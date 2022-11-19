Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belle Epicurean - East Madison St

631 Reviews

$$

3109 E Madison St

Seattle, WA 98112

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Belles Buns
Raw, Croissant Dough

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$4.00+

Drip

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Mocha

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Tumeric Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Cortado

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Two shots of espresso and a perfect dollop of foam.

Matcha

$4.75+

Steamer

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Red Bull Italian Soda

$5.75

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Fiji Water

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Beer Can

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice Bottle

$6.75Out of stock

Defense Up

$8.50Out of stock

Ruby Roots

$8.50Out of stock

Vital Berry

$8.50Out of stock

Lemonade Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

Immunity Shots

$3.50Out of stock

Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Tree Top Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Summer Lemonade

$4.75

Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$6.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Fruit Croissant

$5.50

Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Twice Bake

$6.25

Belles Buns

$3.85

Pesto Brioche

$4.50

Scones

$4.00

Jam

$0.60

Almond Fruit Tart

$7.95

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Petit Almond Tartlet

$3.50Out of stock

French Hazelnut Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Ratatouille, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Ham & Gruyere Tart

$9.25

Walla Walla Onion Tart

$9.25

Quiche Lorraine

$9.00

Quiche: Chevre

$9.00

Hard Boiled Egg & Truffle Salt

$6.25

Prosciutto Arugula Sandwich

$8.75Out of stock

Classic Oatmeal

$5.50

Blueberry Flax Oatmeal

$5.50

Apple Hazelnut Oatmeal

$5.50

Sandwiches

Turkey & Herbed Chevre

$9.75

Ham Baguette

$9.75

Roast Beef Baguette

$9.75

Veggie Baguette

$9.75

Salami Baguette

$9.75

Turkey Baguette

$9.75

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$9.75

The Gobbler

$10.25Out of stock

Mini Croissant Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Petite Muffuletta

$9.75Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Soups & Salads

Entrée Beet Salad

$14.25

Entrée Chicken Salad

$14.25

Entrée Lentil Salad

$14.25

Entrée Quinoa Salad

$14.25

Watermelon Blue Cheese Salad w/ Balsamic

$8.25Out of stock

Cucumber, Tomato, Mozzarella And Red Onion Salad W/ Red Wine Vinaigrette

$8.25

Seasonal Cucumber Salad W/ Balsamic

$14.25Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.75

Beef Pot Pie

$12.75

Turkey Pot Pie

$12.75

Ratatoullie Pot Pie

$12.75

Cookies, Bread, Chips

Large Macaron

$6.95

Crack Macaron Bag (2 for 1)

$3.00

Chips

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Shortbread

$3.25

Chocolate Turtle Pecan Bar

$4.50

Raspberry Almond Linzer Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie\Scone Bag

