 12-Year Aged Balsamic

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Pimento Cheese & Black Olive, Toasted Phyllo-Dough Cup

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Chipotle Cranberry Chicken Salad, Cornbread Crostini

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Beef Carpaccio, Dijon Aioli & Crispy Capers on Rye

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Fig and Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Portabello Puff, herb Roasted Portobello Mushroom

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Firecracker Shrimp Wontons, Spicy Cream Cheese

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Mini Beef Wellington, Stuffed Mushroom Duxelles

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Bacon-Wrapped Bay Scallops. Honey-Spiked German Mustard

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Coconut Shrimp, Lime-Yogurt Dipping Sauce

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Pork Pot Stickers, Ponzu Dipping Sauce

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Chicken adobe, Toasted Cumin Sauce

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Texas Pecan Crusted Chicken Bites, Honey and BBQ

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Bandera Quail Knots, Sticky Style with Jalapeño Jam

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Reception Style

Fresh Fruit Display Small

$85.00

Vegetable Crudité Small

$35.50

Mediterranean Vegetable Display Small

$45.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip Small

$35.50

Seven Layer Hummus Small

$35.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Small

$65.00

Seven Seas Raw Bar

$32.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display Small

$85.00

Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Small

$85.00

Fresh Fruit Display Large

$120.00

Vegetable Crudité Large

$50.00

Mediterranean Vegetable Display Large

$65.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip Large

$50.00

Seven Layer Hummus Large

$50.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Large

$95.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display Large

$120.00

Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Large

$120.00

Action Stations

Akaushi Beef Tenderloin

$425.00

Classic Prime Rib

$375.00

The Tall Texas Slow and Low Brisket

$400.00

Lavender & Honey Brined Pork Loin

$18.00

Rotisserie Sweet & Smokey Whole Turkey

$16.00

Hawaiian Style Poke Bar

$26.00

Yakitori

$18.00

Shrimp 'n Grits

$18.00

Smashed Potato Bar

$18.00

You Call It Mac & Cheese Bar

$18.00

The Smash! Avocado Bar

$16.00

Buffets

Texas Farmer's Market Buffet

$50.00

Highland Lakes Buffet

$60.00

Hill Country Elite Buffet

$70.00

Family Style

Family Style

$60.00

Plated

Plated Per Person

$55.00

Enhancements

5oz Petite Filet

$12.00

10oz New York Strip

$12.00

Sweet Corn Crusted Blue Nose Sea Bass

$12.00

Pan Seared - Halibut

$12.00

Sweet Creamed Yukon Gold Mash & Fresh Chives

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Slow Roasted Tomato

$12.00

6oz Filet & Third Coast Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

12oz Ribeye

$20.00

10oz New York Strip & Lobster Tail

$20.00

6oz Filet & Maryland Style Crab Cake

$20.00

Truffle & Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

Steakhouse Asparagus

$20.00

Slow Roasted Tomatoes

$20.00

Late Night Munch

Texas Fair Style Frito Pie in the Bag

$6.25

per person (minimum order 25)

South Texas Breakfast Tacos

$42.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

$50.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

German Salter Soft Pretzels

$45.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Animal Style Beef Sliders

$55.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Pulled Pork Sliders

$48.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Live Fire S'Mores Bar

$6.00

The Doughnut Shop

$10.00

Not Your Grandma's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.50

Dessert Shooters

$50.00

Gourmet Cookies & Milk

$8.50

Shortcake Fondue Bar

$10.50

Bar

Platinum

$12.00

Gold

$10.00

Domestic Beer

$7.00

Premium Beer

$8.00

House Wine

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

$13.00

Champagne

$35.00

Bartender

$150.00

Cocktail Server

$35.00

Bar Minimum Charges

$400.00

Full

Lunch and Such

49th Street Deli Buffet

$27.00

Lighter Fare Bowls

$27.00

Hot Luncheon Buffet

Reception Style

Fresh Fruit Display Small

$85.00

Vegetable Crudité Small

$35.50

Mediterranean Vegetable Display Small

$45.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip Small

$35.50

Seven Layer Hummus Small

$35.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Small

$65.00

Seven Seas Raw Bar

$32.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display Small

$85.00

Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Small

$85.00

Fresh Fruit Display Large

$120.00

Vegetable Crudité Large

$50.00

Mediterranean Vegetable Display Large

$65.00

Southwest Artichoke Dip Large

$50.00

Seven Layer Hummus Large

$50.00

Domestic and Imported Cheese Display Large

$95.00

Gourmet Charcuterie Display Large

$120.00

Atlantic Smoked Salmon Platter Large

$120.00

Hor D'oeuvres

Asparagus & Imported Prosciutto, Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Ham Mousse, Marble Rye Crostini

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Cold Water Lobster Salad Mini Tacos, Paddle Fish Caviar

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Yellowfin Tuna Poke, Mini Wonton Cups w/ Tampico Caviar

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Salmon Pinwheels, Dill-Spiked Cream Cheese

$3.75

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Brie Cheese and Winter Fruit Compote, Rice Cracker

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Italian Bruschetta, Cured Tomato, and Boursin Cheese

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Watermelon & Goat Cheese, Pickled Onion, and 12-Year Aged Balsamic

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Pimento Cheese & Black Olive, Toasted Phyllo-Dough Cup

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Chipotle Cranberry Chicken Salad, Cornbread Crostini

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Smoked Beef Carpaccio, Dijon Aioli & Crispy Capers on Rye

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Fig and Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Portabello Puff, herb Roasted Portobello Mushroom

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Firecracker Shrimp Wontons, Spicy Cream Cheese

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Mini Beef Wellington, Stuffed Mushroom Duxelles

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Bacon-Wrapped Bay Scallops. Honey-Spiked German Mustard

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Coconut Shrimp, Lime-Yogurt Dipping Sauce

$5.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Pork Pot Stickers, Ponzu Dipping Sauce

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Chicken adobe, Toasted Cumin Sauce

$3.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Texas Pecan Crusted Chicken Bites, Honey and BBQ

$4.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Bandera Quail Knots, Sticky Style with Jalapeño Jam

$6.25

per piece, minimum order of two dozen

Action Stations

Akaushi Beef Tenderloin

$425.00

Classic Prime Rib

$375.00

The Tall Texas Slow and Low Brisket

$400.00

Lavender & Honey Brined Pork Loin

$18.00

Rotisserie Sweet & Smokey Whole Turkey

$16.00

Hawaiian Style Poke Bar

$26.00

Yakitori

$18.00

Shrimp 'n Grits

$18.00

Smashed Potato Bar

$18.00

You Call It Mac & Cheese Bar

$18.00

The Smash! Avocado Bar

$16.00

Buffets

Texas Farmer's Market Buffet

$50.00

Highland Lakes Buffet

$60.00

Hill Country Elite Buffet

$70.00

Family Style

Family Style

$60.00

Plated

Plated Per Person

$55.00

Enhancements

5oz Petite Filet

$12.00

10oz New York Strip

$12.00

Sweet Corn Crusted Blue Nose Sea Bass

$12.00

Pan Seared - Halibut

$12.00

Sweet Creamed Yukon Gold Mash & Fresh Chives

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Slow Roasted Tomato

$12.00

6oz Filet & Third Coast Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

12oz Ribeye

$20.00

10oz New York Strip & Lobster Tail

$20.00

6oz Filet & Maryland Style Crab Cake

$20.00

Truffle & Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

Steakhouse Asparagus

$20.00

Slow Roasted Tomatoes

$20.00

Late Night Munch

Texas Fair Style Frito Pie in the Bag

$6.25

per person (minimum order 25)

South Texas Breakfast Tacos

$42.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

$50.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

German Salter Soft Pretzels

$45.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Animal Style Beef Sliders

$55.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Pulled Pork Sliders

$48.00

per dozen, minimum two dozen

Live Fire S'Mores Bar

$6.00

The Doughnut Shop

$10.00

Not Your Grandma's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.50

Dessert Shooters

$50.00

Gourmet Cookies & Milk

$8.50

Shortcake Fondue Bar

$10.50

Bar

Platinum

$12.00

Gold

$10.00

Domestic Beer

$7.00

Premium Beer

$8.00

House Wine

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

$13.00

Champagne

$35.00

Bartender

$150.00

Cocktail Server

$35.00

Bar Minimum Charges

$400.00

Private Chef Dinners

Steakhouse Experience

$125.00

A Day at the Bay

$65.00

Summer Day Celebration

$75.00

Desserts

The Milk Bar

$10.00

Dessert Bar (One)

$7.00

Dessert Bar (Two)

$9.00

Old Fashioned Shortcake Bar

$8.00

Layered Trifle (One)

$8.00

Layered Trifle (Two)

$10.00

Tort, Cakes and Pies (One)

$11.00

Tort, Cakes and Pies (Two)

$13.00

Full Breakfast/Brunch

Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$14.00

per person (minimum 10 people)

Quick and Healthy - Super Foods to the Rescue

$14.50

per person (minimum 10 people)

Ranch Style Cast-Iron Steak and Eggs

$20.00

per person (minimum 10 people)

Old Mexico Border Style Breakfast

$18.00

per person (minimum 10 people)

