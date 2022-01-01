Judi's Deli imageView gallery

Classic Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$17.95

1/2 Sandwich & Salad, Drink

$17.95

Hot Corned Beef

$16.95

Hot Pastrami

$16.95

Hot Brisket

$16.95

Smoked Ham

$15.95

Roast Beef

$16.95

Turkey Breast

$15.95

Club Sandwich

$17.95

Turkey Pastrami

$16.95

Chicken Breast

$16.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Tuna No Mayo Sandwich

$15.95

Kosher Salami

$15.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

B.L.T

$16.95

Fresh Veggie

$15.95

Avocado & Swiss

$15.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$15.95

1/2 Sandwich ONLY

$12.25

Salads

Half Salad & Soup

$17.95

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.95

Mixed Baby Greens

$15.95

Greek Salad

$15.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Chopped Salad

$16.95

Chef Salad

$16.95

Chicken Chow Salad

$16.95

Santa Fe Salad

$16.95

Two Scoop Salad

$16.95

Three Scoop Salad

$17.95

Four Scoop Salad

$18.95

Small Garden Salad

$12.75

Wraps

1/2 Wrap & Soup

$17.95

1/2 Wrap, Salad, & Drink

$17.95

Mini Wraps

$12.25

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$16.95

California Wrap

$16.95

Club Wrap

$17.95

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$15.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$15.95

Original Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Fresh Veggies Wrap

$15.95

Falafel Wrap

$15.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

El Torito Wrap

$16.95

Chinese Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Soups

Pint Vegetable

$9.25

Pint Lentil

$9.25

Pint Split Pea

$9.25

Pint Butternut Squash

$9.25

Pint Chicken Noodle

$9.25

Pint Chicken Rice

$9.25

Pint Matzo Ball

$9.25

Pint Matzo Rice

$9.25

Pint Matzo Noodle

$9.25

Quart Vegetable

$13.95

Quart Lentil

$13.95

Quart Split Pea

$13.95

Quart Butternut Squash

$13.95

Quart Chicken Noodle

$13.95

Quart Chicken Rice

$13.95

Quart Matzo Ball

$13.95

Quart Matzo Rice

$13.95

Quart Matzo Noodle

$13.95

Matza Ball OTS

$6.00

Melts

Tuna Melt

$17.95

Turkey Melt

$17.95

Reuben - Corned Beef

$17.95

Reuben - Pastrami

$17.95

Ham and Cheese Melt

$17.95

Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$17.95

Quesadillas

Chicken, Avocado & Cheddar

$14.95

3 Cheese

$14.95

Tomato, Avocado & Mozzarella

$14.95

Tuna, Avocado & Cheddar

$14.95

Chicken, Avocado & Feta

$14.95

Grilled Vegetables, Chicken & Goat Cheese

$16.95

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Veggie Teriyaki

$14.95

Cranberry Brown Rice

$14.95

Salmon Special

$20.95

Fajita Burrito

$17.95

Salads By The Pint

Artichoke Salad Scoop

$5.25

Avocado Salad Scoop

$5.25

Cucumber Dill Scoop

$5.25

Eggplant Teriyaki Scoop

$5.25

Tomato Mozz Scoop

$5.25

Tabouli Scoop

$3.25

Coleslaw Scoop

$3.25

Potato Salad Scoop

$3.25

Macaroni Salad Scoop

$3.25

Cottage Cheese Scoop

$4.00

Greek Salad Scoop

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Scoop

$3.75

Israeli Salad Scoop

$3.75

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.25

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.25

Tuna NO Mayo Scoop

$5.25

Hummus Scoop

$3.25

Egg Salad Scoop

$5.25

Baba Ganoush Scoop

$3.25

BBQ Eggplant Scoop

$3.25

Vegetable Scoop

$3.25

Artichoke Salad 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Avocado Salad 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Cucumber Dill 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Eggplant Teriyaki 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Tomato Mozz 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Tabouli 1/2 Pint

$4.75

Coleslaw 1/2 Pint

$4.75

Potato Salad 1/2 Pint

$4.75

Macaroni Salad 1/2 Pint

$4.75

Cottage Cheese 1/2 Pint

$4.75

Greek Salad 1/2 Pint

$5.75

Fresh Fruit 1/2 Pint

$5.75

Israeli Salad 1/2 Pint

$5.75

Chicken Salad 1/2 Pint

$9.95

Tuna Salad 1/2 Pint

$9.95

Tuna NO Mayo 1/2 Pint

$9.95

Hummus 1/2 Pint

$6.50

Egg Salad 1/2 Pint

$9.95

Baba Ganoush 1/2 Pint

$6.50

BBQ Eggplant 1/2 Pint

$6.50

Vegetable 1//2 Pint

$6.50

Artichoke Salad Pint

$13.95

Avocado Salad Pint

$13.95

Cucumber Dill Pint

$13.95

Eggplant Teriyaki Pint

$13.95

Tomato Mozz Pint

$13.95

Tabouli Pint

$7.95

Coleslaw Pint

$7.95

Potato Salad Pint

$7.95

Macaroni Salad Pint

$7.95

Cottage Cheese Pint

$7.95

Greek Salad Pint

$8.25

Fresh Fruit Pint

$8.25

Israeli Salad Pint

$8.25

Chicken Salad Pint

$17.95

Tuna Salad Pint

$17.95

Tuna NO Mayo Pint

$17.95

Hummus Pint

$10.50

Egg Salad Pint

$17.95

Baba Ganoush Pint

$10.50

BBQ Eggplant Pint

$10.50

Vegetable Pint

$10.50

Artichoke Quart

$21.90

Avocado Salad Quart

$21.90

Cucumber Dill Quart

$21.90

Eggplant Teriyaki Quart

$21.90

Tomato Mozz Quart

$21.90

Tabouli Quart

$13.50

Coleslaw Quart

$13.50

Potato Salad Quart

$13.50

Macaroni Salad Quart

$13.50

Cottage Cheese Quart

$13.50

Greek Salad Quart

$14.00

Fresh Fruit Quart

$14.00

Israeli Salad Quart

$14.00

Chicken Salad Quart

$23.00

Tuna Salad Quart

$23.00

Tuna NO Mayo Quart

$23.00

Hummus Quart

$18.00

Egg Salad Quart

$23.00

Baba Ganoush Quart

$18.00

BBQ Eggplant Quart

$18.00

Vegetable Quart

$18.00

Platters

Hummus\falafel Platter

$15.95

Diet Platter

$15.95

Add-Ons

Muffin

$5.50

Cookies

$5.50

Croissant

$5.50

Chips

$2.75

Banana

$2.25

Brioche

$8.50

Pita

$2.50

Dressing

$0.75

By The Pound

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Add Roasted Chicken

$4.95

Bourekas

$6.50

Candy

$6.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

3-Item Scramble

$14.95

3-Item Omelette

$14.95

2-Eggs Any Style

$13.95

Judi’s Breakfast Combo

$15.95

House Pancakes

$12.95

Banana Pancakes

$13.95

Strawberry Pancakes

$13.95

French Toast

$13.95

Hot Oatmeal

$6.95

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Bagel With Butter

$3.50

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$4.25

Bagel With Veggie Spread

$6.00

Bagel with Lox Spread

$6.95

Lox Sandwich

$13.95

Lox Platter

$15.95

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.25

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Toast (2 slices)

$2.75

Cream Cheese

$3.50

Hardboiled Egg

$2.00

Chicken

$6.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Soda Can

$2.50

Arrowhead Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.75

Core Water

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Orangina

$2.75

Iced Tea - Small

$4.00

Iced Tea - Large

$4.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Perrier

$3.75

Iced Drip Coffee

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.45

Iced Cappuccino

$5.45

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.75

Small Juice

$6.50

Large Juice

$9.50

Gourmet Coffee/Tea

Sm Fresh Drip

$2.75

Lg Fresh Drip

$2.95

Single Cappuccino

$5.45

Double Cappuccino

$5.95

Single Latte

$5.45

Double Latte

$5.95

Single Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$4.45

Single Flavored Latte

$5.75

Double Flavored Latte

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$4.25

Blended Drinks & Smoothies

Iced Chocolate

$7.25

Iced Mocha

$7.25

Iced Vanilla

$7.25

Strawberry, Orange, Banana

$8.25

Real Raspberry

$8.25

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.25

Cafe Mocha

$8.25

Lemon Mint

$8.25

Banana Date

$8.25

Espresso Smoothie

$8.25

Protein

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

433 n bedford dr, beverly hills, CA 90210

Directions

Gallery
Judi's Deli image

