Save 15% on your entire order
BD15
Copied!
Save 15% on your entire order
BD15
Copied!

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

King's Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs, barbacoa, menudito, chilaquiles, bacon, sausage, beans w/chorizo, hashbrowns, and flour tortilla

Daddy's Skillet

$13.99

American potatoes topped w/bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomato, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast

Pork Chops & Eggs

$15.99

Two pork chops, two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast

Mama's Breakfast

$9.49

Two eggs, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, beans, hash brown, and toast

Sunday's Breakfast

$9.99

Menudito and three barbacoa taquitos

Migas Locas

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips mixed with chorizo and egg, topped with american cheese, served with hash brown and beans

Pancake Special

$10.99

Two eggs, two bacon strips, two pancakes, sausage, and hash brown

Chilaquiles

$7.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with our homemade salsa ranchera, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with beans and american potatoes

Fajita Supreme Skillet

American potatoes topped with chicken or beef fajita, onions, tomato, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Two eggs smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce, served with refried beans, hash brown, and a flour tortilla

One Egg Special

$6.99

One egg, one bacon strip, beans, hash brown, and toast

Migas

$7.49

Crispy tortilla chips mixed with egg, served with American potatoes and beans

Barbacoa Plate

$13.99

Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas

Nopales and Egg Plate

$7.99

Egg a la Mex Plate

$6.99

Pancakes, Waffles, and More

Pancakes

Waffle

$6.99

Grilled Biscuits

$2.99

French Toast

$6.99

Breakfast

Menudo

Oatmeal

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Served with hash brown and toast

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Onion, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, and broccoli, served with hash brown and toast

Breakfast Tacos

Egg Taco

$4.49

Potato Taco (No Egg)

$4.49

Potato and Bacon Taco (No Egg)

$5.49

Bean and Egg Taco

$4.99

Sausage and Egg Taco

$5.49

Plain Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Barbacoa Taco

$9.99

Machacado & Egg Taco

$6.49

Beans & Chorizo Taco

$4.49

Butter Taco

$2.99

Nopales & Egg Taco

$4.99

Chicharron en Salsa Taco

$4.95

Potato a la Mexicana Taco

$4.95

Potato & Chorizo Taco

$4.99

Bean Taco

$4.49

Potato & Egg Taco

$4.89

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$5.49

Bacon & Egg Taco

$5.49

Ham & Egg Taco

$5.49

Crazy Taco

$8.99

Beans, potato, bacon, chorizo, egg, and cheese

Scramble Plates

Machacado & Egg Plate

$7.79

Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas

Nopales & Egg Plate

$7.99

Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas

Chicharron en Salsa Plate

$7.49

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Potato a la Mexicana Plate

$6.99

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Potato & Chorizo Plate

$7.49

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Potato & Egg Plate

$6.99

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$7.99

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Bacon & Egg Plate

$7.99

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Ham & Egg Plate

$7.99

Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.69

Fried mozzarella cheese sticks

Queso Dip Fries

$6.89

Homemade queso dip with french fries

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hand breaded mushrooms served with homemade ranch

Guacamole

$11.99

With pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips

Santa Fe Nachos

$11.99

Topped with American cheese, ground beef, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

Choriqueso

$9.99

Served with corn tortillas and tortilla chips

Onion Rings

$4.79

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand breaded pickles served with homemade ranch

Queso Dip

$7.99

Served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Bites

$9.59

Bite size hand breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce served with homemade ranch

Soups

Caldo de Costilla de Res

$11.99

Delicious homemade beef soup served with corn tortillas

Mama's Soup

Fideo, picadillo, charro beans, and a flour tortilla

Mini Fideo

$4.99

Fideo (16oz )

$7.99

Fideo (32oz)

$9.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade chicken salad on Texas toast, served with a dill pickle spear and chips

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles and onion, served with chips

What-a-Mess Burger

$12.99

Grilled onion and mushroom, bacon, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Aloha Burger

$10.99

Grilled pineapple, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Sunrise Burger

$10.99

Hash brown, bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions

Texan Burger

$13.99

Topped with brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, pickles

Mexican Burger

$12.99

Ham, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Swiss cheese, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.59

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

Big Daddy Burger

$9.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions

Salads

Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese

Shrimp House Salad

Fried or grilled shrimp on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese

Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate

$11.99

Homemade chicken salad served with fresh fruit, peaches with cottage cheese, cucumber, and tomato

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, bacon bits, and shredded cheese

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.99

Seasonal fruit

Kids' Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

With pickles, includes fries and drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Five hand breaded chicken fingers, includes fries and drink

Kids Enchilada Plate

$7.89

One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Little Daddy's Breakfast

$7.49

One egg, hash brown, one pancake, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Country Classics

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Four hand breaded tenders served with white pepper gravy, fries, and Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken breast with white pepper gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.99

Served with broccoli, side salad, and wheat bread

Chicken and Waffles

$10.79

Chimichanga

$11.99

Flour tortilla burrito loaded with carne guisada, rice and beans, topped with our chili & cheese sauce

Ribeye Plate

$16.99

With corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, side salad, and Texas toast

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand breaded flat iron steak topped with brown gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast

Pork Chops Plate

$14.99

Two pork chops topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, side salad, and corn tortillas

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Half pound hamburger steak topped with grilled onions and mushroom, and brown gravy, served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast

Tex-Mex Eats

3 Crispy Taco Plate

$7.99

3 Crispy Taco's, Rice and Beans.

3 Crispy Tacos (No Rice No Bean)

$6.99

Picadillo Plate

$9.99

Picadillo Taco

$7.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$8.99

Chicken Taco Plate (TM)

$9.99

3 Chicken Taco Rice Beans

Jumping Jack Burrito

Fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, jalapeños, and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tangy green salsa and avocado, served with rice, beans, and salad

Mama's Enchiladas

Three enchiladas served with rice, beans, and salad

Quesadilla

Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita Plate

$16.99

Grilled beef fajita topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, charro beans, quesadilla, and corn tortillas

Giant Tostada

$10.99

Ten inch crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, cream, and jalapeños

Panchos

$16.49

Crispy tortilla chips loaded with beans, American cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and grilled fajita

Burrito Supreme

$12.89

Fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Spanish Flautas

$9.99

Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and cream, served with rice and beans

Parrillada

Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage in a hot skillet on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with flautas, rice, beans, guacamole, and corn and flour tortillas

Taquitos

$11.49

Six fajita tacos with cilantro, onion, avocado, and Mexican cheese, served with charro beans, and grilled onions

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.99

Beef stew, rice, beans, and corn tortillas

The Mexican

$11.99

Two cheese enchiladas, one tostada and one crispy taco with picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and charro beans

Three Amigos

$17.99

Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage grilled with bell peppers and onions topped with avocado, served with rice, charro beans, and corn tortillas

Tampiqueña Plate

$17.99

Beef fajita, two cheese enchiladas, one crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and yellow cheese, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and corn tortillas

Milanesa

$12.99

Fries, beans, rice, and corn tortillas

La Bamba

$14.89

Carne guisada, two American enchiladas, rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Mollejitas

$15.99

On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, quesadilla, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas

Hotel Ribs

$16.99

On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, salad, guacamole, quesadilla, and corn tortillas

Daddy's Wings

Served with ranch and carrot sticks

Taquitos De Ribeye

$13.99

Seafood

Shrimp Plate (6)

$13.99

Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast

Shrimp Plate (12)

$17.99

Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast

Fish Plate

$12.99

Grilled or fried fish fillet served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Hand breaded fish strips, and fries

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Three tacos with lettuce tomato, mozzarella cheese, avocado, and a side of rice and chipotle sauce

Combination Plate

$18.99

Six shrimp, one fish fillet, rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast

Surf & Turf

$28.99

8 oz ribeye steak, six shrimp, loaded mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and side salad

Sides

Side Of Hashbrown

$2.49

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Of Cheese (2oz)

$0.99

2 oz

Side Of Ranch Ranch (2oz)

$0.75

Side Of Jalapeños (2oz)

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.75

Side Of Guacamole (2oz)

$2.59

2 oz

Corn on the Cob

$2.89

Side of Onion Rings

$3.49

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Of Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Side Of Broccoli

$2.99

Side Of Fries

$2.99

Side Of Beans

$2.79

Side Of Rice

$2.79

Side Of Sausage (2)

$3.29

Two patties

Side Of Ham (2)

$2.99

Side Of Bacon (2)

$2.99

Two strips

Strip of Fajita

$8.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

Slices Agucate

$2.59

Tortilla Maiz

$0.49

1 Egg (Solo)

$1.99

Chile Toreado

$0.99

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.49

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$3.49

Lemonade

$4.29

Bottled Water

$1.49

Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Sweet Lemonade = Arnold Palmer

Comp Water

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$8.49

Brownie Sundae Blast

$6.49

Classic Sundae

$5.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream Dish

$3.49

2 Scoops Ice Cream Dish

$4.99

Ice Cream Float

$6.99

1 Scoop Sugar Cone

$3.79

1 Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.29

2 Scoops Waffle Cone

$6.89

Milkshake

$5.99

Pastries

Apple Pie a la Mode

$6.49

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Churros con Cajeta

$3.50

Colossal Cheesecake

$6.99

Italian Cake

$6.99

Muffin

$3.49