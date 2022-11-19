Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
631 Reviews
$$
3109 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee & Tea
Latte
$4.00+
Drip
$3.00+
Americano
$3.25+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Hot Tea
$3.00+
Espresso
$3.25
Mocha
$4.75+
Chai Latte
$4.00+
Tumeric Latte
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$3.75+
Cortado
$4.00
London Fog
$4.00+
Macchiato
$3.50
Two shots of espresso and a perfect dollop of foam.
Matcha
$4.75+
Steamer
$3.00+
Café Au Lait
$3.50+
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.00+
Italian Soda
$4.25+
Red Bull Italian Soda
$5.75
Cold Brew
$4.00+
Beverages
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$4.75
Fiji Water
$4.00
Perrier
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Beer Can
$4.00Out of stock
Orange Juice Bottle
$6.75Out of stock
Defense Up
$8.50Out of stock
Ruby Roots
$8.50Out of stock
Vital Berry
$8.50Out of stock
Lemonade Bottle
$4.75Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade Bottle
$4.75Out of stock
Immunity Shots
$3.50Out of stock
Milk
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Milk
$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Milk
$3.50Out of stock
Tree Top Apple Juice
$3.00Out of stock
Summer Lemonade
$4.75
Kombucha
$6.00Out of stock
Orange Juice
$6.75
Orange Juice
$3.25
Pastries
Breakfast
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$8.75
Ratatouille, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$8.75
Ham & Gruyere Tart
$9.25
Walla Walla Onion Tart
$9.25
Quiche Lorraine
$9.00
Quiche: Chevre
$9.00
Hard Boiled Egg & Truffle Salt
$6.25
Prosciutto Arugula Sandwich
$8.75Out of stock
Classic Oatmeal
$5.50
Blueberry Flax Oatmeal
$5.50
Apple Hazelnut Oatmeal
$5.50
Sandwiches
Soups & Salads
Entrée Beet Salad
$14.25
Entrée Chicken Salad
$14.25
Entrée Lentil Salad
$14.25
Entrée Quinoa Salad
$14.25
Watermelon Blue Cheese Salad w/ Balsamic
$8.25Out of stock
Cucumber, Tomato, Mozzarella And Red Onion Salad W/ Red Wine Vinaigrette
$8.25
Seasonal Cucumber Salad W/ Balsamic
$14.25Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie
$12.75
Beef Pot Pie
$12.75
Turkey Pot Pie
$12.75
Ratatoullie Pot Pie
$12.75
Cookies, Bread, Chips
Belle Freezer
Baked Gnocchi w/Sauce
$29.95
Basque Sausage & Peppers
$34.95
Beef/Traditional Lasagne
$39.95
Belles Shells
$29.95
Beef Pot Pie
$39.95
Brie en Croute
$24.95
Brioche Bun Dough Rosemary Pesto
$19.95
Eggplant Parmesan Basquaise
$39.95
Raw, Croissant Dough
$19.95
Raw, Gnocchi
Raw, Pain au Chocolate Dough
$19.95
Raw, Paparadelle Pasta
$19.95
Raw, Raspberry Croissant Dough
$19.95
Side, Brussel Sprouts
$19.95
Side, Classic Ratatouille
$19.95
Side, Glazed Carrots
$19.95
Side, Gratin
$19.95
Side, Peas
$19.95
Side, Potato
$19.95
Soup, Butternut Squash
$24.95
Soup, Chicken Chili
$24.95
Soup, Golden Broth
$24.95
Soup, Tomato Bisque
$24.95
Soup, Vegi Stew
$24.95
Soup, Wild Mushroom Bisque
$24.95
Soup, Zucchini
$24.95
Spicy Penne Mac n’Cheese
$29.95
Stuffed Shells
$29.95
Belle Mixes
Baking Mix - Buckwheat
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Buttermilk
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Crepe
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Dutch Baby
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Honey Wholewheat
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Org Farmhouse
$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Pate A Choux
$9.95
Cake Mix - Basque Orange
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Belgian Chocolate
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Birthday/Unicorn
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Cardamom
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Classic Yellow
$12.95
Cake Mix - Coconut
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Lemon Drizzle (SOFI Award Winning Mix!)
$12.95Out of stock
Cake Mix - Seattle Spice
$12.95
Cake Mix - Strawberries n'Cream
$12.95Out of stock
Cookie Mix - Chocolate Chip
$12.95Out of stock
Cookie Mix - French Shortbread
$12.95
Cookie Mix - Ginger Molasses
$12.95
Cookie Mix - Lavender Shortbread
$12.95
Cookie Mix - Market Oatmeal
$12.95
Cookie Mix - Sugar Cookie
$12.95
Cookie Mix - Sugar Rose Cookie
$12.95
Frosting - Original
$5.95
Frosting - Pink Raspberry
$5.95
Frosting - Seattle Spice
$5.95
Scone Mix - Blueberry
$8.95
Scone Mix - Lavender
$8.95
Scone Mix - Vanilla
$8.95
Scratch Cobbler Biscuit Mix - Vanilla Sea Salt
$8.95
Grocery
Abruzzese Sugo Al Pomodoro
$9.95
AVO Artichokes
$14.95
AVO Vegetable Mix
$8.95
Brie
$8.00
Celery2
$9.95
Cheese Snack Pack
$7.50
Chermoula Spread
$9.95
Cherry Compote
$8.50
Coffee Beans Fildalgo Gold
$12.95
Coffee Beans Seasonal
$12.95
Croxetti Pasta
$11.95
Due Formaggi Sugo Al Pomodoro
$9.95
Fresh & Zesty Salt
$4.95
Fusilli Pasta
$11.95
Honey Bars
$2.50
Hot Pepper 100% Italian
$9.95
Lasagna Squares
$8.00
Ligurian Basil Pesto
$12.95
Moroccan Pitted Picholine Green Olive
$5.95
Naturally Smoked Organic Rice
$9.95
Noble Maple Syrup
$29.95
Nuts, Almonds (Twist n'Crack)
$18.95
Olive Oil
$18.00
Olive Salad
$8.50
Pappardelle
$9.95
Pesto Rosso
$12.95
Preserved Lemons
$5.95
Prosciutto
$10.00
Puttanesca Sugo Al Pomodoro
$9.95
Really Garlicky Salt
$4.95
Rose cordial
$17.95
San Pelligrino Blood Orange
$11.95
San Pelligrino Limonata
$11.95
Smoked Sea Salt
$4.95
Sprinkles Chocolate Shavings
$8.95
Sprinkles Green
$5.95
Sprinkles Lavender Ice Sugar
$8.95
Sprinkles Non Pareils Pink
$5.95
Sprinkles Non Pareils Purple
$5.95
Sprinkles Non Pareils Yellow
$5.95
Sprinkles Pastel Dots
$8.95
Sugo Ai Fragioli
$9.95
Sugo Ai Porcini
$9.95
Sugo Al Tartufo
$9.95
Sugo Al Vino Rosso
$9.95
Tagiatelle Rustich
$9.95
Tarallini, Al Finocchio
$12.00
Trofiette Pasta
$11.95
Truffle And Salt Mini Pack
$1.95
Tuna w/ Chili Pepper
$10.95
Tuna w/ Potatoes
$10.95Out of stock
Tuna w/ Truffle
$15.95
White Polenta with Truffle
$9.95
Cooperativa Agricola Colli Etruschi
$14.95
Alba White Truffle Oil
$19.95
Puro Tartufo
$19.95
Wild Sicilian Fennel Seed
$14.95
Spicy Green Olives
$7.95
Grissini Bread Sticks
$11.95
Les Terroirs De Marrakech
$19.95
Tahini
$9.95
Tarallini al Pecorino
$12.95
Salted Capers
$14.95
Lambrusco Red Wine Vinegar
$13.95
Trebbiano White Wine Vinegar
$13.95
Organic Citrus Balsamic Vinegar
$24.95
Organic Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar
$24.95
Organic Amarena Cherry Balsamic
$24.95
Dessert Miracle
$24.95
Market
Hellenic Farms - Greek Green Olives Whole (360g)
$12.95
Hellenic Farms - Greek Red Roasted Peppers (465g)
$11.95
Hellenic Farms - Whole Greek Kalamata Olives (360g)
$7.95
Navarino Icons - Crushed Roasted Eggplant Dip (500g)
$18.95
Navarino Icons - Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Dip (500g)
$18.95
Navarino Icons - Tomato Sauce w/ Feta Cheese (360g)
$18.95
Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL 'Bella Di Cerignola' Olives in Brine (290g)
$6.95
Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL Artichokes Hearts "Romana Style" in Olive Oil (290g)
$9.95
Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL Lampascioni w/ Herbs in Olive Oil (290g)
$6.95
Ritrovo Selections - Homemade Antipasto in Olive Oil (280g)
$13.95
Ritrovo Selections - Ligurian Vegetable Appetizer (270g)
$14.95
Ritrovo Selections - Mixed Olive Salad in Olive Oil (280g)
$11.95
Ritrovo Selections - Mushroom Mix in Olive Oil (280g)
