Bellota Boulder

4580 Broadway

Boulder, CO 80304

Shrimp Taco
Costra De Ribeye Taco
Carnitas Taco

Botanas

House Salsas & Chips

$8.00

3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lime. served with corn tortilla chips.

Queso Fundido

$12.00

crisp, melted chihuahua, asadero and oaxaca cheese. served with pickled onions and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Esquites

$10.00

white corn, crema, lime, aioli, cotija cheese

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$15.00

crisp corn tortilla topped with ahi tuna, avocado pesto, salsa macha, peanuts, onion and cilantro

Venomous Bean Dip

$8.00

black refried beans with carnitas fat, cotija cheese, chipotle and pickled onions. served with corn tortilla chips.

Wild Thing Fries

$10.00

Sweet potato fries, carnitas, cotija, lime, onion, cilantro, and habanero powder

Red Potatoes

$7.00

Red potatoes, Pibil Jus, lime, xni-pec, cotija

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

pork, onion, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol. served on a corn tortilla.

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$5.00

pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.

Costra De Ribeye Taco

$7.00

sliced ribeye, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. served on a crisp flour tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

shrimp marinated in butter, tomatoes, onions and chipotle. served with chihuahua cheese on a crisp flour tortilla.

Mushroom Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.

Panela Cheese

$5.00

Panela cheese, salsa macha {contains nuts}, lime cured onions

Taco Flight

$35.00

One of each of our tacos. Dine in only.

Soups & Salads

Mexican Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, morita pepper, cotija cheese, lime, seasoned croutons

Entree

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.

Chile Relleno

$17.00

deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, epazote, onion, cotija cheese and served with a charred tomato sauce

Torta Al Pastor

$14.00

torta sandwich with pork, guacamole, chipotle mayo, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, arbol salsa - served with refried beans and Mexican rice

Torta de Cochinita

$14.00

torta sandwich with choice of Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas, or Barbacoa. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Sides

Mexican Rice

$5.00

white rice with house spices

Refried Beans

$5.00

black beans, chipotle, cotija cheese

Side Of Salsa Morita

$2.00

Side Of Salsa Verde

$2.00

Flour Tortilla (1)

$1.00

1 Flour Tortilla

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

3 corn tortillas

Rice and Beans

$5.00

smaller portions of our Mexican rice and refried beans

Side Of Salsa Chili De Arbol

$2.00
Broccoli

$7.00

Wood fired broccoli tossed with fresh lime juice and cotija cheese. Served with a roasted serrano aioli.

Crema

$2.00

Jalapeno Cilantro Vinaigerette

$1.00

SD Carnitas

$4.00

SD Barbacoa

$4.00

SD Cochinita

$4.00

SD Mole

$5.00

SD Chorizo

$4.00

Pint o Salsa de Morita

$12.00

Pint o Salsa Verde

$12.00

Pint o Chile de Arbol

$12.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

5 pcs with cinnamon sugar. served with 3 dipping sauces - Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche and pineapple marmalade

Carlota

$6.00

lime pudding, whipped cream, Mexican cookies, lime zest

House Cocktails

Margarita

arette blanco tequila, house orange liqueur, lime, agave, salted rim

Paloma

$10.00

cimmaron reposado tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave

Spanish Daisy

$14.00

suerte reposado tequila, amaro montenegro, licor 43, lime, agave, angostura bitters

Ginger's Lost Island

$14.00

del maguey vida mezcal, milagro reposado tequila, domaine de canton, lime, cinnamon, cardamom agave

Zona Rosa

$14.00

Michelada

$10.00

Gran Margarita de Caballeros

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

12 oz - milagro blanco tequila, house orange liqueur, agave, lime

Rumchata

$13.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Best Day Kolsch ** NA

$8.00

Wine BTG

Red

$9.00

White

$9.00

Sparkling Wine

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.00

house made sweet hibiscus water

House Limeade

$3.00

Hibiscus Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Hibiscus Refill

$1.00

House Limeade Refill

$1.00

Palmer Refill

$1.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Jarritos Agua Mineral

$4.00

OJ

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Rehydrator

$10.00

Non Alcoholic - Honey aloe, cranberry, agave, lime, grenadine

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Spanish for Acorn, Bellota taps into a shared culture and heritage to bring a menu of lively regional Mexican dishes deeply rooted in tradition and steeped in custom. Our a-la-carte menu features family-style dishes, regionally inspired tacos, a half-dozen house made salsas and numerous offerings that take advantage of the wood-fired oven. The food is complemented with an agave-based bar program including Mexican cocktails that go beyond the margarita.

4580 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

