- Home
- /
- Malden
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Bikeeny Caffe
Bikeeny Caffe
No reviews yet
62 Summer Street
Malden, MA 02148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Hashbrowns
Shredded potato hash browns patties prepared fluffy on the inside and toasty on the outside. Goes perfect with our egg sandwiches. One per order.
The Works
This sandwich has Everything on it: Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Egg on a toasted potato bun. A little mayo, salt and pepper to finish it off. Eggs are soft boiled, just how we like them, oozing with goodness.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Smoked bacon and white cheddar over a soft boiled egg. The toasted potato bun give it integrity, with just a touch of salt and pepper. Not your average bodega sandwich.
Egg and Cheese
White cheddar and soft boiled egg on a toasted potato bun. Add a touch of salt and white pepper and that's all. Yolk should still be runny with the whites fully set.
Ham, Egg and Cheese
Smoked ham, carved in house, makes this a classic. Made on a toasted potato bun, with a touch of salt and white pepper, soft boiled egg and white cheddar. Runny yolks, baby !
Veggie, Egg and Cheese
Butter lettuce, fresh tomatoes, white cheddar and a soft egg. This clean version of a sandwich won't make you want to take a nap after you eat it. Comes on a toasted potato bun with just a bit of salt & pepper.
P.B. and Jelly
Creamy Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam on a toasted bun. A classic.
Nutella Sandwich
Toasted potato bun with a healthy amount of Nutella in the middle. No need to change perfection.
Bikeeny Pastries
One Bikeeny
One individual, bite size, pastry. Made right here, in Malden, from scratch, with sustainably sourced ingredients. This is our specialty. It takes 37 hours to make one batch of these. Buttery, flaky, melts in your mouth experience with various fillings such as nuts, fruit, cheese or chocolate.
Four Pack Bikeenies
European style pastry made of flaky dough with fillings such as fruit, nuts or cheese or chocolate. Made from scratch in house and takes four days to make, from the dough to the fillings.
Six Pack Bikeenies
House-made pastries originally from Moldova, the Republic, in Eastern Europe. Made with care and love every day, right here in Malden.
Twelve Pack Bikeenies
This says: "I care about you". You will make someone's day, for sure. Twelve assorted pastries, or not, get them all One flavor. You do You.
Panini Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Deli style Turkey Breast, smoky Bacon, Tomatoes and Boston butter Lettuce on toasted French bread. It's good with Mayo on it, in our opinion.
Ham & Cheese
Country Pit Ham and white Cheddar cheese on local, French style white bread. Pressed to perfection in the panini. Add mustard to this sandwich. Trust me, that's the way to go.
Pesto Caprese
Fresh white mozzarella, tomatoes and a pine nut, basil pesto (has parmesan). Toasted nicely in the panini for you to enjoy. A great vegetarian option.
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes. BLT has got to be the best three letter acronym out there. Add mayo to it, please.
Grilled Cheese
White Cheddar and Fresh Mozzarella. This sandwich gets a lot of reviews. Our customers love how flavorful it is.
Dessert
Seasonal Pecan Pie
Crunchy pecans surrounded by a sweet, rich sticky filling in a flaky pie crust. Made right here, in house, with seasonal ingredients.
Homemade Fruit Tart
Light, fluffy sponge cake with layers of whipped vanilla frosting. Topped with juicy, fresh berries. Made fresh, right here, in-house.
Vanilla Profiteroles
Light Choux Pastry filled with vanilla cream and finished with marbled glaze. The perfect ending to a meal. You get Two per order.
Chocolate Strawberry Mousse
Light mousse made with chocolate, strawberries and gold coconut dusting. Balanced sweetness, rich, velvety texture with a strawberry insert.
Moldovan Walnut Cream Cake
Creamy, rich cake, with mildly sweet & tangy filling and walnut pieces. Made in house, from scratch. An Eastern European Classic.
Malden Chocolate Cake
Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.
Grab & Go
Yogurt Parfait
Low Fat yogurt, honey drizzle, mixed berries, granola (organic oats, whole wheat flour, honey, almonds, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla).
One Pound of Coffee
Best coffee in Malden, in a bag, for you to take home. Roasted locally, every week, from sustainably sourced beans. Makes a great gift, too.
Potato Chips
The perfect pairing to any sandwich. Crunch away, my friend.
Granola Bag
Eight ounces of our handmade Granola, in a bag. Great over cooked oats, yogurt, with milk or by the handful, as is. Ingredients: Organic oats, whole wheat flour, honey, almonds, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla.
Smoothies
Acai Smoothie
Acai, mixed berries, vanilla protein, apple juice. Straight from the Amazon and packed with anti-oxidants. Made with Real ingredients, with no ice added.
Peanut Butter Dream
Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla protein, Almond Milk. Perfect after a work out. Made with Real ingredients, with no ice added.
Berry Blast
Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Fruit Mix. Add Mango puree. Made with Real ingredients, and no ice added.
Hot Coffees
Craft Flavored Latte
Our house specialty latte drinks. Naturally sweetened to perfection. Try them all. Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel. Mounds of joy = Chocolate Coconut. Can be made Decaf.
Brewed Coffee
A robust and full-bodied coffee which has no equal. If you like a rich, flavorful coffee, enjoy what our customers call their favorite, the number one seller.
Latte
Northern Italian Style Espresso with steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. A good opportunity for latte art in the hands of our skilled baristas.
Cappuccino
A rich layer of foam on top of our Northern Italian Style Espresso shots and steamed milk. A hand-crafted beauty. Can be made Decaf.
Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water. Enjoy our rich, Northern Italian Style Espresso flavor with a subtle layer of crema on top. Can be made Decaf.
Espresso
Northern Italian Style Espresso. Medium - Dark Roast. Rich, velvety taste with subtle notes of caramel and chocolate.
Iced Coffees
Cold Brew
Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. Made in house, over 24 hours. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. It's our number one selling item.
Iced Craft Flavored Latte
House Special Iced lattes. A customer favorite, our pride and joy. Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel. Mounds of Joy = Chocolate Coconut. Can be made Decaf.
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee over ice. Weekly roasted beans make this a uniquely refreshing experience.
Iced Latte
Our special blend Espresso with milk over ice. One of a kind tasting experience.
Frozen Coffee
Espresso and milk blended to perfection. Coffee & milk forward taste.
Iced Americano
Northern Italian Espresso topped with cold water and ice. Bold, yet smooth coffee flavor.
Lemonade
Cold Brew Lemonade
Half Cold Brew, half Lemonade. Works surprisingly well. It hits all the notes: sweet, tangy and rich. Give it a try
Classic Lemonade
House-made Lemonade made right here, in Malden. Three ingredients: Lemon Juice, Sugar and water. That's it ! The perfect balance of sweet and sour.
Blueberry Lemonade
Our scratch Lemonade made better by adding Blueberry syrup. Yummy
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet and fruity Strawberry flavored Lemonade. Real Lemon juice inside.
Arnold Palmer Lemonade
Half Tea, Half Lemonade. Because we make them both in house, from scratch, the result is seriously delicious.
Tea & Hot Chocolate
Chai Latte Hot
Sweet and peppery flavors harmonize to create a robust infusion that heightens the heat and spice. A very flavorful and complex blend.
Hot Tea - Loose Leaf
Worldly selection of loose leaf. We proudly serve MEM tea here, that has "the mission to source, distribute and spread knowledge about teas with integrity".
Iced Tea
Unsweetened Traditional Black Tea over ice. Flavorful burst of refreshment to keep you energized.
Iced Chai Latte
House - brewed chai and milk over ice. Spicy, rich and velvety mouth feel. Just the right amount of sweetness. It will change your perspective of what great Chai should taste like.
Hot Chocolate
Get the best cup of cocoa with our rich, decadent blend of ground chocolate, extra-fine sugar, cocoa powder, nonfat dry milk, and a dash of salt. It has a creamy, delicious flavor and intense chocolate notes.
Soda
Cold Brew Bottle
Our number one selling item, in a bottle. Made right here, in house, over 24 hours.
Orange Juice - 16oz
Natalie's fresh organic juice is made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.
Tart Cherry Stomp
A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it. No sugar added.
Apple Juice
Apple & Eve Organics 100% Apple Juice is a mouthwatering blend of tart and sweet varieties of organically grown apples.
Bottled Water
Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected springs in Maine to provide a fresh taste that's enjoyed throughout.
Chocolate Milk
Real, Organic Milk on-the-go: Single-serve chocolate milk boxes are great for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking
Cranberry Juice
It's 100% juice made with the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog. Plus, it has no added sugar, a daily dose of vitamin C, and one cup of fruit, so it tastes good and it's good for you, too.
Galvanina Organic Cola
Galvanina reinterprets the traditional flavor of Cola in an organic key, for a delightful drink for all ages. The perfect companion at any time of day, its freshness is exalted by its lingering effervescence. Refreshing on its own, it is a great accompaniment to any dish and is extraordinary as a mixer.
Kombucha
A true digestive elixir that's spicy, soothing and invigorating, KeVita Master Brew Kombucha is energizing with a bold brewed tea taste. Fermented with a proprietary kombucha tea culture, Master Brew Kombucha has billions of live probiotics, active cultures, and is verified non-alcoholic. Flavor might change based on availability.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water. It's the Italian water preferred by top chefs and fine dining lovers all around the world.
Spindrift
Spindrift is America's first sparkling water made with just real squeezed fruit. Yup, that's it. We carry a revolving assortment. You never know which one you're going to get.
Bai Antioxidant Infusion
When you discover flavor so spectacular it sparkles, your taste buds won’t be able to stop popping these enticing bubbles. With just 5 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners every sip will give you that fresh fizzy feeling. We have a variety of them. You don't know which flavor you're going to get.
Vita Coco
Hydrate naturally with pure coconut water. One serving is only 60 calories and contains zero grams of fat and no cholesterol. Each bottle includes essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to maintain good health. These include vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium among many others.
Vitamin water
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®. We carry a variety of them, you never know which one you are going to get.
San Pellegrino Soda
Italian Favorites Made With Flavors Carefully Selected by the Experts at San Pellegrino. Sparkling fruit drink. We carry a variety and it's always a surprise what you will get.
Catering
Coffee Box
96 oz of delicious beverage. Be the ultimate crowd pleaser. Please choose number of: cups, cream & sugar you will need.
Breakfast Sandwich Platter
Five Breakfast Sandwiches and Five Hashbrowns. Perfect for that morning meeting you don't want to go to. We cook our eggs soft, with the yolk still runny. Yum.
Panini Sandwich Platter
An assortment of five panini sandwiches and five bags of chips. Let us do the cooking.
Twelve Pack Bikeenies
This says: "I care about you". You will make someone's day, for sure. Twelve assorted pastries, or not, get them all One flavor. You do You.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Locally roasted, sustainable beans, exclusive house-made pastries called Bikeenies and impeccable customer service.
62 Summer Street, Malden, MA 02148