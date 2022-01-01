Judi's Deli
296 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
433 n bedford dr, beverly hills, CA 90210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in beverly hills
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant