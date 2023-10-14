- Home
Big Daddy’s Morrison
No reviews yet
500 E Morrison Rd. Suite A
Brownsville, TX 78526
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
King's Breakfast
Two eggs, barbacoa, menudito, chilaquiles, bacon, sausage, beans w/chorizo, hashbrowns, and flour tortilla
Daddy's Skillet
American potatoes topped w/bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomato, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast
Pork Chops & Eggs
Two pork chops, two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast
Mama's Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, beans, hash brown, and toast
Sunday's Breakfast
Menudito and three barbacoa taquitos
Migas Locas
Crispy tortilla chips mixed with chorizo and egg, topped with american cheese, served with hash brown and beans
Pancake Special
Two eggs, two bacon strips, two pancakes, sausage, and hash brown
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with our homemade salsa ranchera, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with beans and american potatoes
Fajita Supreme Skillet
American potatoes topped with chicken or beef fajita, onions, tomato, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce, served with refried beans, hash brown, and a flour tortilla
One Egg Special
One egg, one bacon strip, beans, hash brown, and toast
Migas
Crispy tortilla chips mixed with egg, served with American potatoes and beans
Barbacoa Plate
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Nopales and Egg Plate
Egg a la Mex Plate
Pancakes, Waffles, and More
Omelettes
Breakfast Tacos
Egg Taco
Potato Taco (No Egg)
Potato and Bacon Taco (No Egg)
Bean and Egg Taco
Sausage and Egg Taco
Plain Flour Tortilla
Barbacoa Taco
Machacado & Egg Taco
Beans & Chorizo Taco
Butter Taco
Nopales & Egg Taco
Chicharron en Salsa Taco
Potato a la Mexicana Taco
Potato & Chorizo Taco
Bean Taco
Potato & Egg Taco
Chorizo & Egg Taco
Bacon & Egg Taco
Ham & Egg Taco
Crazy Taco
Beans, potato, bacon, chorizo, egg, and cheese
Scramble Plates
Machacado & Egg Plate
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Nopales & Egg Plate
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Chicharron en Salsa Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Potato a la Mexicana Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Potato & Chorizo Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Potato & Egg Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Bacon & Egg Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Ham & Egg Plate
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks
Queso Dip Fries
Homemade queso dip with french fries
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded mushrooms served with homemade ranch
Guacamole
With pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips
Santa Fe Nachos
Topped with American cheese, ground beef, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
Choriqueso
Served with corn tortillas and tortilla chips
Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickles served with homemade ranch
Queso Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Bites
Bite size hand breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce served with homemade ranch
Soups
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad on Texas toast, served with a dill pickle spear and chips
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles and onion, served with chips
What-a-Mess Burger
Grilled onion and mushroom, bacon, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Aloha Burger
Grilled pineapple, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Sunrise Burger
Hash brown, bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Texan Burger
Topped with brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, pickles
Mexican Burger
Ham, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Big Daddy Burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Salads
Chicken House Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese
Shrimp House Salad
Fried or grilled shrimp on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese
Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate
Homemade chicken salad served with fresh fruit, peaches with cottage cheese, cucumber, and tomato
Side Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, bacon bits, and shredded cheese
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Seasonal fruit
Kids' Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
With pickles, includes fries and drink
Kids Chicken Fingers
Five hand breaded chicken fingers, includes fries and drink
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Little Daddy's Breakfast
One egg, hash brown, one pancake, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Country Classics
Chicken Tender Basket
Four hand breaded tenders served with white pepper gravy, fries, and Texas toast
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast with white pepper gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Grilled Chicken Plate
Served with broccoli, side salad, and wheat bread
Chicken and Waffles
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla burrito loaded with carne guisada, rice and beans, topped with our chili & cheese sauce
Ribeye Plate
With corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, side salad, and Texas toast
Country Fried Steak
Hand breaded flat iron steak topped with brown gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Pork Chops Plate
Two pork chops topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, side salad, and corn tortillas
Hamburger Steak
Half pound hamburger steak topped with grilled onions and mushroom, and brown gravy, served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Tex-Mex Eats
3 Crispy Taco Plate
3 Crispy Taco's, Rice and Beans.
3 Crispy Tacos (No Rice No Bean)
Picadillo Plate
Picadillo Taco
Carne Guisada Taco
Chicken Taco Plate (TM)
3 Chicken Taco Rice Beans
Jumping Jack Burrito
Fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, jalapeños, and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tangy green salsa and avocado, served with rice, beans, and salad
Mama's Enchiladas
Three enchiladas served with rice, beans, and salad
Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajita Plate
Grilled beef fajita topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, charro beans, quesadilla, and corn tortillas
Giant Tostada
Ten inch crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, cream, and jalapeños
Panchos
Crispy tortilla chips loaded with beans, American cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and grilled fajita
Burrito Supreme
Fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Spanish Flautas
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and cream, served with rice and beans
Parrillada
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage in a hot skillet on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with flautas, rice, beans, guacamole, and corn and flour tortillas
Taquitos
Six fajita tacos with cilantro, onion, avocado, and Mexican cheese, served with charro beans, and grilled onions
Carne Guisada Plate
Beef stew, rice, beans, and corn tortillas
The Mexican
Two cheese enchiladas, one tostada and one crispy taco with picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and charro beans
Three Amigos
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage grilled with bell peppers and onions topped with avocado, served with rice, charro beans, and corn tortillas
Tampiqueña Plate
Beef fajita, two cheese enchiladas, one crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and yellow cheese, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and corn tortillas
Milanesa
Fries, beans, rice, and corn tortillas
La Bamba
Carne guisada, two American enchiladas, rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Mollejitas
On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, quesadilla, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas
Hotel Ribs
On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, salad, guacamole, quesadilla, and corn tortillas
Daddy's Wings
Served with ranch and carrot sticks
Taquitos De Ribeye
Seafood
Shrimp Plate (6)
Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Shrimp Plate (12)
Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Fish Plate
Grilled or fried fish fillet served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded fish strips, and fries
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with lettuce tomato, mozzarella cheese, avocado, and a side of rice and chipotle sauce
Combination Plate
Six shrimp, one fish fillet, rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Surf & Turf
8 oz ribeye steak, six shrimp, loaded mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and side salad
Sides
Side Of Hashbrown
Chips & Salsa
Side Of Cheese (2oz)
2 oz
Side Of Ranch Ranch (2oz)
Side Of Jalapeños (2oz)
Side Of Sour Cream (2oz)
Side Of Guacamole (2oz)
2 oz
Corn on the Cob
Side of Onion Rings
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side Of Mixed Veggies
Side Of Broccoli
Side Of Fries
Side Of Beans
Side Of Rice
Side Of Sausage (2)
Two patties
Side Of Ham (2)
Side Of Bacon (2)
Two strips
Strip of Fajita
Chicken Breast
2 Eggs
Slices Agucate
Tortilla Maiz
1 Egg (Solo)
Chile Toreado
Desserts
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
500 E Morrison Rd. Suite A, Brownsville, TX 78526