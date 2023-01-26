Main picView gallery

Beverly Bar 434 North Camden Drive

review star

No reviews yet

434 North Camden Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Bites

Pickle plate

$5.00

Pickled Eggs

$6.00

House Flatbread & Hummus

$6.00

Hot Nuts

$6.00

House Potatoes chips

$8.00

Cold

Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

$25.00

Salmon Crudo

$25.00

Happy Endings

Napoleon

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

BIG SCOOP VANILLA ice cream

$5.00

Ice cream

$5.00

Pear Tart

$8.00

Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Hot

Seared Branzino

$23.00

Bone Marrow

$25.00

Leafy

CEASAR SALAD

$15.00

WALDORF

$18.00

THE MEDITERRANEAN

$18.00

KALE SALAD

$18.00

On The Side

Dirty Asparagus

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Parsnip & Sunchoke

$17.00

Blistered Shishitos

$11.00

Tallow Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Mac & Cheese Truffle

$15.00

Mac & Cheese Spicy

$14.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Shiitake Truffle Pizza

$25.00

Wagyu Pizza

$27.00

Between The Bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Beverly Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Kosher Burger

$23.00

Daily Specials

$16 Special

$16.00

$12 Special

$12.00

Cocktails

Shameless Flirt

$17.00

Green With Envy

$17.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$17.00

Modern Gentleman

$17.00

Japanese Penicillin

$17.00

Pucker Up

$17.00

The Beverly Mojito

$17.00

Beerly Beloved

$17.00

The Anthony

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Paloma

$17.00

French 75

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Penicillin

$17.00

Wines

PINOT NOIR Davis Bynum

$16.00+

PINOT NOIR Theresa Noelle

$75.00

PINOT NOIR Enroute

$25.00+

TEMPRANILLO The Fableist

$43.00

MALBEC Antigal Uno

$43.00

SYRAH Charles Smith "Boom Boom"

$50.00

BORDEAUX BLEND B&G Chateau Magnol

$17.00+

ZINFANDEL Paul Dolan

$47.00

ZINFANDEL, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SYRAH Prisoner

$22.00+

SANGIOVESE, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SYRAH Branco tres Rossi

$46.00

SANGIOVESE, CABERNET SAUVIGNON Antinori Tignanello

$300.00

SANGIOVESE SAUVIGNON Antinori “Il Bruciato”

$18.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Serial

$13.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Simi

$18.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Joseph Phelps

$190.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Far Niente

$345.00

MERLOT, CABERNET SAUVIGNON Gaja "Magari"

$169.00

PORTO Sandeman Reserve Tawny

$9.00+

PINOT GRIGIO Il Masso

$11.00+

PINOT GRIGIO Jermann

$58.00

ORANGE WINE OF PINOT GRIGIO Sun Goddess

$50.00

ALBARINO Mar de Frades

$16.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC Dashwood

$9.00+

MOSCATO Candoni

$11.00+

CHABLIS Droudin Vaudon

$21.00+

CHARDONNAY Chalk Hill

$12.00+

CHARDONNAY Patz & Hall

$18.00+

CHARDONNAY Far Niente

$185.00

ROSÉ Whispering Angel

$15.00+

ROSÉ PINOT GRIS BLANC Gerard Bertrand

$50.00

SPARKLING WINE Veuve du Vernay

$10.00+

PROSECCO Mionetto "Valdobbiadene"

$12.00+

SPARKLING ROSE Unshackled

$14.00+

CHAMPAGNE Nicolas Feuillatte

$65.00

CHAMPAGNE Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$126.00

Beers

Guinness

$12.00

Peroni

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA

$10.00

Asahi

$9.00

Chimay

$12.00

Almanac Love Hazy IPA

$9.00

Low Coast Downtown Brown

$7.00

Alagash White

$8.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00

Menabra Amber

$9.00

Bourbon

KNOB Creek

$15.00

MAKERS mark

$14.00

BULLEIT Bourbon

$12.00

BULLEIT Rye

$11.00

JIM BEAM Bourbon

$14.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY

$18.00

ELIJAH Craig Small Batch

$13.00

JEFFERSON SMALL Batch

$14.00

Cognac

DÜsse Cognac VSOP

$16.00

HENNESSY Cognac VS

$19.00

HENNESSY Cognac Privalage

$20.00

Cordials

CHARTREUSE Green

$10.00

CHARTREUSE Yellow,

$24.00

CINAZNO Vermouth dry

CINAZNO Vermouth sweet,

CRÈME De Cassis

MALIBU Rum

$11.00

MIDORI Melon

$8.00

PERNOD

$1,300.00

PIMMS Cup

$10.00

ST GERMAIN Liq

$10.00

TRIPLE SEC

BAILEYS Irish Cream

$11.00

CAMPARI Aperitiivo

$11.00

ANTICA SAMBUCA

$13.00

APEROL APERITIVO

$11.00

FERRAND Dry Curacao

$13.00

FRANGELICO

$13.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

Gin

AMASS Dry Gin

$17.00

BARR HILL Res TOM KAT

$16.00

BEEFEATER Gin,

$13.00

BOMBAY Dry Gin

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE Gin

$13.00

GRAY Whale Gin

$14.00

MULLHOLLAND Gin

$18.00

SILENT POOL

$16.00

SIPSMITH Dry gin,

$14.00

AVATION GIN

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Beluga Noble

$13.00

Loft & Bear

$14.00

Sky

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$11.00

Ciroc

Crater Lake

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Gordons

$8.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Botanist

$11.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$16.00

Aviation

$17.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

St George Botanovire

$14.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Old Monk

$9.00

Flora DeCano gold rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casa Noble

$11.00

Corazon Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Xo Café

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Forteleza Repo

$20.00

Vida Mezcal

$19.00

Los Vecinos

$18.00

Los Vecino Tobala

$21.00

El Jimador

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Builet Rye

$14.00

Buillet Bourbon

$11.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Blantons

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Tempelton Rye

$9.00

Riptide Rye

$13.00

High West Double RYE

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 YR

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniel’s

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Eh Taylor SmallBatch

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye whiskey

$23.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$25.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$58.00

Laphroiag 10 YR

$17.00

Macallen12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Oban 14

$23.00

Lagavulin 16

$26.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Fernet Blanca

$9.00

Antica Sweet Vermouth's

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Aperol

$7.00

Kalua

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Whistle Pig Back Borbon

$16.00

Old Forester StraightBourbon

$7.00

Blantons Single Barrel

$16.00

HATOZAKI WHSKY Small Batch

$15.00

KAIYO The Oak” single

$22.00

KAIYO WHS MIZARANO OAK43%

$24.00

KAIYO WHS MIZUNARA OAK

$36.00

KAIYO WHS The Kurt’

$17.00

KAIYO WHS The Peated”

$23.00

KAIYO WHS The Sherry’

$34.00

NIKKA COFFEY Grain

$18.00

SHIBUI WHISKEY grain,select

$12.00

SUNTURY WHSKY , Yamasaki

$27.00

HIBIKI WHSKY Harmony

$39.00

SUNTORY WHSK toki

$10.00

MITCHERS SGL,BarrelRye

$19.00

LAWS WHS straight rye

$22.00

HORSE SLIDERSmallBatch

$23.00

HORSE Soldier StraightBourbon

$11.00

THE DALMORE 12Y

$28.00

THE DALMORE 15 Y

$62.00

THE DALMORE 18 Y

$98.00

THE BALVENIE Doublewood

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12 yr

$14.00

MCALLENS DOUBLECASK 15yr

$29.00

MCALLENS SHERRY OAK 12 yr

$22.00

MITCHERS SmallBatchamerican

$18.00

LAWS WHSKY Straightwheatblonde

$28.00

REMY Martin VSOP Cognac

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended

$12.00

Mezcal

DEL Maguey Mez

$18.00

CASAMIGOS Mezcal Joven

$22.00

EL SILENCIO Mezcal

$16.00

Mixers bottles

FeverTree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Yuzu

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$4.00

Rum

CAPT Morgan Spiced Rum

$12.00

APPLETON Rum 12 yr

$18.00

BACARDI Rum

$14.00

THE REAl MCOY , 5 yr

$13.00

GOSLINGS BLK SEAL

$15.00

DIPLOMATICO Reserve EXclusive

$15.00

Scotch

CHIVAS Regal, 12 yr

$13.00

DEWARS Blended 12 yr

$13.00

MORTLACH green Brier WHSKY

$13.00

Single Malt

LAGAVULIN SGL Malt

$24.00

MORTLACH SG malt

$21.00

OBAN SG Malt 14 yr

$24.00

LAPHROIG 10 yr SGL Malt

$14.00

Tequila

818 TEQ Repo

$70.00

AVION, Teq Anjeo RESV

$34.00

CALAROSA Teq Anjeo

$18.00

CALIROSA TEQ Anejo

$18.00

CASA AZUL TEQ Gold,

$110.00

CASA DEL SOL Teq Repo

$15.00

CASA DEL SOL, Anejo

$41.00

CASA DRAGONES Teq Jovan

$124.00

CASA DRAGONES Teq Repo

$28.00

CASA DRSGONES Anjeo

$41.00

CASA NOBLE Teq Blanco

$21.00

CASA NOBLE Teq Repo

$22.00

CASAMIGOS Blanco,

$21.00

CASAMIGOS Teq eta Anjeo

$43.00

CASAMIGOS Teq Repo

$19.00

CINCORO Teq Gold

$84.00

CLASE AZUL Teq ,Anejo

$119.00

CLASE AZUL TEQ Ulltra

$444.00

CLASE AZUL, Teq REPO

$27.00

CODIGO 1530 TEQ, Anjeo

$30.00

DOn FULANO Anjeo

$13.00

DON FULANO blanco

$13.00

DON FULANO IMP

$39.00

DON FULANO Repo

$13.00

DON JULIO 1942

$65.00

DON Julio Teq Anjeo

$16.00

DON JULIO TEQ Blanco

$22.00

EIGHT RESERVE Teq Anejo

$42.00

EL CHRISTINO Silver Teq

$12.00

EL CRISTIANO EXTRA Anjeo

$28.00

EL TESORO Repo

$25.00

EL TESORO Teq Blanco

$13.00

JAJA Teq Repo

$12.00

JAJA Tequila Blanco

$12.00

JURA 10 yr

$11.00

KOMOS TEQ Repo Rosa

$25.00

KOSMOS Anjeo , CRISTALNIO

$25.00

LOBOS 1707 Mezcal Artensal

$14.00

MADRE Mezcal Spain

$16.00

PATRON TEQ, El Alto

$35.00

REAL DEL VALLE Teq Blanco

$7.00

TEQILA OCHO Reposado

$13.00

TEQULA OCHO Plata

$11.00

TEQULIA FORTALIZA , Reposado Winter Blend

$26.00

MI CAMPO Teq Repo

$8.00

CORDIGO 1530 Teq Anjeo

$30.00

Vodka

ABSOLUTE ELYX

$17.00

BELVEDERE Vodka

$15.00

GREY GOOSE Vodka

$17.00

CRATER LAKE

$14.00

BELUGA noble Russian

$15.00

GREy GOOSE martini

$23.00

BELEVEDERE Martini

$22.00

ABSOLUTE ELYX Martini

$23.00

BELUGA Noble Martini

$22.00

Whiskey

JOHNNIE Walk BLK

$13.00

JOHNNIE Walk Blue

$99.00

JOHNNIE Walker Gold

$17.00

HIGH WEST WHSKY Praire

$9.00

NELSONS Green Brier whiskey

$10.00

HIGH WEST Double Rye

$16.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

Bottles/Cans

Corona

$8.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Ashai Japanese Beer

$9.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Cigar City Jai Alia IPA

$8.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$7.00

Avery White Rascal

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Mamma Little Yella PILS

$9.00

Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA

$8.00

LOST COAST Downtown Brown

$7.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$8.00

NORTH COAST SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$8.00

MENABREA Amber

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$5.00

Aqua Fina Water (25.3 oz)

$8.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

OJ

$7.00

COFFEE/TEA

Cappuccino La Colombe

$6.00

Espresso La Colombe

$3.50

Double Espresso La Colombe

$5.00

Americano La Colombe

$4.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Creamy Earl Grey

$7.00

Latte La Colombe

$6.00

Water/Sparkling

Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Voss Large still

$8.00

Happy Hour Beers

HH Draft Guinness

$7.00

HH Draft Ashai

$6.00

HH Draft Peroni

$7.00

HH Draft LAGUNITAS

$7.00

HH Draft CHIMEY

$8.00

HH Draft JuneShine Kamboocha

$7.00

HH Corona

$6.00

HH Budweiser

$5.00

HH Ashai Japanese Beer

$7.00

HH Heineken

$6.00

HH Stella Artois

$6.00

HH Dos Equis

$6.00

HH Cigar City Jai Alia IPA

$6.00

HH Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

HH Love HAZY IPA

$7.00

HH Guinness Draft

$6.00

HH Mamma Little Yella PILS

$7.00

HH Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA

$6.00

Social Hours Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, pasa robles, Serial

$9.00

Happy Hour food

Happy Hour Nuts

$3.00

Happy Hour Pickles

$3.00

Happy Hour Flatbread

$3.00

Happy Hour Fries Fries

$4.00

Beef Sliders 2

$9.00

Chicken Sliders 2

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

434 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

