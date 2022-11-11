Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans & Buns Bakery & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2166 Broad Street

Cranston, RI 02888

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Lrg.Iced Coffee

Breakfast Sandwiches & Toasts

Egg & Cheddar

$4.50

fried egg & cheddar on an english muffin

Tomato, Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

fried egg, tomato & cheddar on an english muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$6.00

fried egg, house-made sausage, cheddar on an english muffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

fried egg, bacon, cheddar on an english muffin

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

fried egg, ham, cheddar on an english muffin

BEAT

$7.00

Bacon, egg, arugula, tomato with cheddar and honey mustard on toasted sourdough

Lox Bagel

$12.00

lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato & everything seasoning

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

thick-cut italian toast, avocado, sliced tomato, everything bagel seasoning

Sweet Ricotta Toast

Sweet Ricotta Toast

$8.00Out of stock

thick-cut italian toast, ricotta, house-made jam

Savory Ricotta Toast

Savory Ricotta Toast

$8.00Out of stock

thick-cut italian toast, ricotta, roast butternut squash, arugula, toast pepitas, hot honey

Toast, Butter & Jam/ Cranberry Blackberry

$4.00

thick-cut italian toast, butter, strawberry basil jam

Toast & Egg

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.50

Pastries

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$6.50Out of stock

House made, big as your head cinnamon buns.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$4.00

big, flaky biscuit

Danish/ Blueberry Cream Danish

Danish/ Blueberry Cream Danish

$4.00

Rotating seasonal fruit danish.

Pumpkin Corn Muffin

$3.50

Banana Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$4.00

Cruffin

$4.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00

Banana Chocolate Scone

$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.00

Almond Choc Croissant

$5.00

Cherry Tomato Crostata

$3.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Danish Twist

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Danish Twist

$3.50

Blueberry Crostata

$3.50Out of stock

Cardamom Cream Cruffins

$4.50Out of stock

Who Knows

$5.50Out of stock

Bagels

Bagel

$2.00

1/2 Pint Cream Cheese

$5.00

Pint Cream Cheese

$10.00

Breakfast Bowls

Seasonal Veggie & Kale Bowl

Seasonal Veggie & Kale Bowl

$9.00

Brussels sprouts, red pepper, purple cabbage, caraway seeds over grains & sauteed Kale with an egg on top

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

fried egg over black beans & rice, pepper jack cheese, cilantro-lime sour cream, avocado, crunchy blue corn chips.

Curried Chickpea Bowl

Curried Chickpea Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Sauteed chick peas, cauliflower, sauteed greens, tomato, chili flake (*not served with an egg on top, but you can add one)!

Sandwiches

sandwiches are served with chips and a pickle.
The Bun

The Bun

$10.00

Brie, Bacon, Green Apple, Arugula + House-made Mayo on a Crusty Bun

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$10.00

Peppered Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, Cheddar + Dijonnaise on Sourdough

Chicken Pita

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Olive, Feta, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato +Tahini Dressing on a Pita Wrap

Chickpea Pita (vegan!)

$10.00

Curried Chickpeas, Cucumber, Olive, Tomato + Tahini Dressing on a Pita Wrap

"Chick" Salad Sandwich (vegan!)

"Chick" Salad Sandwich (vegan!)

$10.00

vegan chickpea salad, house made hummus, shaved cucumber, tomato & arugula

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00
Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Shredded Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Parm, House Caesar, House Croutons + Slice of Lemon

Lunch Bowls

Seasonal Veggie & Kale Bowl

$9.00

Wild rice, sauteed kale, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, butternut squash with hot honey & choice of protein

Burrito Bowl

$9.00

Grilled chicken, rice & black beans, avocado, cilantro-lime sour cream, blue tortilla crunch

Hot Coffee & Tea

Small Hot Coffee

$2.50

Brewing New Harvest's Medium Roast Comsa

Medium Hot Coffee

$3.00

Brewing New Harvest's Medium Roast Comsa

Large Hot Coffee

$3.50

Brewing New Harvest's Medium Roast Comsa

Small Hot Tea

$2.50

please specify which kind you would like

Medium Hot Tea

$3.00

please specify which kind you would like.

Large Hot Tea

$3.50

please specify which kind you would like.

Iced Drinks

Sm.Iced Coffee

$2.50

Med.Iced Coffee

$3.00

Lrg.Iced Coffee

$3.50

Sm. COLD Brew

$3.00

Med.COLD Brew

$3.50

Lrg. COLD Brew

$4.00

Sm. Iced Chai

$3.75

Med. Iced Chai

$4.25

Lrg. Iced Chai

$4.75

Sm. Iced Tea

$2.50

Med. Iced Tea

$3.00

Lrg. Iced Tea

$3.50

Sm. Iced Matcha

$3.50

Med. Iced Matcha

$4.00

Lrg. Iced Matcha

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed OJ (12 oz)

$4.00

Sm. Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Med. Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Lrg. Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (12 oz.)

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Sm. Americano

$3.50

Med. Americano

$4.00

Lg. Americano

$4.50

Sm. Latte (Hot)

$3.50

Med Latte (hot)

$4.50

Lg. Latte (hot)

$5.00

Sm. Iced Latte

$4.00

Med Iced Latte

$4.50

Large Iced Latte

$5.00

Sm. Mocha (Hot)

$4.00

Med. Mocha (hot)

$4.75

Lg. Mocha (hot)

$5.25

Sm. Iced Mocha

$4.50

Med Iced Mocha

$4.75

Large Iced Mocha

$5.25

Sm Cappucino (hot only)

$4.00

Med. Capp

$4.50

Lg. Capp

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Sm Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Med. Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Lg. Hot Chocolate

$2.85

Sm. Café Au Lait

$2.50

Med. Café Au Lait

$3.00

Lg. Café Au Lait

$3.50

Sm Village Steamer

$2.00Out of stock

Med Village Steamer

$2.45Out of stock

Lg. Village Steamer

$3.25Out of stock

Cooler Beverages

Bottled water

$1.75Out of stock

San Pelligrino cans

$2.25

Snapple teas

$2.50

Coke cans

$1.25

Swag

Big Buns T-shirt

Big Buns T-shirt

$18.00

a new take on an old classic

Bun on the Run T-shirt

Bun on the Run T-shirt

$18.00

Beans + Buns Tote

$14.00

Beans + Buns Mug

$10.00

Vinyl Sticker

$2.00

Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Apple Pie Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Breakfast Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Fig Bar

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info

A local coffeehouse where neighbors come in strangers and leave as friends!

Website

Location

2166 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02888

Directions

Gallery
Beans & Buns image
Beans & Buns image
Beans & Buns image
Beans & Buns image