$14.95
Ritrovo Selections - Oven-Dried Figs in Barolo Wine (300g)
$14.95
Ritrovo Selections - Ready-To-Eat Chickpea Appetizer w/ Olive Oil & Sage (360g)
$11.95
Ritrovo Selections - Spicy Green Olives in Olive Oil (280g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Spiritosi Amarena Cherries
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Stuffed Chili Peppers in Olive Oil (280g)
$19.95
Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Citrus Zests (6oz)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Hot Chili Pepper (6oz)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Potato (6oz)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Truffle (6oz)
$10.95
Valleverde - Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper Spread (90g)
$5.95
Valleverde - Smoked Chimichurri (214g)
$12.95
Valleverde - Smoked-Pickled Eggplant w/ Garlic (DR WT. 125g)
$12.95
Villa Jerada - Moroccan Picholine Olives (DR WT. 200g)
$5.95
Villa Jerada - Preserved Lemons (DR WT. 200g)
$6.95
Cake/Tart Baking Metal Ring 4"W x 3"H
$9.95
Cotedor - Belgian Milk Chocolate Confection (150g)
$8.95Out of stock
Cotedor - Belgian White Chocolate Confection (150g)
$8.95
The Gourmet Backing Co - Everyday Sprinkles Decorating Kit (210g)
$18.95
The Gourmet Backing Co - Naturally Colored Rainbow Sprinkles (88g)
$7.95
Mrs. Weinstein's Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Squares (2oz)
$3.95
Mrs. Weinstein's Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Squares (2oz) (Copy)
$3.95
Nunes Farms - Twist & Crack Almonds (10oz)
$9.95Out of stock
Nuts, Almonds (Twist n'Crack)
$18.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco 5 Chocolate Squares Milk+White (5oz)
$17.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Alaskan Smoaked Sea Salt Chocolate[61% Cacao] (1oz)
$3.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Black Pig Pistchio Chocolate[72% Cacao] Square (1oz)
$3.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Himalayan Salt & Toffee Chocolate[47% Cacao] Square (1oz)
$3.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Orange Blossom Espresso Chocolate[61% Cacao] Square (1oz)
$3.95
Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Peruvian Dark w/ Cacao Nibs Chocolate[72% Cacao] Square (1oz)
$3.95
Torn Ranch - Bloody Mary Cashews
$3.95
Torn Ranch - Sea Salt & Vinegar Cashews
$3.95
Beanies Barista - Americano Instant Coffee (50g)
$7.95
Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - [SEASONAL]Summer Breeze Whole Bean MEDIUM LIGHT (12oz)
$12.95Out of stock
Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - Fidalgo Gold Whole Bean MEDIUM LIGHT (12oz)
$12.95Out of stock
Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - Sunset Blend Whole Bean DARK (12oz)
$12.95Out of stock
CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack MEXI[GF, Low Carb & No Added Sugars] (4oz)
$7.95
CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack MILD[GF, Sugar Free & Keto-Friendly] (4oz)
$7.95
CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack SPICY[GF, Sugar Free & Keto-Friendly] (4oz)
$7.95
New Canaan Farms - Brazos River Blackberry Jam
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Cactus Sangria Jelly
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Cherry Preserve
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Country Apple Butter
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Cranberry Pepper Relish
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - East Texas Blueberry Jam
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Fredericksberg Peach Jam
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Peach Amaretto & Peach Jam
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Pumpkin Butter
$9.95
New Canaan Farms - Rose Hibiscus Jelly
$9.95
Savannah Bee Company - HOT Honey w/ Habanero Pepper (12oz)
$18.95
Savannah Bee Company - Orange Blossom Honey (20oz)
$24.95
Savannah Bee Company - RAW Honeycomb
$24.95
Savannah Bee Company - Tupelo Honey (20oz)
$39.95
Villa Jerada - Buckwheat Honey (16oz)
$17.95
Villa Jerada - Preserved Lemons (DR WT. 200g)
$6.95
Belle Epicurean - Olive Oil (500ml)
$29.95
DesertMiracle - Extra Virgin Olive Oil (17oz)
$21.95
Gran Mendoza Laur - Extra Virgin Olive Oil GF* (500ml)
$24.95
Ritrovo Selections - Lambrusco Red Wine Vinegar (250ml)
$13.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Aged Wood Barrel Balsamic (250ml)
$21.95Out of stock
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Aged Wood Barrel WHITE Balsamic (250ml)
$21.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Amarena Cherry Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)
$29.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Balsamic (250ml)
$34.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Citrus Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)
$29.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)
$29.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Turmeric Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)
$29.95
Ritrovo Selections - Trebbiano White Wine Vinegar (250ml)
$13.95
Posardi - Finely Chopped Tomatoes (24oz)
$10.95
Posardi - Peeled Tomatoes (28oz)
$7.95
Ritrovo Selections - 3 Cheese Polenta[Cornmeal Porridge, Dry] (250g)
$9.95
Ritrovo Selections - Abruzzese Sugo Al Pomodoro[Vegetable Pasta Sauce] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Langhe-Style Tajarin Pasta[Egg Noodles w/ White Truffle] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Arborio Rice (500g)
$9.95
Ritrovo Selections - Organic Stringozzi[Durum Wheat Square Cut Noodles] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Sugo Aal Vino Rosso[Red Wine Pasta Sauce] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Sugo Al Tartufo[Black Truffle Pasta Sauce] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Tagliatelle Rustiche[Durum Wheat Egg Noodles] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Truffle Tagliolini[Egg Noodles w/ Piedmont Truffle] (500g)
$10.95
Ritrovo Selections - Umbreicelli[Durum Wheat 'Sauce Catching' Noodles] (500g)
$10.95
Daphnis & Chloe - Oregano from Taygetus (50g)
$13.95
Daphnis & Chloe - Smoked Chili Flakes (50g)
$13.95
Flor di Maiella - Bruschetta Salt (60g)
$5.95
Flor di Maiella - Spicy Bruschetta Salt (60g)
$5.95
Villa Jerada - Aleppo Spice (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Dukkah Spice (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Kefta Rub, Moroccan Rub & Spice Blend (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Moruno Rub (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Ras El Hanour Fragrant Moroccan Spice Infusion
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Shawarma Spice (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Urfa Biber, Purple Sun Dried Pepper Flakes (50g)
$9.95
Villa Jerada - Za'atar Spice (90g)
$11.95
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.
Location
3109 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
Gallery
