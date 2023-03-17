Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ House

review star

No reviews yet

5025 Newport Ave

San Diego, CA 92107

Popular Items

Deep Fried Oreos
Med Mash 'n Gravy
Hot Dog

Food

Appetizer

6 Wings

$13.00

A mix of wood smoked drums & flats, deep fried & tossed in the sauce of your choice.

Nachos

$16.00

Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips topped with a creamy Jalapeno Cheddar Jack cheese sauce, baked pork beans, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, jalapenos, sour cream, mild or spicy BBQ sauce with your choice of smoked meat.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$16.00

A large order of fries smothered in melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, topped with jalapenos & diced, crispy, hand breaded, fried buttermilk chicken breast, drizzled with Buffalo & spicy Chipotle sauces.

House Fries

$16.00

A large order of fries topped with your choice of smoked meat and topped with our famous house made mild or spicy BBQ Sauce & smothered with melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese.

Garlic Bread Basket

$16.00

Sandwich & Burgers

Build Your Own Sandwich

$16.00

Choose from Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Pit Ham or Brisket. Add toppings and choose your BBQ Sauce! Make it your way!

Roast Sub

$18.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pit Ham, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Chicken with mild or spicy BBQ sauce in a sub roll.

Sausage and Roast Sub

$19.00

Backyard Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb hand pressed certified Angus beef patty, seasoned & charbroiled over an open flame. Served with house made 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles on a toasted bun (Add cheese or bacon for $1.50 each)

BBQ House Burger

$16.00

1/2 100% certified Angus beef patty, hand pressed, seasoned & grilled over an open flame, topped with BBQ Sauce, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 onion rings, BBQ baked beans, Chipotle aioli, bacon & MORE BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun!

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb hand pressed certified Angus beef patty, seasoned 7 charbroiled over an open flame. Glazed with our sweet & spicy Bourbon Sriracha sauce & served with grilled red onions on a toasted garlic buttered bun with loads of bacon!

Hot Box Burger

$16.00

Hand-pressed, 100% Angus beef patty, seasoned with salt, garlic & cayenne pepper, grilled over an open flame & served with a spicy-sweet Chili Teriyaki sauce over lettuce, tomato, Chipotle mayo, Pepper Jack cheese & jalapeno popper patty.

D-Boy

$19.00

100% certified Angus beef, hand pressed burger patty topped with 6oz of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken or Pulled Chicken with our house made Mild or Spicy BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted bun

BBQ Bano

$16.00

Our version of a BBQ cubano sandwich! Pit Ham & Pulled Pork on a toasted bun with coleslaw, pickles, Honey Mustard & Chipotle dressing.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh marinated buttermilk chicken breast, hand breaded & fried, served with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, pickle, tomato & red onion on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh marinated buttermilk chicken breast, hand breaded & fried, tossed in Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Burritos

BBQ Burrito

$15.00

Choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Grilled Chicken or Pit Ham with baked beans, coleslaw & Mild or Spicy BBQ Sauce wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Rib Tip Burrito

$14.00

Pork rib tips served with coleslaw, baked beans & Mild or Spicy BBQ Sauce wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Baskets & Bowls

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Three buttermilk chicken breast strips hand breaded & fried with a side of fries.

BBQ Parfait

$15.00

Choice of meat on top of mashed potatoes topped with house made brown gravy & a crown of onion ring crumble.

BBQ Rice Bowl

$16.00

A bed of steamed & seasoned Jasmine rice layered with choice of meat, topped with coleslaw & baked beans.

Ribs

3 Pork Ribs

$12.00

St. Louis style.

Half Rack Pork

$21.00

Half rack of St. Louis style ribs.

Rack Pork Ribs

$40.00

Full rack of St. Louis style ribs.

1 Beef Rib

$13.00

2 Beef Ribs

$23.00

3 Beef Ribs

$33.00

Combos & Plates

1/2 Pound BBQ

$16.00

1 choice of meat.

1 Pound BBQ

$29.00

Up to 2 choices of meat.

Rib Tip Plate

$14.00

Tender, smoked BBQ pork Rib Tips, grilled over an open flame & basted in BBQ Sauce. Comes with choice of 1 side.

Wing Plate

$18.00

8 wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with 1 side.

Q Combo Plate - 2 Meat

$22.00

Choice of 2 meats: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Bratwurst, Louisiana Hot Link, 3 Pork Ribs, 1/4 Chicken (white or dark meat), Rib Tips or 1 Beef Rib ($4 extra). Comes with 1 side.

