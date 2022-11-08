Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall

review star

No reviews yet

210 Andover St #F101

Peabody, MA 01960

Order Again

Popular Items

REGULAR
SPICY TUNA
LARGE

UTENSILS - PLEASE PICK

FORKS

CHOPSTICKS

SPOONS

NAPKINS

NO UTENSILS

FAVORITES

Pre-made, decision-less bowls/pokirittos ready to go
SPICY TUNA

SPICY TUNA

Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds

HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL

HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL

Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds

WASABI SALMON

WASABI SALMON

Salmon, Creamy Wasabi, Big Fin Shoyu, green onion, sweet onion, masago, ginger, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad , wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds

SHOYU CLASSIC

SHOYU CLASSIC

Albacore Tuna, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onions, green onions, hijiki seaweed, cucumber, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, corn, crispy onion, crispy garlic, sesame seeds

YELLOWTAIL YUZU

YELLOWTAIL YUZU

Yellowtail, Yuzu Citrus, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, pineapple, edamame, cucumber, spring mix, avocado, sesame seeds, crushed macadamia nuts

MISO TOFU

MISO TOFU

Fried Tofu, Honey Miso, Big Fin Shoyu, hijiki seaweed, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, spring mix, masago arare, sesame seeds

KAILANI CHICKEN

KAILANI CHICKEN

Fried chicken, Kailani, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cucumber, sweet corn, avocado, spring mix, crispy garlic, sesame seeds

GYUDON BEEF

GYUDON BEEF

Thinly sliced beef brisket and sweet onions cooked in a sweet sake shoyu sauce, green onion, sweet onion, kimchi, ginger, sweet corn, cucumber, crispy garlic, crispy onion, sesame seeds

TORCHED SALMON

TORCHED SALMON

Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger

AHI POKE WONTON NACHOS

AHI POKE WONTON NACHOS

$13.95

Ahi Tuna, Big Fin Nacho Sauce, masago, green onion, sweet onion, jalapeño, wonton chips, avocado, nori, sesame seeds

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build your own bowl or pokirrito and only include exactly what you want!
REGULAR

REGULAR

$15.95
LARGE

LARGE

$17.95

SNACK

$11.95

SIDE ORDERS

TERIYAKI MUSUBI

$2.95

MISO SOUP

$3.00

WONTON CHIPS

$2.25

SIDE SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CRAB SALAD

$5.00

SIDE KIMCHI

$5.00

SIDE EDAMAME

$5.00

RICE

$4.00+

SNACKS

CHUNK NIBBLES

$3.25

POCKY

$2.95

CARAMEL STROOPWAFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

WASABI PEAS

$3.00

DRINKS

RAMUNE

$3.50

BUBBLE TEA

$4.50

THAI TEA

$4.50

JASMINE TEA

$3.25

GREEN TEA

$3.25

COCONUT WATER

$2.95Out of stock

NANTUCKET NECTAR PEACH ORANGE

$3.25

PERRIER

$2.95

POLAND SPRING

$1.75

SAN PELLIGRINO

$2.95

HAWAIIAN SUN

$3.25

FEVER TREE

$2.95

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

ASSI ALOE DRINK

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

210 Andover St #F101, Peabody, MA 01960

