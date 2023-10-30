- Home
- /
- Brownsville
- /
- Big Daddy's Boca Chica -
Big Daddy's Boca Chica
No reviews yet
3065 Boca Chica Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Two eggs, barbacoa, menudito, chilaquiles, bacon, sausage, beans w/chorizo, hashbrowns, and flour tortilla
American potatoes topped w/bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomato, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast
Two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast
Two pork chops, two eggs, beans, hash brown, and toast
Two eggs, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, beans, hash brown, and toast
Menudito and three barbacoa taquitos
Crispy tortilla chips mixed with chorizo and egg, topped with american cheese, served with hash brown and beans
Two eggs, two bacon strips, two pancakes, sausage, and hash brown
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with our homemade salsa ranchera, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with beans and american potatoes
American potatoes topped with chicken or beef fajita, onions, tomato, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, and Texas toast
Two eggs smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce, served with refried beans, hash brown, and a flour tortilla
One egg, one bacon strip, beans, hash brown, and toast
Crispy tortilla chips mixed with egg, served with American potatoes and beans
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Pancakes, Waffles, and More
Omelettes
Breakfast Tacos
Beans, potato, bacon, chorizo, egg, and cheese
Scramble Plates
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, hash brown, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Served with beans, American potatoes, and corn tortillas
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks
Homemade queso dip with french fries
Hand breaded mushrooms served with homemade ranch
With pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips
Topped with American cheese, ground beef, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
Served with corn tortillas and tortilla chips
Hand breaded pickles served with homemade ranch
Served with tortilla chips
Bite size hand breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce served with homemade ranch
Soups
Burgers & Sandwiches
Homemade chicken salad on Texas toast, served with a dill pickle spear and chips
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles and onion, served with chips
Grilled onion and mushroom, bacon, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Grilled pineapple, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Hash brown, bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Topped with brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, pickles
Ham, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Swiss cheese, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Salads
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese
Fried or grilled shrimp on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese
Homemade chicken salad served with fresh fruit, peaches with cottage cheese, cucumber, and tomato
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, bacon bits, and shredded cheese
Seasonal fruit
Kids' Menu
With pickles, includes fries and drink
Five hand breaded chicken fingers, includes fries and drink
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
One egg, hash brown, one pancake, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Country Classics
Four hand breaded tenders served with white pepper gravy, fries, and Texas toast
Hand breaded chicken breast with white pepper gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Served with broccoli, side salad, and wheat bread
Flour tortilla burrito loaded with carne guisada, rice and beans, topped with our chili & cheese sauce
With corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, side salad, and Texas toast
Hand breaded flat iron steak topped with brown gravy served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Two pork chops topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, side salad, and corn tortillas
Half pound hamburger steak topped with grilled onions and mushroom, and brown gravy, served with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and Texas toast
Tex-Mex Eats
Served with ranch and carrot sticks
On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, salad, guacamole, quesadilla, and corn tortillas
On a bed of grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, quesadilla, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas
Carne guisada, two American enchiladas, rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Fries, beans, rice, and corn tortillas
Beef fajita, two cheese enchiladas, one crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and yellow cheese, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and corn tortillas
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage grilled with bell peppers and onions topped with avocado, served with rice, charro beans, and corn tortillas
Two cheese enchiladas, one tostada and one crispy taco with picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and charro beans
Beef stew, rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Six fajita tacos with cilantro, onion, avocado, and Mexican cheese, served with charro beans, and grilled onions
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and sausage in a hot skillet on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with flautas, rice, beans, guacamole, and corn and flour tortillas
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and cream, served with rice and beans
Fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Crispy tortilla chips loaded with beans, American cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and grilled fajita
Ten inch crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, cream, and jalapeños
Grilled beef fajita topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, charro beans, quesadilla, and corn tortillas
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Three enchiladas served with rice, beans, and salad
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tangy green salsa and avocado, served with rice, beans, and salad
Fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, jalapeños, and sour cream
3 Taco Rice Beans
Seafood
Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Grilled or fried shrimp served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Grilled or fried fish fillet served with rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
Hand breaded fish strips, and fries
Three tacos with lettuce tomato, mozzarella cheese, avocado, and a side of rice and chipotle sauce
Six shrimp, one fish fillet, rice, fries, side salad, and Texas toast
8 oz ribeye steak, six shrimp, loaded mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and side salad
Extras and Sides
2 oz
2 oz
Two patties
Two strips
Drinks
1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Sweet Lemonade = Arnold Palmer
Desserts
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Get it where it's good!
3065 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78521