Jack & Ben's

Chagaccino (New)

$6.00

It’s your coffee’s BFF with benefits! Boost your morning brew with your new fav fully formulated mushroom mocha, and transform your typical coffee into a sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. Cleaned up and spiked with an effective dose of the planet’s greatest adaptogens to support immunity, promote anti-aging, boost your energy without the jitters, and protect your chill. It’s the health and wellness version of an iced mocha latte (try it hot too tho).