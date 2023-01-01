Main picView gallery

Bill's Oyster 205 W 3rd St

No reviews yet

205 W 3rd St

Austin, TX 78701

FOOD

Oysters/Platters/Caviar

Sex On The Bay, PEI

$4.00

Uncle Willy's, PEI

$4.00

Sunken Meadow, MA

$4.00

East Beach Blondes, RI

$4.00

1/2 Dozen Assortment

$24.00

Dozen Assortment

$48.00

Colorado Platter

$95.00

Lavaca Platter

$185.00

White Sturgeon

$120.00

Siberian Strugeon

$135.00

Osetra

$160.00

Plates

Cesar Salad

$15.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Citrus Breadcrumbs, Boquerones

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

Prime Aged Waygu, Marcona almond, Black Truffle, Quali egg

King Crab

$35.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$18.00

Michelada Clams

$12.00

Scallop

$14.00

Mozzarella Stix & Caviar

$16.00

Vodka Creme Fraiche, Horseraddish

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$25.00

Bernaise Aioli, Petite Salad

Lobster Roll

$39.00

1 1/4Lb Maine Lobster, Tarragon, Lemon, Fries

Bill's Burger

$17.00

brisket, short rib blend, pickled okra, fries

Grouper Fingers

$29.00

Saffron Potato Puree, Chive oil

Blackened Red Snapper

$34.00

BBQ Shrimp

$25.00+

BBQ Shrimp Butter

Lunch

Fried Oyster Sandwhich

$16.00

Fries, Dressed

French Fries

$6.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Asparagus and Gremolata

$12.00

Caviar Ranch

$3.00

TAB

Tab

$0.92

BEVERAGE

Signature

Red Hand

$18.00

Dangerous Curves

$18.00

Siberia

$18.00

The Ear

$18.00

Freret Jet

$16.00

Igor's Laundromat

$16.00

Mr. Eddy Gabriel

$16.00

Christmas Club

$16.00

Kenny's Castaways

$16.00

Angola Rodeo

$16.00

Saint Joe's

$16.00

Chris Owens

$16.00

"Perfect" Negroni

$17.00

"Golden" Negroni

$17.00

Classic

Mai Tai

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Bijou

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Absinthe Frappe

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Hotel Nacional

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Pimms Cup

$15.00

MOCKTAIL

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

- 1.25 oz Bourbon (or Rye) - 1 oz Campari - 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Stir all ingredients until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange twist.

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

- Absinthe to rinse - 3/4 oz London Dry Gin - 3/4 oz Lillet Blanc - 3/4 oz Orange Liqueur - 3/4 oz lemon juice Rinse the inside of a chilled coupe with a tiny bit of absinthe and discard. Shake remaining contents and strain into chilled coupe.

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

- 1.5 oz Vodka - .75 oz Orange Liquor - .75 oz fresh Lime Juice - .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake ingredients over ice until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Daiquiri

$15.00

- 2 oz Rum - 1 oz Lime Juice - .75 oz Demerara Syrup - 3 drops Saline Shake ingredients over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime.

Last Word

$15.00

- .75 oz Gin - .75 oz Green Chartreuse - .75 oz Maraschino Liquor - .75 oz Lime Juice Shake ingredients over ice. Strain into a chilled chilled coupe. Garnish with a cherry.

Manhattan

$16.00

- 2 oz Rye (or Bourbon) - 1 oz Sweet Vermouth - 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Stir the ingredients over ice. Strain into a chilled nick and Nora glass if up, over a big rock in a rocks glass if specified otherwise.

Margarita

$15.00

- 1.5 oz Tequila - 1 oz Orange Liquor - .75 oz Lime Juice

Martinez

$17.00

- 1.5 oz Gin - 1.5 oz Sweet Vermouth - 1 tsp Maraschino Liquor - 2 dashes orange bitters Stir ingredients until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with an expressed lemon twist.

Mojito

$15.00

- 3-5 mint leaves - .5 oz Simple Syrup - 2 oz Rum (preferably White) - .75 oz lime juice - Club Soda (to top) In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle mint and simply syrup. Add rum, lime, and ice and lightly shake. Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with mint and lime.

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

- 1 oz Gin - 1 oz Campari - 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Stir ingredients over ice until chilled. Serve either up in a coupe or nick and Nora. Or in a rocks glass over a large cube.

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

- .75 oz Bourbon (or Rye/Scotch) - .75 oz Aperol - .75 oz Amaro Nonino - .75 oz Lemon Juice Shake over ice, strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Penicilin

$15.00

Ranch Water

$15.00

Sazerac

$17.00

- Absinthe (to rinse) - .5 oz Simple Syrup - 3 dashes Peychauds Bitters - 2 dashes Angostura Bitters - 1.25 oz Rye Whiskey (or Bourbon) - 1.25 oz Cognac Rinse chilled rocks glass with Absinthe, discard absinthe. In mixing glass, stir simple, bitters, whiskey, and cognac until well chilled. Strain into prepared glass, and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

Sidecar

$16.00

- 2 oz Cognac or Brandy - 1 oz Orange Liquor - .75 oz Lemon Juice Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an expressed orange or lemon twist.

Tom Collins

$15.00

- 2 oz Gin - 1 oz Lemon Juice - .5 oz Simple Syrup - Club Soda to top Build ingredients directly in a collins glass over ice. Add club soda and give a quick stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

1876 Martini

$16.00

Titos Martini

$17.00

Chopin Martini

$19.00

Ketel One Martini

$18.00

Grey Goose Martini

$20.00

Beefeater Martini

$16.00

Fords Martini

$17.00

Sipsmith Martini

$17.00

Botanist Martini

$19.00Out of stock

Nikka Martini

$22.00

Monkey 47 Martini

$32.00

Hendricks Martini

$19.00

Wine

GLS Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Serata Prosecco

$60.00

BTL Chateau Fontvert Pet Nat

$94.00

BTL Champagne

BTL Lallier Brut '18

$220.00

GLS Txakoli

$15.00

GLS Satiro Bianco

$12.00

BTL Balea Txakoli '22

$56.00

BTL Isola del Satiro Bianco '22

$44.00

BTL Domaine des Gandines Macon

$88.00

BTL La Milla '21

$105.00

GLS Cochonnet

$17.00

GLS A.W. Roussane

$14.00

GLS Fleur de Mer

$16.00

BTL Cochonnet Rose (L)

$111.00

BTL The Austin Winery Roussanne

$52.00

BTL Fleur de Mer

$60.00

GLS Prima Piuma

$15.00

GLS Limited Addition W.V. Blend

$17.00

BTL Prima Piuma Monferrato Rosso

$55.00

BTL Lmt. Addition Willamette Valley Blend

$65.00

BTL Austin Winery V.C. Tempranillo

$70.00

BTL Domaine de la Mariniere Vieilles Vigne Chinon

$103.00

Beer

Pacifico BTL

$7.00

Modelo Negro BTL

$7.00

Miller HL BTL

$5.00

St. Elmo Carl CAN

$7.00

Zilker Marco IPA

$7.00

Meanwhile Tender Robot Hazy 16oz.

$11.00Out of stock

Fairweather Common Cider

$7.00

Spirits

Chopin

$11.00

Titos

$9.00

1876

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Chopin

$19.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL 1876

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Botanist

$11.00Out of stock

Fords

$9.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Nikka Coffey

$14.00

Sipsmith

$9.00

Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Botanist

$19.00Out of stock

DBL Fords

$15.00

DBL Monkey 47

$44.00

DBL Nikka Coffey

$26.00

DBL Sipsmith

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

Carabuena Blanco

$15.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$14.00

Cimmaron

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00

Illegal Joven

$10.00

Illegal Repo

$12.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Sombra Joven

$11.00

Tapatio Blanco

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$17.00

DBL Cascahuin Blanco

$25.00

DBL Cimmaron

$16.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$90.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$17.00

DBL Illegal Joven

$17.00

DBL Illegal Repo

$20.00

DBL Lalo

$24.00

DBL Sombra Joven

$19.00

DBL Tapatio

$22.00

DBL Tequila Ocho Repo

$30.00

Angels Envy Rum Cask

$28.00

Overholt Bonded

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$11.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$16.00

DBL Angels Envy Rum Cask

$50.00

DBL Overholt Bonded

$16.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$17.00

DBL Sazerac

$17.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$28.00

DBL Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$32.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow

$10.00

High West

$13.00

TX Bourbon

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback Bourbon

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Blantons

$32.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL Four Roses Yellow

$16.00

DBL High West

$20.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$27.00

DBL Whistlepig Piggyback Bourbon

$28.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

Ardbeg

$20.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Macallan 12

$28.00

DBL Ardbeg

$36.00

DBL Famous Grous

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$32.00

DBL Macallan 12

$50.00

Appelton Estate Signature

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00

El Dorado 12

$13.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$10.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara

$10.00

Hamilton Jamaica Pot Still Black

$10.00

Hamilton White Stache

$10.00

JM Agricole Blanc

$10.00

Plantation 3star

$9.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Rum Fire

$13.00

DBL Appelton Estate Signature

$17.00

DBL Diplomatico Reserva

$25.00

DBL El Dorado 12

$24.00

DBL Gosling's Black Seal

$18.00

DBL Hamilton 86 Demerara

$18.00

DBL Hamilton Jamaica Pot Still Black

$18.00

DBL Hamilton White Stache

$18.00

DBL JM Agricole Blanc

$19.00

DBL Plantation 3star

$17.00

DBL Plantation OFTD

$18.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$20.00

DBL Rum Fire

$20.00

Daron Calvados

$8.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$7.00

Remy Martin 1738

$20.00

DBL Daron Calvados

$15.00

DBL Lairds Apple Brandy

$13.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$35.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cio Ciaro

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Italicus

$7.00

Nonino

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$15.00

DBL Campari

$15.00

DBL Cio Ciaro

$14.00

DBL Cynar

$14.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$14.00

DBL Italicus

$12.00

DBL Nonino

$18.00

Pernod

$18.00

Aqua Perfecta Basil Eau de Vie

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Bigallet China China

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$8.00

Carpano Blanco

$7.00

Cocchi Americano

$7.00

Cocchi Torino

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Giffard Apricot

$7.00

Giffard Passion Fruit

$7.00

Giffard Pineapple

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

PF Curacao

$7.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$7.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Caco

$8.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$7.00

St. George NOLA Coffee

$7.00

N/A

Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Orange Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

Pineapple Juice

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Rambler

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Pairings

The Club

$35.00

Miss Mae's

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701

