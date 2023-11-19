BirdEz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nashville hot style chicken tenders
Location
398 Northtown Dr NE K6, Blaine, MN 55434
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flynn's Eats (Northtown Food Court - Blaine, MN)
No Reviews
571 Northtown Drive Blaine, MN 55434
View restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Coon Rapids
No Reviews
8955 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
Muddy Cow Bar - Coon Rapids - 133 Coon Rapids Blvd
No Reviews
133 Coon Rapids Blvd Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Blaine
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant