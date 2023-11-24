Restaurant info

Set atop the stairs on Via Rodeo’s cobblestone street next to Tiffany’s & Co., 208 Rodeo Restaurant has been delivering luxury and bistro fare in a unique and romantic setting for over twenty-five years. Further exuding Rodeo Drive elegance, the restaurant’s flagstone patio overlooks the historic and iconic Beverly-Wilshire Hotel. Whether it is for lunch, or dinner, for a quick bite or a full meal, 208 Rodeo offers it all. Presenting California cuisine with pan-Asian and Italian influences, the restaurant presents dishes prepared with local and seasonal ingredients. 208 Rodeo Restaurant also serves signature cocktails, world-renowned wines and beers, delectable desserts, and Lavazza coffee drinks. An all-day children’s menu is also offered. Presenting Lunch, and Dinner daily, 365 days a year. Come and join us on the Via!