Traditional Texas Breakfast Tacos (per person)

$16.00

Breakfast Enhance

Deep Dish Country-Style Quiche (Per Person)

$15.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwiches (Per Person)

$7.50

Biscuits and Red-Eye Sausage Gravy (Per Person)

$8.00

Chef's Selection of Fresh Baked Pastries & Mini Muffins (Per Person)

$8.00

Mom's Favorite Breakfast Casserole! (Per Person)

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad (Per Person)

$6.00

Brunch

Rise & Shine Brunch

$36.00

Cowboy Style Brunch

$48.00

Enhance Your Brunch

You Call it Omelet Station

$14.00

per person, *Chef Attendant Required

Thick Cut Slab Bacon Station

$18.00

per person

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.00

per person

Juice Bar w/ Featured Flavors

$8.00

per person

Avocado Bar

Mimosas

$10.00

per drink, requires bartender

Bloody Mary Bar

$14.00

per drink, requires bartender

Espresso Martini

$13.00

per drink, requires bartender

Bay View Restaurant and Bar

Desserts

Lava Cake Mix

$56.26

Lava Sauce

$82.61

Bourbon Pineapple

$40.53

Seasonal Crème Brûlée

$1.16

Pecan Tuile Dough

$98.87

Peach Cobbler Filling

$123.19

Oatmeal Streusel

$8.05

Sopapilla Cheesecake Batter

$91.03

Expo/ FOH

Fruit Salad

$9.83

TX Toast Croutons

$28.43

French Onion Soup

$11.12+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$35.73

Apps Station

Pickled Celery

$40.43

Beer Cheese Sauce

$40.51

Bagged 41-50 Shrimp 6oz Portions

$120.48

Queso

$62.97+

Salsa

$28.81

Guacamole

$42.17+

Mornay Sauce

$61.37

Chopped Cooked Bacon

$264.08

Mac Sauce Base

$32.52+

Bacon Crust

$51.55

Pan-Roasted 1/2 Brussel Sprouts

$45.01

Remoulade Sauce

$25.58

Pretzel Mustard

$12.71

Grill Station

Steak Butter

$70.37

Chimmichurri Sauce

$67.08

Roasted Garlic Cloves

$88.46

Slow Roasted Half Romas

$30.26

Parmesan Crust for Romas

$11.84

Tasso Gravy

$23.61+

Crab Cake Mix

$174.60

Ranch Marinated Chicken

$48.12

Buffalo Marinated Chicken Thigh

$13.86

Sauté/ Middle Station

Marinate 1/2 Brick Chicken

$301.31

Shredded Fontina Cheese

$54.30

7oz Bagged Portions Cooked Pasta

$38.08

Cooked Chopped Bacon

$264.08

Tomato Bruschetta Mix

$65.59

Corn Stock

Corn Pico

$67.14

Grated Cotija Cheese

$73.90

Blanched Asparagus Spears

$86.07

Tomato Pomodoro Sauce

$87.96

Cooked Pork Cheeks

$139.57

Mushroom Bruschetta Mix

$92.02

Tomato Jam

$10.46+

Tasso Gravy

$23.61+

Beurre Blanc Base

$36.24

Butternut Squash Puree

$19.12

Garlic Oil

Garde Manger Station

Blue Cheese Dressing

$57.32

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$13.25

Ranch Dressing

$51.87

Caesar Dressing

$68.23

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$21.15

Tuna Poke Vinaigrette

$17.37

Asian Salad Vinaigrette

$52.74

Sriracha Aioli

$25.33

Sashimi Sauce

$28.28

Line Butter

$63.39

Avocado Smash

$15.63+

Candied Peanuts

$35.09

Pickling Liquid

Pickled Red Onion

$30.32

Pistachio Relish

$27.06

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$33.76

Candied Pecans

$60.41

Cooked Bacon Strips

$123.79

Pico de Gallo

$19.40+

Cucumber Relish

$5.75

Deviled Egg Mix

$34.62

Cooked Teriyaki Chicken

$32.49

Lemon Poppy Vinaigrette

$45.52

Bayside Fresh Market

Deli Salad Case

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$273.08

Texas Chicken Salad

$110.76

Fiesta Tuna Salad

$95.82

Mixed Fruit Salad

$23.99

Old Fashion Potato Salad

$27.89

Baked Potato Salad

$38.42

Lemon Herb Potato Salad

$25.64

Mexican Seafood Salad

$43.08

Crab Salad

$51.64

Greek Salad

$25.17

Italian Pasta Salad

$28.77

Macaroni Salad

$18.51

BLT Pasta Salad

$22.73

Broccoli Salad

$34.42

Cole Slaw

$17.62

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$16.37

Mediterranean Salad

$34.97

Pimento Cheese Salad

$28.16

Pea Salad

$42.82

Egg Salad

$60.56

Texas Caviar Salad

$13.88

Wild Rice Salad

$22.65

Spring Vegetable Salad

$22.54

Cous Cous Salad

$27.43

Roasted Butternut Sq

$42.74

Cheese Cake Salad

$112.62

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$30.50

4 Bean Salad

$11.95

Edamame Salad

$65.69

Carrot Raisin Salad

$40.15

Tom Mozz Salad

$99.77

Med Crunch Salad

$23.65

Asian Noodle Salad

$27.53

Chef Case

Asparagus Spears

$40.67

Baby Carrot with Tops

$44.73

Brussel Sprouts

$33.76

Broccolini

Marinated Mushroom

$51.36

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$10.09

Citrus Carrots

$78.80

Miso Brussel Sprout

$47.55

Twice Baked Potatoes

$1.12

Chicken Pot Pie

$2.41

Meat Loaf

$2.94

Lasagna

$60.81

Flank Steak

$100.33

Crab Cake

$168.81

Stuffed Meat Peppers

$1.12

Brisket Quesadilla

$5.98

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$8.86

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$129.95

Bourbon Salmon

$7.53

Chicken Quesadilla

$2.27

King Ranch Poblano

$1.47

Mac & Cheese

$1.97

Char Sui Pork

$4.33

Beef Brisket

$64.92

Sausage / Bacon Taco

$1.10

Chorizo Taco

$1.37

Parm Squash / Zucchini

$36.50

Grab & Go

Deviled Eggs

$1.88

Hard-Boiled Eggs

$2.48

Guacamole 8OZ

$1.19

Guacamole 16OZ

$2.37

Pico De Gallo 8OZ

$0.82

Pico De Gallo 16OZ

$1.65

Southwestern Spinach Dip

$1.83

Garden Salads

Chef Salad

$2.89

Cobb Salad

$4.17

Garden Salad - Large

$2.08

Garden salad - Small

$1.34

Southwestern Salad

$3.45

Strawberry Spinach

$4.82

Straw Spinach w/ Chicken

$7.14

Caeser Salad - Large

$1.46

Caesar Salad- Small

$1.17

Chicken Caesar

$3.26

Greek Salad

$2.77

Regular 10" Pizza

Cheese 10" Pizza

$2.00

Pepperoni 10" Pizza

$2.44

Pepperoni & Sausage 10" Pizza

$3.74

Meat Lovers 10" Pizza

$4.16

Supreme (no sausage) 10" Pizza

$5.31

Vegetable 10" Pizza

$2.42

Margherita 10" Pizza

$3.14

Gluten Free Pizza

Cheese Gluten Free Pizza

$4.03

Pepperoni Gluten Free Pizza

$4.44

Supreme (no sausage) Gluten Free Pizza

$5.31

Vegetable Gluten Free Pizza

$4.68

Charcuterie

Charcuterie Boards

$8.12

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

$6.08

Ham & Cheese Quiche

$4.85

Quesadilla Quiche

$4.58

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Fruit Cups

Cantaloupe Cup

$0.70

Honey Dew Cup

$0.97

Pineapple Cup

$1.04

Watermelon Cup

$0.66

Sauces

Red Salsa

$9.33

Green Salsa

$8.72

Chimichurri Marinade

$9.52

Marinara Sauce

$19.10

Levi's Remoulade

$17.05

Cabbage Roll Sauce

$4.87

Lemon Vin

$4.14

White Balsamic

$4.00

Desserts

Yogurt Parfait

$3.25

Banana Pudding Cups

$2.86

Chocolate Pudding Cups

$1.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4823 FM 2147 Suite B, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LeStourgeon Seafood Company
orange starNo Reviews
4320 FM 2147 Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657
View restaurantnext
Blue Bonnet Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,392
211 N US Hwy 281 Marble Falls, TX 78654
View restaurantnext
Bear King Brewing Company - 207 Ave G
orange starNo Reviews
207 Ave G Marble Falls, TX 78654
View restaurantnext
The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Fm 1431 Marble Falls, TX 78654
View restaurantnext
The Spot - Wakepoint
orange starNo Reviews
14757 FM 1431 Kingsland, TX 78639
View restaurantnext
Boat Town Burger Bar - Boat Town District
orange star4.0 • 498
151 Melodie Ln Kingsland, TX 78639
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cottonwood Shores

Hiccups Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 62
4119 W FM 2147 #1 Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cottonwood Shores
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston