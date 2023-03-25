- Home
La Tolteca - Barley Mill Plaza
304 BUCKLEY MILL ROAD
GREENVILLE, DE 19807
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Tolteca Trio
Stuffed Jalapeños, taquitos mexicanos (chicken), and cheese quesadillas.
Alitas Half Dozen
Spicy bone-in wings tossed in a Mango-Habanero sauce. Half-Dozen
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four chicken hand-rolled tacos, fried, and served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Battered and fried jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Chori-fries
Crispy french fries covered in our famous queso blanco dip and chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo.
Shrimp Ceviche
Cooked shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh avocado slices. Marinated in lime juice and served with flour chips.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño, and fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Botana de Camaron
Six grilled and seasoned unpeeled shrimp served with our homeade rico sauce.
Dips and Chips
Queso Blanco
Our famous creamy melted cheese dip
Queso Blanco - Shrimps and Scallops
Shrimp and Scallops
Spinach Queso
Spinach
Carnitas Dip
Carnitas and black beans mixed with onions, tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado.
Guacamole
Perfect blend of ripe avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and seasonings.
Bola Chile
Ground beef, beans, queso and enchilada sauce.
Salsa
House Made Salsa
Chips
House Made Tortilla Chips
Chips and Salsa Combo SMALL
Save with this combo of small chips and salsa
Chips and Salsa Combo LARGE
Save with this combo of large chips and salsa
Hot Salsa
Nachos
Original Nachos
Refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef on top of shredded cheese.
Fajita Nachos
Cooked with green and red peppers, onion, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes.
Seafood Nachos
Grilled shrimp, scallops, fish.
Supreme Nachos
Lettuce, tomato, refried beans, sour cream, ground beef and shredded chicken.
Soups/Bowls/Salads
Sopa de Mariscos
Seafood soup made fresh to order with scallops, shrimp, mussels, crab, calamari, onions and green peppers. 12oz.
Tortilla Soup
Tomato-based soup with crispy tortilla strips and cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and sour cream.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with black beans or rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, cheese, and sour cream.
L-Fajita Taco Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of protein, and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Carnitas Pueblo Bowl
Grilled carnitas served with rice, avocado, corn and black beans salad, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Drizzled with mole sauce.
Mar Poblano Bowl
Grilled shrimp served with poblano chile, vegetables, lettuce, and queso.
Divino Bowl
Grilled chicken on a bed of quinoa, vegetables, crispy tortilla strips, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and drizzled with our rico sauce.
Spicy Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in a chipotle-based sauce over a salad that includes onion, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with shredded cheese.
Tropical Shrimp Salad
Tropical blend of grilled shrimp and fresh pineapple mixed with lettuce, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese.
Mango Chicken Salad
Fresh mango mixed with spring mix salad, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips. Topped with grilled chicken.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix salad mixed with onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and fresh avocado slices. Topped with grilled chicken and served on a taco bowl.
La Casa Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh avocado sllices, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Seaside Pina Salad
Spring mix salad with fresh piñeapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, balsamic dressing, and topped with grilled shrimp adobado, grilled octopus and scallops.
Tacos
Mole Chicken Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas (or lettuce wraps), filled with Grilled Chicken topped with our delicious mole sauce (contains nuts) and onions.
Tacos del Mar
Fried tilapia, or grilled shrimp, in three corn or flour tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo, and chipotle-mayo sauce.
Filadelfia Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Side of pico de gallo.
Tacos de Asada
Served in three tortillas (corn or flour or lettuce) with side of pico de gallo. Pick from: Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, or Al Pastor.
Original Tacos
Four crispy corn shells or three soft flour tortillas and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese. Comes with sour cream and rice or beans. No substitutions.
4 Amigos
Torta
Quesadilla
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Fresh pineapple, ham, vegetables, and melted cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Supreme Quesadilla
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Reales Quesadilla
Fajita-style vegetables with cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad. Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak
Rellena Quesadilla
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef tips. Cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas, served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Chalupas
Chalupas Originales
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes.
Chalupas Texanas
Two soft flat corn tortillas. One covered with green tomatillo sauce and the other with red sauce. Topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole.
Chalupas Poblanas
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, poblano peppers, and corn bean salad. Topped with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs mixed with bell pepper, jalapeno, onions, cheese, black beans, avocado, and wrapped in a flouor tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Add Bacon +2
Mole Queso Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak, onions, sour cream and beans. Half topped with queso and other half mole.
Burrito al Pastor
Pork marinated in our in-house al Pastor sauce, with grilled onions, and pineapple inside a flour tortilla. Topped with queso and pico de gallo. Side of rice and beans.
Del Mar Burritos
One burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, fish, cheese, and covered with our homeamde rico sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
Carnitas Burrito
One burrito filled with shredded pork chunks and covered with pico de gallo, hot salsa, green tomatillo sauce, and queso blanco. Served with rice and beans.
Azteca Burrito
Fajita-style burrito stuffed with seasonal vegetables mixed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso, and topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Grande Burrito
One jumbo hand-held burrito stuffed with rice, black beans, queso blanco, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein. Served with a side of guacamole.
Burritos Verdes
Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans. Topped with green tomatillo suace, melted cheese, and fresh pico de gallo.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos - one chicken and one ground beef. Filled with beans and topped with our original burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Two burritos stuffed with beef tips and beans. Covered with red sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajitas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas, peppers, and onions. Topped with our homemade salsa ranchera and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Playeras
Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, fish, onions, and tomatoes, covered with our homemade sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with mole poblano sauce (contains nuts) and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice.
Enchiladas Tricolor
Two chicken and one cheese enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce, mole poblano sauce (contains nuts), and our traditional enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Supreme
One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada all covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Vegetarian
Trio Vegetarianas
One cheese enchilada, one bean burrito, and one chalupa.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with spinach and covered with tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Tecas Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with a mix of poblano pepper slices, onions, and corn. Covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Mushrooms, cheese, and layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers filled with a mix of cheese and mashed potatoes and covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steaks
Steak and Shrimp
14oz T-Bone steak topped with shrimp, onions, and mushrooms, covered with alfredo sauce and "La Casa Salad".
Steak Ranchero
14oz t-bone steak topped with hot ranchero sauce. Served with Side Salad.
Steak Tampiqueña
14oz T-Bone steak and pico de gallo. Served with Side Salad.
Steak Mexicano
14oz T-bone steak topped with grilled seasonal vegetables and fresh pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Marinated grilled steak with poblano pepper salad and avocado.
Chicken
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo sauteed in onions. Side of rice and beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas (flour or corn).
Chicken a la Fiesta
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green tomatillo sauce, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with rice and guacamole.
Pollo al Arriero
Two pieces of grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh jalapeño, pineapple, and cheese. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
Pechuga Borracha
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with our poblano pepper salad mix, laid over seasonal vegetables, covered with red sauce and queso. Topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breasts covered with hot ranchero sauce. Served with rice, poblano pepper salad, and three tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Seasoned grilled chicken breasts served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Seafood
Camarones en Chipotle
Shrimp in a chipotle-creamand queso sauce with a side of rice. Spicy.
Zarape Camarones
Five bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimps stuffed with pepperjack cheese and deep-fried. Served with housemade chipotle-mayo sauce and "La Casa Salad".
Camarones a la Diabla
Ten large shrimps cooked with spicy La Diabla sauce. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
Camarones a Mojo de Ajo
Ten large shrimps seasoned with special spices and garlic. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad" with three tortillas.
Chile Cancun
Poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp, fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and queso. Served with rice.
Señor Shrimp Rice
Medium shrimp cooked with seasonal vegetables and rice. Served with "La Casa Salad".
Pescado Frito
Whole fried tilapia. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
Filete de Pescado
Fish fillet topped with our rico sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
Torre de Mariscos
A tower of seafood with our house-made salsa negra. Shrimp, mussels, octopus, scallops, calamari, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado. Ingredients
Specialties
Brocheta Alambre
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on two skewers and laid over a bed of seasonal vegetables. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
Puntas al Albañil
A choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp sauteed with fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and three tortillas.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo, and three tortillas.
Pork ribs a la Mexicana
A mouthwatering half rack of pork ribs covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso blanco, and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Chile Verde or Colorado
Grilled steak cooked with onions and peppers; your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Simpatia Especial
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp combined with a vegetable medley of fresh mango, grilled onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomato mixed with our homemade rico sauce. Served with rice.
Chilaquiles
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with red sauce, cheese, and chicken. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with beans.
To Share
Parrillada
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and tender pork served on a large sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, poblano pepper salad, sides of salasa verde and fresh pico de gallo, and six tortillas. No substitutions.
Molcajete
Grilled strips of chicken, steak, chorizo, nopal (cactus), spring onion, and peppers served in a sizzling lava rock bowl. Topped with queso fresco and fresh avocado. Your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red sauce poured over top. Served with rice, beans, and six tortillas.
Dinner Comination
Pick Two
Cheese quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tamal (chicken or vegetable), Chalupa, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos)
Pick Three
Cheese quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tamal (chicken or vegetable), Chalupa, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos)
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Chicken
Served with rice or beans
Kids Steak Strips
Served with rice or beans
Kids Burrito and Rice
Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
Kids Taco, Rice, and Beans
Kids Cheeseburger and Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries
Kids Taco Salad and Fries
Kid-sized taco salad, shredded chicken or ground beef. Side of fries (12yr and younger only)
Desserts
Flan
A Mexican style custard made with our special caramel suace.
Churros
Fried dough pastry covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with two dipping sauces - caramel and chocolate.
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey and vanilla scoop.
Xangos
A rich, creamy banana cheesecake filled pastry, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and topped with ice cream, bananas, walnuts, and drizzled with caramel suace.
Side Items
Tortillas
Thee corn or Flour
Beans-Side
Refried or Black
3oz Guacamole
Three Ounces
Avocado
Sliced half avocado
Hot Salsa
Two Ounces
Pico de Gallo
Two Ounces
Side Salad
Guac Salad
Lettuce, tomatoe, and cheese.
Jalapeños
Chiles Toreados (3)
Three grilled and seasoned peppers
Rice-Side
Sour Cream
Mushrooms
French Fries
Black Beans-Side
Taco-Side
Chile Relleno-Side
Tamale-Side
Cheese Quesadilla-Side
Enchilada-Side
Bean Chalupa-Side
Shredded Cheese
Tomato
Onion
Cilantro
Burrito-Side
Extra Chips
Extra Salsa
Side Grill Chicken
Grill Shrimp 6
Salsa
Lunch
Lunch Specials
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs mixed with bell pepper, jalapeno, onions, cheese, black beans, avocado, and wrapped in a flouor tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Add Bacon +2
El Rey Lunch
Scrambled eggs with cheese, onions, red and green peppers on top of a slice of smoked ham with beans and corn tortillas.
L-Fajita Taco Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of protein, and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak
L-Taco Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of:
Burrito Especial
One burrito stuffed with beef tips and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Enchiladas Poblanas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with mole poblano sauce (contains nuts) and cheese. Served with rice.
L-Burrito de Carnitas
One burrito stuffed with shredded pork chunks seasoned to perfection. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso blanco, and hot salsa. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and three flour or corn tortillas.
Speedy Gonzalez
The FAMOUS crispy corn shell beef taco alongside an enchilada with your choice of rice OR beans.
Huevos del Rancho
Two eggs cooked sunny side up served over soft corn tortillas; one covered with green tomatillo sauce and the other with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
L-Quesadilla Rellena
Cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef tips layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Fajita Express
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak mixed with onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes. Served with beans and guacamole salad.
L-Quesadilla Vegetariana
Grilled vegetables and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Chimichanga Lunch
One flour tortilla(soft or fried) filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and soour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Tonala
Fajita style burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes. Covered with queso blanco and green tomatillo suace. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo
Lunch Combination
Pick One
Shell Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos), Enchilada, Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Chile Relleno
Pick Two
Shell Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos), Enchilada, Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Chile Relleno
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant since 1992.
