BBC Tavern
No reviews yet
4019 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE 19807
Food
Appetizers
1/2 JamJoe's Nachos
Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted brussel sprouts, corn, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with a corn & red pepper vinaigrette
Calamari
Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with fried poblano & red peppers & house made cilantro lime sweet thai chili sauce
Caprese Salad
Heirloom tomatoes, fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and a balsamic reduction
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion eggrolls with sriracha ketchup
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Fried Cauliflower
Cauliflower, garnished with scallions, fried poblano & red peppers, served with a side of house-made ranch, choice of chipotle honey or buffalo sauce
Fried Goat Cheese
Panko encrusted, honey drizzle, fig jam
Hot Soft Pretzels
Warm soft pretzels sticks with choice of two dips: apple mustard, hot horseradish mustard, or cheese sauce
JamJoe's Nachos
Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos
Pan-Seared Scallops
Four pan-seared sea scallops, chilled carrot & cauliflower puree, arugula quinoa mango salad, citrus vinaigrette
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Plate
Citrus-marinated olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, & grilled pita bread
Tuna Tataki
Sesame seared tuna, sliced & served with seaweed salad, crispy wonton chips, wasabi creme, & sweet soy sauce
Wings
Original BBC buffalo hot sauce, jack daniels whiskey BBQ sauce, thai sauce, or chipotle honey sauce
Soup
Sandwiches
BBC Burger
Half pound burger, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun
Beyond Burger
Meatless plant-based burger topped with avocado, tomato, & a slightly spicy sweet relish sauce
Big Grilled Cheese
Bison Burger
Half pound bison burger, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto mayo, balsamic reduction, house-made sour dough bread
Chicken Cheesesteak
Crabcake Sandwich
Market Price pan-seared & roasted crabcake, served with old bay remoulade & shredded lettuce, toasted bun
Mahi Tacos
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly style steak, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, hoagie roll
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Shrimp Baja Tacos
Grilled shrimp, romaine, pico de gallo, avocado, baja sauce, choice of flour or corn tortillas
Spicy Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun
Tavern Reuben
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island on rye
Turkey BLTA Wrap
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla
Yellowfin Tuna Burger
House-made brioche bun, lettuce, vidalia onion, wasabi mayo
Togo Bbc Burger
Salads
Arugula Steak
Sliced NY strip, arugula, roasted fingerling potatoes, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, sweet mustard dressing
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Romaine, parmigiana, house-made herbed croutons, caesar dressing
Cobb
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado, maple black pepper vinaigrette
Curry Avocado Crab
Superlump crabmeat with yellow curry mayo served over spring mix greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado halve, fried wontons, & citrus vinaigrette
Lg Caesar Salad
Lg House Salad
Poke Bowl
Edamame, cucumber, avocado, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame, wontons, srirach aioli, served with your choice of ginger-soy tuna, salmon, teriyaki chicken, or tofu
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, strawberries, red onion, pecans, feta cheese & poppy seed dressing
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm House Salad
Taco
Romaine, crispy corn tortilla strips, black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, choice of grilled chicken or steak, avocado poblano ranch
No Protein Salad
Entrees
Blackened Mahi Bowl
Pan-seared blackened mahi, seaweed salad, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, avocado, & sriracha aioli over jasmine rice
Crabcakes
Pan-seared crabcakes, succotash, roasted fingerling potatoes, garnished with orange fennel salad & a corn and red pepper vinaigrette
Fettuccini Primavera
Peppers, zucchini, peas, spinach, asparagus, & walnuts tossed in a spinach basil pesto sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Filet
6 oz. hand-cut & pan-seared filet, mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, beer battered onion rings , garlic butter
Flank Steak
10 oz. grilled marinated flank steak, garlic truffle steak fries, grilled asparagus, & chimichurri sauce
House-made Meatloaf
Beef, pork, chorizo, veal loaf, whipped potatoes, haricot vert, local mushroom gravy
Pistachio Encrusted Salmon
Pan-seared salmon, served with mixed vegetables, pea puree, & balsamic glaze
St. Louis Ribs
Grilled, smoked & slow roasted with our spicy black cherry BBQ sauce, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, & cornbread
Veggie Stir Fry
Garden vegetable medley, spicy ginger-soy glaze, jasmine rice
Desserts
Almond Citrus Cake
Cookie Pretzel
Creme Brulee
Dulce de leche
Ice Cream
Kids Ice Cream
Monkey Bread
Warm cinnamon dough served with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with powdered sugar
Root Beer Float
Maine Root Fair Trade certified root beer, vanilla ice cream
Seasonal Pie
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
Served with caramel & sea salt ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar
Kid's Menu
Sides
Apple Sauce
Asparagus
Avocado
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Cauliflower
Chips
Coleslaw
Cornbread
French Fries
Green Beans
Guacamole
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veg
Pico De Gallo
Pita
Potatoes
Rice
Sauteed Spinach
Side Bread
Sour Cream
Sweet Pot Fries
Sweet Pot Hash
Tortilla Chips
Truffle Fries
Specials
Tortellini Special
Fish & Chips
Swordfish
Sea Bass
1/2 Salad and Soup
1/2 Sandwich
Full Sandwich
Turkey Burger
Surf & Turf Special
Burrata Special
Beverage
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Beverage
Large Panna
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Sm Pellegrino
Small Panna
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade N/A
Strawberry Lemonade N/A Refill
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Virgin Bloody
Water
Virgin
Can Beer
21st Amendment
Coaster Pils
Aslin Beer Co.
