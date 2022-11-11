Restaurant header imageView gallery

BeneBlends 558 Junction Road

review star

No reviews yet

558 Junction Road

Madison, WI 53717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CPB BOWL
Orange Sherbert BOWL
Pumpkin Cheesecake BOWL

T-Shirt

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X-Large

$15.00

XX-Large

$15.00

XXX-Large

$15.00

Granola

Maple Pecan

$10.00

Golden Almond

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Cashew

$10.00

Maple Oats

$10.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Tango Twist

$6.00+

Going Green

$6.00+

Apple & Ginger

$6.00+

Celery Juice

$6.00+

BYO

$6.00+

Up to 4 fresh fruits and or veggies

Smoothies

Green Team SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Berry Blast SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Mint Chocolate Chip SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

PB&J SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Glowing Gem SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

The Energizer SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Blueberry Pie SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Orange Sherbet SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Sun Bum SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Tropical Acai SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Blue Skies SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

CPB SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Classic Acai SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Pink Pitaya SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

BYO

$7.00+

Bowls

Blueberry Pie BOWL

$12.00

base: blueberries, banana, oats, plant-based van. protein, cinnamon, almond milk toppings: chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, dried mulberries, almond butter

Orange Sherbert BOWL

$12.00

base: orange, mango, banana, plant-based van. protein, strawberries, almond milk toppings: golden granola, fresh fruit, goji berries, hemp hearts

Blue Skies BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut milk toppings: golden granola, fresh fruit, coconut flakes, almond butter

Pink Pitaya BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, pitaya, strawberries, oat milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, dried mulberries, coconut flakes

CPB BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, plant-based choc. protein, peanut butter, almond milk toppings: chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, cacao nibs, peanut butter

Sun Bum BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, mango, agave, coconut milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, coconut shreds, almond butter

Classic Acai BOWL

$12.00

base: acai, blueberries, strawberries, mango, almond milk toppings: maple pecan granola, fresh fruit, hemp hearts

Tropical Acai BOWL

$12.00

base: acai, banana, mango, pineapple, coconut milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, coconut flakes, almond butter

Build Your Own BOWL

$12.00

Choose up to 3 base items and 3 toppings

Green Team BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, avocado, kale, agave, coconut milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, coconut flakes

Berry Blast BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, almond milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, hemp hearts

Mint Chocolate Chip BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, cacao nibs, mint leaves, plant-based choc. protein, almond milk toppings: dark chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, cacao nibs

PB&J BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, blueberries, strawberries, peanut butter, almond milk toppings: maple pecan granola, fresh fruit, peanut butter, cacao nibs

Glowing Gem BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, pitaya, raspberries, strawberries, agave, coconut milk toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, coconut shreds

The Energizer BOWL

$12.00

base: banana, dates, cinnamon, vanilla protein, coffee toppings: dark chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, hemp hearts, almond butter

Protein Bites

PB Cinnamon

$5.00

An addicting combo of peanut butter & cinnamon! Fair warning--once you give 'em a try, you'll be hooked!

Cashew Cream

$5.00

Our take on healthy cookie dough! Our house-made cashew cream combined with oats, house-made date caramel, and dark chocolate chips (no sugar added!).

BULK

$30.00

Buy our protein bites in bulk! A week's worth of bites: 30 bites for $30. Our bites will stay good in your fridge for up to two weeks. Bulk orders can be picked up Sundays after 12 pm and anytime Monday.

Dark Chocolate Cashew Cream

$5.00

Our take on a healthy brownie bite! House-made dark chocolate cashew cream, house-made date caramel, & oats.

Iced coffee

Iced coffee

$2.00+

Bowls

Pumpkin Spice Bowl

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake BOWL

$12.00

Caramel Apple BOWL

$12.00

Smoothies

Pumpkin Spice SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Caramel Apple SMOOTHIE

$7.00+

Bowl

Halloween Bowl

Halloween Bowl

$12.00

Halloween Special! Available until EOD Halloween! Banana, pitaya, spirulina, almond milk.

Smoothie

Halloween Smoothie

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

At BeneBlends, you’ll know exactly what goes into each of our unique and freshly blended bowls, smoothies, and juices. No hidden ingredients, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors - giving you a better blend, at BeneBlends.

Location

558 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
9ad06fd9-2069-4f5a-b5f1-936b4a13140e image
BeneBlends image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eno Vino West Side
orange starNo Reviews
601 Junction Road Madison, WI 53717
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Madison - Junction Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
306 Junction Rd. Madison, WI 53717
View restaurantnext
Forage Kitchen West Madison - 8430 old sauk road
orange starNo Reviews
8430 old sauk road middleton, WI 53562
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Madison - Commerce Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
462 Commerce Drive, STE B Madison, WI 53719
View restaurantnext
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
1262 John Q Hammons Drive Madison, WI 53717
View restaurantnext
Sa-Bai Thong
orange star3.7 • 233
6802 Odana Rd Madison, WI 53719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston