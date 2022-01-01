Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew HaHa: Greenville

533 Reviews

$$

3838 Kennett Pike

Wilmington, DE 19807

Order Again

Popular Items

Caffe Latte
Classic Plus
Specialty Latte

Coffee/ Espresso

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

American Cappuccino

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Breve Latte

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Spring Specialty Lattes

Spring Specialty Lattes

Spring Seasonal Lattes

Coffee

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Brewski

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.20+Out of stock
Cold Brew Fridge Box

Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00Out of stock

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Cubano

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Traditional Cappucino

Traditional Cappucino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Box Coffee

$19.95

Chemex

$4.00
The Topel

The Topel

$3.10+

A perfect combination of cold brew and lemonade.

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.55+
Frozen Mocha/ Coffee

Frozen Mocha/ Coffee

$5.50+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.95
Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Ice Cream Float

$5.55Out of stock

Tea/Other

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

matcha green tea with steamed milk and simple syrup

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

Steamer

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Syrup

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

OJ

OJ

$2.45+

Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.05Out of stock

carbonated water with flavored syrup

Milk

Milk

$2.30+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Cider

$2.75+

Bottled

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.70
Boylans Pure Cane Soda

Boylans Pure Cane Soda

$2.95
Mash Sparkling juice

Mash Sparkling juice

$3.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Galaxy Cold Brew Can

Galaxy Cold Brew Can

$5.50
Nourish Cold Pressed Juice

Nourish Cold Pressed Juice

$7.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00Out of stock

Retail Coffee

Smithbridge Road Blend

Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Rockland Road Decaf

Rockland Road Decaf

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Sumatra Blend

Sumatra Blend

$15.50Out of stock

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.

Supercell Blend

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Brazil: Legender

Brazil: Legender

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

Reggie's Fund Coffee

Reggie's Fund Coffee

$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25

Columbia Santa Maria Wash

$17.00
Summer Days Blend

Summer Days Blend

$18.50Out of stock
2lb Coffee Bag

2lb Coffee Bag

$25.00Out of stock

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Flavor Coffee - Longbottom

$17.50
Devil's Road Blend

Devil's Road Blend

$18.50
Doe Run

Doe Run

$18.50Out of stock

Retail Tea

Cosmic Rose

Cosmic Rose

$12.00

An herbal blend of hibiscus berry &amp; rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.

Gemini

Gemini

$12.00

A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.

Jade Needles

Jade Needles

$12.00

A rich Chinese green tea, perfect for the green tea lover. Notes of artichoke, fruit and a sweet butter finish.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$12.00

Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.

Pinhead Gunpowder

Pinhead Gunpowder

$12.00

Red Rooibos with cinnamon, rose and vanilla yields a full-bodied, creamy, sweet reddish-orange liquor tea with hints of creamy vanilla.

Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend

Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend

$12.00

A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$12.00Out of stock

Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.

Organic Turmeric Ginger

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$12.00Out of stock

Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.

Dreamer's Sympathy

Dreamer's Sympathy

$12.00Out of stock

An herbal blend of chamomile and lavender, soothing and calming with hints of fruit, floral and notes of honey.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$12.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.25

with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads

Classic Egg and Cheese

Classic Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Classic Plus

Classic Plus

$5.95

Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese with your choice of breakfast meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rest Stop Breakfast Sandwich

Rest Stop Breakfast Sandwich

$7.65

Butter, Fried Hard Egg, Cheddar, with your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Breakfast Sausage, Crispy Hash Brown & Cholula Aioli* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Florentine

Florentine

$5.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Wilted Spinach,, and Red Pepper Spread *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bagel Gone Bananas

Bagel Gone Bananas

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey, & Cinnamon

Mediterranean Bagel

Mediterranean Bagel

$5.95

hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber

Veggie Works

Veggie Works

$5.50

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers

Mango and Blueberry Parfait

Mango and Blueberry Parfait

$6.85

greek yogurt, toasted coconut, honey and almond crumble

Oatmeal

$6.85

quinoa, pepitas, sunflower seeds, almonds, brown sugar, strawberry

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials served with your choice of side salad or fries

Piri Piri Chicken Tacos

$12.75

Avocado, pickled onion, queso fresco, and cilantro served on corn tortillas.

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$14.00

special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on toasted brioche* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Salmon with avocado, garlic mayo, baby spinach, tomato & red onion on toasted brioche

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.25

chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or side salad

Hummus Board

$13.25

Hummus, feta, vegetable crudite, extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted naan flatbread.

All Day Brunch

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Two pieces of thick cut brioche bread, whipped butter, almond crumble, and fresh strawberries. Served with Pennsylvania Dutch maple syrup.

Mediterranean

$13.00

Hummus, avocado, tomato, baby spinach, and toasted naan bread. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.

The Standard

The Standard

$13.00

Grilled brioche bread, bacon, two hash brown patties, served with 2 scrambled eggs.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Corn tortilla chips tossed in a red chili sauce with roasted chicken, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.

Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.60

Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Greens

Butternut & Cous-Cous Salad

Butternut & Cous-Cous Salad

$11.60

a mix of cous-cous, butternut squash, cranberry, & green onion with orange slices, feta, almonds & greens

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.60

Greens, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Garbanzos, Queso Fresco

Tortilla Caesar Salad

Tortilla Caesar Salad

$11.60

Black Beans, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Peppers, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Greens

Greenville Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, Greens

Moroccan Salad

$11.60

strawberry, dates, almond crumble, chevre, greens

Sandwiches

Pike Creek

Pike Creek

$8.75Out of stock

with Turkey, Provolone, Greens, Tomato, Dijon Mustard

Trolley Square

$8.85

with Ham, Brie, Greens, Honey Mustard

Silverside

Silverside

$8.85

with Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Mayo

Greenville

Greenville

$8.75

with Chicken Salad, Greens, Tomato

Arden

Arden

$9.60

hummus, avocado, cucumber, curried carrot slaw on naan flatbread

Newark

Newark

$8.75

with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto

Meadowood

Meadowood

$8.85

with Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Greens, Fig Spread

Soup

Lemon Chicken Orzo

$6.50

Roasted Chicken, Lemon, Orzo, Mire~poix, Chicken Broth & Dill

Sides

Assorted Morning Fruit

$4.00

One Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

One Slice Toast

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Raspberry Jam

$0.50

Side Chili Aioli

$0.50

Side Fries

$6.00

straight cut fries served with chili aioli

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

diced breakfast potato

Side Salad

$4.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, & greens. (no substitutions)

Pastries

Scone

Scone

$3.25
Muffin

Muffin

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.45

Desserts

Small Cookie

Small Cookie

$1.45
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$3.75

Plain Crumb Cake

$3.75
Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Crumb Cake

$3.75

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.00

Biscotti

$2.85

Pumpkin Blondie

$3.35Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Eclair Cake

$7.50

Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.00
Special: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies

Special: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies

$2.75Out of stock

House made Oreo cheesecake cookie by sous chef Erin

Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$3.50

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Sides

Assorted Morning Fruit

Assorted Morning Fruit

$4.00

Dirty Chips

$2.25

Pop Chips

$2.25

Banana

$1.35

Apple

$1.35

Orange

$1.50
Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$2.95

Retail Products

Support T-shirt

Support T-shirt

$15.00
Brown BCR Long Sleeve

Brown BCR Long Sleeve

$35.00
Gray Ringer T-shirt

Gray Ringer T-shirt

$25.00
BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

$35.00
Green BCR Flower T-Shirt

Green BCR Flower T-Shirt

$18.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Spring BCR Mug

$10.00

White Latte Bowl

$12.00

Black Coffee Mug

$10.00
Brew HaHa Tube Socks

Brew HaHa Tube Socks

$18.00

Matcha Tin

$9.00

Matcha Whisk

$10.00

Keep Cups

$19.95
Miir BCR Travel mug

Miir BCR Travel mug

$31.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00
BHH Scrunchie

BHH Scrunchie

$4.50

Black Brew Haha Baseball Hat

$20.00
BCR Maroon Baseball Hat

BCR Maroon Baseball Hat

$25.00
BHH Bandana

BHH Bandana

$15.00
BCR Fanny Pack

BCR Fanny Pack

$20.00
Brew Haha Magnet

Brew Haha Magnet

$4.00Out of stock
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

Long Sleeved T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock
Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

Website

Location

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807

Directions

Gallery
Brew HaHa image
Brew HaHa image
Brew HaHa image
Brew HaHa image