Q Combo Plate - 3 Meat

$29.00

Choice of 3 meats: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Bratwurst, Louisiana Hot Link, 3 Pork Ribs, 1/4 Chicken (white or dark meat), Rib Tips or 1 Beef Rib ($4 extra). Comes with 2 sides.

Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$11.00

White meat (breast & wing) or dark meat (leg & thigh).

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

1 breast, 1 wing, 1 thigh, 1 drumstick.

Whole Chicken

$33.00

2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 things, 2 drumsticks.

Links

Lousiana Hot Link

$10.00

Grilled over an open flame & served with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, diced tomatoes, diced red onion & pickle relish on a toasted hot dog bun.

Bratwurst

$10.00

German pork sausage topped with grilled coleslaw & yellow mustard.

Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog. Topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, relish, onions, and tomato.

Veggie

Veggie Joe

$15.00

Vegetarian Sloppy Joe made with plant-based meat alternative! Chopped & smoked with red bell pepper, garlic & red onion, then tossed in our house made mild or spicy BBQ Sauce & served on a toasted bun.

Veggie Wings

$15.00

6 completely meat-free wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, made from wheat flour, wheat starch, canola oil, wheat gluten, non-fat milk and egg.

Impossiburger

$16.00

Impossible meat patty on a toasted bun with 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

2 handbreaded buttermilk chicken tenders served with choice of mac & cheese or fries. Comes with small drink.

Kid's Wings

$9.00

3 smoked chicken wings served with choice of mac & cheese or fries. Comes with small drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Monterey jack and cheddar cheese melted on garlic toast and served with choice of mac & cheese or fries. Comes with small drink.

Kid's RIb

$9.00

1 pork rib with small drink and choice of mac & cheese or fries.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Homemade baked peach cobbler.

Peach Cobbler Parfait

$10.00

Hot peach cobbler & vanilla ice cream layered with a topping of whipped cream & cinnamon sugar.

S'more Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, crumbled graham cracker & marshmallows topped with whipped cream

Deep Fried Oreos

$10.00

Oreo's dipped in red cake batter & deep fried, topped with chocolate sauce & powdered sugar

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

B - Day Dessert

Pup Menu

Meatless Rib Bone

$6.00

Beef Rib Bone

Beef Rib

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Chopped cuts of mixed meats

Puppy Patty

$6.00

Beef Patty

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

3 Poppers

$6.00

Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers.

Corn Bread

$2.00

Med Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Med Mash 'n Gravy

$4.00

Med Beans

$4.00

Med Coleslaw

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$5.00

Med Pot Sal

$4.00

Med Mac Sal

$4.00

Med Rice

$4.00

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lg Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lg Mash 'n Gravy

$6.00

Lg Beans

$6.00

Lg Coleslaw

$6.00

Lg Mac Sal

$6.00

Lg Pot Sal

$6.00

6 Poppers

$10.00

Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers.

Lg Rice

$6.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Plates/Silverware

Plates/Silverware

Specials

Med Chili

$5.00

Lg Chili

$9.00

Med Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Lg Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00

Veg Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Plant based fried chicken sandwich. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 island.

Veg Buff Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Veg Buff Chicken Fries

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Delivery Sauces

+Mild BBQ $

$0.50

+Spicy BBQ $

$0.50

+Ranch $

$0.50

+Blue Cheese $

$0.50

+Ketchup $

$0.50

+Honey $

$0.50

+Butter $

$0.50

+Chipotle $

$0.50

+Buffalo $

$0.50

+Honey Mustard $

$0.50

+Bourbon Sriracha $

$0.50

+Sweet Heat Mango $

$0.50

+Garlic Salt & Pepper $

$0.50

+Garlic Parmesan $

$0.50

+Jack Daniel's Honey Mustard $

$0.50

+Lemon Pepper $

$0.50

+Chili Teriyaki $

$0.50

+Caesar Dressing $

$0.50

+Italian $

$0.50

+Balsamic Vinaigrette $

$0.50

+Oil and Vinegar $

$0.50

+Mustard $

$0.50

+Gravy $

$0.50

+Mayo $

$0.50

NA Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Soda Water

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Retail

Small Sauce Jar

$7.99

Large Sauce Jar

$10.99

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$4.99

Refill

Hoodie

$65.00

Hat

$30.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Beanie

$25.00

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5025 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