$9.25

Belle Freezer

Baked Gnocchi w/Sauce

$29.95

Basque Sausage & Peppers

$34.95

Beef/Traditional Lasagne

$39.95

Belles Shells

$29.95

Beef Pot Pie

$39.95

Brie en Croute

$24.95

Brioche Bun Dough Rosemary Pesto

$19.95

Eggplant Parmesan Basquaise

$39.95

Raw, Croissant Dough

$19.95

Raw, Gnocchi

Raw, Pain au Chocolate Dough

$19.95

Raw, Paparadelle Pasta

$19.95

Raw, Raspberry Croissant Dough

$19.95

Side, Brussel Sprouts

$19.95

Side, Classic Ratatouille

$19.95

Side, Glazed Carrots

$19.95

Side, Gratin

$19.95

Side, Peas

$19.95

Side, Potato

$19.95

Soup, Butternut Squash

$24.95

Soup, Chicken Chili

$24.95

Soup, Golden Broth

$24.95

Soup, Tomato Bisque

$24.95

Soup, Vegi Stew

$24.95

Soup, Wild Mushroom Bisque

$24.95

Soup, Zucchini

$24.95

Spicy Penne Mac n’Cheese

$29.95

Stuffed Shells

$29.95

Belle Mixes

Baking Mix - Buckwheat

Baking Mix - Buckwheat

$12.95Out of stock

Baking Mix - Buttermilk

$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Crepe

Baking Mix - Crepe

$12.95Out of stock

Baking Mix - Dutch Baby

$12.95Out of stock

Baking Mix - Honey Wholewheat

$12.95Out of stock
Baking Mix - Org Farmhouse

Baking Mix - Org Farmhouse

$12.95Out of stock

Baking Mix - Pate A Choux

$9.95

Cake Mix - Basque Orange

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Belgian Chocolate

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Birthday/Unicorn

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Cardamom

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Classic Yellow

$12.95

Cake Mix - Coconut

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Lemon Drizzle (SOFI Award Winning Mix!)

$12.95Out of stock

Cake Mix - Seattle Spice

$12.95

Cake Mix - Strawberries n'Cream

$12.95Out of stock

Cookie Mix - Chocolate Chip

$12.95Out of stock

Cookie Mix - French Shortbread

$12.95

Cookie Mix - Ginger Molasses

$12.95

Cookie Mix - Lavender Shortbread

$12.95

Cookie Mix - Market Oatmeal

$12.95

Cookie Mix - Sugar Cookie

$12.95

Cookie Mix - Sugar Rose Cookie

$12.95

Frosting - Original

$5.95

Frosting - Pink Raspberry

$5.95

Frosting - Seattle Spice

$5.95

Scone Mix - Blueberry

$8.95

Scone Mix - Lavender

$8.95

Scone Mix - Vanilla

$8.95

Scratch Cobbler Biscuit Mix - Vanilla Sea Salt

$8.95

Grocery

Abruzzese Sugo Al Pomodoro

$9.95

AVO Artichokes

$14.95

AVO Vegetable Mix

$8.95

Brie

$8.00

Celery2

$9.95

Cheese Snack Pack

$7.50

Chermoula Spread

$9.95

Cherry Compote

$8.50

Coffee Beans Fildalgo Gold

$12.95

Coffee Beans Seasonal

$12.95

Croxetti Pasta

$11.95

Due Formaggi Sugo Al Pomodoro

$9.95

Fresh & Zesty Salt

$4.95

Fusilli Pasta

$11.95

Honey Bars

$2.50

Hot Pepper 100% Italian

$9.95

Lasagna Squares

$8.00

Ligurian Basil Pesto

$12.95

Moroccan Pitted Picholine Green Olive

$5.95

Naturally Smoked Organic Rice

$9.95

Noble Maple Syrup

$29.95

Nuts, Almonds (Twist n'Crack)

$18.95

Olive Oil

$18.00

Olive Salad

$8.50

Pappardelle

$9.95

Pesto Rosso

$12.95

Preserved Lemons

$5.95

Prosciutto

$10.00

Puttanesca Sugo Al Pomodoro

$9.95

Really Garlicky Salt

$4.95

Rose cordial

$17.95

San Pelligrino Blood Orange

$11.95

San Pelligrino Limonata

$11.95

Smoked Sea Salt

$4.95

Sprinkles Chocolate Shavings

$8.95

Sprinkles Green

$5.95

Sprinkles Lavender Ice Sugar

$8.95

Sprinkles Non Pareils Pink

$5.95

Sprinkles Non Pareils Purple

$5.95

Sprinkles Non Pareils Yellow

$5.95

Sprinkles Pastel Dots

$8.95

Sugo Ai Fragioli

$9.95

Sugo Ai Porcini

$9.95

Sugo Al Tartufo

$9.95

Sugo Al Vino Rosso

$9.95

Tagiatelle Rustich

$9.95

Tarallini, Al Finocchio

$12.00

Trofiette Pasta

$11.95

Truffle And Salt Mini Pack

$1.95

Tuna w/ Chili Pepper

$10.95

Tuna w/ Potatoes

$10.95Out of stock

Tuna w/ Truffle

$15.95

White Polenta with Truffle

$9.95

Cooperativa Agricola Colli Etruschi

$14.95

Alba White Truffle Oil

$19.95

Puro Tartufo

$19.95

Wild Sicilian Fennel Seed

$14.95

Spicy Green Olives

$7.95

Grissini Bread Sticks

$11.95

Les Terroirs De Marrakech

$19.95

Tahini

$9.95

Tarallini al Pecorino

$12.95

Salted Capers

$14.95

Lambrusco Red Wine Vinegar

$13.95

Trebbiano White Wine Vinegar

$13.95

Organic Citrus Balsamic Vinegar

$24.95

Organic Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar

$24.95

Organic Amarena Cherry Balsamic

$24.95

Dessert Miracle

$24.95

Market

Hellenic Farms - Greek Green Olives Whole (360g)

$12.95

Hellenic Farms - Greek Red Roasted Peppers (465g)

$11.95

Hellenic Farms - Whole Greek Kalamata Olives (360g)

$7.95

Navarino Icons - Crushed Roasted Eggplant Dip (500g)

$18.95

Navarino Icons - Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Dip (500g)

$18.95

Navarino Icons - Tomato Sauce w/ Feta Cheese (360g)

$18.95

Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL 'Bella Di Cerignola' Olives in Brine (290g)

$6.95

Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL Artichokes Hearts "Romana Style" in Olive Oil (290g)

$9.95

Ritrovo Selections - AVOSRL Lampascioni w/ Herbs in Olive Oil (290g)

$6.95

Ritrovo Selections - Homemade Antipasto in Olive Oil (280g)

$13.95

Ritrovo Selections - Ligurian Vegetable Appetizer (270g)

$14.95

Ritrovo Selections - Mixed Olive Salad in Olive Oil (280g)

$11.95

Ritrovo Selections - Mushroom Mix in Olive Oil (280g)

$14.95

Ritrovo Selections - Oven-Dried Figs in Barolo Wine (300g)

$14.95

Ritrovo Selections - Ready-To-Eat Chickpea Appetizer w/ Olive Oil & Sage (360g)

$11.95

Ritrovo Selections - Spicy Green Olives in Olive Oil (280g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Spiritosi Amarena Cherries

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Stuffed Chili Peppers in Olive Oil (280g)

$19.95

Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Citrus Zests (6oz)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Hot Chili Pepper (6oz)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Potato (6oz)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil w/ Truffle (6oz)

$10.95

Valleverde - Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper Spread (90g)

$5.95

Valleverde - Smoked Chimichurri (214g)

$12.95

Valleverde - Smoked-Pickled Eggplant w/ Garlic (DR WT. 125g)

$12.95

Villa Jerada - Moroccan Picholine Olives (DR WT. 200g)

$5.95

Villa Jerada - Preserved Lemons (DR WT. 200g)

$6.95

Cake/Tart Baking Metal Ring 4"W x 3"H

$9.95

Cotedor - Belgian Milk Chocolate Confection (150g)

$8.95Out of stock

Cotedor - Belgian White Chocolate Confection (150g)

$8.95

The Gourmet Backing Co - Everyday Sprinkles Decorating Kit (210g)

$18.95

The Gourmet Backing Co - Naturally Colored Rainbow Sprinkles (88g)

$7.95

Mrs. Weinstein's Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Squares (2oz)

$3.95

Mrs. Weinstein's Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Squares (2oz) (Copy)

$3.95

Nunes Farms - Twist & Crack Almonds (10oz)

$9.95Out of stock

Nuts, Almonds (Twist n'Crack)

$18.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco 5 Chocolate Squares Milk+White (5oz)

$17.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Alaskan Smoaked Sea Salt Chocolate[61% Cacao] (1oz)

$3.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Black Pig Pistchio Chocolate[72% Cacao] Square (1oz)

$3.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Himalayan Salt & Toffee Chocolate[47% Cacao] Square (1oz)

$3.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Orange Blossom Espresso Chocolate[61% Cacao] Square (1oz)

$3.95

Seattle Chocolate Company - jcoco Peruvian Dark w/ Cacao Nibs Chocolate[72% Cacao] Square (1oz)

$3.95

Torn Ranch - Bloody Mary Cashews

$3.95

Torn Ranch - Sea Salt & Vinegar Cashews

$3.95

Beanies Barista - Americano Instant Coffee (50g)

