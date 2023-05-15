Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBC Tavern

4019 Kennett Pike

Greenville, DE 19807

Food

Appetizers

--------------

1/2 JamJoe's Nachos

$12.00

Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted brussel sprouts, corn, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with a corn & red pepper vinaigrette

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with fried poblano & red peppers & house made cilantro lime sweet thai chili sauce

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and a balsamic reduction

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion eggrolls with sriracha ketchup

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower, garnished with scallions, fried poblano & red peppers, served with a side of house-made ranch, choice of chipotle honey or buffalo sauce

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

Panko encrusted, honey drizzle, fig jam

Hot Soft Pretzels

$13.00

Warm soft pretzels sticks with choice of two dips: apple mustard, hot horseradish mustard, or cheese sauce

JamJoe's Nachos

$17.00

Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos

Pan-Seared Scallops

$16.00

Four pan-seared sea scallops, chilled carrot & cauliflower puree, arugula quinoa mango salad, citrus vinaigrette

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Plate

$15.00

Citrus-marinated olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, & grilled pita bread

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Sesame seared tuna, sliced & served with seaweed salad, crispy wonton chips, wasabi creme, & sweet soy sauce

Wings

$16.00

Original BBC buffalo hot sauce, jack daniels whiskey BBQ sauce, thai sauce, or chipotle honey sauce

Soup

--------------

Crab & Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Bowl

Crab & Corn Chowder Cup

$6.75

Cup

French Onion Bowl

$6.50

Bowl

French Onion Cup

$5.25

Cup

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.50

Bowl

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.75

Cup

Sandwiches

BBC Burger

$17.00

Half pound burger, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Meatless plant-based burger topped with avocado, tomato, & a slightly spicy sweet relish sauce

Big Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Bison Burger

$19.50

Half pound bison burger, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Caprese

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto mayo, balsamic reduction, house-made sour dough bread

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00

Market Price pan-seared & roasted crabcake, served with old bay remoulade & shredded lettuce, toasted bun

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Philly style steak, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, hoagie roll

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Baja Tacos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, romaine, pico de gallo, avocado, baja sauce, choice of flour or corn tortillas

Spicy Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun

Tavern Reuben

$16.00

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island on rye

Turkey BLTA Wrap

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla

Yellowfin Tuna Burger

$17.00

House-made brioche bun, lettuce, vidalia onion, wasabi mayo

Togo Bbc Burger

$17.00

Salads

Arugula Steak

$18.00

Sliced NY strip, arugula, roasted fingerling potatoes, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, sweet mustard dressing

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, parmigiana, house-made herbed croutons, caesar dressing

Cobb

$17.00

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado, maple black pepper vinaigrette

Curry Avocado Crab

$19.00

Superlump crabmeat with yellow curry mayo served over spring mix greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado halve, fried wontons, & citrus vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lg House Salad

$10.50

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Edamame, cucumber, avocado, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame, wontons, srirach aioli, served with your choice of ginger-soy tuna, salmon, teriyaki chicken, or tofu

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon, strawberries, red onion, pecans, feta cheese & poppy seed dressing

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sm House Salad

$6.00

Taco

$17.00

Romaine, crispy corn tortilla strips, black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, choice of grilled chicken or steak, avocado poblano ranch

No Protein Salad

Entrees

Blackened Mahi Bowl

$24.00

Pan-seared blackened mahi, seaweed salad, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, avocado, & sriracha aioli over jasmine rice

Crabcakes

$36.00

Pan-seared crabcakes, succotash, roasted fingerling potatoes, garnished with orange fennel salad & a corn and red pepper vinaigrette

Fettuccini Primavera

$22.00

Peppers, zucchini, peas, spinach, asparagus, & walnuts tossed in a spinach basil pesto sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Filet

$32.00

6 oz. hand-cut & pan-seared filet, mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, beer battered onion rings , garlic butter

Flank Steak

$26.00

10 oz. grilled marinated flank steak, garlic truffle steak fries, grilled asparagus, & chimichurri sauce

House-made Meatloaf

$16.95

Beef, pork, chorizo, veal loaf, whipped potatoes, haricot vert, local mushroom gravy

Pistachio Encrusted Salmon

$26.00

Pan-seared salmon, served with mixed vegetables, pea puree, & balsamic glaze

St. Louis Ribs

$24.00

Grilled, smoked & slow roasted with our spicy black cherry BBQ sauce, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, & cornbread

Veggie Stir Fry

$16.50

Garden vegetable medley, spicy ginger-soy glaze, jasmine rice

Desserts

Almond Citrus Cake

$8.00

Cookie Pretzel

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Dulce de leche

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Monkey Bread

$7.50

Warm cinnamon dough served with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with powdered sugar

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Maine Root Fair Trade certified root beer, vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.50

Served with caramel & sea salt ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast & Green Beans

$8.00

Hamburger Sliders & Fries

$8.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Penne Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.50

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Cauliflower

$3.00

Chips

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cornbread

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mixed Veg

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Pita

$1.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.95

Sweet Pot Hash

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.95

Truffle Fries

$5.50

Specials

Tortellini Special

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Swordfish

$26.00

Peppers, zucchini, peas, spinach, asparagus, & walnuts tossed in a spinach basil pesto sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Sea Bass

$32.00

1/2 Salad and Soup

$8.95

1/2 Sandwich

$8.95

Full Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Half pound burger, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun

Surf & Turf Special

$36.00

Burrata Special

$12.00

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kids Beverage

$1.95

Large Panna

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sm Pellegrino

$4.00

Small Panna

$4.00

Sprite

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade N/A Refill

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Tonic Water

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Water

Virgin

$5.00

Can Beer

21st Amendment

$6.00

Coaster Pils

Aslin Beer Co.

$8.00

Gakozing IPA

Big Oyster

$9.00

Fun & Games Jungle Juice Sour Ale

Blue Moon Seasonal

$6.00

Cape May

$6.00

Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale

Cigar City

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA

DBC Secret Machine Orange, Guava, Passionfruit

$10.00

Apple Crisp a La Mode Fruit Smoothie

DBC Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato

$10.00

Pomegranate, Raspberry, Lemon Ice Fruit Smoothie

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$5.00

Slightly Mighty

Dogfish Head Slightly

$5.50

Seaquench Ale

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Evil Genius

$6.50

Stacy's Mom Citra IPA

First State Droid Dreams

$9.00

First State Square IPA

$6.00

Suspended Logic Hazy IPA

High Noon Seltzer

$7.00

Passionfruit or Peach

Iron Hill

$6.50

Philly Phavorite IPA

Nutrl

$6.00

Classic Lemonade or Peach Lemonade

Omission

$5.00

Gluten Reduced IPA

PBR

$5.00

RAR

$8.50

Herb, West Coast Double IPA

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Wild Little Thing

Stateside

$7.00

Surfside Peach Iced Tea

Surfside

$6.00

White Claw

$5.50

Blackcherry

Woodchuck Cider

$6.00

Yards

$6.00

Philthy Peach Hazy India Pale Ale

Bottled Beer

BT Angry Orchard

$6.00

BT Ayinger Hefe

$8.00

Bt Becks

$5.00

Bt Becks N/a

$4.75

BT BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BT Budweiser

$4.00

BT Coors Light

$4.00

BT Coors Banquet

$4.00

BT Corona

$5.00

BT Corona Light

$5.00

BT Dogfish 90 min

$7.00

BT Heineken

$5.00

BT Heineken Light

$5.00

BT Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BT Miller Lite

$4.00

BT Modelo

$5.00

BT Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

BT Pacifico

$5.00

BT Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.50

Taddy Porter

BT Samuel Smith Porter

$8.50

Oatmeal Stout

BT Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Pale Ale

Bt Stronbow

$5.00

BT Twisted Tea

$6.00

BT Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Mystery Beer

$4.00

BT Miller High life

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bailey's & Coffee

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Classic Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Crush Drink

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Espresso-tini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Gold Rita

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jaeger Bomb

$8.00

L I T

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

ManMosa

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pomegranate Tini

$10.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Spring Water

$10.00

Top Shelf L I T

$14.00

Vodka Gibson

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Paloma

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Gin

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Ford's Gin

$8.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Nolet Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

N/A Beer

Athletic Brewing Co.

$5.50

Run Wild N/A

Athletic Brewing Co.

$5.50

Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

Becks

$4.75

N/A

Guinness Stout 0.0

$6.00

N/A

Heineken 0.0

$4.75

N/A

Stella Artois Liberte

$4.75

N/A

Wines by Bottle

Btl Oyster Bay

$38.00

NZ- Marlborough tropical fruits, bright citrus notes, zesty finish

Btl Daou

$42.00

CA- Paso Robles aroma of peach notes with tart & tropical fruit, floral & herbal notes, medium-bodied smooth & soft

Btl Unshackled

$52.00

CA- St. Helena notes of melon, peach, citrus, & tropical fruits, with chenin blanc & roussanne, adding brightness & texture

Btl Hayes Ranch

$32.00

CA- North Coast vanilla & brown sugar with hints of oak & cinnamon-kissed green apple, smooth fruit finish

Btl Nielson

$38.00

CA- Santa Barbara aromas of citrus, clean linen & pineapple, pleasant palate of honey & citrus notes

Btl Jam Cellars Butter

$50.00

CA- Napa Rich, bold, & luscious creaminess, unique blend of oak, baked lemon, lovely long finish, melts in your mouth

Btl Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Italy- Veneto LGT Lemon, apple, almond, light & delicious

Btl Raw Bar Vinho Verde

$30.00

PT- Felgueiras Crisp, balanced acidity with complex aromas & flavors of orange blossom, apple, peach, & acacia

Btl Natura

$30.00

CL- Emiliana Exuding aromas of strawberry, cherry & black currant, this organic rose drinks with fruit & acidity in perfect harmony

Btl Jean-Luc Colombo

$34.00

FR- Vin De Pays Syrah & Mourvedre blend, raspberry & watermelon flavors, edged by crushed mineral & salt with thirst-quenching acidity

Btl Moet & Chandon White Star

$65.00

Champagne

Btl Veuve Clicquot White Star

$85.00

Champagne

Btl Louis Roederer

$185.00

Champagne

Btl Carmel Road

$34.00

CA- Santa Rosa red cherries, strawberries, & hint of baking spice, luch & juicy berry flavors on the palate layered with notes of black tea

Btl Imagery

$46.00

CA-Ripon jammy strawberry, cherry, & boysenberry, oak & blended with petit verdot, soft tannins & long layered finish

Btl J Vineyards

$54.00

CA- Sonoma complex aromas of cherry, raspberry, & cranberry followed by hints of white pepper, cola & spicy, earthy notes

Btl Silver Gate

$32.00

CA medium-bodied & rich, with flavors of ripe raspberry & a velvety smooth finish

Btl J. Lohr

$38.00

CA- Paso Robles dark & dense, ripe fruit aromas of black cherry & currant, accented by notes of toasted pastry, & dark roast coffee

Btl Sposato Reserve

$50.00

AR- Agrelo Deep, fruit forward/driven & jammy, filled with ripe, rich fruit & a plethora of spices

Btl Cakebread

$110.00

CA- Napa-Soledad flavcors of ripe blackberry, cherry, & plum lead to a lovely, juicy mouthfeel balanced by notes of espresso & spice

Btl 19 Crimes The Banished

$32.00

AUS- Victoria Cranberry, currant, plum, cinnamon spice, smooth with a kiss of sweet red fruit

Btl Noble Vines 181 Merlot

$26.00

CA- Lodi Ripe plum, sweet herbs, medium body, sumptuous plush tannins

Btl Portillo Malbec

$34.00

AR-Mendoza aromas of plums & blackberries, flavors of red currant & black cherry supported by sweet round tannins finishing with notes of cinnamon & cloves

Btl Rodney Strong Red Blend

$46.00

CA- Sonoma County Rich & supple, bursting with blackberry & dark cherries, hints of spice followed by lush, rounded tannins & a lingering finish