Gakozing IPA
Big Oyster
Fun & Games Jungle Juice Sour Ale
Blue Moon Seasonal
Cape May
Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale
Cigar City
Jai Alai IPA
DBC Secret Machine Orange, Guava, Passionfruit
Apple Crisp a La Mode Fruit Smoothie
DBC Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato
Pomegranate, Raspberry, Lemon Ice Fruit Smoothie
Dogfish Head Seaquench
Slightly Mighty
Dogfish Head Slightly
Seaquench Ale
Downeast Cider
Evil Genius
Stacy's Mom Citra IPA
First State Droid Dreams
First State Square IPA
Suspended Logic Hazy IPA
High Noon Seltzer
Passionfruit or Peach
Iron Hill
Philly Phavorite IPA
Nutrl
Classic Lemonade or Peach Lemonade
Omission
Gluten Reduced IPA
PBR
RAR
Herb, West Coast Double IPA
Sierra Nevada
Wild Little Thing
Stateside
Surfside Peach Iced Tea
Surfside
White Claw
Blackcherry
Woodchuck Cider
Yards
Philthy Peach Hazy India Pale Ale
Bottled Beer
BT Angry Orchard
BT Ayinger Hefe
Bt Becks
Bt Becks N/a
BT BUD LIGHT
BT Budweiser
BT Coors Light
BT Coors Banquet
BT Corona
BT Corona Light
BT Dogfish 90 min
BT Heineken
BT Heineken Light
BT Michelob Ultra
BT Miller Lite
BT Modelo
BT Newcastle Brown Ale
BT Pacifico
BT Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
BT Sierra Nevada
Bt Stronbow
BT Twisted Tea
BT Yuengling Flight
Mystery Beer
BT Miller High life
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bailey's & Coffee
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Classic Martini
Cosmopolitan
Crush Drink
Dark & Stormy
Espresso-tini
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Gimlet
Gold Rita
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jaeger Bomb
L I T
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Manhattan
ManMosa
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pomegranate Tini
Red Sangria
Screw Driver
Spring Water
Top Shelf L I T
Vodka Gibson
Vodka Gimlet
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Paloma
Bloody Maria
Gin
N/A Beer
Wines by Bottle
Btl Oyster Bay
NZ- Marlborough tropical fruits, bright citrus notes, zesty finish
Btl Daou
CA- Paso Robles aroma of peach notes with tart & tropical fruit, floral & herbal notes, medium-bodied smooth & soft
Btl Unshackled
CA- St. Helena notes of melon, peach, citrus, & tropical fruits, with chenin blanc & roussanne, adding brightness & texture
Btl Hayes Ranch
CA- North Coast vanilla & brown sugar with hints of oak & cinnamon-kissed green apple, smooth fruit finish
Btl Nielson
CA- Santa Barbara aromas of citrus, clean linen & pineapple, pleasant palate of honey & citrus notes
Btl Jam Cellars Butter
CA- Napa Rich, bold, & luscious creaminess, unique blend of oak, baked lemon, lovely long finish, melts in your mouth
Btl Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
Italy- Veneto LGT Lemon, apple, almond, light & delicious
Btl Raw Bar Vinho Verde
PT- Felgueiras Crisp, balanced acidity with complex aromas & flavors of orange blossom, apple, peach, & acacia
Btl Natura
CL- Emiliana Exuding aromas of strawberry, cherry & black currant, this organic rose drinks with fruit & acidity in perfect harmony
Btl Jean-Luc Colombo
FR- Vin De Pays Syrah & Mourvedre blend, raspberry & watermelon flavors, edged by crushed mineral & salt with thirst-quenching acidity
Btl Moet & Chandon White Star
Champagne
Btl Veuve Clicquot White Star
Champagne
Btl Louis Roederer
Champagne
Btl Carmel Road
CA- Santa Rosa red cherries, strawberries, & hint of baking spice, luch & juicy berry flavors on the palate layered with notes of black tea
Btl Imagery
CA-Ripon jammy strawberry, cherry, & boysenberry, oak & blended with petit verdot, soft tannins & long layered finish
Btl J Vineyards
CA- Sonoma complex aromas of cherry, raspberry, & cranberry followed by hints of white pepper, cola & spicy, earthy notes
Btl Silver Gate
CA medium-bodied & rich, with flavors of ripe raspberry & a velvety smooth finish
Btl J. Lohr
CA- Paso Robles dark & dense, ripe fruit aromas of black cherry & currant, accented by notes of toasted pastry, & dark roast coffee
Btl Sposato Reserve
AR- Agrelo Deep, fruit forward/driven & jammy, filled with ripe, rich fruit & a plethora of spices
Btl Cakebread
CA- Napa-Soledad flavcors of ripe blackberry, cherry, & plum lead to a lovely, juicy mouthfeel balanced by notes of espresso & spice
Btl 19 Crimes The Banished
AUS- Victoria Cranberry, currant, plum, cinnamon spice, smooth with a kiss of sweet red fruit
Btl Noble Vines 181 Merlot
CA- Lodi Ripe plum, sweet herbs, medium body, sumptuous plush tannins
Btl Portillo Malbec
AR-Mendoza aromas of plums & blackberries, flavors of red currant & black cherry supported by sweet round tannins finishing with notes of cinnamon & cloves
Btl Rodney Strong Red Blend
CA- Sonoma County Rich & supple, bursting with blackberry & dark cherries, hints of spice followed by lush, rounded tannins & a lingering finish
Spec Wines
Imagery Cabernet BTL
Kendall-Jackson Cab BTL
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay BTL
Ventessa Pinot Grigio BTL
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay GLS
Kendall-Jackson Cab GLS
Derby Specials
Late Night
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Plate
Citrus-marinated olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, & grilled pita bread
JamJoe's Nachos
Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos
1/2 JamJoe's Nachos
Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos
Buffalo Wings
Original BBC buffalo hot sauce, jack daniels whiskey BBQ sauce, thai sauce, chipotle honey sauce
Hot Soft Pretzels
Warm soft pretzel sticks with choice of two: apple mustard, hot horseradish mustard, or cheese sauce
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Fried Goat Cheese
Panko encrusted, honey drizzle, fig jam
Chicken Fingers
Ranch/buffalo/thai/honey mustard/BBQ
Fried Cauliflower
Cauliflower, garnished with scallions, fried poblano & red peppers, served with a side of house-made ranch, choice of chipotle honey or buffalo sauce
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Romaine, parmigiana, house-made herbed croutons, caesar dressing
BBC Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun
Bison Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion eggrolls with sriracha ketchup
Spicy Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun
Calamari
Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with fried poblano & red peppers & house-made cilantro lime sweet thai chili sauce
Brunch
Brunch
Irish Nachos
Waffle fries topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, and scallions
Brunch Board for Two
Scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries, fresh fruit, bacon & sausage
Brunch Board for Four
Scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries, fresh fruit, bacon & sausage
Deuces Wild
Two eggs any style, home fries, bacon or sausage, & your choice of toast
Deuces Extra Wild
Two eggs any style, your choice of pancakes, belgian waffle, or french toast, home fries, bacon & sausage
Chorizo Omelette
Three egg omelette with chorizo, poblano sauce, spinach, onions, & queso fresco served with your choice of toast
Greenville Omelette
Three egg build-your-own omelette served with your choice of toast
Mediterranean Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with feta cheese, tomatoes, & spinach, served with a side of hummus & pita
Heuvos Rancheros
Two crispy tostadas topped with two fried eggs, a zesty homemade chili, & poblano ranch dressing
Original Eggs Benedict
An open-faced english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
An open-faced english muffin topped with two poached eggs, spinach, & hollandaise sauce
Chesapeake Benedict
An open-faced english muffin topped iwth two poached eggs, crab meat, & hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, & farmhouse cheddar served on your choice of sourdouhg, bagel, or english muffin
Steak & Eggs
8 oz. sliced flank steak served with port demi-glaze, caramelized onions, & two fried eggs
Buttermilk Pancakes
Light & fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with fresh fruit & maple syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Light & fluffy chocolate chip pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup, and a side of whipped cream
French Toast
Two pieces of thick cut Texas bread served with maple syrup & powdered sugar
Belgian Waffle & Fresh Berries
Malted milk batter waffle served with a side of fresh whipped cream
Biscuits & Gravy
Creamy country pork gravy served over warm house-made biscuits with a side of home fries
Loaded Avocado Taost
One slice of toasted sourdough topped with smashed fresh avocado, crispy bacon, roasted tomatoes, & one egg any style
Chicken & Waffles
Freshly breaded fried chicken & hot belgain waffle served with mixed greens & sides of mapple syrup & buffalo sauce
Monte Cristo
Fried ham, turkey, & chees sandwich dusted with powdered sugar, served with berry jam & your choice of fries or mixed greens
Brunch Burger
8 oz. angus beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, & a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun served with your choice of fries or mixed greens
Scrapple Burger
Scrapple, white cheddar, & spicy sriracha ketchup on a toasted brioche bun served with your choice of fries or mixed greens
Brunch Sides
Brunch Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807