$7.95

Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - [SEASONAL]Summer Breeze Whole Bean MEDIUM LIGHT (12oz)

$12.95Out of stock

Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - Fidalgo Gold Whole Bean MEDIUM LIGHT (12oz)

$12.95Out of stock

Fidalgo Coffee Roasters - Sunset Blend Whole Bean DARK (12oz)

$12.95Out of stock

CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack MEXI[GF, Low Carb & No Added Sugars] (4oz)

$7.95

CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack MILD[GF, Sugar Free & Keto-Friendly] (4oz)

$7.95

CHEDZ - Premium Cheese Snack SPICY[GF, Sugar Free & Keto-Friendly] (4oz)

$7.95

New Canaan Farms - Brazos River Blackberry Jam

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Cactus Sangria Jelly

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Cherry Preserve

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Country Apple Butter

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Cranberry Pepper Relish

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - East Texas Blueberry Jam

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Fredericksberg Peach Jam

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Peach Amaretto & Peach Jam

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Pumpkin Butter

$9.95

New Canaan Farms - Rose Hibiscus Jelly

$9.95

Savannah Bee Company - HOT Honey w/ Habanero Pepper (12oz)

$18.95

Savannah Bee Company - Orange Blossom Honey (20oz)

$24.95

Savannah Bee Company - RAW Honeycomb

$24.95

Savannah Bee Company - Tupelo Honey (20oz)

$39.95

Villa Jerada - Buckwheat Honey (16oz)

$17.95

Villa Jerada - Preserved Lemons (DR WT. 200g)

$6.95

Belle Epicurean - Olive Oil (500ml)

$29.95

DesertMiracle - Extra Virgin Olive Oil (17oz)

$21.95

Gran Mendoza Laur - Extra Virgin Olive Oil GF* (500ml)

$24.95

Ritrovo Selections - Lambrusco Red Wine Vinegar (250ml)

$13.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Aged Wood Barrel Balsamic (250ml)

$21.95Out of stock

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Aged Wood Barrel WHITE Balsamic (250ml)

$21.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Amarena Cherry Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)

$29.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Balsamic (250ml)

$34.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Citrus Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)

$29.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)

$29.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Turmeric Balsamic Vinegar (200ml)

$29.95

Ritrovo Selections - Trebbiano White Wine Vinegar (250ml)

$13.95

Posardi - Finely Chopped Tomatoes (24oz)

$10.95

Posardi - Peeled Tomatoes (28oz)

$7.95

Ritrovo Selections - 3 Cheese Polenta[Cornmeal Porridge, Dry] (250g)

$9.95

Ritrovo Selections - Abruzzese Sugo Al Pomodoro[Vegetable Pasta Sauce] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Langhe-Style Tajarin Pasta[Egg Noodles w/ White Truffle] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Arborio Rice (500g)

$9.95

Ritrovo Selections - Organic Stringozzi[Durum Wheat Square Cut Noodles] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Sugo Aal Vino Rosso[Red Wine Pasta Sauce] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Sugo Al Tartufo[Black Truffle Pasta Sauce] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Tagliatelle Rustiche[Durum Wheat Egg Noodles] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Truffle Tagliolini[Egg Noodles w/ Piedmont Truffle] (500g)

$10.95

Ritrovo Selections - Umbreicelli[Durum Wheat 'Sauce Catching' Noodles] (500g)

$10.95

Daphnis & Chloe - Oregano from Taygetus (50g)

$13.95

Daphnis & Chloe - Smoked Chili Flakes (50g)

$13.95

Flor di Maiella - Bruschetta Salt (60g)

$5.95

Flor di Maiella - Spicy Bruschetta Salt (60g)

$5.95

Villa Jerada - Aleppo Spice (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Dukkah Spice (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Kefta Rub, Moroccan Rub & Spice Blend (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Moruno Rub (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Ras El Hanour Fragrant Moroccan Spice Infusion

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Shawarma Spice (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Urfa Biber, Purple Sun Dried Pepper Flakes (50g)

$9.95

Villa Jerada - Za'atar Spice (90g)

$11.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.

Website

Location

3109 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