Spec Wines

Imagery Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Kendall-Jackson Cab BTL

$60.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Ventessa Pinot Grigio BTL

$21.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Kendall-Jackson Cab GLS

$16.00

Derby Specials

Late Night

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Plate

$15.00

Citrus-marinated olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, & grilled pita bread

JamJoe's Nachos

$17.00

Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos

1/2 JamJoe's Nachos

$13.00

Yellow & blue corn tortillas, cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Original BBC buffalo hot sauce, jack daniels whiskey BBQ sauce, thai sauce, chipotle honey sauce

Hot Soft Pretzels

$13.00

Warm soft pretzel sticks with choice of two: apple mustard, hot horseradish mustard, or cheese sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

Panko encrusted, honey drizzle, fig jam

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Ranch/buffalo/thai/honey mustard/BBQ

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower, garnished with scallions, fried poblano & red peppers, served with a side of house-made ranch, choice of chipotle honey or buffalo sauce

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, parmigiana, house-made herbed croutons, caesar dressing

BBC Burger

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun

Bison Burger

$19.50

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, white cheddar, toasted bun

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion eggrolls with sriracha ketchup

Spicy Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with fried poblano & red peppers & house-made cilantro lime sweet thai chili sauce

Brunch

Brunch

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Waffle fries topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, and scallions

Brunch Board for Two

$22.00

Scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries, fresh fruit, bacon & sausage

Brunch Board for Four

$40.00

Scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries, fresh fruit, bacon & sausage

Deuces Wild

$12.00

Two eggs any style, home fries, bacon or sausage, & your choice of toast

Deuces Extra Wild

$16.95

Two eggs any style, your choice of pancakes, belgian waffle, or french toast, home fries, bacon & sausage

Chorizo Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelette with chorizo, poblano sauce, spinach, onions, & queso fresco served with your choice of toast

Greenville Omelette

$14.00

Three egg build-your-own omelette served with your choice of toast

Mediterranean Scramble

$15.95

Three scrambled eggs with feta cheese, tomatoes, & spinach, served with a side of hummus & pita

Heuvos Rancheros

$14.00

Two crispy tostadas topped with two fried eggs, a zesty homemade chili, & poblano ranch dressing

Original Eggs Benedict

$14.00

An open-faced english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$14.00

An open-faced english muffin topped with two poached eggs, spinach, & hollandaise sauce

Chesapeake Benedict

$26.95

An open-faced english muffin topped iwth two poached eggs, crab meat, & hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, ham, & farmhouse cheddar served on your choice of sourdouhg, bagel, or english muffin

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

8 oz. sliced flank steak served with port demi-glaze, caramelized onions, & two fried eggs

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

Light & fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with fresh fruit & maple syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$15.00

Light & fluffy chocolate chip pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup, and a side of whipped cream

French Toast

$15.00

Two pieces of thick cut Texas bread served with maple syrup & powdered sugar

Belgian Waffle & Fresh Berries

$15.00

Malted milk batter waffle served with a side of fresh whipped cream

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Creamy country pork gravy served over warm house-made biscuits with a side of home fries

Loaded Avocado Taost

$15.00

One slice of toasted sourdough topped with smashed fresh avocado, crispy bacon, roasted tomatoes, & one egg any style

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Freshly breaded fried chicken & hot belgain waffle served with mixed greens & sides of mapple syrup & buffalo sauce

Monte Cristo

$15.95

Fried ham, turkey, & chees sandwich dusted with powdered sugar, served with berry jam & your choice of fries or mixed greens

Brunch Burger

$17.00

8 oz. angus beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, & a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun served with your choice of fries or mixed greens

Scrapple Burger

$16.00

Scrapple, white cheddar, & spicy sriracha ketchup on a toasted brioche bun served with your choice of fries or mixed greens

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Scrapple

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Homefries

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

One egg

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

One Waffle

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Eggs

$6.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Tito’s Bloody

$8.00

$25 Btl Champagne

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807

Directions

